Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Cheers Up for Crossing 1M Wallet Holders

Published

2 mins ago

on

Altcoin News
  • SHIB community Cherishes for surpassing 1M holders.
  • Shiba Inu surged over 1200% during the second half of 2021.
  • Sky rocking meme coin marks a magical milestone to remember.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is creating huge hype in recent days with its price fluctuations and became the talk of the town. With many ups and downs, Shiba Inu is stepping forward achieving a remarkable milestone in crypto history. 

Yes, the entire SHIB community is cheering for successfully crossing the 1,00,000 wallet holders mark today. Notably, it will be a cherishing moment for achieving  a memorable success in the year 2021. More so, as Shiba Inu is making its popular name “Dogecoin Killer” become true in the crypto market. 

SHIB Marks Magical Milestone 

In recent months, SHIB was heading up and became the dominant force among other altcoins in the marketplace. The special featured SHIB coin marked its ATH in October hitting up-to $0.000085 within a day. It is a peak point for Shiba Inu where all investors were trapped into its net. 

Moreover, the sky rocking meme coin excites its holders by growing exponentially during the Q3 of the year 2021 surpassing other coins in the market. Also, the unexpected hike of more than 900% in October caused the investors to become SHIB bandwagon. 

In addition, Shiba Inu became the star of the town and also a hot topic among the investor’s association. As an additional advantage, SHIB is the first meme currency to be accepted as payment services in a short period. 

For instance, some popular cafes are encouraging Shiba Inu as their payment options. Also a real estate firm in Brazil and Argentina shared in public accepting SHIB as payment for customers to purchase their properties. Latestly, an American movie theater (AMC) reveals to accept SHIB coins as payment services in four months. 

However, all these great developments and achievements made Shiba Inu (SHIB) to become the popular meme coin of 2021. Besides, SHIB ranks as the most talked meme coin and expected to beat the crypto whales like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the near future. 

Bitcoin

Why Hillary Clinton Warns Biden Administration To Regulate Crypto Market

Published

48 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Crypto
During an MSNBC interview, Hillary Clinton continued to suggest hypothetical scenarios in which cryptocurrencies could destabilize the United States and called on the Biden administration to regulate them as she fears that state and nonstate actors manipulate the role of the U.S. dollar.

Related Reading | Inverse Signals: Why Bitcoin Weakness Is Attributed To Dollar Strength

Clinton warned people are only beginning to see the need to regulate the cryptocurrency markets and called to imagine “the combination of social media, the algorithms that drive social media, the amassing of even larger sums of money through the control of certain cryptocurrency chains,”

The former presidential candidate has already voiced her unamicable views around cryptocurrencies before, seeing them as a threat for the United States.

Likewise, for Clinton, the nations of China and Russia are manipulative obstacles for the country.

We are looking at not only states, such as China or Russia or others, manipulating technology of all kinds to their advantage, we are looking at nonstate actors, either in concert with states or on their own, destabilizing countries, destabilizing the dollar as the reserve currency.

Clinton thinks that the Biden administration needs to address many questions regarding the role of cryptocurrencies in the U.S. nation and its economy, but added they might not have much time to do so.

The Former Secretary of State hopes that the current administration will try to operate “exactly” in the way she thinks best based on what she has been “hearing from them”, meaning their views regulations match her hostility.

We certainly need new rules for the information age, because our current laws, our framework, it is just not adequate for what we are facing.

Is The U.S. Marching Towards More Crypto Hostility?

Last week, the Former Secretary of State made a similar warning during the Bloomberg New Economy Conference, where she stated that crypto represents a risk for the stability of the U.S. nation and currency (the U.S. dollar).

Clinton believes the “interesting and somewhat exotic effort” of crypto mining can undermine the role of the dollar and seemed to consider full-ban on cryptocurrencies similar to China’s:

It appears as though China is going to prevent outside technology payment systems, like the cryptocurrencies development, from playing a big role inside China. I think they recognize, giving their nationalism, perhaps earlier than other nations, that this could be a direct threat to sovereignty.

On the other side, Senator Pat Toomey had voiced back in September that the China ban was an advantage for the United States and tweeted his own opinion on the upside of innovation and economic liberty, which Hillary Clinton still fails to approach.

Beijing is so hostile to economic freedom they cannot even tolerate their people participating in what is arguably the most exciting innovation in finance in decades. Economic liberty leads to faster growth, and ultimately, a higher standard of living for all.

Furthermore, Jerome Powell has just been renominated as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair to face the accelerating inflation and other challenges the nation’s economy is facing. Powell has been warry around cryptocurrencies, but he has also stated he would not opt for a ban, but regulatory controls on stablecoins.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Heads Towards $35,000 as Biden Stimulus Hurts US Dollar

Crypto total market cap at $2.5 trillion in the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Bitcoin

Shiba Inu Continues To Struggle As Price Declines 17% In Past Week

Published

59 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Shiba Inu
Memecon Shiba Inu has continued to struggle this week as the crypto has lost 17% in value over the past seven days.

Shiba Inu Continues To Decline As Whales Start Taking Profits

DOGE’s cousin coin, SHIB, has been struggling this month as it tumbles down for a straight third week. Over the past seven days alone, the memecoin has lost more than 17% in value.

In the month of October, Shiba Inu had an amazing rally even by crypto standards where at one point the crypto was up 1000% over the previous 30 days.

During this rally, SHIB entered into the top ten crypto by market cap list for a while. And briefly, it even surpassed DOGE to claim the 8th spot on the list.

However, since November began, the coin started to lose ground, and has since continued to decline. It wasn’t long until Shiba Inu fell below Dogecoin again, and soon after it also exited the top ten list entirely.

Currently, SHIB is the number twelve crypto in terms of market cap. Here is a table that shows how it compares with DOGE:

The gap between the two memecoins widens | Source: coinmarketcap

DOGE has also seen loses recently, but they have been lesser than what SHIB has experienced. In terms of market cap, Dogecoin seems to be building a significant lead over Shiba Inu.

Related Reading | Twin Peaks: Comparing The Two 2021 Bitcoin Tops

The reason behind the coin’s recent downtrend may be the fact that whales have started to sell. As per an article by Coindesk, SHIB transactions with values above $100k have been increasing since the beginning of the month.

Shiba Inu Whales

SHIB whale activity seems to be on the rise | Source: Santiment

The above chart shows the Shiba Inu transaction counts of transfers that involve values greater than $100k and $1 million.

Related Reading | Brace For More Downtrend: 15% Of Bitcoin Supply Is Now In Loss

Such large transactions are associated with whales, and as the graph shows, they have been on the rise since November started.

Recently, AMC announced that they are partnering with Bitpay to bring the Shiba Inu payment option to their customers. Such news can be bullish for the coin.

SHIB Price

At the time of writing, Shiba Inu’s price is trading around $0.00004015. Over the past thirty days, the crypto has gained 4% in value.

Below is a chart that shows the incredible rally that SHIB had in October, and also the subsequent decline.

Shiba Inu Price Chart

The sharp rise of SHIB, followed by a gradual fall | Source: SHIBUSD on TradingView

Even after the latest decline in Shiba Inu’s price, gains for the crypto are still nearly 500% over the past three months. In the same period, Dogecoin is down 7%.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Santiment.net
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Thanksgiving Day Data Reveals Peak Possible Within 30 Days

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

bitcoin thanksgiving
Today across the United States, the masses are celebrating the annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition. In the past, the holiday has acted as a catalyst for the final phase of the Bitcoin bull run. 

To celebrate the holiday and the ongoing cryptocurrency bull cycle, we are looking back at the history of Bitcoin price action over the years to try to predict what is to come next. 

Please Pass The Bitcoin

The tradition of Thanksgiving began in 1619, which celebrated the annual harvest ahead of colder winter months. Rather than allow crops to spoil, there was a large feast that sometimes lasted days. 

The tradition today is commonly centered around a turkey dinner, with stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and pumpkin pie. Dinner table discussions range from tender to tense, depending on the family unit. 

Related Reading | 10 Bullish Monthly Bitcoin Price Charts To Start November

Such dinner table conversations in the past have possibly had an impact on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, with the holiday always occurring near important culmination points in price cycles. 

To celebrate in a very NewsBTC way, we’ve taken a deep dive into the history of holiday and the effect it’s had on price action. The results are quite interesting, and something BTC holders might want to give thanks for. 

Past tops and bottoms have been within 48 days of Thanksgiving  | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Thanksgiving Proximity To Peaks Give Holders Something To Celebrate 

Dating back as far as the Bitcoin price index will run, we’ve added a pumpkin-colored vertical line to represent each Thanksgiving to the day. 

The proximity of Thanksgiving to important pivot points in Bitcoin market structure is undeniable. The holiday appears close to most major bull market peaks and bear troughs. 

In fact, five out of five major Bitcoin tops and bottoms have appeared within 48 days of Thanksgiving. Four out of five of these same tops and bottoms have occurred within 24 days of Thanksgiving. Finally, two out of five tops and bottoms appear to coincide with the holiday itself. 

Related Reading | Want To Learn Technical Analysis? Read The NewsBTC Trading Course

In 2017, Thanksgiving dinner table talk was less focused on “pass the gravy” and instead discussed “which coins to buy.” 24 days following Thanksgiving that year, Bitcoin rallied 150% from $8,000 to $20,000, putting in the bull market peak. The following Thanksgiving was within just 24 days to the bear market bottom.

24 days from today and 150% would put the top cryptocurrency by market cap at around $144,000 on approximately December 19, 2021. Currently, there is more data to suggest that this could happen again than information to suggest otherwise. Is this the type of harvest crypto holders should expect with the US holiday here? If that’s the case, the Thanksgiving theme is appropriate, as it will be the last major harvest before a very cold crypto winter. 

Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.

Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com

