News
Rapids fall to Portland Timbers 1-0 in second round of MLS Cup Playoffs
The Colorado Rapids gave up a 90th minute goal to lose to the Portland Timbers 1-0 in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday afternoon.
The state has embraced the Rapids. The pre-game video included best wishes from Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and members of the Colorado Avalanche.
There were some worries that a game on Thanksgiving Day was going to hamper fan attendance. That was not the case. 17,438 fans were in attendance at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to watch the first-ever playoff game on Thanksgiving Day. The game was nationally televised on FOX and FOX Deportes.
The first half saw no goals but a lot of chances for the Rapids. They had nine shots in the first half and created eight chances. The most clear-cut chance came from Dominique Badji who got a free header and was brilliantly stopped by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark.
The second half is when the momentum started to flip. The Rapids continued to create chances but Portland was much more aggressive on the counterattack. They continued to put pressure on the Rapids and eventually, in the 90th minute, the goal came.
Kellyn Acosta deflected the corner kick straight up into the air, it landed in the box and then there was chaos. The ball landed at Larrys Mabiala’s feet and he put it home to give his team the 1-0 lead late in the game.
The Rapids had some time to make a final push. But more chaos ensued which included a red card to Portland’s Dairon Asprilla. The final push was to no avail and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference was bounced from the playoffs in the first round.
Looking at the bright side is always extremely difficult for the Rapids and their supporters immediately following the game. But they captured the entire state, they packed Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thanksgiving Day and it’s only the beginning for the young team.
News
Franklin snaps drought, beats King Philip for league title
FRANKLIN — Early on in Thursday morning’s tilt between King Philip and Franklin, it would not have been out of bounds to assume this rivalry would be business as usual, as the former built a two-touchdown lead in the first quarter.
But Franklin — and, more specifically, quarterback Jared Arone and wide receiver Shane Kindred — had a response to that assumption: No, not again. Not this year.
On the backs of three Arone-to-Kindred touchdown hookups, Franklin came all the way back for a 27-20 victory. The win caps a 10-1 season, and the Panthers also earned the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex division title with a 5-0 mark in the league. King Philip falls to 9-2, and will play Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 state title game next week.
It was the first Franklin win over its Thanksgiving rival since 2009.
“I think the biggest thing was to get our kids to settle down and not get too worked up,” Franklin coach Eian Bain said. “You want them to play with emotion, but just settle down and play the game now. Once we hit the big play to Shane at the end of the first quarter, I think the guys settled in. Then we got a stop, which we needed.”
That “big play to Shane” came late in the first quarter with KP already up, 14-0. Arone handed the ball off to Mack Gulla, who stopped and flipped it back to his quarterback. Arone then found Kindred down the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown on the flea-flicker.
After the aforementioned stop, Arone hit Kindred over the middle, and the receiver raced in for a 17-yard touchdown as Franklin pulled to within 14-13 in the second quarter.
The Panthers made another stop, and Arone made it hurt again, as he hit Kindred for a 37-yard touchdown as Franklin grabbed a 19-14 lead heading into halftime.
Arone completed 11 of 17 passes for 230 yards and the three touchdowns. Kindred caught five passes for 160 yards and those three scores. Gulla rushed for 110 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
“Once we started clicking,” Arone said, “it’s really hard to stop us.”
“It’s great,” Kindred said. “I’ve been playing with (Arone) my whole life. I think it’s something that builds over the years, and it just shows. He knows I’m going to be there, and he trusts me to catch the ball. It’s just a great connection.”
Kindred will get no argument from KP on that. The Warriors battled hard. They took the opening kickoff of the second half and drove 70 yards on nine plays, with a 6-yard touchdown run by Crawford Cantave to cap the march as the Warriors held a 20-19 edge. Cantave rushed for 80 yards on 13 carries.
The teams then traded fruitless possessions before Franklin took over. Arone found Gulla for 18 yards and Kindred for 19 on a spectacular one-handed catch to help put the ball deep in KP territory. Gulla finished it off with a 5-yard scoring run, and Arone’s two-point conversion rush made it 27-20 late in the third.
KP had one last chance, but Franklin linebacker Jack Marino stopped KP running back Ryan Gately (163 yards on 24 carries) short on fourth and 1 to turn the ball over on downs. Two Gulla first down runs later, and it was over.
The Warriors took the early lead on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Grant to Andrew Denson, and a 1-yard Grant run.
News
DeFeo saves the day for Xaverian
WESTWOOD — Add another classic to the Xaverian-St. John’s Prep legacy.
While 2021 only marked the 30th year that the archrivals have played on Thanksgiving, the list of epic holiday battles is a long one and only getting longer after Matt DeFeo’s strip on an Eagles two-point attempt for the lead in the final minute delivered the Hawks a thrilling 36-35 victory.
“Every year it’s the biggest game of the year,” said Xaverian senior quarterback Jake Gilbert. “Last week we got knocked off by Springfield (Central) but we wanted to end it with a bang and there is no better way than beating Prep on Thanksgiving.”
Trailing 36-29, Prep QB Jack Perry drove his team 70 yards in a little over two minutes, finding Stephon Patrick in the end zone from 9 yards out for their second touchdown connection of the day with 47 seconds remaining.
The Eagles elected to go for two and a Perry pass was broken up on the first attempt, but the Prep (8-4) got another shot when pass interference was called. On the second try out of a timeout, Perry rolled to his right looking for a receiver but DeFeo popped the ball loose and fell on it.
“Matt is a fantastic player. He is a 100 percenter,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “Just don’t lose contain. He’s a big, physical, strong kid and for me the great thing is he is only a junior.”
After recovering the onside kick, Xaverian (8-3) was able to kneel out the win, it’s 19th in the series.
The contest featured a compelling duel between a pair of senior signal-callers putting on a show in their final games. Perry finished 19-of-30 for 314 yards and five total touchdowns — four passing and one rushing.
Gilbert was just as good if not better, going 10-of-16 for 187 yards and a touchdown through the air and adding 151 yards and three more TDs on the ground.
Two of the Gilbert rushing scores came in the third quarter, a 4-yarder that broke a 22-22 tie at the break and an electric 34-yard scramble down the right sideline that put the Hawks ahead 36-22.
But Perry answered in the fourth, hitting Jackson Delaney for a 17-yard TD to make it a one-score game, then coming through on the final drive to set the stage for the critical conversion attempt.
News
Catholic Memorial defends its Catholic Conference title once again
In Catholic Memorial’s pursuit of an undefeated season, all that is left is the Super Bowl.
Eric Perkins and Lesean Sharp each had two rushing touchdowns as No. 1 Catholic Memorial claimed the Catholic Conference title outright for the third consecutive season with a 57-34 win over BC High on Thanksgiving morning in Dorchester.
The Knights will now turn their attention to next Thursday’s Div. 2 Super Bowl, where they will take on King Philip at Gillette Stadium.
“It means a lot to win the league,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “Now we would like to go to Gillette and finish it off.”
Throughout the morning Catholic Memorial (12-0) received offensive production from across the roster as it scored 40 points or more for the fifth consecutive game. Along with Perkins and Sharp, Kole Osinubi, Datrell Jones, Carson Harwood, and Jaden Stubbs all found the end zone. Sharp, Stubbs, and Shawn O’Connor had interceptions.
Ben Evee had four touchdown receptions for BC High.
“We got a chance to rest a lot of guys thankfully so a lot of young guys got opportunities,” DiBiaso said. “It was a great day.”
Catholic Memorial exploded for 37 points in the first quarter. JC Petrongolo found Osinubi for a 41-yard touchdown, a bad BC High snap resulted in a safety, and Jones took off for a 23-yard touchdown run to give the Knights a 16-0 lead.
The Knights’ lead got to 23 on a Harwood 61-yard touchdown scamper before BC High got on the board with a 71-yard catch and run by Evee.
CM’s offensive firepower proved to be overwhelming as Sharp ran for a 5-yard score before Perkins, off a BC High turnover, broke free for a 28-yard score to give Catholic Memorial a commanding 37-8 lead after one.
