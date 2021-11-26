Senior moment for Everett

EVERETT — With 30 seniors and 20 of those starting for Everett, the senior-laden squad relied on their family mentality in a huge victory on Thursday morning.

In the first Thanksgiving Day meeting with St. John’s of Shrewsbury, the Crimson Tide scored the first 21 and the final 23 points to take down the Pioneers, 44-14, at Everett Memorial Stadium. It was the 14th straight win on Turkey Day for Everett with the last three coming against Masconomet and the 10 before that against Cambridge.

“Thanksgiving is special,” said Everett coach Robert DiLoreto. “Thanksgiving football is special in Massachusetts and we know that St. John’s of Shrewsbury is a top-notch program. That’s what we hope to strive to be. So, today was a big challenge for us and kept us focused up until today. We will see what the future brings.”

With only a 21-14 lead about midway through the third, Everett (9-1) scored on its final four possessions, including a 38-yard touchdown scamper for senior JC Clerveaux to make it a 31-14 lead with 1:47 to go in the third.

“It means a lot,” Clerveaux said about going out with the big win. “Having guys that I consider family and getting a W on Thanksgiving — a family day — it means everything.”

Clerveaux finished with 138 yards on 15 carries and two scores. His first came from 49 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.

Junior Karmarri Ellerbe also stepped up as he completed 13-of-19 passes for 260 yards and three TDs. Two of those went to senior Cam Mohamed as he grabbed nine passes for 160 yards through the air.

“Everything really came together today for Karmarri,” DiLoreto said. “The past few weeks we have really focused on working on his reads. We had a pretty good feeling on what we would see coverage-wise today.”

Aside from two early third-quarter drives that led St. John’s of Shrewsbury (5-6) to two quick touchdowns, the Everett defense stood strong. They put pressure on junior Ryan Miller with two sacks on the day and picked off two passes at the end of each half by senior Brian Gibbs and senior Moses Seide, respectively.

“Our defense was solid,” said senior defensive lineman/tight end Marcus Scott. “We did what we had to do. We had some errors, but that family (mindset) kept us together.”

Scott came up with a sack that forced the Pioneers to punt early in the second. Seven plays later, he caught a 14-yard pass from Ellerbe to build a 21-0 lead that held until halftime.