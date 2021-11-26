Celebrities
Jane Krakowski On That Surprise ’30 Rock’ Cameo On ‘Dickinson’: ‘I Couldn’t Believe It’
On tonight’s episode of ‘Dickinson’, Mrs. D crosses paths with a very familiar face for any diehard fan of ’30 Rock’ & Jane Krakowski talks with HL EXCLUSIVELY about the cameo!
This is my confession: I started watching Dickinson because I’m a HUGE Jane Krakowski fan. Now, to be clear, I stayed for the innovative writing, the incredible music, and the overall powerhouse cast I’ve grown to love, but it was Jane Krakowski that ferried me into the world Alena Smith created. And, if pressed on my favorite Jane Krakowski project, hands down I’d have to say it’s 30 Rock, the NBC Tina Fey-fever dream comedy I could quote on a dime. If we’re close friends, I’ll even hit you with my favorite line from Jane’s character, Jenna Maroney, “I’ll do it, but only for the attention.”
So, now that you understand what level I’m at, let’s dive into this week’s episode of Dickinson, “A little Madness in the Spring.” After the devastating events during Edward’s birthday party, the Dickinson women are at odds with Austin and Sue and it has them all pretty low. Edward’s big plan to cheer them up? A visit to the mental asylum! Don’t worry, no one is being committed, but it’s here that Mrs. D meets the most inspiring woman.
During a tour of the facility, which Edward is being considered for a trustee position, Mrs. D happens upon a nice looking room, with a woman curled up in blankets in bed. And BLAMMO, there she is: Marceline Hugot, better known as the actress who played Kathy Geiss, the daughter of GE CEO Don Geiss, over 30 Rock’s seven year run! Fans will instantly recognize her and be delighted, but no one was more thrilled than Jane.
“I couldn’t believe it!” Jane shared during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife about Dickinson season 3. “It was a great joy to get to do a scene with her again.” Marceline plays a patient at the asylum, who is in no way crazy – unless you count crazy smart! “Nowhere in the world is a woman treated as well as an insane asylum,” Marceline’s character tells Mrs. D, explaining that she’s getting some much needed “R&R” from all the cooking and cleaning she usually does for her family. All it takes is just a bit of yelling about voices coming from the wallpaper, and she’s being pampered like a queen! The reunion’s short, but very sweet. “That was really fun and wonderful to get to do a scene with her again,” Jane shared, “in a different setting entirely, of course.”
But season three was a bit of a “homecoming” for 30 Rock alum, as Jane puts it. Another of her pals from NYC actually got behind the camera in the sing-a-long episode the week before. Keith Powell, who played Toofer on 30 Rock, actually directed the musical-inspired episode, and as Jane puts it, it was a special moment for everyone.
“The filming of the family sing along was one of the great days of all three seasons of filming,” Jane shared, “because it really was like a family sing along. We all were assigned a song. We practiced on our own, we came onto set. It was the first time we presented it to everybody and we were allowed to react in real time. If we loved it, we could laugh, we could applaud, we danced along, all within the confines of our characters, and the believability of our characters. But it felt like it lived on a meta level as well, that we were all really celebrating and having fun together, like a party for all of us, as our characters and as our own people.”
And what a group of people Jane has worked with on Dickinson, especially the incredible fellow female talent that helps anchor the show. The fact that she’s in the presence of the next generation of superstars — Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Hunt, and Anna Baryshnikov — is not wasted on Jane at all. On the contrary, to hear her speak about the women she’s worked alongside as a Dickinson woman takes what you see on screen to a whole new level.
“I am so thankful for all my scenes with Hailee,” Jane shared, “because I feel like she’s an actress of such note that I learn something every time I work with Hailee. And she never ceases to amaze me in her professionalism. The greatest growth of my character in all three seasons have always come from the scenes with Hailee, and the emotional depth that they get to go to, and what is revealed about Mrs. Dickinson in those scenes.”
Jane added, “I absolutely adore working with Anna. I don’t know how anybody couldn’t adore working with Anna or watching Anna. She is just a delight. And I think she is a great comic actress, and I admired watching her blossom with all the comedy she was given as her character. And Ella is a force. She’s one of the people I work the least with, but I always felt there was such an honesty in her work.”
With the show being in its final episodes, it’s hard to say goodbye to such an impactful and creative series. Still, for Jane, the experience was so rewarding and she reveals she’s taken away a very important lesson.
“I think remembering to always try something new,” she shared. “I think the show is very different for me than the other projects I’ve worked on, and certainly the style of comedy. And I was very ignited by the original concept of the show, that it was going to have such a modern twist on the telling of the story of Emily Dickinson. And so, I think it’s exciting to take a chance, to take a risk, to try something new, and always be open to different artistic ventures.”
‘Dickinson’ season 3 debuts all-new episodes on Fridays on AppleTV+.
How to Get Through Grief During the Holidays
Families across America spent Thanksgiving with their loved ones. But for others grieving the loss of a loved one, the holidays can be overwhelming.
Coping with grief and depression is a bigger challenge during the holidays.
“If you’ve lost a loved one to COVID-19, you’re adjusting to a new way of life without that person,” Cassandra Godzik, associate dean and professor at the School of Nursing at Regis College, tells Health. “And the holiday season, which tends to be centered around our loved ones, will likely remind you of that loss.”
Godzik is a mental health nurse practitioner whose specialty is helping people cope with experiencing loss, grief, and bereavement.
“Even if you haven’t lost someone to COVID-19, all of our lives have been impacted in some way by the pandemic — whether you lost a job, took a pay cut, or you’ve had to compromise on your previous way of life in some way,” Godzik explains. “It’s all loss, which can feel especially difficult right now.”
“We’re conditioned to believe this season should be happy, cozy, and joyful,” Merryl Rothaus, LPC, a licensed professional counselor, tells Health. “So if we’re not feeling these things, we tend to think, There must be something wrong with me. And that tends to make grief feel even stronger.”
“In general, humans don’t like change,” Jill Dawson, LPC, a licensed professional counselor, tells Health. “In fact, most of us work really hard to avoid it because of all of the uncertainty that accompanies it. When someone dies, we’re thrust into needing to change—and that process is really uncomfortable.”
Dawson, whose mom died six months ago from ALS, will spend her first holidays without her. “Right now, my grief feels non-stop with little bouts of reprieve,” she says. “I’m already feeling under-resourced, and I know this first Christmas and New Year’s without my mom will force me to really feel into the pain of that loss.”
People who have not experienced a death in the family may still feel a sense of loss during the holiday. Not everyone is on good terms with family members.
The lack of communication or bad blood between family members can hit especially hard during the holiday.
“The holidays tend to shine a spotlight onto everything you don’t have,” Gina Moffa, LCSW, a New York City-based licensed clinical social worker, tells Health.
“Not everyone is on good terms with their family or there will be someone missing this year. COVID-19 came without warning and changed everything at once, and we’re still dealing with the trauma of that. Add to all of this the societal pressure that the holidays be ‘perfect,’ and it’s a recipe for misery.”
There’s no easy way to get through grief during the holiday. Mental health workers suggest giving yourself permission to cancel the holidays and make space for your grief.
“Meeting your pain rather than trying to extinguish it isn’t easy, but it is the way through it,” says Rothaus.
Support others who are grieving. Order a pizza and watch old movies together.
Dawson suggests connecting with people who love you.
“Reach out to a family member or a friend, not necessarily to talk about your grief but to simply be with other people. Lean on the support of a church community or therapist. Spending time with people who love and support you can feel like a healing balm that bolsters you through the holiday season and beyond.”
LeBron James Has 2 Indiana Pacers Fans Ejected For Death Threat Chants
The King’s court shall not be sullied by infidels.
NBA fans have been out of pocket the last couple of years and last night was another example of how some spectators have gotten too comfortable talking crazy to complete strangers.
According to Fox Sports, LeBron James had 2 Indiana Pacers fans ejected from the game with about 2 minutes left in the 4th quarter.
In a post game press conference LeBron was obviously asked about the incident as it was unclear what prompted him to pull an official over the sideline to have the couple addressed.
“When obscene gestures and language come into it, (it) can’t be tolerated,” James told reporters.
“There’s a difference from cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn’t say to me.”
That didn’t really provide any more clarity as to what was said. However, the report states that the speculation is that the fans made wildly in appropriate comments about LeBron’s son Bronny.
It was alleged at least one of the spectators said they “hope Bronny dies in a car wreck”
Yeah, if that’s what was said, then both of these two need to banned from NBA arenas for life. That’s trash. There are PLENTY of things to rag on LeBron James about but wishing death on the man’s child is beyond low.
Truthfully, they’re lucky that all they got was ejected. Considering that LeBron is fresh off a suspension for splitting Detroit Piston Isaiah Stewart to the bloody white meat…just sayin’.
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Increase Mansion Price to $6.5 Mil
Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are still trying to sell their Bel-Air mansion. For the last four years, the home has bounced on and off the market. In 2017, the Bravo stars first listed it at $7 million. A year later, the couple tried to rent it for $40,000 a month. They soon lowered the asking price to $6 million.
In 2020, Sutton Stracke, a fellow castmate on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, lived in the house as a renter while she renovated her own home. During that time, Sutton almost burned it down, after a mishap with one of the fireplaces. After Sutton moved out, Kyle’s daughters (Alexia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie) were listed as the selling agents. The home was taken off the market a month later, however, but returned at $6.2 million. In October, it was lowered to $5,695,000.
According to Redfin, Kyle and Mauricio just upped the price again. The pad, which is now at $6,495,000, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 6,229 square feet.
The mansion was designed by Faye Resnick, and is listed as “the ultimate entertainer’s home.” It holds “a theater, office, pool, multi-purpose sports court, putting green, grassy lawn, and multiple areas for gathering.” The description also states that “every living space is warmed by a gorgeous fireplace, including the bright and airy kitchen.” The primary suite showcases “a serene view of the greenery that surrounds it,” and the house “draws you in with a sense of warmth.”
In 2011, Mauricio and Kyle bought the house for $3 million. As of now, little is known about why they raised the price again, or if they’ll continue to increase it in the future.
The home was shown in several seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including its era with Sutton. Kyle and her family hosted elegant parties on the property, with numerous Bravolebrities in attendance.
Mauricio, who is also a real estate agent, learned the tricks of the trade from Kathy Hilton’s husband, Richard Hilton, who was once his boss. One of the reasons for Kyle and Kathy’s complicated relationship was the fact that Mauricio left Richard’s company to start a competing firm of his own.
In the last season of RHOBH, however, Kathy and Kyle seemed to mend their relationship. Kathy, who was in a ‘friend’ role for the season, shed tears in a confessional interview as she spoke about the years they wasted in the feud.
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
