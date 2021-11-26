Mike Pence to visit New Hampshire to condemn Joe Biden’s ‘radical attack on American workers’

Days after President Biden took a victory lap across the Granite State touting his domestic agenda, former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s headed to the key swing state where he will help state Republicans raise money while hitting back at Democrats’ “radical attack on American workers.”

“Americans from all walks of life are feeling the effects of the Democrats’ reckless tax and spend agenda and their relentless effort to destroy the pro-growth policies of the Trump-Pence administration that unleashed American prosperity,” the former vice president from Indiana said.

“Whether it’s at the gas pump or in the grocery store, families are seeing less in their pocketbooks at the end of the month.”

Pence is slated to headline a the Heritage Action’s “Save Our Paychecks Tour” event in Manchester on Dec. 8, the conservative group announced this week.

Pence’s New Hampshire visit tails one last week by President Biden when the POTUS came to tout his infrastructure and social safety-net package that Democrats say will usher in a swift and equitable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The high-profile visits to the swing state highlight New Hampshire’s importance as the 2022 midterms come into view and spur speculation about Pence’s 2024 plans.

Republicans are eyeing Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s seat as one of several potential races where they could pick up seats in their quest to flip the Senate. Hassan used the upcoming Pence visit in her latest fundraising pitch.

Democrats currently hold a thin advantage in the 50-50 split Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.