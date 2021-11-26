News
King: Lessons from ’70s energy crisis have meaning today
I’ve been here before. I’ve heard this din at another time. I’m writing about the cacophony of opinions about global warming and climate change.
In the winter of 1973, the Arab oil embargo unleashed a global energy crisis. Times were grim. The predictions were grimmer: We’d never again lead the lives we had led — energy shortage would be the permanent lot of the world.
Saudi Arabia sat on the world’s largest proven oil reserves.
Then as now, everyone had an answer. The 1974 World Energy Congress in Detroit, organized by the U.S. Energy Association, and addressed by President Gerald Ford, was the equivalent in its day to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference that has just concluded in Glasgow, Scotland.
Everyone had an answer, instant expertise flowered. The Aspen Institute, at one of its meetings, held in Maryland instead of Colorado to save energy, contemplated how the United States would survive with a negative growth rate of 23%. Civilization, as we had known it, was going to fail. Sound familiar?
The finger-pointing was on an industrial scale: Motor City was to blame and the oil companies were to blame; they had misled us. The government was to blame in every way.
Across America, there were lines at gas stations.
What we were faced with back then was what appeared to be a limited resource base that the world was burning up at a frightening rate. Oil would run out and natural gas, we were told, was already a depleted resource. Finished.
The energy crisis was real, but so was the nonsense — limitless, in fact.
It took two decades, but economic incentive in the form of new oil drilling, especially in the southern hemisphere, good policy, like deregulating natural gas, and technology, much of it coming from the national laboratories, unleashed an era of plenty. The big breakthrough was horizontal drilling which led to fracking and abundance.
I suspect if we can get it right, a similar combination of good economics, sound policy and technology will deliver us and the world from the impending climate disaster.
The beginning isn’t auspicious, but neither was it back in the energy crisis. The Department of Energy is going through what I think of as scattering fairy dust on every supplicant who says he or she can help. On Nov. 1, DOE issued a press release that pretty well explains fairy dusting: a little money to a lot of entities, from great industrial companies to universities. Never enough money to really do anything, but enough to keep the beavers beavering.
That isn’t the way out.
The way out, based on what we have on the drawing board today, is for the government to get behind a few options. These are storage, which would make wind and solar more useful; capture and storage of carbon released during combustion; and a robust turn to nuclear power.
All this would come together efficiently and quickly with a no-exceptions carbon tax.
Nuclear power deserves a caveat. It is unique in its relation to the government, which should acknowledge this and act accordingly.
The government is responsible for nuclear safety, nonproliferation and waste disposal. It might as well have the vendors build a series of reactors at government sites, sell the power to the electric utilities, and eventually transfer plant ownership to them.
The energy crisis was solved because it had to be solved. The climate-change crisis, too, must be solved.
Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Cline: Will Maine’s anti-mining laws keep needed minerals underground?
The Biden administration is waking up to the soaring demand for minerals and metals driven by Western nations transitioning to new energy technologies. Now events in the state of Maine are alerting them to the challenges created by state and local governments.
A years-long fight over a proposed copper and zinc mine in Maine led the state legislature to pass in 2017 what activists bragged was the toughest anti-mining law in the country.
The law banned open-pit mines larger than three acres. The Natural Resources Council of Maine, an environmental activist group that fought for the law, called it a “big win for Maine’s environment.”
That assessment is up for reconsideration in light of a new discovery. This summer, four years after the passage of Maine’s mining ban, what is being billed as the richest hard rock lithium deposit in the world was uncovered — in Maine.
The 11 tons of lithium ore found on private land in Oxford County has been called among the purest in the world, with some crystals measuring more than 30 feet long.
It’s a rare find of staggering value, estimated at $1.5 billion at current prices. And lithium prices have been rising steadily for a year as demand for lithium-based batteries has surged.
The owners of the property hope to mine the deposit, but “we know that the Maine mining laws are such that there’s not one single active mine in Maine,” Mary Freeman, co-owner of the land, told The Maine Monitor, which broke the story of the find.
The discovery of one of the world’s richest lithium deposits in Maine has created a conflict for environmental activists.
At issue are two competing priorities. One is protecting local land and water from any adverse effects of mining. The other is reducing greenhouse gas emissions by speeding the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency projects global lithium demand could increase 40-fold by 2040 driven by the EV revolution:
Maine’s law was focused on protecting Maine’s land and water from damage caused by mining. It is in direct conflict with the Biden administration’s plan to increase domestic lithium production, which requires more domestic mining.
Lithium-based batteries “enable electrification of the transportation sector and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing the clean-energy economy,” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm wrote in the administration’s National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, released in June.
Asserting an “urgent” need for a secure domestic supply chain for lithium batteries, the blueprint sets as its first priority developing a “domestic industrial base for lithium-based batteries” in part by securing “access to a reliable supply of raw, refined and processed material inputs.”
Solar panels are made with aluminum, copper, nickel, silica, steel and zinc, all of which are obtained through mining.
Lithium-based batteries, which are used in electric vehicles and for storing energy created by solar panels, require mining too.
Wind turbines and the towers that hold them are made mostly of steel, but also require significant amounts of aluminum, copper and rare earth minerals.
Any transition away from fossil fuels requires the use of mined materials. State and local regulations that limit mining will necessarily limit the domestic production of wind and solar power generation, as well as advances in battery storage technology.
Will NIMBY (not in my backyard) activism trump fears of a climate-change disaster? The Maine legislature’s reaction to the lithium deposit discovery will give some indication of how these tensions will play out in the next few years.
Andrew Cline is president of the Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, a free-market think tank in New Hampshire. This column was provided by InsideSources.
Family takes center stage as ‘Hawkeye’ lands at Disney+
Marvel’s Disney+ “Hawkeye” series establishes its lighthearted tone at the start as Clint Barton — aka the winged Avenger Hawkeye — attends a Broadway musical with his family during the holiday season.
“There’s an emotional through line that ties in from obviously ‘Avengers: Endgame’ stuff,” Jeremy Renner, 50, explained in a virtual press conference, Clint having survived when many Avengers died.
“It’s a lot of healing and these kind of things. But we start off with the very happy step forward into a family vacation in New York at Christmas, taking the kids to go see a musical. Everything kinda goes sideways from there.”
That’s not just because Clint (Renner) hates “Rodgers: The Musical” in which Avengers are singing and dancing — think of Broadway’s Spider-Man musical — but bad guys are afoot and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a young fan of Hawkeye who aspires to be Hawkeye, needs his assistance.
The two banter back and forth — he’s grumpy, she’s eternally upbeat — and between battles, murder and a new costume for Kate, there’s the big question: Can Clint make it back home for Christmas with his family?
As to why “Hawkeye” has settled in for six streaming episodes instead of a feature film, “It’s getting to know them better. It’s a world you get to live in a little longer,” said director Rhys Thomas.
Renner observed that as Clint, “I don’t operate on survivor guilt. I just deal with loss. There are a lot of things that are lost — and it’s addressed in this show and brings our characters closer together.
“There’s a lot of weight that’s carried,” he continued. “There might be grumpiness in this face but it comes with the losses in the superhero game. The lightness and brightness Hailee’s character brings counteracts that.”
“I will say, as far as bonding, Jeremy and I really jumped right into this, right straight into the deep end together,” Steinfeld, 24, said.
“We were taking it as it was coming. I felt so grateful to have Jeremy’s support and his mentorship in real life — as I do as Kate. We shared a lotta laughs, didn’t we?”
“Yes ma’am. For me,” Renner said, “I just wanted to communicate with her that I had her back. And that there’s going to be a lotta strange things that go on. You know, it’s different than other types of filmmaking. I just wanted to let her know that she wasn’t alone, and I had her back. And I’ll give her the answers if she needed them.”
“Hawkeye” streams on Disney+.
Editorial: Colleges must end unfair legacy admissions
Legacy admissions for colleges is a distinguished-sounding name for the longstanding unfair practice of making it easier for the children of alumni to get in. It’s the old-boys’-and-girls’ club, where sons and daughters of the establishment go to the head of the line ahead of other applicants with otherwise stronger profiles, weighing academics, extracurriculars and diversity. Most private colleges use it (as do many public schools); so rare are the exceptions, even in this era of social justice awakening, that they make headlines when one drops the practice.
Among prominent universities, two notable exceptions are MIT and Caltech, the nation’s premier science academies. Mike Bloomberg, a public school kid from Medford, who got into Johns Hopkins not because of his dad’s schooling but because of his brains, later gave his alma mater billions, allowing Hopkins to abandon legacy admissions.
New to the club of the non-clubiness is Amherst College. But the legacy-rejectors are still in a slimmest minority.
Admission officers value legacy admissions because it helps them shape the incoming class with greater certainty. Offering a spot to a kid of an alum is more likely to see that kid matriculate than a newcomer. Surely it also helps attract donor money; a mom or dad may be likelier to give money to the alma mater if he or she thinks it’ll help the next generation matriculate — or, at least admissions offices probably think that’s the case.
That’s no justification to give the in crowd a leg up. We’d prefer to give a boost to the economically underprivileged, and to first-generation college kids.
The anti-legacy movement must gain momentum. It should start with schools coming clean about their admissions rates for children of alumni and everyone else. Stop playing cute. Disclose the advantage you give based on blood so everyone can see the mockery you make of a supposed meritocracy.
