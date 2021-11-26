HEALTH
NBA All-Star Raises Awareness of Mental Health Issues in New Memoir
If you’ve never heard of James Donaldson, you should have. Not only is he an NBA All-Star, having played with the Seattle Supersonics, San Diego/L.A. Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz, but he also operated The Donaldson Clinic in Seattle, providing physical therapy services, for nearly thirty years, and he’s been involved in Seattle politics.
But all his fame and fortune aside, Donaldson has recently had some severe struggles in his life. Now he has written a new book Celebrating Your Gift of Life: From the Verge of Suicide to a Life of Purpose and Joy to raise awareness about mental health issues like depression and suicidal thoughts that can affect anyone in our hectic, stressful world. In recent years, Donaldson has experienced life-threatening health problems, a stressful divorce, the loss of his business and home due to bankruptcy, disagreements with former friends and colleagues, and ultimately, near suicide.
Understandably, Donaldson had difficulty coping with his world turning upside down. In this book, he shares his personal story as well as details on how many professional athletes struggle when their athletic careers are over because they don’t always know how to manage their money, cope with the fame they had that has diminished, or transition into new careers. Anyone interested in the NBA and professional sports in general will find the book highly eye-opening for those reasons.
But Donaldson is also writing for the average reader because he knows everyone goes through difficult situations and could end up in his shoes. Not everyone can play professional basketball or be 7′ 2″ like James, but everyone can have financial problems, question their self-worth, feel betrayed, or just have difficulty getting out of bed in the morning. Donaldson hopes that by sharing his story, he will provide reassurance and motivation to others to pull themselves out of the mire or depression they find themselves in and get the help they need.
Celebrating Your Gift of Life is divided into twenty-one chapters that not only highlight Donaldson’s story but are filled with advice on how to get through tragedy. Topics include learning not to be a victim, finding a reason to live, developing a relationship with God or a Higher Power, keeping agreements with yourself, resisting suicidal thoughts, and getting back on your feet after you’ve hit rock bottom. Each chapter shares Donaldson’s personal experiences with the topic and provides practical advice for coping with the situation.
Donaldson does not hold back any of the hard truths of his situation, from acting needy around fellow professional athletic association personnel he turned to for help to the details of his marriage’s failure and the loss of his business. His words are real and poignant. He does not wear any masks and does not let stereotypes about how men need to be strong stop him from being completely honest. For example, at one point he advises:
“Allow yourself to blubber away like a little baby. Allow yourself to fall asleep on a tear-soaked pillow. You will realize how much better you feel after you get it out of your system.
“I was crying all the time when I was working my way back to my old self. I cried myself to sleep many times. Other times, I would pick up the phone and call someone I knew cared about me and cry to them about everything I was going through. I’d also be a listening ear for other folks who were going through similar things, and we would cry together. I’d cry every time I listened to Teddy Pendergrass’ song “This Gift of Life.” It reminds me of how close I came to throwing away this wonderful gift of life. I’ve found that crying is good for you. It helps to release the pain, and you always feel better after.”
Each chapter also ends with reflection questions to help the reader think through their problems and come up with solutions for moving forward with a positive attitude and new faith in life and themselves. For example, in the chapter, “I’m Not a Victim” one of the exercises Donaldson offers is:
“Take some time to list everyone who is in some way to blame for your situation, including yourself. Then next to your list award percentage points to the share of the blame each person is due. For example, if you had a fight with your mom, it might be Mom 70%, Me 30%. This will help you see your role in the situation and what you can change to make it better next time.”
In the chapter “My Sham Marriage,” two of the questions/exercises he offers are:
“Do you think it’s true that people make plans but God’s plan overrules them? If so, when has that been your experience, and what did you learn from it?
“If you are struggling now, what would you ask God to do for you? Write your prayer below.”
Donaldson’s book also includes a foreword by Dr. Samuel Youssef, who treated him through his darkest times and testifies to Donaldson’s difficult journey and the courage he showed throughout it.
Ultimately, Celebrating Your Gift of Life is a celebration of the only life we get to live and how to live it to the fullest. Just knowing someone else has felt the same pain can help tremendously. Donaldson’s book would be a wonderful gift to give anyone who is struggling. It could turn someone’s life around-a gift that would be priceless.
Beauty
Top Hairstyle Trends That Make Women’s Hair More Stylish
Women don’t have to miserably go through a bad hair day. This is because the top beauty trends that focus on beautiful and attractive hair styles abound. Women only have to take advantage of these trends, most of which involve easy and convenient hair styling, and they will never have to worry about bad hair days again. Needless to say, hairstyle can either make or break one’s overall look. Hence, it is crucial that a lady knows the current trend in women’s haircuts and determine which haircut is best for her.
Latest trends in Women’s Hairstyles
60’s and 70’s
The hairstyles that were the “in” thing during these decades are definitely at a comeback. Indeed, they are making a splash in the hairstyling world. 60’s and 70’s styles in women’s hair are distinct and have features that are obviously all about these decades, which is why hairstylists of today are injecting a modern twist into them.
Bangs hairstyle, for instance, is back and making its presence felt in a big way. Women show up in events, parties, and social gatherings wearing bangs of all lengths – short, medium, and long.
Bangs definitely enhances the face of any woman. It is effective in softening the cut’s overall look. The bangs of today are fuss-free, light, and over flowing. The bangs cut of today is certainly a modern take on such a classic hair look. At the same time, it requires low-maintenance to fit a busy lady’s lifestyle.
Bob Cut Hairstyle
Short hair can be very stunning when applied to any women. For one thing, this style of hair cut can be easy to maintain as well. This makes them the ideal option for ladies, especially those who possess hectic schedules. Indeed, one of the most popular short cut styles is the bob cut. However, latest version is focused on delivering modern touches, instead of giving the wearer a pretty and quaint look. The latest style of bob is all about offering a woman the edgy appearance.
Short Pixie Cut
Short pixie cut is another edgy kind of women’s hair cut that is labeled as fashionable and versatile by top beauty trends. The modern styling involves various layers and free-flowing movement. The pixie cut are done to allow for an airy and light- fashioned hairstyle. At the same time, it can be done so that it ensures versatility for the busy women. Short pixies are also inclined to help the wearer to exude edginess.
Indeed, hair is a lady’s best friend. Any of these stylish haircuts can makes the difference in her look and overall style. This is why she must check these latest trends in women’s hairstyle in order to give her the unique look that will make her appear her best.
HEALTH
The ‘Must Have’ Factors That Make A Hospital The Best Hospital
The healthcare scenario is ever-changing and successful healthcare institutes focus on providing their patients with the best in class services along with the best medical care. They constantly re-evaluate their business and take regular feedback from their existing and past customers and make relevant changes.
There are however certain ‘must haves’ that make a hospital the best hospital. It’s generally not only the expertise and the skill levels of the doctors on-board, but a cumulative ‘feel’ of the overall administration, services and the care that the patients receive from these healthcare institutes. Successful hospitals majorly focus on delivering high quality, low cost and highly reliable patient care.
Here are a few factors that make a hospital the best hospital:
Seamless coordination between the departments
Usually, healthcare organizations have various specialties that form various departments in the hospital. For example, there will be a separate department for cancer care, a separate one for heart ailments and a different department for neurology. Well, apart from this, there is a set of people that handle administrative tasks and the support staff as well. Unless there is coordination among all these departments, it’s highly impossible to provide customers with the level of service that they expect. This means that the hospitals tagged as the best have all these departments seamlessly functioning under one roof and there are no glitches while transferring the patient from one department to another.
Embracing technology
Embracing technology is the only way to progress. The most successful hospitals ensure that they leverage from the modern technological equipment and use them to give their patients the best possible results. Having an open mind and welcoming new technological developments in the field of medicine is the key to success.
Transparent pricing
No one likes surprises when it comes to payment of hospital bills. Most of the patients plan their finances in advance. It is hence a good idea to keep the prices and the billing process very transparent. This creates a positive impression and the patients appreciate the straight forward process.
Team based care
Comprehensive healthcare systems are growing in popularity these days. Instead of having the patient transferred from one place to another for further treatment, most of the hospitals prefer to gather a team of experts to work on the case. This ensures that the patient feels cared for and also builds a sense of confidence that the hospital can provide instant care in case of emergencies.
For any hospital, it is highly essential that they follow the best practices and guidelines, because this kind of standardization ensures that the level of positive outcomes increases.
The key to success however depends on one factor – patient centeredness. Patients must inevitably be at the center of care and every caregiver including the doctor must put the patient first. Finally, a healthcare system must not be too rigid and must evolve with time to ensure that their patients get the best possible experience while they lay all their hopes of a better and healthy life on you!
HEALTH
Top Women’s Health Questions Today And Issues Women Face
There is no doubt that when an individual discusses issues women are facing and the problems challenging female medical issues, the very first health complication that a person can think about would be breast cancer.
It is can be thought about as one of the most dreaded diseases amongst women’s health advice, along with ovarian cancer and contracting sexually-transmitted diseases.
Based on the stats which were launched by the Center for Disease Control, there are many issues women face with more ladies dealing with other kinds of female medical issues that can threaten their life.
The majority of women’s health problems are curable, however, so it is very important for women to be knowledgeable about the prospective health dangers that they may encounter and ways to avoid or provide remedy for these diseases.
– Cardiovascular disease & stroke
In the figures released by CDC, and average of 329,238 women die from heart-related diseases every year. According to the Women’s Heart Foundation, there are eight million females in the United States which are presently struggling with heart problem.
The high variety of deaths among ladies with heart problems can be attributed to that the death of a heart is two times more than what a male can experience.
– Issues Women Face
Alarming with Stroke
In the past, stroke-related deaths were connected more to males than that in women. Based on statistics, an estimated number of over 2.8 million annual deaths amongst ladies all over the world are caused by cerebrovascular illness.
– Cancer
This is a health concern that many women health specialists are so worried about. Grave is cancer that more and more studies on the best ways to treat or prevent such disease are being launched each year.
Cancer in general is thought about as another life-threatening disease amongst ladies.
Breast cancer is typically the most well-known complication that is straight linked among women, there are other types of cancer advancement that impacts women’s health problems every day.
In the very same research study from the CDC, 69,078 females pass away from lung and bronchial cancer every year. Breast cancer has caused the death of 41, 116 yearly deaths among females in the previous years.
There is likewise a high probability amongst females from ages 25 and older to develop melanoma or skin cancer.
Add to that, every year, 26,000 ladies in the country are detected with ovarian cancer, making it the 4th deadliest cancer amongst females.
With the medical advancement in cervical cancer vaccination and the growing awareness amongst ladies with regards to the importance of annual Pap Tests, the number of cervical cancer cases is starting to decrease in the current years.
– Chronic lower respiratory illness
Breathing health problems which happen in the lower lungs are jointly described as persistent lower breathing illness. When a person faces pulmonary illness, persistent bronchitis and emphysema, is typically displayed.
Research at CDC, 68,497 say that ladies die yearly from these breathing illnesses as the danger elements are more extreme in women than in men.
– Women’s Health
Questions Answered
Previously I discussed how a woman with no dreams for the future can TODAY become a stronger confident woman.
– Alzheimer’s illness.
In nations within Europe and Asia, Alzheimer’s illness is more prevalent amongst ladies and this problem has caused an average of 51,039 deaths every year.
The higher threat factor concerning Alzheimer’s illness can be attributed to the lowered levels of estrogen amongst ladies once they reach their menopausal phase.
– Diabetes
Studies from the American Diabetes Association, state that 9.7 million ladies in the United States alone are experiencing diabetes and has caused approximately 38,581 yearly deaths.
Asian-American ladies, African-American females, Latinas and Native American females even have greater dangers of establishing this health issue compared to American females.
– Influenza and pneumonia
Females with weak senior ladies and immune systems are susceptible to pneumonia and influenza. There is a projected variety of 34,949 deaths every year which are connected to these illnesses as issues women face.
– Chronic kidney disease
Menopause and diabetes play vital functions in the incident of kidney illness amongst issues women face.
As brought forth by the research study team at Georgetown University, ladies have greater possibility to contract kidney disease once their reproductive organs cease to secrete hormone testosterone.
– Women’s Health Advice
The Information Strengthens
– Septicemia
In January 2009, news was spread out around the world relating to the death of Brazilian design Mariana Bridi da Costa. Septicemia has actually contributed to 1.5% of issues women face with annual death in the United States.
It can be thought about as one of the most dreadful female medical issues and diseases among women, along with ovarian cancer and contracting sexually-transmitted illness.
The high number of deaths among women with heart illness can be associated to the reality that the casualty of a female heart is twice more than exactly what a guy can experience.
The Concern over Breast Cancer
Again, breast cancer is usually leads the way as issues women face and for women’s health advice, as the most popular issue along with other types of cancer development that impacts females every day.
Included with women’s health questions it can be answered that, every year, 26,000 ladies in the country are identified with ovarian cancer, making it in the top five deadliest cancers amongst females.
According to CDC, 68,497 when concerning issues women face, ladies die every year from these female medical issues as there are quite a few different risk aspects that are more extreme in women than in men.
(Please note I also suggest searching the web for more helpful material on other related women’s life confidence issues.)
To a healthy and happy you!
