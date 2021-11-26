News
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty
ARLINGTON, Texas — Daniel Carlson kicked a 29-yard field goal in overtime after Anthony Brown’s fourth pass-interference penalty kept the drive alive, and the Las Vegas Raiders beat the Dallas Cowboys 36-33 on Thursday.
Carlson’s fifth field goal came after Brown was called for interference on Zay Jones on third-and-18. All four of Brown’s interference penalties came on third-down incompletions.
The Raiders (6-5) ended a three-game losing streak with their first Thanksgiving victory since 1968. It was their fourth appearance on the holiday since then, with the previous two losses coming at the Cowboys.
Carlson put Las Vegas ahead 33-30 with a career-long 56-yarder with 1:52 remaining. Greg Zuerlein, who missed an extra point after the first Dallas TD, answered with a 45-yarder with 19 seconds to go.
Tony Pollard had a 100-yard kickoff return for Dallas in the third quarter, but was stopped inside the 15 to start overtime. The Cowboys went three-and-out starting from their 7, and the Raiders finished off the third victory for the AFC West against the NFC East-leading Cowboys (7-4) in the past four games.
Brown had his back to Jones when Derek Carr threw the pass with Las Vegas at its 43. The penalty put the Raiders at the Dallas 24, and the winning kick came after Dallas was penalized twice for rushing past the line of scrimmage before the snap.
Both teams had season highs in penalties and yards. Dallas had 14 for 166 and Las Vegas 14 for 110.
Carr threw for 373 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown strike to DeSean Jackson. Marcus Mariota had a short scoring run on a shotgun keeper.
The Dallas offense struggled early without top receivers Amari Cooper (COVID-19 protocols) and CeeDee Lamb (concussion) and running back Ezekiel Elliott nursing a right knee injury.
Dak Prescott had 209 of his 375 yards passing in the fourth quarter. His 32-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz and 2-point conversion toss to the tight end pulled the Cowboys even at 30 with 2:54 remaining after they trailed almost from the start.
Jackson tip-toed successfully on the sideline to open the scoring and drew one of the interference penalties against Brown in the end zone to set up Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD.
Sean McKeon had his first career touchdown, a 10-yard catch for the Cowboys’ first points. Elliott, who was limited to nine carries for 25 yards, had a 1-yard TD.
PAIR OF EJECTIONS
Kelvin Joseph of Dallas and Roderic Teamer of the Raiders were ejected after getting personal foul penalties at the end of a Las Vegas punt on the first possession of the second half. Field judge Tom Hill ended up with a small cut on his chin during the fracas on the Raiders’ sideline.
It was the second consecutive week the Cowboys had a run-in with the opponent during a punt. And the rookie Joseph ended up with the rest of the game off a week after staying home for personal reasons.
GO LONG
Jackson, who spent the first six of his 14 years with Philadelphia, has six career TD catches against his former NFC East rival. Five of those have covered at least 56 yards, including a 91-yarder with the Eagles in 2010 and an 81-yarder in his second stint with Philadelphia last season.
INJURIES
Raiders TE Darren Waller was ruled out after leaving the game twice, first with a back injury and then a knee issue. … DE Carl Nassib also injured a knee and didn’t return, while CB Brandon Facyson.
UP NEXT
Raiders: Another NFC East opponent, this time at home against Washington on Dec. 5.
Cowboys: At New Orleans next Thursday. It’s the sixth time in eight seasons Dallas has followed Thanksgiving with another Thursday game.
News
Column: ‘This week was definitely different.’ Amid chaos and confusion, Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears snuck past the hapless Detroit Lions. But now what?
Who knows what the Thanksgiving traditions in Matt Nagy’s household are? But it’s a good bet that once the Chicago Bears coach returned home from Detroit on Thursday evening, he found his way to the liquor supply and poured himself a drink. Extra stiff.
What a freaking week, right? And the tumult may just be getting started.
After the Bears suffered a brutal home loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and then followed with three days of commotion centered around the coach’s job security and grip on the locker room, Bears players regrouped just enough Thursday to sneak past the miserable Lions 16-14 at Ford Field.
Without question, the victory itself was far from impressive. Miles from it actually, merely earning the Bears an “At least you’re not the Lions” medallion.
But at the very least, it ended the team’s 45-day stretch without a victory, snapped a five-game losing streak and allowed Nagy some much-needed relief as he headed into a long weekend.
“This is about the team,” Nagy said during a 10-minute postgame news conference. “Those guys are the ones out there practicing every single day trying to fight like hell to get a win.”
For those looking for significance in Thursday’s late escape, perhaps that lies in the pluck and mental toughness of the 44 Bears players who contributed. Quarterback Andy Dalton threw for 317 yards, 123 of those to budding receiver Darnell Mooney. Robert Quinn provided a sack and Trevis Gipson a well-timed punch out on the defense’s lone takeaway in the first half.
Kicker Cairo Santos ended the afternoon with a walk-off 28-yard field goal as time expired, capping an 18-play game-winning drive that drained the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds off the clock.
“There’s some relief for sure,” Dalton said.
With a deep appreciation for one another, Bears players vowed to stick together and lock in as best they could.
“We love each other,” Santos said. “We root for each other. We don’t want anybody to fail.”
Added Nagy: “There’s a joy in that locker room, and they’re allowed to have that. They’re going to have a great Thanksgiving because they earned it. And they fought like hell.”
As for his current understanding of his job status?
“My understanding is what it has been since the day I signed to be this (team’s) coach,” Nagy said. “It’s to win as many games as I can possibly win and do it the right way.”
Still, with his team at 4-7 and going nowhere, Nagy wasn’t about to run from the chaos of his topsy-turvy week.
During what one league source described as a tense Tuesday afternoon meeting between Nagy, general manager Ryan Pace, chairman George McCaskey and team President and CEO Ted Phillips, Nagy said his superiors assured him a viral Patch.com report that indicated his firing was certain this week was erroneous.
“(They told me) that it was not a true report,” Nagy said. “It was false.”
Pace, in his customary pregame interview on WBBM-AM 780, said he identified the report as incorrect when he first read it.
“Honestly,” Pace said, “my first thought was, ‘Hey, that’s an inaccurate report.’ But I think we did a good job just focusing on what’s happening inside our building and blocking out that outside commotion.”
The outside commotion, however, had already infiltrated the building Tuesday with Nagy, three coordinators and three players left to field questions about the viral report with little clarity on where everything stood.
Later, after Nagy canceled Tuesday afternoon’s meetings, players found themselves confused in their efforts to sort reality from rumor.
“I’m not going to lie,” tight end Cole Kmet said, “it’s tough. You don’t know what’s true, what’s not.”
It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon that McCaskey addressed the team in an attempt to provide some clarity and peace of mind.
Asked directly whether he wished his bosses had put out Tuesday’s fire far sooner and in a much more direct manner to limit the puzzlement within the building and slow the outside embarrassment, Nagy shook his head.
“I don’t wish anything,” he said. “I just know I was there that day to go out and lead those guys in practice and to try to focus and do everything we could do to win this game (Thursday).”
That assertion, though, didn’t account for why Nagy canceled team meetings Tuesday after the second walkthrough. Many players departed the facility that evening with more questions than answers. Even Nagy acknowledged the whole saga made for a much more challenging week.
“Again, it’s a distraction you have to deal with,” he said, “but if you make it too big of a distraction, it can affect you. And it didn’t. … If I couldn’t handle it, I would’ve never signed up to take this job.”
Still, to characterize Thursday’s win as invigorating or heartening would be a massive stretch. It’s quite possible the Bears couldn’t have beaten any of the other 30 NFL teams with their performance.
The running game never really got going. Dalton threw a costly interception in the end zone in the first half. And Santos badly chunked a 53-yard field goal in the third quarter that could have given the Bears a two-score lead.
Seven minutes later, they were trailing 14-13.
But the Lions are still the Lions. They committed 14 penalties Thursday with the Bears accepting 10 of those for 67 yards. Included in that log of ineptitude were six holding fouls, two false starts against center Evan Brown, a 12-men-on-the-field violation during an extra-point attempt and, yep, a defensive delay of game infraction with 1:54 remaining when coach Dan Campbell tried to call consecutive timeouts without a play being run.
Campbell explained that the Lions were in a coverage confusion and would have gotten beaten for a touchdown had he not called the second timeout. That turned a third-and-9 for the Bears into a third-and-4 that they converted with a 7-yard Dalton pass to Damiere Byrd. And with the Lions out of timeouts, the Bears were ultimately able to run the clock down to 1 second before turning Santos loose.
After a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Josh Reynolds provided an early 7-0 lead, the Lions averaged just 5.4 yards per attempt on their final 20 passes. On two different occasions — one in each half — the Lions committed three penalties in a row and found themselves facing third-and-32.
Inside a home stadium with several empty seats, Campbell’s team was booed off the field on just about every possession.
Amazingly, the Bears still somehow needed a last-second field goal to sneak by. And with their next two games coming against top two teams in the NFC — the Arizona Cardinals (9-2) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) — there’s little evidence to suggest Nagy’s team is on the verge of a meaningful resurgence.
Instead, all signs still point to major changes being needed at season’s end, if not sooner. Nagy’s seat remains scorching hot. Pace’s future should be directly connected. Who knows what McCaskey and Phillips will ultimately decide at season’s end?
Six games remain and the Bears will have to find deep reserves of concentration and give-a-damn to prevent another lengthy spiral and more hullabaloo. Their encounters with chaos likely aren’t finished for the year.
Thursday’s win may have offered a brief and welcome mental break. But Nagy is aware of why all the commotion began.
“When you lose five games in a row and when you’re 3-7, you know what territory you can get to,” he said. “And that comes with the job. I knew that four years ago when I took this (position), and so here we are.
“Every week is a little bit different. And this one was definitely different.”
On Thursday night, Nagy was entitled to a drink. What happens from here is still anyone’s guess.
News
North Quincy rallies to defeat Quincy
QUINCY — There was certainly a sense of urgency up and down the North Quincy sideline, but none of desperation during Thursday’s 89th annual showdown against Quincy.
The Raiders fell behind 12-0 early against their rivals only to roar back with a pair of late scores for a thrilling 15-12 win at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.
Running back Hunter MacIssac broke for a 6-yard score on the last play of the third quarter and the Red Raiders (5-5) took advantage of two huge pass interference calls and a 10-yard scoring pass from quarterback Cooper Hansen to Nate Caldwell to cap a 12-play, 96-yard drive for the win with 1:22 left to play.
“We’re a very resilient team and we’ve been down before, but we know we have a pretty good football team and Quincy was playing very well,” said North Quincy head coach Ryan Craig. “We just told them we had to make just one play at a time. There’s always a sense of urgency. When you’re down two scores and someone tells you different they’re lying.”
Quincy (4-6) put the skids on a first-quarter drive when Riley O’Connell recovered a fumble on North Quincy’s first possession. After a scoreless opening quarter, the Presidents took a 6-0 lead when quarterback Drew Boretti (152 yards passing, two touchdowns) hit Jacey Ham with a 52-yard strike down the right sideline with 6:54 left in the half. The Presidents went up 12-0 with 5:57 remaining in the third as Boretti struck again, this time to Clayton Corley, who was a model of concentration, hauling in a pass over his shoulder for a 14-yard score.
Fullback Matt Craig, who finished with 100 yards rushing, had three runs for 23 yards before MacIssac put the Raiders on the board. Thomas Murray’s point-after kick made it a 12-7 contest. Quincy threatened again with just over 7 minutes left on a Jarod Walker rush, but Cydney Green made a great open field tackle to drop him for a 2-yard loss.
Caldwell’s big touchdown catch gave North Quincy the victory and a 49-35-5 edge in the Thanksgiving rivalry.
“There’s no one play that’s going to get you two scores,” said Craig. “You get the first one and then you work to get the next one.”
News
Defense doesn’t rest for Malden
MALDEN — With the memory of the last game he played for Malden as a 2012 graduate in mind, first-year head coach Witche Exilhomme told his group that he’s never lost a Thanksgiving Day matchup to historic rival Medford as part of the football program — and he doesn’t ever plan to.
In the 134th edition of the holiday game this year, Exilhomme’s perfect record continued.
Behind a strong performance from the defense and special teams to help overcome an offensive effort that didn’t score a single point, the Golden Tornadoes (2-8) grinded their way to a 12-10 win for their 13th triumph in the last 14 Thanksgiving Day bouts with the Mustangs (2-9). All of Malden’s points came from Davian McGuffie’s 85-yard kick return, a field goal and a safety instead, capping an effort that overcame a halftime deficit and a heavily penalty-plagued game for both squads.
“It’s special,” Exilhomme said. “To come back and win this game like we did today. Hard-fought defensive day, battled through a lot of obstacles. I’m proud of these guys the way they finished. We had a slow season, but I was proud of how they respect tradition and showed up today. … It’s a big tradition.”
Malden wasted no time to show up for its coach, as McGuffie found a seam and ran through it untouched on the opening kickoff for the 85-yard score and an early lead. From there, Medford’s defense didn’t waste much time, either.
As the Mustangs moved the ball well behind quarterback Dominick Terranova (56 rushing yards, TD), the defense gave Malden fits with a big day from Jared Allsopp (sack, three tackles-for-loss) and got enough pressure to prevent an offensive point on the day. Medford capitalized by forcing a safety on intentional grounding in the second quarter and scored on a 6-yard touchdown run from Terranova for a 10-7 lead before the half.
But Malden found some magic out of the break, turning a recovered onside kick into a 23-yard field goal from Ronald Juarez for the tie, and senior Lyden Lewis’ second sack of the game came in the end zone for a safety and the 12-10 lead.
That paired with interceptions from Omar Ayouch and J.J. Irizarry to help hold Medford to just 36 yards from scrimmage in a shutout second half.
