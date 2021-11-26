Celebrities
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Increase Mansion Price to $6.5 Mil
Kyle Richards and husband Mauricio Umansky are still trying to sell their Bel-Air mansion. For the last four years, the home has bounced on and off the market. In 2017, the Bravo stars first listed it at $7 million. A year later, the couple tried to rent it for $40,000 a month. They soon lowered the asking price to $6 million.
In 2020, Sutton Stracke, a fellow castmate on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, lived in the house as a renter while she renovated her own home. During that time, Sutton almost burned it down, after a mishap with one of the fireplaces. After Sutton moved out, Kyle’s daughters (Alexia Umansky and Farrah Aldjufrie) were listed as the selling agents. The home was taken off the market a month later, however, but returned at $6.2 million. In October, it was lowered to $5,695,000.
According to Redfin, Kyle and Mauricio just upped the price again. The pad, which is now at $6,495,000, has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 6,229 square feet.
The mansion was designed by Faye Resnick, and is listed as “the ultimate entertainer’s home.” It holds “a theater, office, pool, multi-purpose sports court, putting green, grassy lawn, and multiple areas for gathering.” The description also states that “every living space is warmed by a gorgeous fireplace, including the bright and airy kitchen.” The primary suite showcases “a serene view of the greenery that surrounds it,” and the house “draws you in with a sense of warmth.”
In 2011, Mauricio and Kyle bought the house for $3 million. As of now, little is known about why they raised the price again, or if they’ll continue to increase it in the future.
The home was shown in several seasons of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, including its era with Sutton. Kyle and her family hosted elegant parties on the property, with numerous Bravolebrities in attendance.
Mauricio, who is also a real estate agent, learned the tricks of the trade from Kathy Hilton’s husband, Richard Hilton, who was once his boss. One of the reasons for Kyle and Kathy’s complicated relationship was the fact that Mauricio left Richard’s company to start a competing firm of his own.
In the last season of RHOBH, however, Kathy and Kyle seemed to mend their relationship. Kathy, who was in a ‘friend’ role for the season, shed tears in a confessional interview as she spoke about the years they wasted in the feud.
Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock
Celebrities
Kelly Rowland’s Husband: Everything To Know About Tim Weatherspoon & Their Love Story
Kelly Rowland isn’t facing a love ‘Dilemma’ anytime soon – she has been happily married to Tim Weatherspoon for a while. Here’s a scoop on how their love came to be.
It’s a rare case of “art imitating life.” Kelly Rowland stars in the 2021 Lifetime original holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the third entry in the Liddle series. First came 2019’s Merry Liddle Christmas, which first introduced Kelly’s character, Jacquie Liddle, to the world. In 2020’s Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) tried to pull off the perfect wedding, despite all the craziness from “her boisterous family” and a “snooty wedding planner.” Now, with Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Jacquie and Tyler prepare for the arrival of the new addition to their family.
It’s a story close to Kelly’s heart because she and her husband welcomed a new baby at the start of 2021. Kelly – who has found fame and success as a solo singer, a member of Destiny’s Child, and as an actress – is happily married to Tim Weatherspoon. But, who is this man who calls Kelly his better half? And how did their own magic love story begin?
When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon First Meet?
It’s not widely known when Kelly and Tim first met, but the Los Angeles Times said they began dating in 2011. What is known is that it was love at first sight for Tim. “He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date,” Kelly told ABC News in 2017 while promoting Love By The 10th Date. “I knew the third date. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I got nervous — to be completely honest — because I was like, this feels like my husband.”
One of the reasons why they knew? Incredible chemistry – and respect. “Me and my husband see each other as equals. And we love each other and respect each other above anything. We’ve made our own rules,” she said. “It’s working out really great.”
What Does Tim Weatherspoon Do For A Living?
Tim tends to keep out of the spotlight, so facts about him are few and far between. Tim was reportedly a producer and a manager and worked with Kelly in a professional manner before taking their relationship to a new level. Tim’s last name is also a source of confusion, as there are past reports that list him as Tim Witherspoon. An Instagram account supposedly belonging to him lists his name as “Tim Spoon.”
When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Get Engaged?
Since falling head-over-heels for each other, it should come as no surprise that Tim didn’t waste much time in getting down on bended knee for Kelly. “He put a ring on it,” Kelly said during a December 2013 episode of The Queen Latifah Show. “It’s been a while. We’ve kept it very, very low—for years, to be completely honest.” She showed off the new piece of jewelry and dished on how Tim proposed. Unlike some proposals – which include elaborate displays of roses and other logistical plans – Tim kept it simple.
“He asked me first on Skype,” said Kelly, per Vibe. She was in Bulgaria at the time, and it took her a moment to register what he said. “And I was like, ‘We’re so far away from each other.’ But it was so late. I remember we were both just kind of like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say yes. I was like, ‘I got my best friend to ride through life with.’ He really is my best friend.”
When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Get Married?
Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon were married on May 9, 2014. The two had a destination wedding in Costa Rica, and the guest list included Beyoncé and Solange, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony was very intimate, with reportedly only 30 people watching the two tie the knot.
Oddly enough, Kelly’s wedding happened right after Solange’s violent confrontation with Jay-Z at a Met Gala afterparty at The Standard, High Line, in Manhattan.
In May 2020, Kelly shared how she and Tim kept the spark in their marriage. “As far as sex is concerned, I’m like, ‘Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something then it needs to happen. We spice things up a bit and keep it fun,” she told PEOPLE. “When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we’ll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship.”
Do Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Have Any Kids?
Tim and Kelly have two children together. The two welcomed their first child, Titan Jewell, on Nov. 4, 2014. “We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son,” they said in a statement, per Billboard. “We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!”
The couple welcomed their second child in 2021. “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon. Greeted us! We are truly grateful,” Kelly captioned a Jan. 30, 2021 Instagram post. In the picture, Titan greeted his little brother with a huge smile.
Kelly announced the second pregnancy in a surprising way: by debuting the baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health in October. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like… .let’s see what happens,” she said. She was a bit hesitant to make such a bold declaration but ultimately decided to as a way to “remind people that life is important. I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”
Celebrities
Chelsea Handler, 46, Rocks Bikini On Vacay With BF & He Gushes She’s The ‘Woman Of My Dreams’
Chelsea Handler and boyfriend Jo Koy went on a romantic getaway to Hawaii. Jo raved over Chelsea, who rocked a black bikini on the beach.
Chelsea Handler, 46, and boyfriend Jo Koy, 50, are living up and having the time of their lives as their romance heats up. Chelsea and Jo took a fun-filled trip to Hawaii and hit the beach together. Jo posted a video of Chelsea looking gorgeous in a black bikini on the beach. “It’s Jo Koy Day in Hawaii and I’m celebrating with the woman of my dreams,” Jo captioned his video featuring Chelsea.
“Honey, they built a monument here in Hawaii dedicated to your boobs,” Jo says in his Instagram video. Chelsea immediately starts laughing at Joy. He points to two small mountains in the distance. Chelsea can’t stop giggling!
Jo didn’t stop there. He couldn’t help but share more of his romantic Hawaii vacation with Chelsea. On his Instagram Story, Jo shared another video with Chelsea from their day on the beautiful beach. The stand-up comedian also posted a video of the Hawaii sunset that he and Chelsea were enjoying together. Chelsea was wrapped in Jo’s arms on a boat.
HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to Chelsea that she and Jo are head over heels for each other. “Chelsea and Jo are so in love,” our source revealed. “They are cutely obsessed with each other.”
Chelsea confirmed that she was dating the fellow comedian in September 2021. She posted two adorable PDA photos with Jo and wrote on Twitter, “He’s on tour, I’m on tour, sometimes we tour together. Vaccinated and horny. Funny is funny. All coming to a city near you!”
Just days before Chelsea and Jo’s big reveal, Chelsea gushed in a heartfelt message that she was “finally in love, with the best kind of guy there is.” She didn’t name Jo at the time, but everyone assumed she was talking about Jo since they had been spotted packing on the PDA the month before. Even after a few months, these two are still wild for each other!
Celebrities
RHOSLC Jen Shah’s Employee Responds to Heather’s Theft Claim
The 48-year-old jewelry designer also claimed Jen’s employee stole a clutch from her store. In a recent interview, Heather Gay made the same accusation against the employee (who also worked at Beauty Lab), and she said that he accepted tips from Jen.
The assistant, Murilo Bueno, addressed the allegations in an Instagram post this week. He said he never received tips from anyone but Jen, and he “certainly never took money from the company or register like [Heather] claims.” He admitted that he was wrong to accept the tip, however, because it was against Beauty Lab’s policy.
Murilo was saddened by Heather’s accusations because he considered her a close friend. “We travelled together, had sleepovers, and I was there for her children,” he said.
According to the post, Heather continued to employ him after learning about the tip. She apparently hired him to run errands and drive the kids to certain places. “If I stole money from her,” he asked, “why would she trust me at her house? …I am absolutely disgusted that she would jump on this train and accuse me of this non sense knowing the truth very well. Saying I’m heart broken is an understatement.”
Jen also addressed a rumor via Instagram concerning Meredith’s red-flag accusation. Jen reposted a story from Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account. The post was an alleged message from Louis Vuitton stating that Jen wasn’t flagged.
The sender said, “First things first, we do not flag clients for paying in cash. We would lose half our business if we did!” They went on to say, “Shame on Meredith for spreading fake lies.”
At the end of the message, the sender offered a little more dirt: “But if you wanna know which housewife is red flagged at Louis Vuitton, and isn’t allowed to shop there… it’s [name redacted by Deuxmoi]! Maybe Meredith mixed up her housewives.”
In the caption, Jen told her followers, “Don’t believe the lies.” She then warned, “You never look good trying to make someone else look bad.” It doesn’t seem Meredith and Jen will be working out their differences any time soon.
Photos Credit: Instagram/MuriloBueno/MeredithMarks, Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies For Investors to Consider in 2021
Kyle Richards & Mauricio Increase Mansion Price to $6.5 Mil
Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest
Over 1 Billlion ETH Has Been Burned Since Ethereum EIP-1559
High school football: Friday’s Prep Bowl predictions
Kelly Rowland’s Husband: Everything To Know About Tim Weatherspoon & Their Love Story
High school football: Injured during regular season, Ethan Loss back in time for Mahtomedi’s magical run
South African scientists detect new virus variant amid spike
Biden wishes Americans happy, closer-to-normal Thanksgiving
“Inject some good into the world”: Denver chef, volunteers cook all night, deliver Thanksgiving food all day
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?