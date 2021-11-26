Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Gains Momentum, Dips Turn Attractive In Near-Term

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum gained pace above the $4,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH could accelerate higher if there is a clear break above the $4,550 resistance zone.

  • Ethereum is trading in a bullish zone above the $4,350 level.
  • The price is now well above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,360 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could continue higher if it stays above the $4,350 support level in the near term.

Ethereum Price Extends Gains

Ethereum extended increase above the $4,350 resistance level. ETH price even broke the $4,440 level and settled well above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a steady increase and the even climbed above $4,500. A high was formed near $4,552 and the price is now correcting lower. It traded below the $4,500 level. There was a break below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,169 swing low to $4,552 high.

Ether price is now well above $4,250 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $4,360 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An initial resistance on the upside is near the $4,500 level. The first major resistance is near the $4,550 level. A close above the $4,500 and $4,550 levels could start a fresh increase in the near term. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $4,620 level. Any more gains could lift the price towards the $4,750 zone in the near term.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $4,500 level, it could extend its downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,400 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $4,350 level, the trend line, and the 100 hourly simple moving average. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $4,169 swing low to $4,552 high. A downside break below the trend line could lead the price towards the $4,250 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now correcting lower towards the 40 level.

Major Support Level – $4,350

Major Resistance Level – $4,550

Bitcoin

A Deep Dive Into Era7: Game Of Truth, a Play-To-Earn NFT Trading Card Game

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

era7
Era7’s ‘Game Of Truth’ joins GameFi and offers players mildly competitive entertainment that provides an avenue to earn.

Blockchain technology is quickly redefining the gaming industry by introducing an  economic incentive model. Presently, the metaverse is an industry estimated to be valued at a USD 300 bn market cap by 2025. As the industry continues to expand, play-to-earn games like Era7 have taken center stage, bringing new and interesting innovations to the gaming sector.

Era7 is a gaming platform built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that blends TCG (trading card gaming) with fast-paced competitive gameplay while incorporating NFT-themed play-to-earn features.

With GameFi and the NFT-powered economy at the heart of Era7’s product offering, the project intends to push innovation even further, allowing players to experience the euphoria of gameplay and benefit from the economic value that GameFi offers.

Meet the Team and High-Profile Industry Backers

Members of the Era7 core team come from well-known international Korean game companies such as Com2uS, NCsoft, Nexon, and Netmarble, all of which have more than 15 years’ history in the traditional mobile and online video gaming industry.

So far Era7 has received strategic investment and backing from renowned VCs, industry heavyweights, and institutions in the blockchain industry, including Hashkey, Huobi Ventures, Okcoin, Binary Capital, DAG, Waterdrip, Dreamseeker, BTC12, Tembusu, and Mobox. Era7 backers and partners are strategically aligned with the vision and mission of the gaming platform, bringing industry experience and the valuable connections necessary to position Era7 as a cutting-edge NFT-powered trading card gaming platform.

Game of Truth: The Backstory

Era7’s artistic inspiration comes from TCGs like Hearthstone and Magic: The Gathering.

The Game of Truth plot revolves around seven races on the Continent of Truth who compete for the title of “King of Truth.” Amongst the races are groups of specially gifted individuals who are sent to attend Summoner Academy to undergo rigorous training where they graduate to become Summoners. Upon graduation, they travel the world to make Summoning Pacts with the most powerful amongst the seven races, to establish strong allies in order to consolidate their power.

Since ancient times, throughout the year, battles amongst the Summoners have been held in the heart of the Continent. These Summoning Battles attract Summoners from all over the world who battle for the “King of Truth” title. The winner is crowned King of the Continent, and he and his race are awarded the highest honors in the land.

Elaine, Mother of Light, a Game of Truth NFT Master Card

Game of Truth: The Trading Cards

There are 1,000 exquisitely crafted cards in total – Master Cards for summoning and other functionalities and Battle Cards for combat gameplay. The cards all have unique values and attributes, allowing players to create a wide range of card combination strategies.

The fact that there are so many cards with different attributes allows the game to be random, providing endless possibilities for each battle. The large and well-designed card system is underpinned by a well-developed numerical system that supports innovative gameplay.

There is a rating system which categorizes the cards into 4 ranks – Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. The unique Master Cards and Battle Cards, which are also NFT collectibles, can be traded. The Battle Cards serve as the foundation for combat gameplay – before they can begin fighting, players must have at least 30 Battle Cards.

Game of Truth: The Gameplay

The Game of Truth is a three-minute battle game designed to utilize strategic thinking to help players increase their competitive advantage, evolve strategically while they play, dive into the adventure of a lifetime and connect with like-minded gamers worldwide.

The NFT-based trading card gaming platform aims to become the gamer’s choice by offering mildly competitive and fast-paced gaming. Using their Master Cards, players can summon Battle Cards to fight within various categories of competitions, such as PVP (player-versus-player), PVE (player-versus-environment), Daily or Weekly Quests, Real-Time Tournaments and fast-paced Championships. Ranking games and World Cup games, as well as other gaming activities like placing bets are being planned. Players will be able to obtain valuable tokens as well as NFT incentives during the game battles.

Game of Truth: an NFT-powered Play-To-Earn Economy

According to Era7, their first NFT sale is planned for December 20th, 2021, with Master Card and Blind Box containing different card highlights. To get the most up-to-date news and developments on this highly anticipated NFT sale, both players and investors should follow Era7 on Twitter and Telegram.

Using the GameFi model, Game of Truth empowers ordinary game players to reap extraordinary economic benefits. Era7 is built around NFT concepts like play-to-earn gamification, rewarding players for winning battles.

Both the Era token and the GOT token power the Era7 gaming economy. GOT tokens can be earned by participating in PVP and PVE and can also be purchased with Era tokens. Era tokens can also be used to purchase Master Cards, Battle Cards and NFT mystery boxes, as well as other in-game functionalities like purchasing land, or to get more community rights when participating in governance voting. It is also the token which will be tradable on exchanges for other cryptocurrencies.

If a player wins a PVP battle game, he will receive GOT tokens and a PVP rank. A higher rating will also allow players to earn more GOT tokens during battle. Rewards will be paid out on a daily/monthly basis.

With an incentivized gaming economic model, blockchain is redefining what we know to be the conventional gaming model, giving gamers the ability to earn passively while getting entertained.

Also, players will have ownership of their in-game digital items and collectibles which in most cases have a real-world monetary value attached to them, unlike in traditional gaming platforms.

More than half of the one billion Era tokens issued will be utilized for in-game rewards. In-game event incentives, participation in daily PVP and other tournaments, land pledges, and marketplace transactions will be some of the many avenues players will be able to accrue Era tokens.

1637900479 882 A Deep Dive Into Era7 Game Of Truth a Play To Earn

How Era7 Fits into the Contemporary Global Gaming Ecosystem

The global Collectible Card Game market size is fast-growing at break-neck speeds and is expected to reach US$ 27.2 billion by the end of 2026. Despite this astonishing growth, this is only a fraction of the global gaming market, which currently sits at US$175.8 billion. The fast-growing pace of the Collectible Card Game market increases the growth prospect of TCG-based games like Era7 which brings a more innovative approach by leveraging the power of blockchain to provide Play-to-Earn features to gaming.

Even before incorporating NFTs into its gaming structure, Era7 had established a strong presence in the industry, attracting a huge number of Southeast Asian players and amassing a traditional gaming user base of more than 10 million. With an NFT-powered play2earn economy now added into its gaming structure, Era7 has the potential to outgrow and surpass traditional trading card games.

You can learn more about Era7: Game of Truth from its official Website, follow the project on Twitter and join the conversation on Telegram or Discord.

 

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Regains Strength, Why 100 SMA Is The Key For More Upsides

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin started a fresh increase above $58,000 against the US Dollar. BTC traded close to $60,000 and is currently correcting gains.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $58,000 and $58,500 levels.
  • The price is now trading above $58,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair must remain above $57,500 and the 100 hourly SMA to start another increase.

Bitcoin Price is Back above 100 SMA

Bitcoin price was stable above the $57,000 level. BTC started a fresh increase and was able to clear the $58,000 resistance zone. There was also a break above the $58,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, there was no test of the $60,000 resistance zone. A high was formed near $59,400 and the price is now correcting gains. There was a break below the $58,500 support level.

Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $58,550 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

An immediate support is near the $58,200 level. The first major support is now forming near the $57,650 level. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $55,909 swing low to $59,400 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major support is near the $57,500 level and the 100 hourly SMA, below which the price could resume its decline towards the main breakdown support at $55,500.

Fresh Increase In BTC?

If bitcoin stays above the $57,500 support and the 100 hourly SMA, it could start a fresh increase. On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $59,000 level.

The next key resistance is near the $59,500 level. A close above the $59,000 and $59,500 levels may possibly push the price above $60,000. The next major resistance sits near the $61,200 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is declining towards the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $57,650, followed by $57,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $59,000, $59,500 and $60,000.

Bitcoin

Top 3 DeFi Projects by Market Cap

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Study Reveals $12 Billion Lost Over Hacks and Scams, Mostly DeFi Users!
Defi News
  • Uniswap leads the list with a 30% market share of $13.4B.
  • PancakeSwap enables users to swap BEP20 tokens for CAKE.

Let’s look at the top 3 DeFi projects by market cap of Q3 2021.

Uniswap (UNI)

Uniswap is a well-known decentralized trading mechanism for automated DeFi token trading. This year’s DeFi phenomena and the associated token trading boom have boosted its appeal. Furthermore, it promises to maintain token trading automated and available to all holders while enhancing trading efficiency compared to conventional exchanges.

Moreover, Uniswap increases efficiency by automating liquidity concerns, eliminating the challenges that plagued the early decentralized exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Uniswap leads the list with a 30% market share of $13.4B. As we know, many DeFi projects, including PancakeSwap, are Uniswap clones.

PancakeSwap (CAKE)

PancakeSwap is an automated market maker with a liquidity pool. Users fill these pools by depositing funds and receiving liquidity provider (LP) tokens in return. Moreover, these tokens may eventually be used to recoup their pool share and trading costs. The LP tokens are called FLIP.

Furthermore, PancakeSwap enables users to swap BEP20 tokens for CAKE, stake LP tokens for additional CAKE, and stake CAKE for other projects. According to CoinMarketCap, with a $3.5B market value, PancakeSwap is significantly behind UniSwap.

 Aave (AAVE)

Aave is a crypto loan and borrowing system that is decentralized. Interest is paid on digital assets that are placed into particular liquidity pools. Moreover, borrowers may then use their cryptocurrency as security for a rapid loan. Aave debuted in November 2017 as ETHLend but rebranded to Aave in September 2018.

AAVE is a governance token that allows owners to vote on the system’s future growth. According to CoinMarketCap, with $3.4B, Aave is poised to surpass PancakeSwap.

