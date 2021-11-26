Patriots Point-Counterpoint: What is the Pats’ biggest playoff weakness?

After a 2-4 start, the Patriots have risen from the depths of the AFC to legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The defense has been dominant, allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL. The offense has established a bully ball identity, and the special teams has developed into a top-10 unit.

So where are the possible problem areas as the Pats make a push to the playoffs?

The receiver room might be one. If Mac Jones is forced to pull a game or two out throwing the football, does he have sufficient weapons?

Defensively, the Patriots are rather thin at cornerback after interception magnet J.C. Jackson. Will teams eventually expose that lack of depth?

With six games to play, what’s highest on the worry meter? The Herald’s Patriots writers debate:

Guregian: While Bill Belichick has successfully schemed his way around having to use Jalen Mills out of position as a boundary corner opposite Jackson, it’s hard to believe Mills won’t become a liability at some point. And while Myles Bryant has done an adequate job taking over for Jones, he was exposed a bit in the Thursday night game against Atlanta. The Falcons picked on him, especially in man coverage. He surrendered several completions for first downs. The Pats have employed a lot of zone coverage, but if the pass rush doesn’t penetrate like it has been, watch out.

Callahan: And that’s why I’m unconcerned about the secondary. Strong pass defense is a combination of smart coverage and an effective rush. The Patriots have pressured quarterbacks at close to a 40% clip over their win streak, behind Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Christian Barmore and others. Through zone, the Pats’ secondary is playing at an elite level. But there’s no hiding their bottom-10 receiving corps, which will face Buffalo’s top-ranked defense twice and Tennessee’s No. 2 pass defense by Pro Football Focus grades on Sunday. The Patriots will need more than they’ve received outside to win big games.

Guregian: They might be bottom-10, but they’ve been effective enough when called upon. Throw in Hunter Henry, who is a red zone machine, and they’ve done just fine. Plus, I think they’ve only just begun to scratch the surface with Kendrick Bourne. He’s evolved into a playmaker, running and catching the football. Jakobi Meyers is certainly dependable. Granted, Nelson Agholor hasn’t done much, but he really hasn’t been needed with their bully ball offense. As for upcoming opponents, Josh Allen and the Bills’ receiving corps are going to test that secondary much like the Cowboys did. And that wasn’t pretty.

Callahan: But will “just fine” be good enough in the playoffs or games with playoff implications moving forward? Or against elite defenses? Or on third down with the game on the line? Meyers, as reliable as he is, has one touchdown. Agholor only scored last week against Atlanta because of a busted coverage. Bourne is averaging three and a half catches per game. Who among that group keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night, especially when they’re catching passes from a rookie quarterback? At least for Mills, he has Bill Belichick coaching him, Devin McCourty at his back and J.C. Jackson on the opposite side.

Guregian: Did you hear Bourne on Wednesday? He talked about the receivers now being confident and comfortable, and that the group is in “a really good place.” They may not have the stats, or garner attention, but in complement with the running game, they’re scoring plenty. And while the defense is performing at a high level, that Dallas game still sticks out. Dak Prescott torched the secondary for the most yards ever against Bill Belichick. Why? He had the weapons. So do the Bills, and if they reach the playoffs, so do other teams, namely the Chiefs.

Callahan: It’s great that they’re confident. But I don’t know how confident fans should be when they face playoff defenses moving forward, especially Buffalo and All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White. As for the Dallas game, you know what happened after that? The zone pivot. The Patriots have played zone on 72% of their defensive snaps since then, and risen to the league’s No. 2 ranking by DVOA. That’s the blueprint moving forward. Offensively, the Pats rank 16th, despite a top-10 run game. What happens when that dries up? Likely, trouble.

Guregian: Or not. For starters, Mac Jones continues to be on the rise. He’s still learning, and far from a finished product. But he might reach a point this season, where he’s capable of making the players around him better, a little bit like No. 12 did when he was here. He’s not there yet, but it’s not crazy to think he’ll get there before the year’s out, and the receivers will also improve because he’s lifted their game. As for the defense, yes, switching to a zone has helped. Bill Belichick has been able to hide his weak spot. Have you ever watched Tom Brady pick apart a zone? The Patriots will face other quarterbacks who will do the same. Opposing teams will eventually figure it out.

Callahan: That’s too many “mays” and “buts” for my liking. Especially with a rookie quarterback. I think the best way to define this conversation is if you could add an elite player at any position to elevate the rest of the Patriots roster, which position would you choose? Without question, it’s wide receiver. The Pats already boast an top-flight pass defense, and a true No. 1 wideout might make them AFC favorites. A corner would be a luxury at this point, considering J.C. Jackson’s emergence and the talent available at safety with Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. That means receiver is the weak point, and there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.