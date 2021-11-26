Bitcoin
Plan Your Career with Commercial Loans in UK
Usually individuals who are starting their business as tyros in the UK could not manage huge finances on their own. They need financial aid that too huge amount for successful operations of the business. The individuals in need can have finances for any of their business requirement. There are various lenders present in the market, who are ready to offer finances in the form of commercial loans in UK. You can expand your present business, start a new one or do many more benefits to your business, with the help of commercial loans in UK. The terms attached to commercial loans in UK are very much like any other loan, yet there is a slight difference. Here is an attempt to project the assorted way to qualify for commercial loans in UK that can fetch you the most profitable deals of these loans.
Like any other loan option, commercial loans in the UK also come in both secured, as well as unsecured ways. You have to consider a number of factors, while deciding upon the kind of loan you want to apply for. A few of those factors are your requirement, financial position and so on.
In order to qualify for secured commercial loans in the UK, it is compulsory to offer some of your assets, which will serve as collateral. The worth of this particular asset will be of prime importance for your lender and may affect the loan amount as well. As you offer security to the lender, he will facilitate you with the benefits like low interest rates, larger loan amount, easy mode of repayment and many more. Any delay in the repayment will lead to seize of the collateral, by your lender. Thus, repayment becomes the key issue for secured commercial loans in the UK.
Even unsecured commercial loans in UK, there are no compulsion of assets still repayment is an integral point. Otherwise, your lender can take you to the court. The success and failure of the loan hardly depends on any specific kind of loan, but more on the fact that you make a choice as per your requirement with the maximum utilisation of present resources.
Credit Cards Vs Debit Cards – The Pros and Cons
Over the years the UK has become a nation that pretty reliant on paying for purchases on plastic, whether debit or credit card, saving us the hassle of having to carry cash around, make countless withdrawals from cash machines, or write out one cheque after another to make purchases.
Paying by card for purchases is a very convenient and easy way to shop, and save you both time and hassle. Paying by card also makes it easy to make purchases online or by phone, both of which have become popular ways to shop for anything from groceries and holidays to clothes, gifts, and more.
When it comes to which card to use for making purchases preferences can differ from one consumer to another, and there are pros and cons to using both debit and credit cards. Both offer ease and convenience, but there are some points to consider when deciding whether you are better off shopping with a credit card or a debit card.
Credit cards
Credit cards enable the consumer to enjoy credit up to a specified limit, and depending on the card can also offer other benefits such as extended interest free periods, purchase protection, rewards points, cash back, and more.
Pros of credit card use
- Being able to pay for purchases without carrying around cash or writing cheques
- Being able to shop online or by phone
- Being able to purchase items and enjoy interest free credit for a specified period
- Being able to spread the cost of purchases over a long period
- Being able to enjoy credit up to your specified limit making it easier to buy the things you want without having to wait and save up
- Being able to benefit from rewards (subject to card used) such as cash back, rewards points, or air miles
- Great choice of cards to suit most needs and circumstances, including for those with poor credit to help them to rebuild their credit
Cons of credit card use
- The risk of getting into high levels of debt that becomes unmanageable
- Risk of credit card fraud
- Being charged often high interest rates on balances that are not paid in full each month
Debit cards
Debit cards are usually issued by your bank, and these enable you to enjoy the convenience and ease of using plastic to pay for purchases, but you must have the necessary funds already in your account before you can spend on your debit card. You can enjoy some benefits with your debit card such as extended purchase protection and emergency card replacement, although you should check the terms attached to your particular bank in order to see exactly what sort of benefits you have.
Pros of debit card use
- No risk of getting into debt, as you have to have the money in your account in order to use the card
- Ease and convenience of paying by card without the need for cash or cheques
- Being able to shop online or by phone
- Extended warranty on purchases with many debit cards
Cons of debit card use
- No credit facility so you cannot spend unless you already have the funds
- Risk of debit card fraud
- No facility to spread repayments on purchases
- No additional benefits such as rewards or cash back
TA: Ethereum Gains Momentum, Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term
Ethereum gained pace above the $4,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could accelerate higher if there is a clear break above the $4,550 resistance zone.
- Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $4,350 level.
- The price is now well above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,360 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could continue higher if it stays above the $4,350 support level in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Gains
Ethereum extended increase above the $4,350 resistance level. ETH price even broke the $4,440 level and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a steady increase and the even climbed above $4,500. A high was formed near $4,552 and the price is now correcting lower. It traded below the $4,500 level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,169 swing low to $4,552 high.
Ether price is now well above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,360 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $4,550 level. A close above the $4,500 and $4,550 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,620 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the $4,750 zone in the near term.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,500 level, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,400 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $4,350 level, the trend line, and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,169 swing low to $4,552 high. A downside break below the trend line could lead the price towards the $4,250 support.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now correcting lower towards the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $4,350
Major Resistance Level – $4,550
A Deep Dive Into Era7: Game Of Truth, a Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game
Era7’s ‘Game Of Truth’ joins GameFi and offers players mildly competitive entertainment that provides an avenue to earn.
Blockchain technology is quickly redefining the gaming industry by introducing an economic incentive model. Presently, the metaverse is an industry estimated to be valued at a USD 300 bn market cap by 2025. As the industry continues to expand, play-to-earn games like Era7 have taken center stage, bringing new and interesting innovations to the gaming sector.
Era7 is a gaming platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that blends TCG (trading card gaming) with fast-paced competitive gameplay while incorporating NFT-themed play-to-earn features.
With GameFi and the NFT-powered economy at the heart of Era7’s product offering, the project intends to push innovation even further, allowing players to experience the euphoria of gameplay and benefit from the economic value that GameFi offers.
Meet the Team and High-Profile Industry Backers
Members of the Era7 core team come from well-known international Korean game companies such as Com2uS, NCsoft, Nexon, and Netmarble, all of which have more than 15 years’ history in the traditional mobile and online video gaming industry.
So far Era7 has received strategic investment and backing from renowned VCs, industry heavyweights, and institutions in the blockchain industry, including Hashkey, Huobi Ventures, Okcoin, Binary Capital, DAG, Waterdrip, Dreamseeker, BTC12, Tembusu, and Mobox. Era7 backers and partners are strategically aligned with the vision and mission of the gaming platform, bringing industry experience and the valuable connections necessary to position Era7 as a cutting-edge NFT-powered trading card gaming platform.
Game of Truth: The Backstory
Era7’s artistic inspiration comes from TCGs like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.
The Game of Truth plot revolves around seven races on the Continent of Truth who compete for the title of “King of Truth.” Amongst the races are groups of specially gifted individuals who are sent to attend Summoner Academy to undergo rigorous training where they graduate to become Summoners. Upon graduation, they travel the world to make Summoning Pacts with the most powerful amongst the seven races, to establish strong allies in order to consolidate their power.
Since ancient times, throughout the year, battles amongst the Summoners have been held in the heart of the Continent. These Summoning Battles attract Summoners from all over the world who battle for the “King of Truth” title. The winner is crowned King of the Continent, and he and his race are awarded the highest honors in the land.
Elaine, Mother of Light, a Game of Truth NFT Master Card
Game of Truth: The Trading Cards
There are 1,000 exquisitely crafted cards in total – Master Cards for summoning and other functionalities and Battle Cards for combat gameplay. The cards all have unique values and attributes, allowing players to create a wide range of card combination strategies.
The fact that there are so many cards with different attributes allows the game to be random, providing endless possibilities for each battle. The large and well-designed card system is underpinned by a well-developed numerical system that supports innovative gameplay.
There is a rating system which categorizes the cards into 4 ranks – Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The unique Master Cards and Battle Cards, which are also NFT collectibles, can be traded. The Battle Cards serve as the foundation for combat gameplay – before they can begin fighting, players must have at least 30 Battle Cards.
Game of Truth: The Gameplay
The Game of Truth is a three-minute battle game designed to utilize strategic thinking to help players increase their competitive advantage, evolve strategically while they play, dive into the adventure of a lifetime and connect with like-minded gamers worldwide.
The NFT-based trading card gaming platform aims to become the gamer’s choice by offering mildly competitive and fast-paced gaming. Using their Master Cards, players can summon Battle Cards to fight within various categories of competitions, such as PVP (player-versus-player), PVE (player-versus-environment), Daily or Weekly Quests, Real-Time Tournaments and fast-paced Championships. Ranking games and World Cup games, as well as other gaming activities like placing bets are being planned. Players will be able to obtain valuable tokens as well as NFT incentives during the game battles.
Game of Truth: an NFT-powered Play-To-Earn Economy
According to Era7, their first NFT sale is planned for December 20th, 2021, with Master Card and Blind Box containing different card highlights. To get the most up-to-date news and developments on this highly anticipated NFT sale, both players and investors should follow Era7 on Twitter and Telegram.
Using the GameFi model, Game of Truth empowers ordinary game players to reap extraordinary economic benefits. Era7 is built around NFT concepts like play-to-earn gamification, rewarding players for winning battles.
Both the Era token and the GOT token power the Era7 gaming economy. GOT tokens can be earned by participating in PVP and PVE and can also be purchased with Era tokens. Era tokens can also be used to purchase Master Cards, Battle Cards and NFT mystery boxes, as well as other in-game functionalities like purchasing land, or to get more community rights when participating in governance voting. It is also the token which will be tradable on exchanges for other cryptocurrencies.
If a player wins a PVP battle game, he will receive GOT tokens and a PVP rank. A higher rating will also allow players to earn more GOT tokens during battle. Rewards will be paid out on a daily/monthly basis.
With an incentivized gaming economic model, blockchain is redefining what we know to be the conventional gaming model, giving gamers the ability to earn passively while getting entertained.
Also, players will have ownership of their in-game digital items and collectibles which in most cases have a real-world monetary value attached to them, unlike in traditional gaming platforms.
More than half of the one billion Era tokens issued will be utilized for in-game rewards. In-game event incentives, participation in daily PVP and other tournaments, land pledges, and marketplace transactions will be some of the many avenues players will be able to accrue Era tokens.
How Era7 Fits into the Contemporary Global Gaming Ecosystem
The global Collectible Card Game market size is fast-growing at break-neck speeds and is expected to reach US$ 27.2 billion by the end of 2026. Despite this astonishing growth, this is only a fraction of the global gaming market, which currently sits at US$175.8 billion. The fast-growing pace of the Collectible Card Game market increases the growth prospect of TCG-based games like Era7 which brings a more innovative approach by leveraging the power of blockchain to provide Play-to-Earn features to gaming.
Even before incorporating NFTs into its gaming structure, Era7 had established a strong presence in the industry, attracting a huge number of Southeast Asian players and amassing a traditional gaming user base of more than 10 million. With an NFT-powered play2earn economy now added into its gaming structure, Era7 has the potential to outgrow and surpass traditional trading card games.
You can learn more about Era7: Game of Truth from its official Website, follow the project on Twitter and join the conversation on Telegram or Discord.
