TA: Bitcoin Regains Strength, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For More Upsides

Bitcoin started a fresh increase above $58,000 against the US Dollar. BTC traded close to $60,000 and is currently correcting gains.

Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $58,000 and $58,500 levels.

The price is now trading above $58,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair must remain above $57,500 and the 100 hourly SMA to start another increase.

Bitcoin Price is Back above 100 SMA

Bitcoin price was stable above the $57,000 level. BTC started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $58,000 resistance zone. There was also a break above the $58,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, there was no test of the $60,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $59,400 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a break below the $58,500 support level.

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

An immediate support is near the $58,200 level. The first major support is now forming near the $57,650 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

The next major support is near the $57,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA, below which the price could resume its decline towards the main breakdown support at $55,500.

Fresh Increase In BTC?

If bitcoin stays above the $57,500 support and the 100 hourly SMA, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $59,000 level.

The next key resistance is near the $59,500 level. A close above the $59,000 and $59,500 levels may possibly push the price above $60,000. The next major resistance sits near the $61,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is declining towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $57,650, followed by $57,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $59,000, $59,500 and $60,000.