Senior moment for Everett
EVERETT — With 30 seniors and 20 of those starting for Everett, the senior-laden squad relied on their family mentality in a huge victory on Thursday morning.
In the first Thanksgiving Day meeting with St. John’s of Shrewsbury, the Crimson Tide scored the first 21 and the final 23 points to take down the Pioneers, 44-14, at Everett Memorial Stadium. It was the 14th straight win on Turkey Day for Everett with the last three coming against Masconomet and the 10 before that against Cambridge.
“Thanksgiving is special,” said Everett coach Robert DiLoreto. “Thanksgiving football is special in Massachusetts and we know that St. John’s of Shrewsbury is a top-notch program. That’s what we hope to strive to be. So, today was a big challenge for us and kept us focused up until today. We will see what the future brings.”
With only a 21-14 lead about midway through the third, Everett (9-1) scored on its final four possessions, including a 38-yard touchdown scamper for senior JC Clerveaux to make it a 31-14 lead with 1:47 to go in the third.
“It means a lot,” Clerveaux said about going out with the big win. “Having guys that I consider family and getting a W on Thanksgiving — a family day — it means everything.”
Clerveaux finished with 138 yards on 15 carries and two scores. His first came from 49 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Junior Karmarri Ellerbe also stepped up as he completed 13-of-19 passes for 260 yards and three TDs. Two of those went to senior Cam Mohamed as he grabbed nine passes for 160 yards through the air.
“Everything really came together today for Karmarri,” DiLoreto said. “The past few weeks we have really focused on working on his reads. We had a pretty good feeling on what we would see coverage-wise today.”
Aside from two early third-quarter drives that led St. John’s of Shrewsbury (5-6) to two quick touchdowns, the Everett defense stood strong. They put pressure on junior Ryan Miller with two sacks on the day and picked off two passes at the end of each half by senior Brian Gibbs and senior Moses Seide, respectively.
“Our defense was solid,” said senior defensive lineman/tight end Marcus Scott. “We did what we had to do. We had some errors, but that family (mindset) kept us together.”
Scott came up with a sack that forced the Pioneers to punt early in the second. Seven plays later, he caught a 14-yard pass from Ellerbe to build a 21-0 lead that held until halftime.
Boston English grounds out win over Boston Latin
In a tradition dating back to 1887, Boston English met Boston Latin on a sunny Thanksgiving morning at Harvard Stadium. In the 134th edition of the series, Boston English defeated Boston Latin, 66-42, the highest scoring game of the rivalry. Boston English improves to 39-82-13 all-time in the series, earning their first win in the rivalry since 2013.
English were led by a trio of running backs Terrell Gethers (10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD’s), Keesean Kerr (12 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD’s) and Jamari Howard (6 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD). The senior group, along with quarterback Mark Osorio, rushed for 389 combined yards.
“This group of guys really set the tone,” said English head coach Ryan Conway on his senior leaders, “our team speed, our interior guys will run you down. We’re fast.”
English displayed that speed in the second quarter as Osorio found junior wide receiver Malikai McClure streaking towards the pylon for a 33-yard touchdown pass. English’s defense forced back-to-back stops leading to the Eagles’ second score, a 55-yard run from Keesean Kerr on the first play of the drive.
After another stop, Osorio found McClure again, this time on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Facing a 24-point deficit, Latin quarterback Douglas George found Greg Rosenkranz on three straight plays for 68 total yards, the final being a six-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-6 heading into halftime.
The scoring continued in the third quarter as English’s Jamari Howard reached the endzone on a 63-yard rush. On the ensuing drive, George escaped pressure on 3rd and 10 for an 18-yard rush and found Rosenkranz again two plays later for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
The teams continued trading touchdowns as Kerr responded with a 23-yard touchdown rush followed by another Rosenkranz touchdown reception from George for 27 yards. English needed three plays to respond with an 18-yard Terrell Gethers touchdown rush, which Latin in turn answered with a four-yard Eric Powers touchdown rush, capping off a 40-point third quarter.
A fumble midway through the fourth allowed Latin to cut the English lead to just 10 at 52-42, following a fourth George to Rosenkranz touchdown. However, a third Kerr touchdown run followed by a Nydeem Vatel interception sealed the game and victory for English.
“This is my first time [beating Latin] and I played in the 100th game so I’ve had seven cracks at them,” said Conway, a Boston English alumnus, “This win is everything for them, the crowd, and the kids. This is about the fans, the alumni, the players and everything else. This is a good day.”
Pioneer Press Big Ten football picks: Week 13
Gophers beat reporter Andy Greder picks this weekend’s games involving Big Ten teams:
Friday
No. 16 IOWA at NEBRASKA, 12:30 p.m. BTN
The Cornhuskers have a backup quarterback and Scott Frost hasn’t won many close games, so it says more that the Hawkeyes have become a 1-point underdog. Iowa, 17-16
Saturday
MARYLAND at RUTGERS, 11 a.m. BTN
A tradition unlike any other. Maryland, 18-16
No. 2 OHIO STATE at No. 5 MICHIGAN, 11 a.m. FOX
Rivalry games are better when they flip sides. For the love of not writing the same thing again … Michigan, 34-31
NORTHWESTERN at ILLINOIS, 2:30 p.m. BTN
The rest of the Big Ten raids this city and state in recruiting, and it leads to these November games not registering outside its borders. Illinois, 20-12
INDIANA at PURDUE, 2:30 p.m. FS1
The Bucket! Never in its old, oaken days have the Gophers wanted this rivalry to go to the Boilermakers more. If Purdue wins — and Huskers do, too — Minnesota has a shot to take the West with a win over Wisconsin. Purdue, 28-9
PENN STATE at No. 12 MICHIGAN STATE, 2:30 p.m. ABC
Chuckled at ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s GIF of The Simpsons’ Mr. Burns and Smithers throwing cash at each other after both head coaches Mel Tucker and James Franklin got PAID this week. Penn State, $$-$$
No. 14 WISCONSIN at MINNESOTA, 3 p.m. FOX
With Badgers, it’s Axe Week. For Minnesota, it’s mostly Axe Weak. OC Mike Sanford Jr. said his call sheet wouldn’t be to far from his Thanksgiving meal, yet with P.J. Fleck, we’ll believe in the gravy play calls in a big game when we see ‘em. Wisconsin, 23-20
Our picks: 80-17
Rapids fall to Portland Timbers 1-0 in second round of MLS Cup Playoffs
The Colorado Rapids gave up a 90th minute goal to lose to the Portland Timbers 1-0 in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday afternoon.
The state has embraced the Rapids. The pre-game video included best wishes from Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets and members of the Colorado Avalanche.
There were some worries that a game on Thanksgiving Day was going to hamper fan attendance. That was not the case. 17,438 fans were in attendance at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park to watch the first-ever playoff game on Thanksgiving Day. The game was nationally televised on FOX and FOX Deportes.
The first half saw no goals but a lot of chances for the Rapids. They had nine shots in the first half and created eight chances. The most clear-cut chance came from Dominique Badji who got a free header and was brilliantly stopped by Portland goalkeeper Steve Clark.
The second half is when the momentum started to flip. The Rapids continued to create chances but Portland was much more aggressive on the counterattack. They continued to put pressure on the Rapids and eventually, in the 90th minute, the goal came.
Kellyn Acosta deflected the corner kick straight up into the air, it landed in the box and then there was chaos. The ball landed at Larrys Mabiala’s feet and he put it home to give his team the 1-0 lead late in the game.
The Rapids had some time to make a final push. But more chaos ensued which included a red card to Portland’s Dairon Asprilla. The final push was to no avail and the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference was bounced from the playoffs in the first round.
Looking at the bright side is always extremely difficult for the Rapids and their supporters immediately following the game. But they captured the entire state, they packed Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Thanksgiving Day and it’s only the beginning for the young team.
