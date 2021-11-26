News
Kirkwood routs Webster Groves to claim eighth-straight Turkey Day Game victory
KIRKWOOD — The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.
The game marked the first time in its 100-year history that two black coaches led the programs on Thanksgiving Day. Webster Groves Interim Head Coach Munir Prince led the Statesmen following former head coach Matt Buha’s resignation at the end of the regular season. Kirkwood Head Coach and Pioneer alumnus Jeremy Maclin enjoyed his first season as head coach, including a breathtaking display on Turkey Day.
“Just to see everybody come out and support these guys on a cold day, I couldn’t ask for a better job or a better community,” Maclin said. “I’m happy for these guys. These guys deserve it.”
The game was far from conventional, featuring eight total turnovers throughout the contest.
Webster Groves had high hopes to start, recovering a fumble inside Pioneer territory on the first possession of the game. Following a quick three-down series, the Statesmen’s field goal attempt was blocked and returned for a Pioneer touchdown.
This theme would continue.
The Pioneers directly scored off of four Statesmen turnovers, including two fumble recoveries for touchdowns, one interception for a touchdown and the aforementioned blocked field for a touchdown.
Individually, Kirkwood senior Darius Jones stole the show, totalling four touchdowns on the day. Despite his individual efforts, Jones was thrilled to share one last special game with both his teammates and his community.
“It felt amazing, but I’m just happy we got the win,” Jones said. “We kept the [Frisco] Bell. That’s the best part right there.”
Kirkwood’s win brings the all-time record between the two programs to 54-51-7 in favor of Webster Groves.
The Pioneers finish the 2021 season with a 7-3 record. Webster Groves completes a winless season, eyeing a new opportunity for improvement in 2022.
News
Police: Caseyville robbery suspects wanted for violent crimes in 3 other states
CASEYVILLE, Ill. — Police are searching for three suspects wanted for violent crimes in multiple states, including an armed robbery at the Motel 6 in Caseyville, Illinois.
The Motel 6 robbery happened on Nov. 20, according to the Caseyville Police Department. During their investigation, detectives learned the suspects — two women and a man — may have committed crimes in at least three other states. The suspects may also be from Harris County, Texas.
“At this point, the suspects may be anywhere in the United States,” a statement from the department reads.
The two female suspects have the same tattoo on their left outer forearm.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts or identities should call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-44-2151 (Ext. 142) or send an email to [email protected]
News
Build-A-Bear’s new Christmas movie to premiere on Hallmark Channel Friday
ST. LOUIS — A new movie from Build-A-Bear Entertainment will premiere on the Hallmark Channel for the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” television event.
“Christmas CEO” will air Friday, Nov. 26, on Hallmark. The film shares the story of a character named Christmas Whittaker who believes she was destined to make toys because she was born on Dec. 25 and shares her name with the holiday.
She gets a once-in-a-lifetime offer to merge her small toy company with a mega-corporation but finds out she will need her ex-business partner’s help to seal the deal.
“This story celebrates the spirit of the season and, like our Hallmark holiday film from last season, ‘Deliver by Christmas’, celebrates our mission of ‘adding a little more heart to life,’” said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear, and the film’s executive producer.
The film stars Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, and Gregory Harrison.
Maxine Clark founded Build-A-Bear Workshop in 1997 in St. Louis to offer a teddy-bear themed retail-experience. Now there are more than 400 Build-A-Bear Workshop stores worldwide. She stepped down in 2013 to help improve K-12 public education and mentor women and minority entrepreneurs.
Sharon Price John was recruited to St. Louis from Boston in 2013 as the CEO of Build-A-Bear Workshop.
News
Talking turkey! How the Thanksgiving bird got its name (and then lent it to film flops)
(The Conversation) – “Meleagris Gallopavo Day” is a bit of a mouthful. Which may be why this Thanksgiving, most people will opt for the less ornithologically precise “Turkey Day.”
And just as turkey is a versatile meat – think of those leftover options! – so too is the word “turkey,” which can refer to everything from the bird itself to a populous Eurasian country to movie flops.
As a scholar who studies word origins, I love “talking turkey” – not only how the bird came to be named, but also how the word has evolved over time. But let’s start with what has become the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving Day dinners.
The North American turkey – the kind that many families will be carving up this Thanksgiving – was being domesticated in Mexico some 2,000 years ago.
Europeans glimpsed their first turkeys around 1500, when Spanish explorers arrived in the Americas and brought them back to the mother country. By the 1520s, turkeys were being bred in Spain, and soon the delicacy was appearing on rich people’s tables across Europe.
Oh, dinde!
But what to call the new import? Europeans in the New World were overwhelmed by the new plants and animals they saw, and often used familiar names for unfamiliar species. The Spanish, for instance, thought turkeys looked like peacocks, so they used the Spanish word “pavos.” The French called them “poules d’Indes,” or Indian chickens, later shortened to “dinde.”
To the English, the newly discovered American birds looked like the guineafowl – a bird native to Africa but which was introduced into Europe by Arab and Turkish traders in the 14th and 15th centuries.
And it is this point in the story that the modern-day turkey gets its name.
The Ottoman Empire was then at its height. Ethnic Turks, based in Constantinople (now Istanbul), ran the empire that spanned the Near East, Middle East and North Africa. As a result, to many Europeans, anyone from “the East” was a “Turk.”
Because Ottomans dominated trade in the eastern Mediterranean, a lot of produce coming to Europe was seen as “Turkish.” So a precious stone from Persia was named “Turkey stone,” and the French version of that name, “pierre turquoise,” gave us the word “turquoise.”
In the same way, African guineafowl, introduced by Turkish traders, became a “turkey-cock” or “turkey-hen.” Over time, this was shortened to just “turkey.”
Now that’s a feast!
For as long as the New World turkeys have been in Europe, they’ve been featured in celebratory meals. The English word first appears in print in an account of a banquet hosted by politician John Prideaux in 1555: The menu included 38 red deer, 43 pheasants, 50 quince pies, 63 swans, 114 pigeons, 120 rabbits, 840 larks, 325 gallons of Bordeaux wine and “Turkies 2. rated at 4s. a piece.”
History’s most famous turkey dinner, though, was served in Plymouth Plantation in 1621, as 50 Pilgrims who survived a year of brutal hardship joined 90 Native Americans for a three-day feast. Turkey wasn’t the only dish being served. Writing in his History of Plymouth Plantation, Governor William Bradford noted that Native Americans brought “codd, & bass, & other fish,” and others brought “water foule” and venison. But he was especially impressed with the “great store of wild Turkies.”
The bird has become so associated with harvest-time celebratory dinners that we’ve been calling Thanksgiving “Turkey Day” since at least 1870.
Meanwhile, the word has continued to find new uses, showing up with dozens of meanings. In 1839, the Southern Literary Messenger – a magazine edited by Edgar Allen Poe – reported on a new kind of dance, called the “turkey-trot” from its jerking motions.
In 1920, New York’s Department of Health reported that “Some addicts voluntarily stop taking opiates and ‘suffer it out’ … which in their slang is called taking ‘cold turkey.‘”
The turkey’s reputation for stupidity prompted other meanings. The legendary gossip columnist Walter Winchell told readers of Vanity Fair in 1927 about some new showbiz slang: “‘A turkey,’” he reported, “is a third rate production.”
Since then, movies that flop with the critics or at the box office have been called turkeys.
Another disparaging sense arrived in the 1950s, when turkey became a name for “a stupid, slow, inept, or otherwise worthless person.” That, in turn, probably led to the rise of the “jive turkey,” which first showed up in African American speech in the early 1970s, defined by slang lexicographer Jonathon Green as “an insincere, deceitful, dishonest person.”
Jive or straight talking?
And what about “talk turkey”? Well, that can mean quite contradictory things.
One dictionary from 1859 defines it as “To talk in a silly manner, talk nonsense.” A similar meaning is attached to another turkey-related word, “gobbledygook.”
Another definition found in the 1889 “Americanisms, Old & New” had “talking turkey” meaning “To use high-sounding words, when plain English would do equally well or better.”
[Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.]
The most familiar meaning of “talking turkey,” in which it is a stand-in for “straight talk,” is often said to come from a once popular joke. A white man and an American Indian, the story goes, spend a day hunting together and manage to bag a turkey and a somewhat less bountiful buzzard. The devious white man proposes a “heads-I-win-tails-you-lose” division of the spoils. “I’ll take the turkey, and you the buzzard,” he says, “or, if you prefer, you take the buzzard, and I’ll take the turkey.” The frustrated American Indian replies – usually in some version of would-be comic pidgin English – “You talk all buzzard to me, and don’t talk turkey.”
Those who study word histories are skeptical of stories like this, since most are invented after the fact. More likely, “talk turkey” came from pleasant conversation at Thanksgiving dinner, or maybe negotiations between Native Americans and European colonists over the cost of poultry. Whatever the origin, though, when we “talk turkey,” we’re engaging in the kind of straightforward, honest speech the scheming hunter denied his hunting partner.
