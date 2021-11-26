News
Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52
By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating fire swept through a Siberian coal mine Thursday, killing 52 miners and rescuers about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian news reports said.
Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and a high concentration of carbon monoxide fumes from the fire.
The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors.
The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia when a fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.
Later in the day, six rescuers also died while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine, the news reports said.
Regional officials declared three days of mourning.
Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin told reporters that the fire most likely resulted from a methane explosion caused by a spark.
Explosions of methane released from coal beds during mining are rare but they cause the most fatalities in the coal mining industry.
The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could only be stretched for a few more hours.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.
President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the dead and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those injured.
In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.
The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.
Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.
___
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.
Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale
There’s never much of a secret as to what type of team the Colorado Buffaloes are going to face when they meet up with Utah.
Every year, the Utes have a tough and physical defense, a tough and physical offensive line and a stable of tough and physical running backs.
Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 17th season, Utah has the most consistent and reliable program in the Pac-12 South division if not the entire league.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is 17 games into his tenure and is still trying to set the foundation that exists in Salt Lake City.
“That’s what we all aspire to do,” Dorrell said of Utah’s consistency. “Once we get a chance to get a foundation set in your program and start building with recruiting classes and start having the natural ascension through your program with seniors being able to help coach the younger players and it kind of rejuvenate itself year after year. We’re just in the beginning stages of that.”
On Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the established Utes will host the rebuilding Buffaloes in the regular-season finale.
A week ago, Whittingham became the winningest coach in Utah history (142-69) as his team wrapped up its third South division title in the last four years. The Utes will be playing in their 14th bowl game under Whittingham and they have posted 15 winning seasons under his watch.
“If you get a chance to be at a place for a long period of time, your foundation and what you are as a program gets really established, and you have years of classes that go through that program that have a great feel of what the expectations are and their systems of what they play defensively and offensively,” Dorrell said.
Whittingham also had the luxury of being a Utah assistant coach for 11 years – the last 10 as defensive coordinator – before taking over as head coach. He succeeded Urban Meyer, who went 22-2 in his two seasons as head coach.
About 21 months ago, Dorrell took over CU program without a recent history of winning, and he’s still laying a foundation that was difficult to set a year ago. Dorrell did win Pac-12 coach of the year honors in 2020 for leading the Buffs to a 4-2 record during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign, but Dorrell called that a “weird” year.
“(Last season) really doesn’t count, in my opinion, because it was a COVID year,” he said. “This year is kind of that year, really, you’re building that strong foundation now.”
A week ago, the Buffs knocked off Washington, 20-17, and while it wasn’t pretty, it was a victory that they believe can help set a foundation.
“It’s just definitely showing that we have what we need to have to win games,” cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “We’ve just got to play together and play 60 minutes and not one half; put it all together and we’ve got what we need.”
They’re getting there, anyway.
Regardless of the outcome, Utah will head to Las Vegas next week for the Pac-12 championship game and then prepare for yet another bowl appearance. CU, meanwhile, will leave Salt Lake City with an eye towards the future – and the hope that it can be a game that sets the tone for the offseason.
“It absolutely can,” center Colby Pursell said. “Utah is a good team. They’re a very good measuring tool. If we can beat Utah, we know where we’re at now.”
Unlike Utah, CU is still trying to establish an identity and a winning culture. Dorrell doesn’t have the Buffs’ program rolling the way Whittingham has Utah going, but he’s encouraged as he looks ahead.
“The one thing I’m proud about this team is that they do have a lot of fight in them,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to continue to bring them and develop them better so that they can do things at a higher level of consistency. And I think that’s coming, I really do. I feel we’re heading in the right direction.”
Game at a Glance
Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) at No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 7-1)
Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MST
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Playing surface: FieldTurf.
TV: Fox
Radio: KOA (850 AM & 94.1 FM)
Odds: Utah by 24
Series: Tied 32-32-3
Dolphins-Panthers predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win fourth straight game?
Dolphins (4-7) at Panthers (5-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Panthers are favored by 1 1/2 points. Over/under: 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-5): Dolphins 24, Carolina 20
The Dolphins have found some confidence the last few weeks as well as their dominant defense. Cam Newton had a good first week back at Carolina. But this is a good set-up for the Dolphins to win their fourth straight game and help salvage a disappointing season — and perhaps several coaching jobs.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 21, Panthers 17
I feel like I’m putting too much faith in a team that lost seven straight games earlier this season, but the Dolphins are warming up and Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and efficiency gives the team a chance to win every Sunday. Brian Flores just needs to get his support system — receivers, tailbacks and offensive linemen — to play better, giving the improved defense a chance to secure a victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 20, Panthers 17
It will be difficult against this Panthers defense that gets pressure on the quarterback and is No. 1 in pass defense, but the Dolphins should ride the momentum at home against another sub-.500 team. The defense carries the Dolphins, and the offense finds ways to put together a couple of touchdown drives or maybe the defense can create a game-changing turnover. Familiarity with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from him spending last year in New England also helps. Miami should pull one out in similar fashion to the Week 1 win at the Patriots.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 23, Panthers 20
The return of quarterback Cam Newton sparked Carolina last week, and running back Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers’ rushing game even more dangerous. Can the Dolphins defense keep the lid on these two? The defense has looked stronger of late, especially against the Ravens’ impressive offense. It will be close, but I think Tua Tagovailoa will be good enough to get enough points on the board, and the Dolphins defense will get it done at home.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Carolina leads the league in pass defense and has the No. 2-ranked overall defense in the NFL. Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick leads the NFC with 10 1/2 sacks and has 18 sacks in his last 15 games. The Dolphins’ struggling offensive line will be hard-pressed to slow him down. On offense, Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton should move the ball against the Dolphins’ 29th-ranked defense.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-5): Panthers 19, Dolphins 13
Carolina has allowed 114.5 rushing yards a game, good for a mediocre 19th in the league, but that middling ranking hides a deeper statistical truth: In four of their 10 games, they have allowed a combined 784 yards on the ground (196.0 per game) against teams in the top half of the NFL in running yards per game. They have locked down the teams for whom running is more of a challenge to the tune of 62.2 yards a game. The Dolphins average 77.4 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the NFL. If Carolina can make Miami’s second and third downs of long yardage, it could be a long day.
Despite deal, Sudanese rally to demand military rulers leave
By NOHA ELHENNAWY
CAIRO (AP) — Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets on Thursday in the capital of Khartoum, renewing their demand for a fully civilian government and denouncing the country’s military rulers who were behind the October coup.
Since the takeover, protesters have repeatedly taken to the streets in some of the largest demonstrations in the past years. Sudanese security forces have cracked down on the rallies and have killed more than 40 protesters so far, according to activist groups.
Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Committee, which is part of the pro-democracy movement, said that 17 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab tribes in the restive province of West Darfur last week. The tribal violence is unrelated to the anti-coup protests.
The U.N. mission to Sudan on Thursday expressed serious concern over reports of the killings in the Darfur area of Jebel Moon. It appeared that reports of the violence were only now emerging due to the near-complete communications blackout imposed after the coup.
Thursday’s demonstrations followed the military’s signing of a power-sharing deal with the prime minister, after he was released from house arrest and reinstated by the generals as head of government. The agreement came almost a month after the generals orchestrated the coup that deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and detained dozens of politicians and activists.
Hamdok’s reinstatement was the biggest concession made by the military since its Oct. 25 coup but leaves the country’s transition to democracy mired in crisis. Sudan’s key pro-democracy groups and political parties have dismissed the deal as falling short of their demands for a fully civilian rule.
Sudan has been struggling with its transition to a democratic government since the overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019, following a mass uprising against three decades of his rule.
Protesters marched Thursday through Khartoum, beating drums and waving Sudanese flags. Many chanted: “The people want to bring down the regime” and “Woe to the military!”
The Sudanese Professionals Association, the group that spearheaded the uprising that culminated in al-Bashir’s ouster, had called for the rallies and vowed to carry on with protests until “the corrupt military junta is brought down and prosecuted for their crimes.”
Similar protests were held elsewhere in Sudan, including in the provinces of Kassala, North Darfur, West Kordofan and Northern Sudan. Activists circulated videos on social media showing tear gas being fired at protesters. There was no immediate word of any injuries.
The deal that Hamdok signed with the military on Sunday envisions an independent, technocratic Cabinet to be led by the prime minister until new elections are held. However, the government would still remain under military oversight though Hamdok claimed he will have the power to appoint ministers.
The agreement has angered Sudan’s pro-democracy movement, which accuses Hamdok of allowing himself to serve as a fig leaf for continued military rule.
The deal also stipulates that all political detainees arrested following the Oct. 25 coup be released. So far, several ministers and politicians have been freed. The number of those still in detention remains unknown.
On Wednesday, Hamdok told a local Sudanese television channel that unless all are released, “the deal will be worthless.”
The statement by the doctors committee on the tribal violence said clashes on Nov. 17 in West Darfur’s Jebel Moon killed 17 and wounded at least 12.
Earlier, Adam Regal, a spokesman for a local organization that helps run refugee camps in Darfur, told The Associated Press that the conflict grew out of a land dispute. He alleged that Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary unit controlled by the country’s second most powerful general, had eventually intervened on behalf of Arab tribes. The clashes subsided on Friday, he said.
The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that 9,800 people have been displaced in the area of Jebel Moon. Some fled to nearby villages and others crossed the border into Chad. At least six villages were affected, some of them were burned down, according to the U.N. migration agency.
In January, tribal violence killed 470 people in Darfur, in one of the worst episodes since the vicious war of the 2000s there. The latest bloodletting has sparked fears the region could slide back into conflict and raised questions over the government’s ability to implement a peace deal and protect civilians.
Al-Bashir had waged a scorched-earth counterinsurgency in Darfur against ethnic minority rebels who blamed the government for economic and political marginalization. Government forces and primarily Arab militias known as janjaweed are accused of widespread atrocities in the conflict, which killed over 300,000 people and forced 2.7 million to flee. Al-Bashir, now imprisoned in Khartoum, was indicted for war crimes and genocide by the International Criminal Court for the Darfur violence.
The fighting in Darfur gradually declined but violence continues to flare, as Arab militias roaming the provinces remain heavily armed and retain control over land they seized.
