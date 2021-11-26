Shiba Inu Cheers Up for Crossing 1M Wallet Holders

- SHIB community Cherishes for surpassing 1M holders.
- Shiba Inu surged over 1200% during the second half of 2021.
- Sky rocking meme coin marks a magical milestone to remember.
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is creating huge hype in recent days with its price fluctuations and became the talk of the town. With many ups and downs, Shiba Inu is stepping forward achieving a remarkable milestone in crypto history.
Yes, the entire SHIB community is cheering for successfully crossing the 1,00,000 wallet holders mark today. Notably, it will be a cherishing moment for achieving a memorable success in the year 2021. More so, as Shiba Inu is making its popular name “Dogecoin Killer” become true in the crypto market.
SHIB Marks Magical Milestone
In recent months, SHIB was heading up and became the dominant force among other altcoins in the marketplace. The special featured SHIB coin marked its ATH in October hitting up-to $0.000085 within a day. It is a peak point for Shiba Inu where all investors were trapped into its net.
Moreover, the sky rocking meme coin excites its holders by growing exponentially during the Q3 of the year 2021 surpassing other coins in the market. Also, the unexpected hike of more than 900% in October caused the investors to become SHIB bandwagon.
In addition, Shiba Inu became the star of the town and also a hot topic among the investor’s association. As an additional advantage, SHIB is the first meme currency to be accepted as payment services in a short period.
For instance, some popular cafes are encouraging Shiba Inu as their payment options. Also a real estate firm in Brazil and Argentina shared in public accepting SHIB as payment for customers to purchase their properties. Latestly, an American movie theater (AMC) reveals to accept SHIB coins as payment services in four months.
However, all these great developments and achievements made Shiba Inu (SHIB) to become the popular meme coin of 2021. Besides, SHIB ranks as the most talked meme coin and expected to beat the crypto whales like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the near future.