News
Mike Pence to visit New Hampshire to condemn Joe Biden’s ‘radical attack on American workers’
Days after President Biden took a victory lap across the Granite State touting his domestic agenda, former Vice President Mike Pence said he’s headed to the key swing state where he will help state Republicans raise money while hitting back at Democrats’ “radical attack on American workers.”
“Americans from all walks of life are feeling the effects of the Democrats’ reckless tax and spend agenda and their relentless effort to destroy the pro-growth policies of the Trump-Pence administration that unleashed American prosperity,” the former vice president from Indiana said.
“Whether it’s at the gas pump or in the grocery store, families are seeing less in their pocketbooks at the end of the month.”
Pence is slated to headline a the Heritage Action’s “Save Our Paychecks Tour” event in Manchester on Dec. 8, the conservative group announced this week.
Pence’s New Hampshire visit tails one last week by President Biden when the POTUS came to tout his infrastructure and social safety-net package that Democrats say will usher in a swift and equitable economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The high-profile visits to the swing state highlight New Hampshire’s importance as the 2022 midterms come into view and spur speculation about Pence’s 2024 plans.
Republicans are eyeing Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s seat as one of several potential races where they could pick up seats in their quest to flip the Senate. Hassan used the upcoming Pence visit in her latest fundraising pitch.
Democrats currently hold a thin advantage in the 50-50 split Senate by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris’s tie-breaking vote.
News
EU regulator authorizes Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The European Union’s drug regulator on Thursday authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on children from 5 to 11 years old, clearing the way for shots to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils amid a new wave of infections sweeping across the continent.
It is the first time the European Medicines Agency has cleared a COVID-19 vaccine for use in young children.
The agency said it “recommended granting an extension of indication for the COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty to include use in children aged 5 to 11.”
After evaluating a study of the vaccine in more than 2,000 children, the EMA estimated that the vaccine was about 90% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 in young children and said the most common side effects were pain at the injection site, headaches, muscle pain and chills.
The agency said the two-dose regimen should be given to children three weeks apart.
At least one country facing spiking infections didn’t wait for the EMA approval. Authorities in the Austrian capital, Vienna, already have begun vaccinating the 5 to 11 age group. Europe is currently at the epicenter of the pandemic and the World Health Organization has warned the continent could see deaths top 2 million by the spring unless urgent measures are taken.
The EMA green light for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech has to be rubber-stamped by the EU’s executive branch, the European Commission, before health authorities in member states can begin administering shots.
Earlier this week, Germany’s health minister Jens Spahn said shipping of vaccines for younger children in the EU would begin on Dec. 20.
The United States signed off on Pfizer’s kids-sized shots earlier this month, followed by other countries including Canada.
Earlier this month, the EMA said it began evaluating the use of Moderna Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 6 to 11; it estimated that a decision would be made within two months.
News
UMass closes out the season at New Mexico State
UMass interim head football coach Alex Miller played for the new boss back when he was the old boss.
UMass announced on Monday that Arizona offensive coordinator Don Brown would be the Minutemen’s new head coach in 2022.
Brown, 66, will be making his second stop in Amherst. UMass was an NCAA Division 1AA program, the precursor to today’s FCS, when Brown led the team from 2004 to 2008, the most successful stretch (41-19) in school history.
Miller started 50 games at center from 2003 to 2006 and was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 first team All-Star and an AFCA and TSN All-American his redshirt senior season on Brown’s watch.
“Obviously, I played for him and he was an important part of me growing up and developing as a player and a coach and a person,” said Miller. “I couldn’t be more excited he’s back.
“He was a huge part of this family and I think we made a great hire. I just want to get that out there.”
Miller has one last piece of business to clear up before UMass drops the curtain on a disappointing season that cost former coach Walt Bell his job.
The Minutemen (1-10) will close out the campaign when they travel to Las Cruces, N.M., to take on the Aggies of New Mexico State (1-10) at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.
The Aggies have ties to Massachusetts at the top of the coaching pyramid. Former Boston College head coach Frank Spaziani is the Aggies’ defensive coordinator. NMS head coach Doug Martin, who wrapping up his ninth and undoubtedly final season, was Spaziani’s offensive coordinator at BC.
“They rip the ball around on offense and they throw it a decent amount,” said Miller. “They distribute the ball in the pass game and mix in a little run and on defense they play multiple fronts and blitz a little bit.”
UMass and NMS are two of the seven FBS Independent programs and both have fallen on hard times. UMass has played three of the other Independents this season. The Minutemen beat UConn 27-13 on Oct. 9 and were trounced 62-17 at Liberty on Oct. 30. The Minutemen made a good showing for three quarters before falling 33-17 at Army last Saturday.
“I told them before the game, at halftime and after the game that when you play hard and give that kind of effort good things can happen,” said Miller. “It was 19-17 at the start of the fourth quarter and that was exciting for the players and the coaches to be in the game and have a good feeling about football.”
News
Ahmaud Arbery’s mom: Thankful for justice and son’s legacy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Ahmaud Arbery’s mother woke up Thursday with a new, very important blessing on Thanksgiving Day.
But there will still be an empty chair at the family’s celebrations. It is a reminder that while she feels justice was served when the three white men who helped shoot her son were convicted Wednesday for cornering and killing him as he ran through a coastal Georgia neighborhood, she will never be made whole again because her son is gone.
“This is the second Thanksgiving we’ve had without Ahmaud. But at the same time I’m thankful. This is the first Thanksgiving we are saying we got justice for Ahmaud,” Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, said in an interview Thursday.
The three white men who chased and killed Arbery in Brunswick in February 2020 were all convicted of murder Wednesday. They cornered Arbery after finding out he had been seen on a surveillance camera at a nearby house under construction and wanted to question him about recent burglaries in the area.
Arbery ran through the neighborhood and other areas near his home to clear his head. He had nothing in his hands and ran from the men for five minutes before one of them shot three times at him at close range with a shotgun. The men face life in prison when they are sentenced later and a federal hate crimes trial for them is scheduled for February.
Cooper-Jones said after the verdicts were read Wednesday, she thought of her son’s supporters at the Glynn County courthouse every day who shouted “Justice for Ahmaud!”
“I finally got a chance to come out of those courtroom doors and say, we did it, we did it together,” Cooper-Jones said.
Sitting beside Cooper-Jones as she heard the judge read out guilty 23 times was the mother of Ronald Greene, a Louisiana man who died in 2019 after he was beaten and put in a chokehold by state troopers after a high speed chase. Troopers said Greene suffered his injuries in a crash, but his doctors reported that didn’t appear to be true. A federal civil rights investigation into Greene’s death continues.
Cooper-Jones spent the past six weeks away from home, since jury selection started Oct. 18. She moved away from Brunswick after her son was killed.
“Today is actually going to be a day of rest. I’ve been sitting in that courtroom since October 18,” Cooper-Jones said. “I’m gathering my immediate family. We’re going to have a small dinner. We’ve going to be thankful. We’re going to give our praises to God.”
Other relatives are also grateful for the blessing of justice.
“We’re thankful for Ahmaud’s life. Thankful for the love that he’s shown us, for the years we had him. Thankful for the fight we stayed in for justice. Thankful that now we can start healing,” Arbery’s aunt Thea Brooks said.
Indemnity and Hold Harmless Clauses in Franchise Agreements
Mike Pence to visit New Hampshire to condemn Joe Biden’s ‘radical attack on American workers’
NBA All-Star Raises Awareness of Mental Health Issues in New Memoir
8 Tips to Cheer Up Depressed Pets
Here’s What You Need to Know When Choosing a Jeweler’s Loupe
Plan Your Career with Commercial Loans in UK
Top Hairstyle Trends That Make Women’s Hair More Stylish
Have You Seen a FBI Surveillance Van Parked in Your Street?
When Will The Next Market Crash Happen?
Credit Cards Vs Debit Cards – The Pros and Cons
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?