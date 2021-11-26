Ravens vs. Browns scouting report for Week 12: Who has the edge?

Suggest a Correction
The Ravens (7-3) are coming off another wild finish in a 16-13 win over the Bears in Chicago. Backup Tyler Huntley led Baltimore to victory but starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to be back under center for a key AFC North content against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a comeback victory over the Chicago Bears, but Lamar Jackson is expected to return from illness against the Browns. Jackson struggled with the Miami Dolphins’ relentless Cover-0 blitzes in his last start, but the Browns rank in the league’s bottom 10 in blitz rate, so this might not be the week for him to show how he has adjusted. The Ravens also played without their No. 1 wide receiver, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (thigh), against the Bears. Tight end Mark Andrews stepped in as Huntley’s chief target with eight catches, five of them for first downs. He’s on track for career highs in receptions and yards. Veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins was sharper in his second game back from a hamstring injury, catching the pass that set up the Ravens’ game-winning touchdown. First-round pick Rashod Bateman has caught 21 passes for 270 yards in his first five games and has also drawn three interference penalties, a result of his clean, quick releases from the line of scrimmage. The Ravens rank 11th in the league in passing and 14th in yards per attempt.
The Browns feature some of the best front-line defensive talent in the league and rank eighth in pass defense (though just 24th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA). They have been torched by some of the better quarterbacks they’ve faced, most recently New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones in a 45-7 loss in Week 10. Myles Garrett is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, with 13 sacks and 26 quarterback hits in 11 games. Jadeveon Clowney (neck/wrist/knee), who was limited Wednesday, has played well on the other side, with 3 ½ sacks and 12 quarterback hits in 10 games. Denzel Ward is again one of the league’s top cover cornerbacks after he struggled at times in his second and third seasons.
EDGE: Even
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder/foot/groin), who did not practice Wednesday, is dealing with a torn labrum and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, and he completed just 15 of 29 passes with two interceptions as the Browns scraped by the winless Detroit Lions in Week 11. Mayfield ranks 27th in ESPN’s QBR, a measure of all-around quarterback performance. He still does his best work in play-action but has taken 27 sacks in 10 games, a surprise given the quality of Cleveland’s offensive line. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry remains Mayfield’s most frequent target, but his efficiency has plummeted this season. Donovan Peoples-Jones is a vertical threat, averaging 20.6 yards per catch, but he missed the Lions game because of a groin injury. He missed practice on Wednesday. Kareem Hunt, the Browns’ top receiver out of the backfield, could return from a calf injury against the Ravens. That would be bad news for a defense that has struggled to limit yards after the catch.
The Ravens gave up a 60-yard touchdown off a wide-receiver screen against the Bears and also surrendered a 49-yard touchdown when they blitzed on fourth down late in the game. They rank first in the league in third-down defense, but explosive plays have been their undoing. They are relying on inexperienced players such as Chris Westry and Brandon Stephens in the secondary. Outside linebacker Tyus Bowser played the best game of his career in Chicago, with a strip-sack and another sack on the last play of the game. His partner on the edge, Justin Houston, leads the team with 15 quarterback hits.
EDGE: Even
Latavius Murray returned from an ankle injury against the Bears and carried 10 times compared to 16 for Devonta Freeman. They combined for 81 yards, just a 3.1 per-carry average. The Ravens rank third in the league in rushing and fifth in yards per carry, but they are heavily dependent on Jackson, who’s on pace for another 1,000-yard season. Tight end Nick Boyle, one of their key run blockers, returned against the Bears after a yearlong recovery from knee surgery.
The Browns hold opponents to 4.1 yards per carry, so this will not be an easy week for the Ravens to pound their way to victory. Clowney and Garrett set the edges, and Anthony Walker has played well as Cleveland’s busiest inside linebacker. The Browns’ run defense has moved in the wrong direction over the last two weeks, allowing a combined 352 yards against the Lions and Patriots.
EDGE: Ravens
The Browns lead the league in rushing and yards per attempt and could have their top two backs, Nick Chubb and Hunt, together for the first time since Week 5. Chubb, one of the league’s most devastating outside runners, has averaged 106.4 yards per game and 6 yards per carry. D’Ernest Johnson has played well as a third back, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. The efficiency of all three backs is a testament to their talent but also to Cleveland’s top-notch offensive line. Guards Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio rank among the finest run blockers in football. Despite their outstanding talent, the Browns have faced criticism for not always pressing their advantage in the run game; they have failed to reach 100 yards in three of their last six games, losing each time they fell short.
The Ravens rank second in the league in run defense and have held opponents to 4.2 yards per carry. Defensive end Calais Campbell is their standout on the interior, and they have played better on the second level since installing Josh Bynes at middle linebacker and moving Patrick Queen to the weak side. No opponent has run for more than 131 yards against them; the Browns average 156.8. Something will have to give.
EDGE: Browns
The Ravens have been sloppier than usual in coverage over the last few weeks but still rank second in special teams DVOA. Kicker Justin Tucker made three field-goal attempts, all of them essential, in difficult conditions in Chicago. He has made 20 of 22 on the season. Devin Duvernay is one of the league’s most dangerous returners, with a 15.6-yard average on punts and a 24.7-yard average on kickoffs.
The Browns rank 16th in special teams DVOA. Kicker Chase McLaughlin has made 13 of 16 field-goal attempts, with all of his misses coming between 40 and 49 yards. Demetric Felton has averaged 7.9 yards on 29 punt returns.
EDGE: Ravens
The Ravens added another notch to their comeback-kings belt with their last-minute win in Chicago. They have not hit their stride as team but believe they will find a way to win more often than not. They would feel more confident against the Browns with Jackson at the helm. He delivered one of the most thrilling performances of his career the last time the teams met, emerging from the tunnel in Cleveland to lead the team to a 47-42 victory.
The Browns have been one of the league’s great Jekyll and Hyde teams, alternating wins and losses over the last six weeks. They seem to deal with perpetual drama around Mayfield, whose injuries and erratic play have led to questions about his long-term future in Cleveland. The Browns will fall to 6-6 if they lose, so they have every reason to play with urgency.
EDGE: Ravens
This is one of the most difficult matchups of the year to parse. The Browns could present serious problems with their league-best running game and elite defenders, but they have only played up to their potential a few times this season. They never know what they’re going to get from battered quarterback Mayfield. If the Ravens have a relatively healthy Jackson, they will pull out a win late. Ravens 27, Browns 23
Michael Strahan nearly flew on a rocket ship to outer space before the Giants retired his number. It took that long.
“I do go, ‘Well, what took you so long?’” Strahan, 50, said in a conference call Wednesday. “But it is an honor.”
Strahan’s star has risen so meteorically on television that he was invited to be a guest passenger on billionaire Jeff Bezos’ next 10-minute Blue Origin flight to outer space on Dec. 9.
The Hall of Fame pass rusher will have his No. 92 jersey retired first, on Sunday when the Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
But Strahan made clear he feels the ceremony is way overdue.
“I’ll be honest with you, I would have honestly expected it a long time ago,” the ‘Good Morning America’ host said. “I’ve been in the NFL Hall of Fame for seven years now. All of the things that I did with the Giants, I would have expected it a little bit sooner, but it’s still an honor.
“I don’t want it to look as if I’m ungrateful or I’m not honored by it, because I truly am,” he added. “I probably would’ve expected it to come a little bit sooner than it did, yes.”
This is certainly an interesting way for Strahan to handle his jersey retirement, by announcing ‘it’s about time!’
Considering the Giants retired Eli Manning’s No. 10 jersey immediately after his career ended, however, before they retired Strahan’s, it’s somewhat understandable why the pass rusher would be confused.
Strahan’s No. 92 will be the 13th Giants number removed from circulation. He holds the NFL single-season record with 22.5 sacks in 2001, when he was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. He and three-time winner Lawrence Taylor are the only Giants to ever win the award.
Strahan seems self-aware enough to understand how much winning Super Bowl XLII before his retirement meant for his post-football career.
“I definitely know that if we don’t win that Super Bowl, my life is different,” he said. “I don’t think that I’m going to sit here and fool you and go, ‘No, I’m still going to have the same life.’ No, winning that Super Bowl, especially in the fashion we did it, against the team that we did it against with that record that they had, definitely put me in a different light to a lot of people — which has led to an incredible life.”
Strahan and Manning are both examples of how much winning championships in New York can vault athletes into another stratosphere of good fortune.
Manning’s 2021 calendar year has been outrageous. He’s been hired by the Giants marketing department, hired by ESPN to host a Monday Night Football broadcast, and had his number retired by both Ole Miss and the Giants.
Strahan’s stardom seemingly knows no bounds. The one-time brash, loudmouth pass rusher is going to outer space, for crying out loud. So who is having a better 2021: Manning or Strahan?
“I’ve never thought of it that way,” Strahan asid. “I just kind of look at it as Eli’s living Eli’s life and I’m living mine. I don’t look at it like that to be honest with you. I’m happy for Eli and everything that is going on with him, just like I’m happy for myself and everything that’s going on with me.”
Strahan, a second-round draft pick out of Texas Southern in 1993, is one of only four Giants ever to play at least 15 seasons for the team. He said he would have considered playing a 16th season if the Giants hadn’t won the title in 2007.
“But I’m glad we did it, because I was ready to retire,” he said.
“I’m smart enough to understand that playing in New York is special for an athlete,” he added. “It puts you in a different light with so many people and it puts you on a national spotlight, which is something that definitely adds to your legacy.”
Grand Junction isn’t widely known for its LGBTQ scene — at least not yet. That’s one reason the creators of HBO’s “We’re Here” were attracted to the town on Colorado’s Western Slope, where they filmed the show finale in late September.
On Nov. 29, the local queer community will be thrust into the national spotlight when the episode airs in all its fabulous wigged and sequined glory.
“I don’t know if anyone ever had incredible drag queens walking through Colorado National Monument, but as of this episode that will have happened,” said Peter LoGreco, the show’s director and executive producer.
LoGreco is referring to the opening scene, when hosts Eureka, Bob the Drag Queen and Shangela go pose-for-pose atop the iconic natural structures that give Mesa County its name. (“Apparently these are not mountains; they’re mesas,” Bob the Drag Queen remarks.) That’s right before the trio struts through downtown dressed in lavish gold outfits, turning heads and attracting comments about “gold fairies” as they go.
The queens’ quest: to transform three locals into masters of drag using makeup, costumes and choreography in preparation for a public performance at the end of their stay. Fans of the TV show know the transformation is never purely surface level. “We’re Here” intentionally showcases places perceived as conservative or at odds with progressive ideas about gender and sexuality to both highlight and, importantly, uplift the LGBTQ scenes.
With more than 60,000 residents, Grand Junction is the largest city on the Western Slope and a hub for the LGBTQ community, which encompasses residents from the surrounding rural areas. That the town was the backdrop for the season finale was mostly a timing coincidence, LoGreco said. But because of that, the crew purposefully spotlighted three transgender locals: Dustin, Taylor and Angie.
“That’s not something we’ve done before and it was a very specific choice looking at where we are as a society — what seems to be loudest topic in the cultural conversation?” LoGreco said. “Trans visibility is one of those things. We found a vibrant and large community of trans people there.”
Visibility was the primary reason Dustin Holt decided to participate in the show. Holt uses a wheelchair because he has spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and lives with his best friend and caretaker, who helps him get dressed and use the bathroom. Holt is a self-described “open book” with a YouTube channel featuring videos about his transition and drag shows in which he’s performed.
But the intimate moments of his daily life hadn’t been similarly broadcast until the show. He decided to invite the film crew in on them in hopes it inspires other differently abled people.
“Growing up, for me, there was not a lot of representation of people being differently abled, let alone me being trans,” 27-year-old Holt said. “That is a huge thing I had overcome when I started transitioning because it wasn’t talked about where I grew up.”
Participant Taylor Corpier, 23, described Grand Junction’s LGBTQ scene as “hidden” and, similarly to Holt, he wanted to show the rest of Colorado that the area doesn’t fit one archetype. It was also important to him to raise awareness about events, such as his weekly coffee meetup, that can help welcome more locals into the community.
“A lot of people, when they think of the Western Slope, they think of conservatives,” said Corpier. “We have this huge opportunity to put ourselves on the map and let other people know we’re here and we exist.”
Provided by Greg Endries/HBO
The queens noticed the tension between pride and perception during their visit, as the pro-Trump and Blues Lives Matter iconography juxtaposed the vibe from the people they were meeting. For example, filming synced up with the Grand Junction Pride celebration, which took place on an underground level of a parking garage. Eureka was quick to note it felt like a private party rather than an out-and-proud celebration.
“The reason for pride is to be out and proud in the area where you live — visible, seen, how powerful you can be as a community, owning that space you live in,” Eureka, who mentored Corpier, told The Denver Post. “Honestly you could be a block away and not even realize it was happening.”
The end-of-episode drag show was one evening, but Eureka hopes the impact of the queens’ visit will last longer, empowering LGBTQ locals to “stop hiding” and fostering greater acceptance in the Grand Junction community.
For Corpier, some of those effects have already been realized. The “We’re Here” experience helped him gain more confidence and allowed him to be proud of the work he’s put into being a leader in the community. He plans to build on that momentum by applying for the Colorado West Pride board of directors in hopes of planning more youth-centric events during the annual celebration.
Holt hopes the show has a “positive, upward and onward push” for acceptance among Grand Junction residents and that it brings more awareness to the trans experience.
“Not all trans people express themselves the same. Not all people — period — express themselves the same, and that’s OK,” Holt said. “I knew that, but being part of this really enforced that for me. I need to stop letting people get to me and say (expletive) them and be myself.”
DETROIT (AP) — Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to give the Chicago Bears a 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under embattled coach Matt Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.
The Lions (0-10-1) made many mistakes, early and late, to extend their skid to 15 games going back to their most recent win nearly a year ago in Chicago.
Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, led the Bears on an 18-play, 69-yard drive that took the final 8:30 off the clock.
Dalton converted a third-and-5 with a 13-yard pass to Damiere Byrd to get the Bears to midfield. Detroit later helped out, giving them 5 yards on a penalty for calling consecutive timeouts without a play in between.
On the next snap, Dalton converted third-and-4 with a 7-yard pass to Byrd. With only one timeout left, which first-year coach Dan Campbell used to get his disorganized defense set up, Dalton was able to kneel to run the clock down to 1 second before calling a timeout to set up Santos’ third field goal.
Dalton finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.
Jared Goff, returning from a one-game absence because of an oblique injury, was 21 of 25 for 171 with two touchdowns. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.
Dalton did not make many mistakes, but Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye took advantage of one of them when he stepped in front of a receiver to pick off a pass in the end zone late in the second quarter. Oruwariye provided some joy for Lions fans that need it, celebrating the interception by having his teammates sit in the end zone to be served imaginary food from the football.
Edwardsville High School graduate Riley Patterson made his NFL debut as Detroit’s placekicker, going 2 for 2 on extra point conversions. Patterson signed as an undrafted free agent with Minnesota but was released in training camp.
He was signed by Detroit from New England’s practice squad earlier this month.
