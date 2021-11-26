Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Regains Strength, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For More Upsides

Published

59 seconds ago

on

Bitcoin
Bitcoin started a fresh increase above $58,000 against the US Dollar. BTC traded close to $60,000 and is currently correcting gains.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $58,000 and $58,500 levels.
  • The price is now trading above $58,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must remain above $57,500 and the 100 hourly SMA to start another increase.

Bitcoin Price is Back above 100 SMA

Bitcoin price was stable above the $57,000 level. BTC started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $58,000 resistance zone. There was also a break above the $58,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, there was no test of the $60,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $59,400 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a break below the $58,500 support level.

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

An immediate support is near the $58,200 level. The first major support is now forming near the $57,650 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major support is near the $57,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA, below which the price could resume its decline towards the main breakdown support at $55,500.

Fresh Increase In BTC?

If bitcoin stays above the $57,500 support and the 100 hourly SMA, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $59,000 level.

The next key resistance is near the $59,500 level. A close above the $59,000 and $59,500 levels may possibly push the price above $60,000. The next major resistance sits near the $61,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is declining towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $57,650, followed by $57,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $59,000, $59,500 and $60,000.

Bitcoin

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Market Cap

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Study Reveals $12 Billion Lost Over Hacks and Scams, Mostly DeFi Users!
Defi News
  • Uniswap leads the list with a 30% market share of $13.4B.
  • PancakeSwap enables users to swap BEP20 tokens for CAKE.

Let’s look at the top 3 DeFi projects by market cap of Q3 2021.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is a well-known decentralized trading mechanism for automated DeFi token trading. This year’s DeFi phenomena and the associated token trading boom have boosted its appeal. Furthermore, it promises to maintain token trading automated and available to all holders while enhancing trading efficiency compared to conventional exchanges.

Moreover, Uniswap increases efficiency by automating liquidity concerns, eliminating the challenges that plagued the early decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Uniswap leads the list with a 30% market share of $13.4B. As we know, many DeFi projects, including PancakeSwap, are Uniswap clones.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is an automated market maker with a liquidity pool. Users fill these pools by depositing funds and receiving liquidity provider (LP) tokens in return. Moreover, these tokens may eventually be used to recoup their pool share and trading costs. The LP tokens are called FLIP.

Furthermore, PancakeSwap enables users to swap BEP20 tokens for CAKE, stake LP tokens for additional CAKE, and stake CAKE for other projects. According to CoinMarketCap, with a $3.5B market value, PancakeSwap is significantly behind UniSwap.

 Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a crypto loan and borrowing system that is decentralized. Interest is paid on digital assets that are placed into particular liquidity pools. Moreover, borrowers may then use their cryptocurrency as security for a rapid loan. Aave debuted in November 2017 as ETHLend but rebranded to Aave in September 2018.

AAVE is a governance token that allows owners to vote on the system’s future growth. According to CoinMarketCap, with $3.4B, Aave is poised to surpass PancakeSwap.

Bitcoin

Want To Be a Crypto Millionaire in 2022? Consider These Top 3 Coins!

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Want To Be a Crypto Millionaire in 2022? Consider These Top 3 Coins!
Bitcoin News
  • But at this low entry cost, a little stake in this token might pay out big.
  • The website unites all of Verasity’s goods onto one platform.

Let us take a look at the top 3 Coins that can make the investor a Crypto Millionaire in 2022.

Centric Swap (CNS)

Trading CNS on cryptocurrency exchanges provides consumers with access to Centric Rise (CNR) and liquidity. A decentralized system manages token exchange and self-regulates supply to meet demand.

Centric’s objective is to reduce price volatility, which they regard as the biggest barrier to the broad adoption of cryptocurrencies. The Centric Foundation was formed to promote Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CS). This dual token scheme can control the supply of Centric Rise to boost the market price of Centric Swap towards $1. But at this low entry cost, a little stake in this token might pay out big.

Verasity (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) is the next generation of video-sharing designed to reward artists and advertising equally. According to its whitepaper, it does this via its proof-of-value protocol, product layers, and platform esportfightclub.com, which hosts esports competitions like PUBG Mobile.

The website unites all of Verasity’s goods onto one platform. Gradually, platforms compensate users in VRA for watching, subscribing, and winning. It is on our list because it offers 25% APY staking incentives on Verawallet.com.

Trias Token (TRIAS)

An all-platform smart contract execution platform, developer framework, and collaborative environment. It can also be described as a new-generation cross-platform public chain system. Moreover, an Intelligent Autonomous Systems that people can trust.

This innovative technique allows for multi-platform cloud computing that can support public blockchain projects like Ethereum. Furthermore, it plans to introduce forging and NFT farming, launch the TRIAS 3.0 Mainnet, and unveil the Triathon Dungeon and Battleground projects. There’s a lot to like about this great effort.

Bitcoin

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies For Investors to Consider in 2021

Published

4 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Top Cryptocurrencies BTC and ETH Drops Nearly 2% and 4% In a Day
