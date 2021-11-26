Richard Jenkins’ star keeps rising with ‘Humans,’ upcoming films

Amid Hollywood’s current awards season entries, Richard Jenkins anchors two very different films.

This week sees the masterful character actor starring in “The Humans,” Stephen Karam’s critically praised adaptation of his 2016 Tony Award-winning play about a dysfunctional family’s troubled Thanksgiving.

It plays in theaters and on Showtime with a cast complemented by Amy Schumer, Steve Yeun (Oscar-nominated for “Minari”) and Beanie Feldstein (Broadway’s future “Funny Girl”).

In December, Jenkins reunites with his “The Shape of Water” maestro Guillermo Del Toro in the starry “Nightmare Alley” alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette.

A two-time Oscar nominee, Jenkins, 74, has just wrapped a six-month shoot for Ryan Murphy’s “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” playing Dahmer’s troubled, horrified father.

His brilliant career began decades ago onstage at Rhode Island’s Trinity Rep. When did he know a career in films and television was possible?

“In ‘Silverado’ when I said, ‘Howdy’ and seven weeks later I said, ‘You can’t do that’ and they shot me. That was the moment,” he said of the 1985 Kevin Costner Western.

“I was grateful for the job. But you know the truth is, I still don’t know when the next job is coming.”

Jenkins scored early on as a gay FBI agent in love with Josh Brolin in the 1996 “Flirting with Disaster” and as Charlize Theron’s blue collar dad in “North Country” (2005). He won a best actor Emmy for the limited series “Olive Kitteridge” opposite Frances McDormand and Oscar attention for “The Visitor” (2007) and “The Shape of Water” (2017).

“You never feel like you’ve arrived,” he reflected, “you always feel like you have a long way to go.”

“The Humans” gets laughs out of its glum set-up as the Irish Catholic Blake family sits down for Thanksgiving dinner in the dreary unfurnished Chinatown apartment of their youngest daughter Brigid (Feldstein) and her boyfriend (Yeun).

Can “Humans” be seen as a dark comedy or simply depressing?

“I understand the reactions,” Jenkins said. “But it’s not too far off from a lot of Thanksgivings that people would have — that’s the thing that is wonderful about this.

“For me it was always, I knew they loved each other. And it’s funny.”

It’s hard to imagine any laughs in the Dahmer series. “It was really fascinating. It was hard but it was interesting. For me, the question is: If your son is Jeffrey Dahmer, do you stop loving him?

“And the answer’s no. Because of the answer that makes it even harder.”