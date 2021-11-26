HEALTH
Quick Start Revenue Cycle Management For Effective Administration Process!
Healthcare organizations rely on desperate administrative and clinical functions to optimize revenue cycle from beginning to end. They cater to three major areas – Patient access solutions, revenue cycle management and patient financial services. Pre- visit and post-visit services are the key component of patient centered medical service driving value to both patients and physicians in the revenue cycle management. It is within these operational services healthcare leaders capture critical information to process bill in an effective manner.
Under the ACA, hospitals’ uncompensated care costs dropped to the lowest levels nationally in decades. From 2000 to 2015, national uncompensated care costs reached a high of $45.9 billion in 2012, which represented 6.1 percent of total healthcare expenses. In 2015, uncompensated care costs totaled $35.7 billion, representing 4.2 percent of total expenses – the lowest level in 26 years. Claims management tends to be a fairly straightforward process when it comes down to proper execution. But when it doesn’t work things go really wrong. Complex claims can be so thorny, in fact that some hospitals even give up on them entirely. With such statistics and issues hiring a medical billing company is a very crucial decision and involves a broad range of evaluation factors. Medical bill experts charge a certain percentage on the money collected per month only after the healthcare organizations get paid. This is a good model if there are high level of denials and unclaimed amounts pending on the patients end.
Revenue cycle management has been playing an ever- increasing role in collecting some of the most complicated claims but the technology is only effective as the people who are in place once the systems has identified the denials. Finding the right revenue cycle management for healthcare services is based on value-based reimbursement models like the upcoming Quality Payment Program which breaks down the walls between care quality and healthcare payments. Revenue cycles management solutions include a gamut of services that can help organizations to optimize and automate business administration process, such as medical billing process, claims management, eligibility verification, claims denial management, audit services, provider enrollment and credentialing and predictive payments analysis.
Furthermore, the accuracy rate of billing services providers could have a huge impact on the receivables. Mistakes during the coding and billing stage could lead to costly delays and even denials. This results in fees receivables pile up on the docket; huge amounts of money that could have been reinvested into your practice. Thus a medical billing service might be offering you 2% of collections or just 10 cents per claim, but if you factor in other issues, you might be paying a much higher price.Additionally only about 40% hospital executives prefer to partner with a vendor for RCM consulting, followed by co management of 38% reported. Only about 5% fully want outsource revenue cycle management. While there is a lot to consider when selecting a revenue cycle management vendor, the market is expected to grow and change the new payments methods and with automation process between providers and payers the opportunity for market growth and diversity is projected to increase with value-based reimbursements.
Lastly depending on the size of the organization I think the ultimate question for hospitals is, can they take a long, hard look at their revenue cycle processes, and challenge themselves and their teams? You need to be willing to look at alternatives, and know what you’re good at and own that.
Fertility Foods for Men
Estimates are that male infertility affects up to ten percent of men. However, many of those men may be successful in treating male infertility with proper nutrition and other simple practices.
Why Male Fertility Nutrition is Important
Healthy nutrition helps a man produce healthy sperm, making it easier for his partner to conceive. His diet should provide sufficient amounts of Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin D and calcium, which are important for sperm production.
For healthy fertility nutrition, a man should eat six to eleven servings of bread, grains and pasta, three to five servings of vegetables, two to four servings of fruit, two to three servings of meat and protein and two to three servings of dairy products daily.
Fruits and vegetables supply antioxidants, which aid in keeping sperm healthy with increased mobility. A wide variety of fruits and vegetables in different colors will ensure getting a healthy range of antioxidants.
Caffeine makes sperm sluggish, so limiting coffee, tea and soda can help increase sperm motility.
To help prevent birth defects, prospective fathers should get 400 micrograms of folate or folic acid daily. Good sources of folic acid are fortified breads and grains, chickpeas, lentils, fruit, beans and leafy green vegetables.
Either too little or too much selenium can harm sperm levels, so men should aim for approximately 55 mcg of the nutrient daily.
Some studies show that soy may interfere with male hormones and increase estrogen activity, so men trying to become fathers may want to cut back on soy foods.
A deficiency of zinc may affect testosterone and reduce sperm count, so men who do not eat meat, which is high in zinc, should get the nutrient from foods like nuts, yogurt and beans.
Should Men Use Fertility Supplements?
Men who believe they may not be getting enough vitamins and minerals by eating nutritional foods can benefit by taking high-quality supplements to enhance fertility. These fertility supplements may include L-carnitine, L-arginine, grapeseed extract, vitamins C, E and A, selenium, zinc, co-enzyme Q and betacarotene.
Top Fertility Foods for Men’s Health
Garlic has plenty of selenium and vitamin B6. Selenium is an antioxidant that boosts sexual virility, and vitamin B6 fortifies the immune system and regulates hormones.
Cashew nuts are a good source of zinc, which may increase testosterone levels.
Bananas contain magnesium, protein and vitamins B1, A and C, which improve and stimulate sperm production.
The high vitamin E content in avocados boosts sperm motility, and the folic acid and vitamin B6 in the fruit help regulate the function of sexual hormones.
Asparagus has an abundant supply of vitamin C, which helps increase the motility and viability of sperm.
Tomatoes are a good source of lycopene, an antioxidant carotenoid that increases sperm count and motility and helps keep it healthy. Pink grapefruit, watermelon and other tomato products like ketchup and tomato juice are also good sources of lycopene.
Apples are a nutritionally well-balanced fruit, and in vinaigrette form like fruit cider vinegar, particularly effective.
Pumpkin seeds contain a good supply of zinc, the most important mineral for increased testosterone levels and sperm count. The omega-3 fatty acids in pumpkin seeds enhance sexual function by motivating blood flow to the sexual organs.
Oysters are another good source of zinc and can help repair sperm damaged by chemicals in the environment.
Pomegranate juice may help with erectile dysfunction, sperm concentration, motility and cell density as well as with reducing abnormal sperm.
Fertility Nutrition Effect on Male Sperm Health
Diet does not have an effect on a man’s sperm count, but a healthy diet can be a valuable aid in producing healthy sperm. Free radicals can cause sperm DNA damage and poor motility. Additionally, if conception takes place, a child may inherit genetic problems from damaged DNA. Men should eat a healthy, balanced diet and limit alcohol consumption to less than ten glasses a week. High doses of alcohol at one time can be toxic, so any drinking should be done in moderation. Cigarettes also contain toxins, so men who want healthy sperm should attempt to stop smoking as well.
Acupuncture and Male Fertility Treatment
Acupuncture may help improve sperm quality, motility and morphology, boost the number of normal sperm and diminish structural abnormalities. It can also support male fertility by increasing libido and reducing the stress and anxiety associated with trying to conceive. Timing acupuncture treatments to correspond with the partner’s cycle can make them even more effective. Acupuncture can provide synergistic health benefits by increasing blood flow and relieving stress.
Aerobic-Cardio Safety Tips
Hello World. Many of you are taking Aerobics classes in your gym or are performing calisthenics to fill your fitness appetite. One of the best quotes I’ve picked up along the way is “Do everything in moderation, including moderation.” That means exactly what it says. In the gym we tend to do the same aerobic exercises,
the same resistance workouts, tend to do them for the same number of repetitions, the same speed, on the same days and at the same weight etc. This will no doubt create a pattern overload and will diminish the effectiveness of training.
Their are a few tips to keep in mind while aerobic training.
1. Wear proper fitting shoes and tie them loose in the toe box so your toes can spread during movements, and tightly around the arch to diminish the likelihood of losing your natural foot arch. Their are exercises to perform to reduce the pain from shin splints and heel spurs. If you experience these symptoms of foot and lower leg pain you can also look into inserts to absorb some shock.
2. The Golden Rule is to never eat a heavy meal before an aerobic workout because doing so will promote stomach cramps and nothing stops aerobics more than stomach cramps. If you’re running a marathon or a short distance run, the night before you should probably load up on carbohydrates because they are an excellent source of energy. Fat is stored and used as energy too when carbs aren’t available but it is a secondary source of energy supply.
3. Try not to take any medication or use any artificial stimulants or depressants like diet pills or coffee or alcohol because of the negative effects on your lung and respiratory systems and heart.
These are a few safety tips to follow to help you avoid any common problems while exercising aerobically!
The Archinator
Public Health Safety of Bacteriophages in Ready-To-Eat Meats & Poultry Products
Introduction
Recently approval has been given by the USFDA for use of the combination of six bacterial viruses or bacteriophages as a food additive. These bacteriophages are to be used on ready-to-eat meats and poultry to kill strains of listeria monocytogenes prior to their packaging.
Listeria monocytogenes are of major public health concern because it can cause serious infection in pregnant women, newborns and adults with weaken immune systems. It has been estimated that 2,500 people become seriously ill with listeriosis each year. Hence there is a growing need to develop effective treatments against pathogenic microorganisms such as listeria monocytogenes. The approval of bacteriophages by the USFDA for use in ready-to-eat meats and poultry therefore serves to address this public health problem.
However, it is uncertain whether bacteriophages are safe enough to be used in ready-to-eat meats and poultry without causing any short or long term health effects. Because scientific studies to date have not shown conclusively to confirm or deny the safety of bacteriophages in ready-to-eat meats and poultry. It is hoped that the apparent expeditious use of bacteriophages in the light of insufficient scientific data may not compromise the public’s health. The purpose of this article is to bring to the forefront a concise review of the possible public health concerns associated with the use of bacteriophages in ready-to-eat meats.
What are bacteriophages?
The term bacteriophages are derived from the Greek word meaning
“bacteria-eater”. Bacteriophages were discovered around 1915 and have contributed significantly to the understanding of viruses or virology. They provide an alternative to costly antibiotics and can be developed mush faster and at a lower cost.
How can bacteriophages be used to control bacteria?
Bacteriophages are first grown in a preparation containing the target bacteria. The preparation is first purified before use on food. The bacteriophages are then sprayed onto ready-to-eat meat and poultry at a concentration of 1 ml per 500 cm2 of food surface. Bacteriophages then seek out bacteria and infect them during its life cycle. The life cycle of bacteriophages can follow either the lytic or lysogenic pathway that results in lysis of the bacterium.
In the lytic cycle, the virulent bacteriophage binds to the bacterium and releases its DNA into the host cell. This triggers a series of events that leads to the lysis of the host cell, resulting in cell dealth. Bacteriophages multiply much faster than bacteria and infect many bacteria in a short time period thereby eliminating them or controlling their growth and numbers to acceptable levels.
In the lysogenic cycle, the temperate bacteriophage binds to the bacterium and releases its DNA into the host cell, which then binds to the host cell DNA and form a prophage. This prophage has the potential to lyse the resulting bacterium causing dealth.
Are bacteriophages safe to consume?
Bacteriphages are bacteria-viruses. Viruses contain either DNA or RNA in their genetic make. This genetic material is believed to be transferred only to bacterial cells and not normal cells. But, has this specificity been rigorously tested in experimental animals/models and demonstrated in clinical trials? Strong scientific evidence is lacking and there is an urgent need for more research in this area. Viruses may induce an immunological response in vivo and in normal cells causing the development of secondary infections especially in susceptible individuals such as young children, old people, pregnant women and immunocompromised persons with HIV/AIDS.
What are some of the public health concern regarding the safety of bacteriophages?
Some of the public health concerns regarding the safety of bacteriophages include:
o Failure to select specific phages against the target bacteria in vitro, before using them on ready-to-eat meats and poultry may increase the possibility of developing secondary infections.
o Lack of availability and/or reliability of bacterial laboratories for carefully identifying the pathogens involved, therefore making selection of specific phage very difficult.
o Endotoxins can be released as a result of lysis of bacteria which could lead to health complications such as liver edema and pain in the associated abdominal region if meat or poultry is improperly cooked.
o Lack of thorough understanding of the heterogeneity and “mode of action” (lytic or lysogenic modes of action) of bacteriophages may affect their ability to destroy target bacteria.
o Bacteria resistant bacteriophages and the apparent ineffectiveness of bacteriophages to kill target bacteria.
