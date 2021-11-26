Long shopping lines nearly non-existent on Black Friday Eve

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — On the eve of the biggest shopping day of the year, few lines are to be found across the metro St. Louis area. As more big retailers close their doors on Thanksgiving, more people are turning to online sales.

“I was glad that Target and the other stores are choosing to close, but it is a little sad that here we are –wanting to go shopping, and they’re closed,” said Bonita Woerner.

Bass Pro Shop’s St. Charles location saw a steady flow of shoppers all afternoon as it was one of the only stores still open on Thanksgiving for holiday shopping. Cabela’s, a store now owned by Bass Pro Shops, was open on Thanksgiving as well.

The days of doorbusters have been exchanged for delivery to your front door and long lines exchanged with online shopping.

Gamestop’s Manchester location was open from 5-9 p.m. on Thanksgiving. They had 18 PS5’s to sell and sold them all within an hour. The store employee said they were not getting anymore in to sell for Black Friday. The gaming console has seen long delays.

On Black Friday in 2020, FOX 2 reported on a line of at least 15 shoppers outside the same location hoping to get their hands on the same console. One year later, and it is still in high demand.

With worries of presents stuck off the nation’s coast, some shoppers said they decided to buy gifts earlier. Stores also have had their Black Friday deals running longer.

“I buy a lot of things online. It seems like the sales are going on all week instead of just one night,” Ian Valway said. He was keeping a family tradition Thursday night and buying clay pigeons to shoot for holiday fun.

“What Black Friday used to be, Amazon and online is really affecting, because you can sit in your pajamas and get the same deal that you can on Black Friday,” Musgrove said.