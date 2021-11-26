Connect with us

Riding Mac Jones’ arm is one way to take down the Titans

Published

1 min ago

on

Riding Mac Jones' arm is one way to take down the Titans
Josh McDaniels didn’t mince words. With all due respect to the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, Cowboys, Chargers and Browns, McDaniels hailed the Titans as the “best team” the Patriots have played to this point.

Judging by the list of teams the Titans have beaten — Bills, Chiefs, Colts, Rams, Saints, Seahawks — the Patriots offensive coordinator wasn’t blowing smoke.

It’s going to be another pass-the-test type of game for Mac Jones and the Patriots offense. While there is some similarity to the Falcons defense, given former Tennessee DC Dean Pees is now in Atlanta, the Titans still present some new challenges.

The defense is ranked fourth in the league in terms of stopping the run. Teams are averaging less than 100 yards per game (97.2) against them. Mike Vrabel will no doubt try and force Jones to throw the football. So it will be interesting to see if McDaniels still leads with bully ball, or lets it ride with his rookie quarterback.

The last time the Patriots were held under 100 yards rushing was Week 4 against the Bucs. In fact, two of the Patriots four losses have seen them rush for under 100 yards.

“They’re a typical Mike (Vrabel) team,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. “They’re tough. They’re physical. They make you beat them. They don’t make many mistakes. They know what they’re doing. They’re sound. They’re a good, fundamental team. They tackle well.”

Putting up points against Vrabel’s defense won’t be easy.

Here’s how they can do it:

1. Harness the pass rush

Like the Patriots, the Titans can bring the heat, especially with Harold Landry and Jeffery Simmons up front.

As a unit, the Titans have 27 sacks on the season, one behind the Patriots, who are among the leaders.

Landry enters the game with 10 sacks, a half-sack behind Matthew Judon, and three behind league-leader Myles Garrett.

Simmons, meanwhile, has 7.5 sacks.

Given the Titans success stuffing the run, Jones will likely be asked to throw more in this game.

Much like having to deal with Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney with the Browns, the Patriots need to put the clamps on this duo, too.

The Patriots were able to contain and pretty much eliminate both in their Week 10 matchup with the Browns.

And Jones had one of his best passing days thanks to the offensive line giving him the time.

2. Beware of Byard

Kevin Byard is a ballhawk, much like J.C. Jackson.

He’s registered four of his five interceptions in the last seven games.

The Titans safety is the top-ranked player at his position, according to Pro Football Focus, as Byard has a 90.7 coverage grade. And Vrabel disguises his coverages really well.

So Jones will have to be a little leery of throwing the ball in his direction.

“They’ve got one of the best safeties in the National Football League, clearly, in (Kevin) Byard,” said McDaniels. “If you do the wrong thing, if you don’t see the coverage properly, he’s gonna take the ball away from you. He’s shown that clearly over the last five years.”

Kendrick Bourne says the Pats will try to avoid him altogether.

“Just scheming against him. Trying to go away from him. Not trying to attack him,” Bourne said Wednesday. “We’re good at taking their best players out the game.”

3. Jonnu time

Tight end Jonnu Smith, who has struggled much of the year, will be playing against his former team. No doubt, he’ll know a few secrets on how to attack the defense and get open.

He’s in dire need of a breakout game, and would love it to come against his old team. And the Patriots will want that for him.

Even though his pass-catching role has diminished, McDaniels is bound to have a few things up his sleeve that would take advantage of Smith’s skillset.

While tight ends haven’t had a ton of success against the Titans, they haven’t totally been shut down.

Kansas City’s Travis Kielce, Jacksonville’s Dan Arnold, L.A. Rams Tyler Higbee, and the Saints Adam Trautman have all had decent games against the Titans.

For his part, Smith will take what he can get, and contribute any way the Patriots see fit.

“It is what it is right now. I’m just thankful to be in the position that I am. That’s always been the player I’ve been,” Smith said Tuesday. “I don’t necessarily worry about the role. I’m not going to worry about the role. As players, we don’t sit here and say this what we’re going to do this week. That’s the coaches’ job.

“It’s our job to go out and execute it. So that’s all I can worry about.”

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday night’s Week 12 game in Baltimore?

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Ravens vs. Browns staff picks: Who will win Sunday night's Week 12 game in Baltimore?
Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday night’s Week 12 game between the Ravens (7-3) and Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter

Browns 21, Ravens 20: Welcome back to the AFC North, where predictions aren’t even worth the paper they’re printed on. On offense, the Ravens will have to establish their running game or else risk having Lamar Jackson overrun by pass rushers. On defense, the Ravens won’t have to worry much about Baker Mayfield or Jarvis Landry, but can their front seven hold up against one of the NFL’s best offensive lines? At some point, the Ravens’ success in nail-biters will start to even out. Sunday’s game could be one of those games.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 21, Browns 17: Cleveland will give the Ravens trouble because the Browns have physical interior linemen lines on both sides of the ball. The Browns will be able to get a lot of pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson but Jackson, assuming he plays, will be the difference in the game. He is superior to Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield and his elusiveness will allow him to make several big plays.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 27, Browns 23: This is one of the most difficult matchups of the year to parse. The Browns could present serious problems with their league-best running game and elite defenders, but they have only played up to their potential a few times this season. They never know what they’re going to get from battered quarterback Baker Mayfield. If the Ravens have a relatively healthy Lamar Jackson, they will pull out a win late.

Ryan McFadden, reporter

Ravens 24, Browns 20: There’s no telling what type of quarterback Baker Mayfield will be on Sunday night. However, Cleveland has an elite rushing attack and defensive end Myles Garrett is going to give the Ravens offensive line problems. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has said numerous times that he doesn’t like to play down-to-the-wire games. Unfortunately for him, this game has the makings for a close finish and the Ravens will need their star quarterback to help them pull out a win.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 27, Browns 24: With health concerns surrounding both starting quarterbacks, this is a tough one to predict. But if Lamar Jackson is back to full strength, he’ll be happy to see the Browns on the schedule. Jackson is 4-1 as the starting quarterback against Cleveland, with 10 touchdown passes and four rushing touchdowns in those games. I’m more confident in Jackson bouncing back from his illness than Baker Mayfield playing through knee, heel and shoulder injuries, no matter how tough they say the Browns starter is. The Ravens will have a hard time blocking Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, but a healthy Jackson will be the difference-maker Sunday night.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 24, Browns 17: All eyes will be on Lamar Jackson to see how he recovers from his illness, but if history is any indication, he’ll be just fine. In his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19 last November, Jackson led the Ravens to a 34-17 win over the Cowboys and completed 12 of 17 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns while running for 94 yards and a score on 13 carries. Jackson said Wednesday he’s feeling like himself again — for real this time — so the Ravens will be close to fully healthy for the first time this season and ready to run the ball on what should be a near-freezing night in Baltimore. The Browns defense has kept them afloat and Myles Garrett will continue to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year, but a beat-up Baker Mayfield isn’t in a spot to outduel Jackson.

Patriots Point-Counterpoint: What is the Pats’ biggest playoff weakness?

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Patriots Point-Counterpoint: What is the Pats' biggest playoff weakness?
After a 2-4 start, the Patriots have risen from the depths of the AFC to legitimate Super Bowl contender.

The defense has been dominant, allowing the fewest points per game in the NFL. The offense has established a bully ball identity, and the special teams has developed into a top-10 unit.

So where are the possible problem areas as the Pats make a push to the playoffs?

The receiver room might be one. If Mac Jones is forced to pull a game or two out throwing the football, does he have sufficient weapons?

Defensively, the Patriots are rather thin at cornerback after interception magnet J.C. Jackson. Will teams eventually expose that lack of depth?

With six games to play, what’s highest on the worry meter? The Herald’s Patriots writers debate:

Guregian: While Bill Belichick has successfully schemed his way around having to use Jalen Mills out of position as a boundary corner opposite Jackson, it’s hard to believe Mills won’t become a liability at some point. And while Myles Bryant has done an adequate job taking over for Jones, he was exposed a bit in the Thursday night game against Atlanta. The Falcons picked on him, especially in man coverage. He surrendered several completions for first downs. The Pats have employed a lot of zone coverage, but if the pass rush doesn’t penetrate like it has been, watch out.

Callahan: And that’s why I’m unconcerned about the secondary. Strong pass defense is a combination of smart coverage and an effective rush. The Patriots have pressured quarterbacks at close to a 40% clip over their win streak, behind Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Christian Barmore and others. Through zone, the Pats’ secondary is playing at an elite level. But there’s no hiding their bottom-10 receiving corps, which will face Buffalo’s top-ranked defense twice and Tennessee’s No. 2 pass defense by Pro Football Focus grades on Sunday. The Patriots will need more than they’ve received outside to win big games.

Guregian: They might be bottom-10, but they’ve been effective enough when called upon. Throw in Hunter Henry, who is a red zone machine, and they’ve done just fine. Plus, I think they’ve only just begun to scratch the surface with Kendrick Bourne. He’s evolved into a playmaker, running and catching the football. Jakobi Meyers is certainly dependable. Granted, Nelson Agholor hasn’t done much, but he really hasn’t been needed with their bully ball offense. As for upcoming opponents, Josh Allen and the Bills’ receiving corps are going to test that secondary much like the Cowboys did. And that wasn’t pretty.

Callahan: But will “just fine” be good enough in the playoffs or games with playoff implications moving forward? Or against elite defenses? Or on third down with the game on the line? Meyers, as reliable as he is, has one touchdown. Agholor only scored last week against Atlanta because of a busted coverage. Bourne is averaging three and a half catches per game. Who among that group keeps opposing defensive coordinators up at night, especially when they’re catching passes from a rookie quarterback? At least for Mills, he has Bill Belichick coaching him, Devin McCourty at his back and J.C. Jackson on the opposite side.

Guregian: Did you hear Bourne on Wednesday? He talked about the receivers now being confident and comfortable, and that the group is in “a really good place.” They may not have the stats, or garner attention, but in complement with the running game, they’re scoring plenty. And while the defense is performing at a high level, that Dallas game still sticks out. Dak Prescott torched the secondary for the most yards ever against Bill Belichick. Why? He had the weapons. So do the Bills, and if they reach the playoffs, so do other teams, namely the Chiefs.

Callahan: It’s great that they’re confident. But I don’t know how confident fans should be when they face playoff defenses moving forward, especially Buffalo and All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White. As for the Dallas game, you know what happened after that? The zone pivot. The Patriots have played zone on 72% of their defensive snaps since then, and risen to the league’s No. 2 ranking by DVOA. That’s the blueprint moving forward. Offensively, the Pats rank 16th, despite a top-10 run game. What happens when that dries up? Likely, trouble.

Guregian: Or not. For starters, Mac Jones continues to be on the rise. He’s still learning, and far from a finished product. But he might reach a point this season, where he’s capable of making the players around him better, a little bit like No. 12 did when he was here. He’s not there yet, but it’s not crazy to think he’ll get there before the year’s out, and the receivers will also improve because he’s lifted their game. As for the defense, yes, switching to a zone has helped. Bill Belichick has been able to hide his weak spot. Have you ever watched Tom Brady pick apart a zone? The Patriots will face other quarterbacks who will do the same. Opposing teams will eventually figure it out.

Callahan: That’s too many “mays” and “buts” for my liking. Especially with a rookie quarterback. I think the best way to define this conversation is if you could add an elite player at any position to elevate the rest of the Patriots roster, which position would you choose? Without question, it’s wide receiver. The Pats already boast an top-flight pass defense, and a true No. 1 wideout might make them AFC favorites. A corner would be a luxury at this point, considering J.C. Jackson’s emergence and the talent available at safety with Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. That means receiver is the weak point, and there’s no ifs, ands or buts about it.

‘Ip Man’ star vs Ip Man student: Donnie Yen faces off against Bruce Lee in resurfaced animated short

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

donnie yen
Action movie star Donnie Yen battles against iconic martial artist and actor Bruce Lee in a three-minute animated video going viral over eight years after its original debut.

Donnie Yen vs. Bruce Lee: The 2013 3D animated short film “A Warrior’s Dream” recently went viral when Yen shared it on his official Instagram account on Nov. 19.

  • “Has anyone seen this? DY vs BL, BL vs Ip Man 😆💪,” Yen captioned his post. 
  • The computer-generated film, directed by Jin Li, presents Yen training in a gym as four fighters appear to attack him. Yen showcases his martial arts skills in defeating them.
  • Lee then appears to challenge him in a match. The two masters go head-to-head until Lee disappears mid-air, revealing that he was only a figment of Yen’s imagination. 
  • According to official summaries of the short, Yen realizes that “the mightiest opponent is himself.” The short film ends with a close-up of Lee’s calligraphy of his famous “Walk On” quote.
  • The video was uploaded a little over a week before Lee’s birthday on Nov. 27.
  • Yen is famous for his leading role in the “Ip Man” film series, wherein he plays the titular Wing Chun founder who was Lee’s early martial arts teacher.

Yen is set to star in Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick: Chapter 4” film, which will be released on May 27, 2022. 

Featured Image via donnieyennet

