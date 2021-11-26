News
Other voices: Release the JFK records
DALLAS — Monday marked the 58th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on the streets of Dallas. It’s time for the government to release all it has on that event.
According to the website of the National Archives, the government holds more than 5 million pages of records, photographs, motion pictures, sound recordings and artifacts — about 2,000 cubic feet of material. Just under 16,000 documents remain at least partially classified. Most of those were generated by the CIA and FBI, according to the think tank Just Security at the New York University School of Law. They include contemporaneous reports, interview notes, files of CIA officers who knew about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald, and interviews conducted by congressional investigators.
Last month, the White House announced that it is delaying the release of those remaining documents, citing delays from the pandemic. In a baffling twist perfectly suited for the JFK case, a 1,600-word White House memo quotes but does not name David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States, who said “making these decisions is a matter that requires a professional, scholarly, and orderly process; not decisions or releases made in haste.”
Haste? Hardly. If 16,000 documents had been loaded onto a Saturn V rocket on the day the Warren Commission issued its report in 1964 and launched into the heavens, they would have been 12.5 billion miles away by now, well out of our solar system. To connect the word “haste” to those records is to write science fiction.
We doubt there are bombshells waiting in those documents. There may be revelations about suspicion around Oswald before the assassination, or even evidence that he had liaised with intelligence officers, a possibility that has long tantalized conspiracy theorists. But there likely isn’t anything that will substantively change the tragic, confusing narrative as we know it.
But if the release of those records isn’t important in setting the record straight for America, it’s certainly important for Dallas.
Our city has lived with the stain of Kennedy’s death long enough. It haunts our politics. It colors our reputation in the world. It draws the crazies to Dealey Plaza. Every president who has visited us since then has thought about that day, and every nut job with a theory on the magic bullet has wondered what the government is holding back.
Will releasing the final 16,000 documents end the conspiracies? No. Will it change that part of our city’s past? Of course not. But it will at least close another chapter of the sordid tale. In our book, Washington could afford a little more haste in that regard.
— The Dallas Morning News
Richard Jenkins’ star keeps rising with ‘Humans,’ upcoming films
Amid Hollywood’s current awards season entries, Richard Jenkins anchors two very different films.
This week sees the masterful character actor starring in “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s critically praised adaptation of his 2016 Tony Award-winning play about a dysfunctional family’s troubled Thanksgiving.
It plays in theaters and on Showtime with a cast complemented by Amy Schumer, Steve Yeun (Oscar-nominated for “Minari”) and Beanie Feldstein (Broadway’s future “Funny Girl”).
In December, Jenkins reunites with his “The Shape of Water” maestro Guillermo Del Toro in the starry “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette.
A two-time Oscar nominee, Jenkins, 74, has just wrapped a six-month shoot for Ryan Murphy’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” playing Dahmer’s troubled, horrified father.
His brilliant career began decades ago onstage at Rhode Island’s Trinity Rep. When did he know a career in films and television was possible?
“In ‘Silverado’ when I said, ‘Howdy’ and seven weeks later I said, ‘You can’t do that’ and they shot me. That was the moment,” he said of the 1985 Kevin Costner Western.
“I was grateful for the job. But you know the truth is, I still don’t know when the next job is coming.”
Jenkins scored early on as a gay FBI agent in love with Josh Brolin in the 1996 “Flirting with Disaster” and as Charlize Theron’s blue collar dad in “North Country” (2005). He won a best actor Emmy for the limited series “Olive Kitteridge” opposite Frances McDormand and Oscar attention for “The Visitor” (2007) and “The Shape of Water” (2017).
“You never feel like you’ve arrived,” he reflected, “you always feel like you have a long way to go.”
“The Humans” gets laughs out of its glum set-up as the Irish Catholic Blake family sits down for Thanksgiving dinner in the dreary unfurnished Chinatown apartment of their youngest daughter Brigid (Feldstein) and her boyfriend (Yeun).
Can “Humans” be seen as a dark comedy or simply depressing?
“I understand the reactions,” Jenkins said. “But it’s not too far off from a lot of Thanksgivings that people would have — that’s the thing that is wonderful about this.
“For me it was always, I knew they loved each other. And it’s funny.”
It’s hard to imagine any laughs in the Dahmer series. “It was really fascinating. It was hard but it was interesting. For me, the question is: If your son is Jeffrey Dahmer, do you stop loving him?
“And the answer’s no. Because of the answer that makes it even harder.”
Kelly: Aquaculture safe, sustainable way to boost U.S. seafood production
The seafood industry has long been a vital economic force in Massachusetts, generating $14 billion annually in sales and employing more than 127,000. But despite the strength of the industry here and our rich fishing grounds and strong ports, the Bay State still imports far more seafood than it produces.
Surprising, right?
It’s a problem across the country that’s getting worse each year. Today the U.S. imports 90% of the seafood we eat, and it’s clear that wild capture fisheries alone can’t meet our increasing demand for seafood. It’s time for the United States take action to diversify our food supply by encouraging development of the nascent aquaculture industry.
Aquaculture — or fish farming — needs to play a bigger role in producing sustainable protein for our growing population. And it can do so as a complement to the fishing industry — not in competition with it.
New legislation introduced in Congress on Oct. 28, the bipartisan Advancing the Quality and Understanding of American Aquaculture (AQUAA) Act, would support growth of an American aquaculture industry in Massachusetts and nationwide.
Aquaculture in the U.S. has been hampered by an erratic and intimidating regulatory landscape, which currently involves an alphabet soup of state and federal agencies. It’s confusing, time-consuming and expensive, with up-front administrative costs for a new fish farming project capable of creeping into the seven figure range.
The AQUAA Act would fix that by establishing national standards for offshore aquaculture and putting in place a clear regulatory system for the farming of fish in the U.S. exclusive economic zone. Creating a well-defined regulatory process and timeline will reduce risk and help spur investment in the industry.
The benefits of a robust aquaculture industry in our state and to the entire seafood community would be enormous. An increase in fish farming will bolster the Bay State’s economy and support a diverse workforce. In coastal states like ours, jobs would increase not just for those farming fish but in waterfront communities where work is often seasonally dependent. With increased seafood production, jobs will open in manufacturing, processing and distribution, as well as sales and marketing. Workers with backgrounds in artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enable sustainability and measurement, will also be in high demand.
It’s these technologies that have helped make fish farming a commercially viable way to produce clean, healthy seafood in a manner that’s good for the environment. At my company, Innovasea, innovation and science are at the heart of our business. As an aquaculture technology company, we produce egg-to-harvest aquaculture systems that make open ocean aquaculture a reality — and which rely heavily on AI and other advanced technologies. Our environmental sensors, biomass cameras and underwater feeding system help farmers feed their fish more efficiently, optimize production and save money.
Unfortunately, there are many outdated and misguided myths surrounding aquaculture. The truth is that fish farming is a proven, sustainable form of food production. Scientific research shows that offshore aquaculture, when done carefully and managed responsibly, has little environmental impact. And, when it comes to shellfish, species like mussels are inherently sustainable because they help clean the ocean floor.
Fish farming is the fastest growing food sector in the world, and the U.S. needs to embrace this burgeoning industry. We have the resources and technological know-how to be a world leader in responsible aquaculture, but the lack of a clear, predictable federal permitting process prevents viable offshore aquaculture projects from attracting investors or getting off the ground. I can tell you firsthand that there are plenty of entrepreneurs poised to invest in this emerging industry here in the U.S., but they keep getting thwarted by a complex regulatory process, an alphabet soup of state and federal agencies and a general misunderstanding of fish farming.
I encourage our federal representatives to support the expansion of aquaculture here in Massachusetts and nationwide. Investing in alternative food sources such as aquaculture and increasing our food security ahead of the next global pandemic is a necessity for the commonwealth and our nation.
David Kelly is CEO and chief technology officer of Boston-based Innovasea and a member of Stronger America Through Seafood.
King: Lessons from ’70s energy crisis have meaning today
I’ve been here before. I’ve heard this din at another time. I’m writing about the cacophony of opinions about global warming and climate change.
In the winter of 1973, the Arab oil embargo unleashed a global energy crisis. Times were grim. The predictions were grimmer: We’d never again lead the lives we had led — energy shortage would be the permanent lot of the world.
Saudi Arabia sat on the world’s largest proven oil reserves.
Then as now, everyone had an answer. The 1974 World Energy Congress in Detroit, organized by the U.S. Energy Association, and addressed by President Gerald Ford, was the equivalent in its day to COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference that has just concluded in Glasgow, Scotland.
Everyone had an answer, instant expertise flowered. The Aspen Institute, at one of its meetings, held in Maryland instead of Colorado to save energy, contemplated how the United States would survive with a negative growth rate of 23%. Civilization, as we had known it, was going to fail. Sound familiar?
The finger-pointing was on an industrial scale: Motor City was to blame and the oil companies were to blame; they had misled us. The government was to blame in every way.
Across America, there were lines at gas stations.
What we were faced with back then was what appeared to be a limited resource base that the world was burning up at a frightening rate. Oil would run out and natural gas, we were told, was already a depleted resource. Finished.
The energy crisis was real, but so was the nonsense — limitless, in fact.
It took two decades, but economic incentive in the form of new oil drilling, especially in the southern hemisphere, good policy, like deregulating natural gas, and technology, much of it coming from the national laboratories, unleashed an era of plenty. The big breakthrough was horizontal drilling which led to fracking and abundance.
I suspect if we can get it right, a similar combination of good economics, sound policy and technology will deliver us and the world from the impending climate disaster.
The beginning isn’t auspicious, but neither was it back in the energy crisis. The Department of Energy is going through what I think of as scattering fairy dust on every supplicant who says he or she can help. On Nov. 1, DOE issued a press release that pretty well explains fairy dusting: a little money to a lot of entities, from great industrial companies to universities. Never enough money to really do anything, but enough to keep the beavers beavering.
That isn’t the way out.
The way out, based on what we have on the drawing board today, is for the government to get behind a few options. These are storage, which would make wind and solar more useful; capture and storage of carbon released during combustion; and a robust turn to nuclear power.
All this would come together efficiently and quickly with a no-exceptions carbon tax.
Nuclear power deserves a caveat. It is unique in its relation to the government, which should acknowledge this and act accordingly.
The government is responsible for nuclear safety, nonproliferation and waste disposal. It might as well have the vendors build a series of reactors at government sites, sell the power to the electric utilities, and eventually transfer plant ownership to them.
The energy crisis was solved because it had to be solved. The climate-change crisis, too, must be solved.
Llewellyn King is executive producer and host of “White House Chronicle” on PBS. This column was provided by InsideSources.
