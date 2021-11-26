News
“Inject some good into the world”: Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day
Denver chef Tajahi Cooke was busy cooking, packing and distributing thousands of charitable Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning, but when he saw a young man in need outside one of his headquarters, he paused to take the person a plate of hot food.
Cooke set up shop at Denver food halls Zepellin Station and Avanti Food and Beverage, with a rotating cast of volunteers who started cooking Wednesday night and hadn’t stopped Thursday morning.
Cooke took a time out with the man in need — who sat outside Zeppelin Station Thanksgiving morning wrapped in a blanket and without shoes — to talk with him and give him a warm meal.
This was the generous spirit Cooke and his team were all about.
“I just want to inject some good into the world,” Cooke said.
Cooke, his wife Danielle and a crew of more than 100 volunteers were hard at work for the chef’s third annual Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving — a Thanksgiving event in which Cooke partners with local farmers, chefs, food distributors, volunteers and organizations helping the needy to cook and hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals across the Front Range.
Volunteers with touching stories have reached out to Cooke, offering their help on the holiday.
“We’re talking about beautiful moms who are joining us this year in homage of their daughter who passed, “Cooke said. “We’re talking about individuals in their 20s who can’t afford to go home, people in their 60s and 70s who just don’t have any family and don’t have anywhere else to go. I’m actually seeing this being impactful on both ends — individuals who are in need and getting fed and those who are volunteering to help. It’s an emotional conversation.”
Cooke, who said he comes from humble beginnings, often prepared food for people experiencing homelessness and gave it away while driving around Denver. For the past few Thanksgivings, Cooke and his team have been doing the same on a bigger scale.
The homemade meals would be passed out to Salvation Army locations, church groups, Volunteers of America and people across the Front Range who could use some holiday spirit.
On the menu: cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted turkey, smoked pork and chicken.
When oven space at Zeppelin Station became tight, Nicolaus Weber began manning the grills outside the Denver food hall. The Zeppelin Station kitchen manager cooked up trays full of spatchcocked birds and basked in the aroma of grilled meats.
“It’s great to be here feeding people,” Weber said. “It’s nice to see people doing and not just talking.”
Inside the restaurant space, benches that normally seat patrons were packed with trays full of food waiting to be packaged by bustling volunteers.
Marissa Miceli and her 10-year-old son Rocco Miceli scooped potatoes into containers destined for hungry bellies across the Denver metro.
The mother-son duo saw a call for volunteers online and wanted to spend their Thanksgiving helping others.
“We’re so fortunate,” Miceli said. “It’s the least we can do. It’s my responsibility to raise a gentleman.”
Rocco carried trays of food around the building, getting them ready to be packed up in trucks for local delivery.
“There are people less fortunate than me, and I just want to help them,” he said.
News
DL Calais Campbell, CB Tavon Young among 9 Ravens absent at practice; Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Tavon Young were among the nine Ravens sidelined at practice Thursday.
Along with Campbell (concussion) and Young (foot/knee), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh) have not practiced this week. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest) did not practice Thursday.
Cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) were upgraded to limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) and inside linebacker Josh Bynes (hip) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.
Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) remain limited. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, practiced without limitations for the second straight day. He missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears with an illness.
In Cleveland, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/foot/groin) was a full participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Starting center J.C. Tretter (knee) and reserve wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) did not participate.
Starting wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and Jarvis Landry (knee), starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (neck/wrist/knee), starting outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) and reserve cornerback Troy Hill (neck) were limited.
News
Green Bay Packers sell more than $41M of stock as part of their 6th offering in franchise history
The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.
The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share. The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.
More than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that, WLUK-TV reported.
Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.
The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.
News
Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52
By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said.
Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.
The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors in the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia.
The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s accident at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
It was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.
A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine early Thursday when the blast sent smoke that quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.
Later in the day, six rescuers also died while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine, the news reports said.
Regional officials declared three days of mourning.
Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin told reporters that the fire most likely resulted from a methane explosion caused by a spark.
The miners who survived described their shock after reaching the surface.
“Impact. Air. Dust. And then, we smelled gas and just started walking out, as many as we could,” one of the rescued miners, Sergey Golubin, said in televised remarks. “We didn’t even realize what happened at first and took some gas in.”
Another miner, Rustam Chebelkov, recalled the dramatic moment when he was rescued along with his comrades as chaos engulfed the mine.
“I was crawling and then I felt them grabbing me,” he said. “I reached my arms out to them, they couldn’t see me, the visibility was bad. They grabbed me and pulled me out, if not for them, we’d be dead.”
Explosions of methane released from coal beds during mining are rare but they cause the most fatalities in the coal mining industry.
The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could only be stretched for a few more hours.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.
President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the dead and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those injured.
Thursday’s fire wasn’t the first deadly accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. In 2004, a methane explosion left 13 miners dead.
In 2007, a methane explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine in the Kemerovo region killed 110 miners in the deadliest mine accident since Soviet times.
In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.
The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.
Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.
“Inject some good into the world”: Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day
DL Calais Campbell, CB Tavon Young among 9 Ravens absent at practice; Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns
XRP Prices in Downtrend Due to Overall Market Turbulence
Green Bay Packers sell more than $41M of stock as part of their 6th offering in franchise history
Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52
Chelsea Handler, 46, Rocks Bikini On Vacay With BF & He Gushes She’s The ‘Woman Of My Dreams’
Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14
Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52
RHOSLC Jen Shah’s Employee Responds to Heather’s Theft Claim
Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?