Celebrities
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands & Share A Laugh In New PDA Photos From Date Night
There’s nothing like love to bring a smile to Kim Kardashian’s face. The ‘KUWTK’ star enjoyed a little PDA with Pete Davidson during her recent date night in Santa Monica.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their romance to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday (Nov. 21). The fun didn’t stop with dinner. In photos taken of Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, heading to their car, the Saturday Night funnyman held hands with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. Once they got in, someone said something funny because both Kim and Pete started to crack up. It was a fun date night at one of the town’s trendiest eateries.
Pete may have had a good reason to be smiling. In previously published photos, Pete seemed to sport a dark spot on the side of his neck. Some theorized this was a hickey, meaning that Kim might have helped herself to some early “dessert” during the dinner date. The two supposedly dined in a private room in the restaurant, away from the rest of the customers, and packed on the PDA as they made their exit. This came mere days after they were spotted holding hands in public for the first time, confirming their rumored romance.
Days after this public display of affection, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, appeared at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24). During the charity event, aimed at helping those living in and near Los Angeles’ Skid Row, Kanye delivered a speech where he said that he’s “made mistakes” and “publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.” Ye ultimately said that he needed “to be next to my children as much as possible … I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. During Ye’s appearance on the Nov. 4 episode of Drink Champs, the “Hurricane” rapper took objection to people painting his marriage as over. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”
Celebrities
Penelope Disick & North West Lip-Sync Willow Smith’s Viral Song In Adorable Video — Watch
Penelope Disick and North West jammed out to Willow Smith’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ and showed off their lip-syncing skills in Kourtney Kardashian’s adorable TikTok video.
Penelope Disick and North West are only 9 and 8 years old, but they know their TikTok trends! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, posted the cutest video on November 24 of the two cousins lip-syncing Willow Smith, Tyler Cole, and THE ANXIETY’s song “Meet Me At Our Spot.” Penelope and North also danced to the song as they lip-synced the song, which has gone viral on TikTok.
@kourtneykardashian
Penelope is clearly a huge fan of TikTok. Kourtney has posted a number of TikTok videos featuring her only daughter. In September 2021, Kourtney and Penelope got on the “pink pink pink, girls girls girls” dance trend. The song is from the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie. Penelope has also recreated an iconic KUWTK scene featuring her mom in another TikTok video.
North has joined in on Penelope’s TikTok fun before as well. In August 2021, Penelope and North dressed up as poop emojis with their friends. Kourtney shared the video of the cousins walking around in their costumes and wrote, “Are we dreaming?”
North and Penelope aren’t just cousins, they’re best friends! The little Kardashians have been inseparable for years, especially since they’re less than a year apart in age. From dance class to Halloween, North and Penelope do everything together.
Penelope has had an eventful few months. Her mom got engaged to Travis Barker, 46, in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the Kardashians that Kourtney’s kids, which also include Mason and Reign, are excited about their mom’s engagement to the famous drummer.
“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” our source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”
Penelope is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 38. The former couple has a great co-parenting relationship, and Scott is constantly posting photos of his own with their kids. He adorably calls Penelope his “pinop” in social media posts.
Celebrities
Over 3.5k People Swear By This Long-Sleeve Cutout Top That’s Perfect For Yoga
Feel your best while looking your best with the best cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon that customers absolutely love! Shop it here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Feel free-flowing and at peace while doing your down dog in a fan-favorite cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon! The Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt comes in a variety of colors with an open-back and stylish twisted bottom, for an amazing price of $18.68. The open back and slightly loose fit creates a breezy feel with more cooling as your yoga practice heats up, and the cuffs have elasticity and you can push them up to the elbow when you exercise, providing more freedom.
Purchase the Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt for $18.68.
Coming in 16 vibrant colors, including black, gray-green, wine, and khaki, the cutout long-sleeve shirt is 95% rayon and 5% spandex and combines fashion, function, and performance. This shirt has over 3,500 ratings from verified customers who rave over the comfort and fit of this cutout long-sleeve top! “Love this material. It’s soft and comfortable. I ordered the Medium and am 5’6″ 140lbs and it’s loose around my midsection which I was looking for. The sleeves are long enough to go past my wrists if I wanted them to but snug enough that they stay pushed back when I need them outta the way. It does rise up when I have my hands over my head but that doesn’t bother me. I wear this to the gym or just lounging around the house and very happy with this purchase,” one user wrote, alongside a picture of herself rocking the gray option.
“Edited: had originally left a review about how the shirt shrinks. The company contacted me and was willing to send a new one. Great and prompt customer service. The shirt does not have washing instructions in it but they recommended handwashing in cold water and line drying to preserve the size and shape of the shirt. Comfortable and great fabric. Will likely order again in another color,” another satisfied customer shared.
A third purchaser added, “I. Love. This. Top! The open-back design is so cute and simple but is perfect for those days when I am wearing my cuter sports bras or lacy bralettes. The shirt is so soft and comfortable, easy to wash, and flowy/not staticky. I would say it is pretty true to size, too. It is not form-fitting but nicely fitted, with enough wiggle room to do whatever activities you have planned.”
If you aren’t super into yoga, this cutout long-sleeve shirt can be used for any activity, from running to simply lounging around the house or even looking cute going out and about. In need of the perfect pair of leggings to match this top? Look no further than the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High Waisted Thermal Yoga Pants for only $28! Never be cold while working out again, thanks to these life-changing thermal yoga pants. They are 87% polyester and 13% spandex, making them breathable during whatever your fitness class of choice might be. They are the perfect match for this cutout long-sleeve shirt!
Celebrities
‘RHOP’ Gizelle Bryant on Where She Stands With Wendy & Karen
Gizelle Bryant butted heads with Wendy Osefo and Karen Huger throughout season six of The Real Housewives of Potomac, but where do they stand today?
During a recent interview, Gizelle offered updates on where she stands with her castmates before explaining why she spoke of false rumors suggesting Eddie Osefo was cheating, dishing on her co-parenting relationship with Jamal Bryant, and sharing plans to relaunch her beauty brand.
“I’m over it. I don’t have any issues with Wendy. She may have issues with me. But I am totally fine with Wendy and her new body,” Gizelle confirmed on an October episode of Chanel in the City.
As for Karen, Gizelle said that while her co-star “said and participated in a lot of horrible things” about her and her family last season, they are now in a “better place.”
“A lot of times Karen does a lot of bad things and doesn’t ever own them. She likes to try and justify it in some kind of way and if I’m telling you, ‘You’ve done these things, they weren’t nice, they hurt my family, then you’ve gotta own it.’ But I’m happy that now we’ve gotten to a better place,” Gizelle shared.
While she and Wendy were unable to get their friendship back on track, Gizelle didn’t seem to have any regrets when it came to her comments about Eddie. Instead, she insisted that she and the other RHOP ladies were coming from a good place.
“She doesn’t have self-esteem and social media can be very hard to handle. So the issue was like, ‘All these things are coming up about you, are you okay?’” Gizelle explained. “And she took it like, ‘Gizelle’s trying to destroy my family because she’s bringing up these rumors with Eddie and this women.’ No. We all said we don’t believe it. She really got overly angry about us talking about it saying that it wasn’t true and defending her husband.”
“I knew the way she acted was totally uncalled for and even watching it back, I was like, ‘Woah, that was even worse than I remember it to be,’” Gizelle continued.
Following a split from Jamal earlier this year, Gizelle said the two of them are doing great as they continue to raise their three daughters as a family.
“Jamal’s been in my life forever. I really can’t remember when he wasn’t. So talking to him two, three, four times a day [is] going to happen whether we’re together or not. That’s my guy. Jamal is family for life,” she gushed.
As for her future, Gizelle is currently planning to expand her beauty line after facing challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m currently looking to revamp EveryHue,” she revealed. “EveryHue Beauty got hit horribly with the pandemic. Our manufacturer went out of business. But I’m looking to redo it. I’m looking to get more into skincare. I want to come out with something that’s affordable for everyone.”
Also during the interview, Gizelle looked back at her time on Bravo’s Chat Room and said she was hopeful for a third season.
“[Hannah Berner] and [Kate Chastain] were amazing. I felt like from the gate, the four of us had great chemistry with one another. I loved working with them. When we came back it was just me and Porsha and we were rotating in different people. When the producers told us we were going to do that, I was like, ‘Woah.’ The beauty to Chat Room is chemistry and when you throw in people that you don’t know, it kind of might mess up the chemistry,” she recalled.
Luckily, despite Gizelle’s concern, the series continued without a hitch following Hannah and Kate’s exits.
“I felt like it was so refreshing to see and hear different people every night,” she noted.
