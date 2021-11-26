Connect with us

News

“Inject some good into the world”: Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day

Published

20 seconds ago

on

“Inject some good into the world”: Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Denver chef Tajahi Cooke was busy cooking, packing and distributing thousands of charitable Thanksgiving meals Thursday morning, but when he saw a young man in need outside one of his headquarters, he paused to take the person a plate of hot food.

Cooke set up shop at Denver food halls Zepellin Station and Avanti Food and Beverage, with a rotating cast of volunteers who started cooking Wednesday night and hadn’t stopped Thursday morning.

Cooke took a time out with the man in need — who sat outside Zeppelin Station Thanksgiving morning wrapped in a blanket and without shoes — to talk with him and give him a warm meal.

This was the generous spirit Cooke and his team were all about.

“I just want to inject some good into the world,” Cooke said.

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Chef Tajahi Cooke and wife Danielle rally chefs, farmers, distributors, and volunteers to prepare some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for the needy on November 25, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott/Special to The Denver Post)

Cooke, his wife Danielle and a crew of more than 100 volunteers were hard at work for the chef’s third annual Ms. Betty’s Harvest Madsgiving — a Thanksgiving event in which Cooke partners with local farmers, chefs, food distributors, volunteers and organizations helping the needy to cook and hand out thousands of Thanksgiving meals across the Front Range.

Volunteers with touching stories have reached out to Cooke, offering their help on the holiday.

1637878061 957 Inject some good into the world Denver chef volunteers cook
DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Chef Tajahi Cooke and wife Danielle rally chefs, farmers, distributors, and volunteers to prepare some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for the needy on November 25, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott/Special to The Denver Post)

“We’re talking about beautiful moms who are joining us this year in homage of their daughter who passed, “Cooke said. “We’re talking about individuals in their 20s who can’t afford to go home, people in their 60s and 70s who just don’t have any family and don’t have anywhere else to go. I’m actually seeing this being impactful on both ends — individuals who are in need and getting fed and those who are volunteering to help. It’s an emotional conversation.”

1637878061 145 Inject some good into the world Denver chef volunteers cook
DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Chef Tajahi Cooke and wife Danielle rally chefs, farmers, distributors, and volunteers to prepare some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for the needy on November 25, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott/Special to The Denver Post)

Cooke, who said he comes from humble beginnings, often prepared food for people experiencing homelessness and gave it away while driving around Denver. For the past few Thanksgivings, Cooke and his team have been doing the same on a bigger scale.

The homemade meals would be passed out to Salvation Army locations, church groups, Volunteers of America and people across the Front Range who could use some holiday spirit.

On the menu: cranberry sauce, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted turkey, smoked pork and chicken.

1637878061 115 Inject some good into the world Denver chef volunteers cook
DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Ethan Wong, 12, carries containers filled with meals to be delivered. Chef Tajahi Cooke and wife Danielle rally chefs, farmers, distributors, and volunteers to prepare some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for the needy on November 25, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott/Special to The Denver Post)

When oven space at Zeppelin Station became tight, Nicolaus Weber began manning the grills outside the Denver food hall. The Zeppelin Station kitchen manager cooked up trays full of spatchcocked birds and basked in the aroma of grilled meats.

“It’s great to be here feeding people,” Weber said. “It’s nice to see people doing and not just talking.”

Inside the restaurant space, benches that normally seat patrons were packed with trays full of food waiting to be packaged by bustling volunteers.

1637878061 696 Inject some good into the world Denver chef volunteers cook
DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 25: Leo Miceli, 9, right, places macaroni and cheese into each meal for delivery. Chef Tajahi Cooke and wife Danielle rally chefs, farmers, distributors, and volunteers to prepare some 1,500 Thanksgiving meals for the needy on November 25, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo By Kathryn Scott/Special to The Denver Post)

Marissa Miceli and her 10-year-old son Rocco Miceli scooped potatoes into containers destined for hungry bellies across the Denver metro.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

DL Calais Campbell, CB Tavon Young among 9 Ravens absent at practice; Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

DL Calais Campbell, CB Tavon Young among 9 Ravens absent at practice; Browns QB Baker Mayfield returns
google news

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Tavon Young were among the nine Ravens sidelined at practice Thursday.

Along with Campbell (concussion) and Young (foot/knee), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), and cornerbacks Jimmy Smith (neck) and Chris Westry (thigh) have not practiced this week. Safety Ar’Darius Washington (foot) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (rest) did not practice Thursday.

Cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) were upgraded to limited Thursday after not practicing Wednesday. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (foot) and inside linebacker Josh Bynes (hip) were full participants after being limited Wednesday.

Wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) remain limited. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, meanwhile, practiced without limitations for the second straight day. He missed Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears with an illness.

In Cleveland, starting quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/foot/groin) was a full participant Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s practice. Starting center J.C. Tretter (knee) and reserve wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) did not participate.

Starting wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and Jarvis Landry (knee), starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (neck/wrist/knee), starting outside linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) and reserve cornerback Troy Hill (neck) were limited.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Green Bay Packers sell more than $41M of stock as part of their 6th offering in franchise history

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Green Bay Packers sell more than $41M of stock as part of their 6th offering in franchise history
google news

The Green Bay Packers have sold more than $41 million worth of stock in just over a week into their sixth stock offering in franchise history.

The team said Wednesday it had sold more than 138,000 shares of stock, at $300 a share. The NFL’s only community-owned club last offered stock 10 years ago.

More than half of the 300,000 shares being offered remain available. The stock sale is set to run until Feb. 25, unless all available shares are sold before that, WLUK-TV reported.

Packers leaders say they will use the money to fund upgrades to Lambeau Field, including new video boards.

The team has no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase stock. The Packers say anyone considering whether to buy stock in the team shouldn’t make the purchase in the interest of making a profit or receiving a dividend or tax deduction.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Russia: Death toll in Siberian coal mine blast raised to 52

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52
google news

By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating explosion in a Siberian coal mine Thursday left 52 miners and rescuers dead about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian officials said.

Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and carbon monoxide gas from the fire. Another 239 people were rescued.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any more survivors in the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia.

The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s accident at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010, when two methane explosions and a fire killed 91 people at the Raspadskaya mine in the same Kemerovo region.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine early Thursday when the blast sent smoke that quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.

Later in the day, six rescuers also died while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine, the news reports said.

Regional officials declared three days of mourning.

Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin told reporters that the fire most likely resulted from a methane explosion caused by a spark.

The miners who survived described their shock after reaching the surface.

“Impact. Air. Dust. And then, we smelled gas and just started walking out, as many as we could,” one of the rescued miners, Sergey Golubin, said in televised remarks. “We didn’t even realize what happened at first and took some gas in.”

Another miner, Rustam Chebelkov, recalled the dramatic moment when he was rescued along with his comrades as chaos engulfed the mine.

“I was crawling and then I felt them grabbing me,” he said. “I reached my arms out to them, they couldn’t see me, the visibility was bad. They grabbed me and pulled me out, if not for them, we’d be dead.”

Explosions of methane released from coal beds during mining are rare but they cause the most fatalities in the coal mining industry.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could only be stretched for a few more hours.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the dead and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those injured.

Thursday’s fire wasn’t the first deadly accident at the Listvyazhnaya mine. In 2004, a methane explosion left 13 miners dead.

In 2007, a methane explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine in the Kemerovo region killed 110 miners in the deadliest mine accident since Soviet times.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.

Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending