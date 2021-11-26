LeBron James Has 2 Indiana Pacers Fans Ejected For Death Threat Chants

Kelly Rowland isn’t facing a love ‘Dilemma’ anytime soon – she has been happily married to Tim Weatherspoon for a while. Here’s a scoop on how their love came to be.

It’s a rare case of “art imitating life.” Kelly Rowland stars in the 2021 Lifetime original holiday movie Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, the third entry in the Liddle series. First came 2019’s Merry Liddle Christmas, which first introduced Kelly’s character, Jacquie Liddle, to the world. In 2020’s Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding, Jacquie and Tyler (Thomas Cadrot) tried to pull off the perfect wedding, despite all the craziness from “her boisterous family” and a “snooty wedding planner.” Now, with Merry Liddle Christmas Baby, Jacquie and Tyler prepare for the arrival of the new addition to their family.

It’s a story close to Kelly’s heart because she and her husband welcomed a new baby at the start of 2021. Kelly – who has found fame and success as a solo singer, a member of Destiny’s Child, and as an actress – is happily married to Tim Weatherspoon. But, who is this man who calls Kelly his better half? And how did their own magic love story begin?

When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon First Meet?

It’s not widely known when Kelly and Tim first met, but the Los Angeles Times said they began dating in 2011. What is known is that it was love at first sight for Tim. “He said he knew [he was in love] by the first date,” Kelly told ABC News in 2017 while promoting Love By The 10th Date. “I knew the third date. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I got nervous — to be completely honest — because I was like, this feels like my husband.”

One of the reasons why they knew? Incredible chemistry – and respect. “Me and my husband see each other as equals. And we love each other and respect each other above anything. We’ve made our own rules,” she said. “It’s working out really great.”

What Does Tim Weatherspoon Do For A Living?

Tim tends to keep out of the spotlight, so facts about him are few and far between. Tim was reportedly a producer and a manager and worked with Kelly in a professional manner before taking their relationship to a new level. Tim’s last name is also a source of confusion, as there are past reports that list him as Tim Witherspoon. An Instagram account supposedly belonging to him lists his name as “Tim Spoon.”

When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Get Engaged?

Since falling head-over-heels for each other, it should come as no surprise that Tim didn’t waste much time in getting down on bended knee for Kelly. “He put a ring on it,” Kelly said during a December 2013 episode of The Queen Latifah Show. “It’s been a while. We’ve kept it very, very low—for years, to be completely honest.” She showed off the new piece of jewelry and dished on how Tim proposed. Unlike some proposals – which include elaborate displays of roses and other logistical plans – Tim kept it simple.

“He asked me first on Skype,” said Kelly, per Vibe. She was in Bulgaria at the time, and it took her a moment to register what he said. “And I was like, ‘We’re so far away from each other.’ But it was so late. I remember we were both just kind of like, honestly, just staring at each other. And he asked me, and it was just that simple to say yes. I was like, ‘I got my best friend to ride through life with.’ He really is my best friend.”

When Did Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Get Married?

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon were married on May 9, 2014. The two had a destination wedding in Costa Rica, and the guest list included Beyoncé and Solange, according to Us Weekly. The ceremony was very intimate, with reportedly only 30 people watching the two tie the knot.

Oddly enough, Kelly’s wedding happened right after Solange’s violent confrontation with Jay-Z at a Met Gala afterparty at The Standard, High Line, in Manhattan.

In May 2020, Kelly shared how she and Tim kept the spark in their marriage. “As far as sex is concerned, I’m like, ‘Well, if I have to play dress up and do role-play, honey, if I need to be Alicia tonight and give you a surprise in the middle of the night or something then it needs to happen. We spice things up a bit and keep it fun,” she told PEOPLE. “When we met each other, we had fun. Two years from now, we’ll have fun. I think if you hold that close to you, it can always show itself in your relationship.”

Do Kelly Rowland & Tim Weatherspoon Have Any Kids?

Tim and Kelly have two children together. The two welcomed their first child, Titan Jewell, on Nov. 4, 2014. “We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son,” they said in a statement, per Billboard. “We are blessed to report everyone is healthy and happy!”

The couple welcomed their second child in 2021. “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon. Greeted us! We are truly grateful,” Kelly captioned a Jan. 30, 2021 Instagram post. In the picture, Titan greeted his little brother with a huge smile.

Kelly announced the second pregnancy in a surprising way: by debuting the baby bump on the cover of Women’s Health in October. “We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like… .let’s see what happens,” she said. She was a bit hesitant to make such a bold declaration but ultimately decided to as a way to “remind people that life is important. I’m knocking at 40’s door in February. Taking care of myself means a lot to me.”