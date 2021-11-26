Celebrities
RHOSLC Jen Shah’s Employee Responds to Heather’s Theft Claim
The 48-year-old jewelry designer also claimed Jen’s employee stole a clutch from her store. In a recent interview, Heather Gay made the same accusation against the employee (who also worked at Beauty Lab), and she said that he accepted tips from Jen.
The assistant, Murilo Bueno, addressed the allegations in an Instagram post this week. He said he never received tips from anyone but Jen, and he “certainly never took money from the company or register like [Heather] claims.” He admitted that he was wrong to accept the tip, however, because it was against Beauty Lab’s policy.
Murilo was saddened by Heather’s accusations because he considered her a close friend. “We travelled together, had sleepovers, and I was there for her children,” he said.
According to the post, Heather continued to employ him after learning about the tip. She apparently hired him to run errands and drive the kids to certain places. “If I stole money from her,” he asked, “why would she trust me at her house? …I am absolutely disgusted that she would jump on this train and accuse me of this non sense knowing the truth very well. Saying I’m heart broken is an understatement.”
Jen also addressed a rumor via Instagram concerning Meredith’s red-flag accusation. Jen reposted a story from Deuxmoi, a celebrity gossip account. The post was an alleged message from Louis Vuitton stating that Jen wasn’t flagged.
The sender said, “First things first, we do not flag clients for paying in cash. We would lose half our business if we did!” They went on to say, “Shame on Meredith for spreading fake lies.”
At the end of the message, the sender offered a little more dirt: “But if you wanna know which housewife is red flagged at Louis Vuitton, and isn’t allowed to shop there… it’s [name redacted by Deuxmoi]! Maybe Meredith mixed up her housewives.”
In the caption, Jen told her followers, “Don’t believe the lies.” She then warned, “You never look good trying to make someone else look bad.” It doesn’t seem Meredith and Jen will be working out their differences any time soon.
Photos Credit: Instagram/MuriloBueno/MeredithMarks, Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Nick Jonas Cuddles Up To Priyanka Chopra In Sweet PDA Photo After She Roasts Him
There were no hard feelings between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra following the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast,’ as he said he was ‘grateful’ for his wife in a Thanksgiving Day message.
It’s obvious what Nick Jonas is grateful for, especially after his Thanksgiving Day message to all his fans. In his Nov. 25 Instagram post, Nick, 29, sat on a couch next to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka, 39, had her arms wrapped around the “This Is Heaven” singer, and she smiled brightly while leaning in presumably for a kiss. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!” Nick wrote. “Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”
This bit of love arrived on the heels of Priyanka stealing the show during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. While plenty of friends and family took shots at Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas during the Netflix special, Priyanka burned down the building with her scorching jokes. “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” she said. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him. He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.” Priyanka also joked that she wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else. “Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single, might change things,” she quipped.
Actually, Priyanka might have to think twice if the Thor star calls it quits with Elsa Pataky. At least, she seemed to be enamored with Nick’s muscles after he posted a workout video on Nov. 22. “Monday motivation,” he captioned the black-and-white video. Priyanka couldn’t help herself from getting caught up in this thirst trap. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” she commented.
Thanksgiving kicks off a major holiday season for this couple. On top of the December holidays, Nick and Priyanka are just days away from celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple wed in two separate ceremonies in December 2018, after a year of dating. In 2020, Nick celebrated being “two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring, and beautiful woman” with a sweet Instagram post that contained pictures taken at their wedding. Priyanka responded to this love with a tribute of her own. “Happy 2-year anniversary to the love of my life,” she wrote. “Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you [Nick].”
What to do as we walk into the pandemic’s fifth wave – Macleans.ca
Vaxx Populi: If the worsening situation in Europe is foreshadowing what’s to come, get ready, Canada
Dr. Malgorzata Gasperowicz has a routine when she gets into a taxi: she makes sure the driver is wearing a mask, rolls down the windows, then often talks to the driver about the risks of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and then gives him a KN95 mask, because most drivers don’t know about the airborne risks of the disease, she says. It’s one way she helps spread the word that the dangers inherent in this pandemic aren’t over, especially as the temperatures fall and case counts climb.
Gasperowicz has been modelling the pandemic since its start, using the skills she developed as a developmental biologist at the University of Calgary to track the possible and probable trajectories of wave after wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And right now, she’s worried about what she’s seeing in the data. When asked to rate the likelihood of a fifth wave hitting Canada this winter, she pauses, then says it’s seven or eight out of 10, depending on how governments react to changing circumstances on the ground.
“We’re in a very risky state,” she says. “It all depends on what our politicians will do,” as they set the policies for their jurisdictions. Significantly, most provinces have relaxed public health measures in recent months. For example, just before Thanksgiving, the Ontario government lifted all capacity limits in arenas, gyms and theatres.
MORE: The roadblock to full pandemic recovery: ‘Pockets’ of unvaccinated Canadians
In particular, Gasperowicz is worried that the worsening situation in Europe may foreshadow what is to come here. There, many countries relaxed public health measures as vaccination rates climbed earlier in the year. Now, they are experiencing huge surges of cases. For instance, in Portugal, daily case counts now average 227 cases per million population, compared to 73 a month earlier, despite having 88 per cent of its entire population double vaxxed, compared to Canada’s 76 per cent. Germany’s rate is 633 new cases per million population, more than four times its rate a month earlier. There, hospital admissions are soaring and ICUs in COVID hotspots are at capacity (the country’s vaccination rate is 67 per cent). In some nations, restrictions are being reintroduced, including in Germany, where outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called the situation “highly dramatic.”
INDICATORS:
It’s been a while since people jumped on the pandemic data every day to see if things were getting better or worse. So, as the holidays approach, these are the indicators that Gasperowicz suggests keeping an eye on:
Daily cases counts: She looks at seven-day averages to see trends. Right now, the overall national average, which recently bottomed out at 2,241 a day at the beginning of the month, is now at 2,561 a day, according to COVID-19 Tracker Canada. And some provinces are going up even faster, including Ontario, which has nearly doubled its daily average in the past three weeks.
Effective reproduction number (Rt): Currently, Canada’s overall Rt value is above one, meaning that each person infected with SARS-CoV-2 is infecting more than one other person. That high rate of transmission means cases can slip into a surge at any moment. (A good Rt would be well below 1.0, ideally around 0.6, which would allow for community transmission to be stopped in a given region in weeks.) The provinces with Rt values trending in the wrong direction are Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick. And the other provinces and territories aren’t doing that much better as the virus is spreading, especially in indoor surroundings.
Test positivity rates: A higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests can indicate more community spread of the virus. In two hotspots in southwestern Ontario, the test positivity is more than 15 per cent, according to ICES data, compared to a provincial rate of 2.6 per cent. In Alberta, where cases have been falling since its fourth wave, test positivity has stopped declining, and is now slowly increasing to more than five per cent.
SOLUTIONS:
In addition to reimposing public health measures, Canada has options to suppress a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases that weren’t widely used or available last winter, Gasperowicz says.
Vaccines: Right now, unvaccinated children account for around half of all cases of COVID-19. The current rollout of vaccines to those in the 5 to 11 age group should help reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19. Earlier this month, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as third doses for all adults 18 years and older. The boosters, to be given at least six months after the second dose, are now being given to seniors and those with compromised immune systems, but Gasperowicz and others would like to dramatically expand the pool of adults entitled to booster shots, especially those in the highest-risk settings, such as essential and front-line workers including teachers, retail staff and health-care workers. Already in the United States, third shots are available to all adults.
Airborne transmission: For most of the pandemic, governments and the World Health Organization said that the virus spreads through droplets, leading to safety protocols such as Plexiglass barriers and surface washing. Now, a growing number of scientists are saying that evidence shows the virus is airborne. On Nov. 12, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, came as close as any high-profile Canadian official has come to saying that this is an airborne virus: “We’ve learned how the virus can linger in fine aerosols and remain suspended in the air we breathe, much as expelled smoke lingers in poorly ventilated spaces. And similar to second-hand smoke, those in close proximity to the infected person inhale more aerosols.”
Gasperowicz believes governments have to be more explicit about the airborne dangers, including that the virus can linger in a room even if no one is there or if the air is not properly circulated and purified. For instance, Britain has created ads about mitigating the risks of indoor gatherings.
To deal with the airborne risks, Gasperowicz wants HEPA air purifiers to be widely used, and for CO2 monitors that indicate the strength of an indoor ventilation system to be on display (the lower the level of CO2, the better the air quality). In Japan, real time CO2 levels are now posted for each screening room at movie multiplexes.
Rapid tests: The tests, which haven’t been widely used or available in Canada, should be as ubiquitous here as they are in Europe where they are either free from governments or sold for a few dollars a test. Indeed, one of Gasperowicz’s friends in Austria was in her first week of teaching a class of 30 students when five tested positive through those quick tests even though they hadn’t displayed symptoms.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands & Share A Laugh In New PDA Photos From Date Night
There’s nothing like love to bring a smile to Kim Kardashian’s face. The ‘KUWTK’ star enjoyed a little PDA with Pete Davidson during her recent date night in Santa Monica.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their romance to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday (Nov. 21). The fun didn’t stop with dinner. In photos taken of Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, heading to their car, the Saturday Night funnyman held hands with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. Once they got in, someone said something funny because both Kim and Pete started to crack up. It was a fun date night at one of the town’s trendiest eateries.
Pete may have had a good reason to be smiling. In previously published photos, Pete seemed to sport a dark spot on the side of his neck. Some theorized this was a hickey, meaning that Kim might have helped herself to some early “dessert” during the dinner date. The two supposedly dined in a private room in the restaurant, away from the rest of the customers, and packed on the PDA as they made their exit. This came mere days after they were spotted holding hands in public for the first time, confirming their rumored romance.
Days after this public display of affection, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, appeared at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24). During the charity event, aimed at helping those living in and near Los Angeles’ Skid Row, Kanye delivered a speech where he said that he’s “made mistakes” and “publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.” Ye ultimately said that he needed “to be next to my children as much as possible … I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. During Ye’s appearance on the Nov. 4 episode of Drink Champs, the “Hurricane” rapper took objection to people painting his marriage as over. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”
