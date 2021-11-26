Celebrities
Thanksgiving Cocktail Guide: The Best Drinks To Make For Your Fall Family Gathering
Everyone knows Thanksgiving is all about the good eats–but what about the drinks?
It’s easy to get distracted by the turkey, potatoes, mac & cheese, and yams, forgetting about the importance of a signature cocktail for any good gathering. Check out some ideas down below to spice up your Thanksgiving, Christmas, or any holiday gathering this season.
- 1 cup 100% pomegranate juice
- ⅔ cup vodka
- ⅔ cup ginger beer
For rosemary ginger sugar:
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger
To make rosemary ginger sugar for the rims (optional):
- Finely chop fresh rosemary and grate fresh ginger. Mix with sugar and place on a small plate.
- Wet the rims of empty glasses and dip them into the sugar mixture.
- Fill glasses with ice.
For a pitcher:
- Add vodka and pomegranate juice to a pitcher. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
- Stir in ginger beer just before serving.
- 2 apples such as Fuji or Gala, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 cup cranberry juice (100% juice is preferred, or cranberry juice cocktail)
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 vanilla bean, split lengthwise
- 12 whole cloves
- 1 bottle dry red wine
- 1/4 cup Triple Sec (or other orange liqueur like Cointreau or Grand Marnier)
- 1 orange
Instructions
1. Gently warm up the apples, juice, and spices:
Place the cloves in a small sachet of cheesecloth and tie it closed with butcher’s twine. Add the apples, cranberry juice, cinnamon, vanilla bean, and cloves sachet to a saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, for about 7 minutes, until the apples begin to soften.
Remove from the heat and allow to cool.
2. Combine the wine and Triple Sec with the orange:
Add the red wine and Triple Sec to a pitcher. Cut the orange into four quarters, slice them, and add the slices to the pitcher as well.
3. Make the sangria:
Add the apple-cranberry-spice mixture to the pitcher and stir. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least four hours, preferably overnight, or up to 2 or 3 days in advance.
5. Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
Ingredients (per cocktail)
- 1 ½ ounces (3 tablespoons) Bulleit bourbon or your bourbon of choice
- 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) fresh lemon juice
- 2 to 4 teaspoons maple syrup, to taste (I like 3 teaspoons, which is the equivalent of ½ ounce or 1 tablespoon)
- Pinch of ground cinnamon, optional
Instructions
- Fill a cocktail shaker or mason jar about two-thirds full with ice. Pour in the bourbon, lemon juice, maple syrup and a pinch of ground cinnamon. Securely fasten the lid and shake well.
- Pour fresh ice into your cocktail glass and strain the cold whiskey sour mixture into the glass. Enjoy!
6. Easy Cranberry Margarita
Ingredients
- coarse sea salt (for rimming glass)
- ice
- 4.5 ounces cranberry juice (3 shots from standard size shot glass), or more to taste
- 1.5 ounces blanco tequila (1 shot from standard size shot glass)
- 1 ounce triple sec (2/3 shot from standard size shot glass)
- 1/2 lime
- fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs, for garnish *optional*
Instructions
-
Run a lime wedge around the rim of a glass and dip in salt. Fill the glass with ice.
-
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice and add cranberry juice, tequila, triple sec and the juice of half a lime. Shake to combine.
- Strain the cocktail over the prepared glass and garnish with fresh cranberries and rosemary sprigs.
7. Salted Caramel White Russian
Ingredients
- Vodka
- Kahlua
- Caramel sauce
- Sea salt
Celebrities
Tis’ The Season: A List Of Your Favorite Celebrities’ Recipes To Try This Holiday Season
The holidays are among us and it’s time to cook up those traditional holiday meals that your family loves. Every holiday we all have certain items that we have to cook as the family tradition and then a few items we test out to see if they’ll get added to the official menu.
We decided to bless you with some more celebrity recipes like last year but with an update. Try them out and if you like it, you can add it to your recipe book and pass it off as your own. Believe it or not, some of your favorite celebs can throw down in the kitchen, but they probably only get a chance to do so once or twice a year if that. So here are some of their favorite recipes we rounded up. Click after the jump to see the full list and tweet us your pictures of your finished product on Twitter @Bossip .
Anthony Anderson’s Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
3 medium sweet potatoes, (about 1 1/2 pounds)
1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter
3/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar
1 3/4 teaspoons McCormick Gourmet™ Organic Ground Coriander
1 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon
3/4 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/4 cups whole milk, divided
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon McCormick® All Natural Pure Vanilla Extract
1 (9-inch) frozen unbaked deep dish pie crust
1. preheat oven to 450°F. Pierce sweet potatoes with a fork. Place on a foil-lined baking pan. Bake for 45 minutes or until fork-tender. Cool sweet potatoes completely. Peel sweet potatoes, discarding skin. Cut the flesh into chunks and place in a large bowl. Mash with a potato masher until smooth. (You should have about 2 cups of mashed sweet potatoes.)
2. Place butter, brown sugar, spices, salt, and half of the milk in a medium saucepan. Add mashed sweet potatoes. Cook on low 5 minutes, stirring until butter is melted and mixture is smooth. Remove from heat. Cool to room temperature.
3. Place eggs, remaining milk, granulated sugar, and vanilla in a large bowl. Beat with wire whisk until creamy. Whisk sweet potato mixture into egg mixture until well blended. Pour filling into pie crust.
4. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. Bake 1 hour longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack.
Patti Labelle’s Macaroni and Cheese
1 tablespoon Vegetable oil
1 pound Macaroni
9 tablespoons Butter
1/2 cup Shredded muenster cheese
1/2 cup Shredded mild cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1/2 cup Shredded monterey jack cheese
2 cups Half-and-hald
8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed
2 Eggs
1/4 teaspoon Seasoning salt
1/8 teaspoon Ground pepper
1. Preheat oven to 350.
2. Lightly butter a deep 2 1/2 quart baking dish.
3. Fill a large pot with water and bring to a rapid boil.
4. Add macaroni and the 1 TB oil.
5. Cook for 7 minutes or until somewhat tender.
6. Drain well, and return to the pot.
7. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, melt 8 TB of the butter.
8. Stir into macaroni.
9. In a large bowl, combine all of the shredded cheeses.
10. Add 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheeses, half and half, the cubed cheese and the eggs, and the seasoned salt and pepper to the macaroni
11. Transfer to the prepared casserole dish, and top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheese.
12. Dot with remaining 1 TB of the butter.
13. Bake for 30-35 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and bubbly.
Oprah Winfrey’s Unfried Chicken
1 cup buttermilk
1 tablespoon Louisiana hot sauce or hot sauce of choice
2 boneless chicken breasts, cut in half
2 chicken thighs
2 chicken legs
1 1/2 cups multigrain or whole wheat
Panko breadcrumbs
3 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper
1 teaspoon ground cayenne
1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
1 teaspoon smoked paprika
1 teaspoon salt
Optional: 1 lemon cut into wedges
1. In a large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and hot sauce. Submerge the chicken pieces in the buttermilk mixture, cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour but no more than 24 hours.
2. Preheat the oven to 400°F. In a large zip-top bag, combine the breadcrumbs, parmesan, black pepper, cayenne, onion powder, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and salt. Seal the bag and shake to combine the ingredients.
3. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk, let excess drip off, and transfer directly to the bag with the breadcrumb mixture. Shake the bag to evenly coat the chicken in the breadcrumbs. Remove the chicken from the bag and lay flat on a nonstick baking sheet. Place in the oven and bake for 30 minutes, or until cooked through, about 20 minutes. Slice the chicken, arrange onto plates, and serve (with lemon wedges if using).
Oprah Winfrey’s Deviled Eggs
12 large eggs
3 tablespoons mayonnaise
2 tablespoons mustard
1 tablespoon minced sweet pickle
1 dash Worcestershire sauce salt & fresh ground pepper
1 dash lemon juice
1 dash horseradish sauce
1 -2 dash Tabasco sauce
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
2 tablespoons paprika (garnish)
1. Hard boil eggs.
2. Cut each in half lengthwise.
3. Remove yolks and place in bowl with all other ingredients; mix well.
4. Spoon into egg whites and sprinkle with parsley & paprika.
5. Cover and refrigerate at least one hour or more.
6. Serve chilled.
Ayesha Curry’s Amaretto Pound Cake With Lemon Glaze
Ingredients for Cake:
Confectioners’ sugar for dusting the muffin tin
1½ cups all-purpose flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp kosher salt
1 packed cup dark brown sugar
3 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
1 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil or canola oil
¹/³ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
2 tbsp amaretto
1 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tsp bitters, such as Angostura
2 tbsp grated lemon zest
Ingredients for Glaze:
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice
½ tsp bitters, such as Angostura
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Oil a 4-inch by 8-inch loaf pan and dust with confectioners.
2. In a small bowl, whisk flour, baking powder and salt.
3. In a larger bowl, whisk brown sugar, eggs, yogurt, oil, lemon juice, amaretto, vanilla, bitters and lemon zest. Using a spatula, gently mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until smooth.
4. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, 50 to 60 minutes. Let it cool for about 10 minutes, then unmold and cool completely on a wire rack.
5. Make the glaze: In a bowl, whisk confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice and bitters until smooth and creamy. Once the cake has cooled to room temperature, pour glaze over the top. Slice and serve.
Snoop Dogg’s Ain’t No Jive Herbed Turkey and Gravy
FOR THE HERBED TURKEY:
1 12-to-14-lb (4.6 to 6.4 kg) whole turkey, thawed if frozen
1/4 c. (40 g) kosher salt, plus more for seasoning
2 medium oranges
1 1 1/2-oz (40 g) package fresh “poultry herbs” or 2 sprigs sage, 8 sprigs thyme, 2 sprigs rosemary, plus more for decorating
8 tbsp. (1 stick, or 110 g) unsalted butter, at room temperature
3 garlic cloves, minced
Cracked black pepper
3 medium yellow onions, each cut into 8 wedges
FOR THE GRAVY:
1 1/4 c. (300 ml) chicken stock or broth
2 tbsp. all-purpose flour
4 sprigs flat-leaf parsley, stems removed and leaves finely chopped (optional)
TO MAKE THE HERBED TURKEY
1. The night before you plan to cook the turkey, remove the packaging and giblet bag from the cavity. Working in your clean kitchen sink, rinse the outside and inside of the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Sprinkle the salt onto the turkey and use your hands to rub it evenly all over the skin. Transfer the turkey to a rimmed baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, overnight, or up to 24 hours.
2. The day you plan to cook the turkey, make the herb butter: Using a rasp-style grater, remove the zest from 1 orange and put the zest into a medium bowl; reserve the zested orange. Pick the leaves from the sprigs of sage, thyme, and rosemary and finely chop them together; reserve all the stems. Add the chopped herbs to the orange zest. Add the butter and garlic. Stir until everything is evenly combined.
3. Preheat the oven to 325°F [165°C], with a rack in the lower third of the oven.
4. Remove the turkey on the baking sheet from the refrigerator and transfer the turkey to the clean kitchen sink; reserve the baking sheet. Rinse the turkey and pat it dry with paper towels. Insert your fingers between the skin and meat over the breasts and thighs to separate the skin from the meat, taking care not to tear it or remove it from the turkey. Using a spoon, gently lift the skin and place spoonfuls of the herb butter between the skin and meat all over the turkey. Use your hands to press and spread the butter evenly. Rub any herb butter left in the bowl all over the outside of the turkey. Liberally season the turkey with pepper.
5. Place 8 onion wedges into the cavity of the turkey and add the reserved herb stems. Group the remaining onion wedges in the center of the rimmed baking sheet so they touch. Center the turkey on top of the onions. Place the turkey in the oven. Bake for 2 to 2½ hours until golden brown on the outside and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thigh (not touching the bone) reads at least 165°F [75°C].
6. Remove the turkey from the oven and let rest for 20 minutes. Using a meat fork or wooden spoon inserted into the turkey’s cavity, gently lift it off the baking sheet and onto a large cutting board. Tent the turkey loosely with aluminum foil.
TO MAKE THE GRAVY
1. Set a strainer over a glass measuring cup and pour the sheet pan drippings and onions into it. While the drippings drain, squeeze the juice from both oranges. Once the drippings have fully drained, set the onions aside in a small bowl. Spoon off 2 Tbsp of the fat that rises to the surface of the drippings and place in a medium saucepan; continue removing the remaining fat; discard it or save for another use. Once all the fat is removed, add the orange juice to the drippings. Add enough chicken stock to make 2 cups [480 ml] of liquid.
2. Place the saucepan over medium-high heat to warm the rendered fat. Add half the drained onions (reserve the other half). Cook for 3 to 5 minutes, stirring, until the onions start to fall apart and caramelize at the edges.
3. Add the flour. Cook for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Stir in the drippings-and juice mixture and bring to a simmer. Adjust the heat to medium-low to maintain a gentle simmer. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced to a thick gravy. Remove the pan from the heat and season with salt and pepper. If you like a smooth gravy, transfer it to a blender and purée until smooth, or leave as is with pieces of onion. Stir in the parsley (if using) and pour the gravy into a serving bowl or gravy boat.
TO SERVE, FOLLOW THE GREAT 8
1. Snip those legs away, both legs, separating the thighs from the drumsticks.
2. Remove the bones from the thighs and roughly chop the thigh meat.
3. Cut away the breasts in whole pieces then cut crosswise into slices to your liking.
4. Remove the wings as whole pieces.
5. Arrange the breast slices together in the center of a serving platter.
6. Place the wings together on one side and the drumsticks together on the opposite side.
7. Pile the thigh meat below the breast slices and pile the reserved roasted onion wedges above it.
8. Garnish the platter with fresh herb sprigs and serve warm with the gravy.
Maya Angelou’s Buttermilk Biscuits
Makes 24 Buttermilk Biscuits
4 cups all-purpose flour
½ tsp. salt
6 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. baking soda
1 cup lard
2 cups buttermilk
All-purpose flour, if needed
1. Preheat oven to 375°.
2. Sift 4 cups of flour with salt, baking powder and baking soda. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse cornmeal. Add buttermilk and stir until dough leaves side of bowl.
3. Turn dough out onto a lightly floured board and knead until smooth. Roll out to ½-inch thickness, and cut into 2-inch rounds with a biscuit cutter or water glass. (If using a glass, turn it upside down, dust rim in flour, then cut biscuits.)
4. Bake on ungreased cookie sheet for 20-25 minutes, or until biscuits are golden brown.
Kris Jenner’s Blueberry Crumble
TOPPING
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup packed light brown sugar
1/2 cup granola
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
FILLING
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 pint fresh blueberries
1/2 pint fresh raspberries
1/2 pint from blackberries
Grated zest of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
Softened butter, for the baking dishes
Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream
1. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Lightly butter four 1 1/4 cup (10 ounce) custard cups or ramekins.
2. To make the topping: In a medium bowl, mix together the flour, brown sugar, granola and cinnamon. Add the butter and use your fingertips to rub it into the flour mixture until the topping is combined and crumbly. Set aside.
3. To make the filling: In a large bowl whisk together the granulated sugar and cornstarch. Add the blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, lemon zest and juice, toss gently to coat the berries. Divide the berry mixture evenly among the prepared custard cups. Crumble the topping over the berry mixture.
4. Place the custard cups on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake until the topping is lightly browned and the berry juices are bubbling, about 35 minutes. Let cool for at least 15 minutes.
5. Serve warm, adding a scoop of ice cream to each crumble.
Celebrities
Your Holiday Helping Of Thanksgiving Tiddays & Treats On The Gram
Thanksgiving tiddays!
Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by Kevin Durant’s disrespectfully ashy legs, Mariah Carey politely checking an interviewer over Nick Cannon’s other kids, Halle Berry revealing her “weird” attraction to Young M.A, Tina Lawson snapping on the Defense Attorney who disrespected Ahmaud Arbery, Issa running into Lawrence, Condola, and baby Elijah Mustafa, and much more.
As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Summer Walker making her return to the series after causing a stir with her shiny new face tattoo.
“Moral of the story is (if you listened to my album) learn from your mistakes, pick yourself up, heal, find happiness and most importantly move on,” she wrote on her Instagram. “It’s funny how life works…I never thought after experiencing the lowest point in my life I’d be the happiest I ever been in my whole life.”
The “Girls Need Love” singer first announced her budding baeship back in August during an Instagram Live where she swore off her ex and his 3 baby mamas, pleading with them to “leave her alone.” In October, she gushed over the relationship on social media, sharing Larry’s photo with the caption:
“So grateful to have this man. He just increases my overall quality of life. I’ve never had someone put me and my child first before everything. To not have to lift a finger, for someone to truly be emotionally and spiritually intelligent and invested in me. It’s new and it’s nice.”
At this point, we’re in prime holiday season where we’ll hopefully enjoy sneaky links, cold weather choosin,’ Thanksgiving leftovers, and dark liquor debauchery.
This week’s compilation features Chloe Bailey, Saweetie, and more delivering heat along with Ari Fletcher giving us what we needed.
There’s also elite baddie energy from Bernice Burgos, Yasmine Lopez, and Alexis Skyy so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.
Celebrities
Dolly Parton, 75, Reveals Sweet Throwback Photo Of Husband Carl Dean In Honor Of Thanksgiving
Dolly Parton shared a precious throwback photo of herself and her very private husband Carl Dean for Thanksgiving. Dolly sweet referred to Carl as ‘mine’ in her post.
Dolly Parton gave a glimpse into her personal life with a brand-new photo on Thanksgiving. The 75-year-old posted a throwback photo on Instagram that featured her husband Carl Dean, 79. “Happy #Thanksgiving from me and mine to you and yours,” she captioned the adorable photo with her husband.
Both Dolly and Carl had huge smiles on their faces. Dolly cuddled close to her husband as she posed for the photo. At the time the photo was taken, Dolly was wearing a black dress with white ruffles. Carl wore a suit with a striped tie.
Carl is a very private person, so any photo of Dolly’s husband is rare. She recently posted another throwback photo with Carl. “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does!” she captioned the picture.
Dolly and Carl have been married since 1966. Over the last several decades, Dolly has become one of the biggest country artists in the world. However, her husband has been out of the public eye for the majority of her career. Dolly explained why Carl is so private and why she has always tried to “keep him out of the limelight” even as she became a global icon.
“He’s like, a quiet, reserved person and he figured if he ever got out there in that, he’d never get a minute’s peace and he’s right about that,” she told ET in 2020. “He said, ‘I didn’t choose this world, I chose you, and you chose that world. But we can keep our lives separate and together.’ And we do and we have. We’ve been together 56 years, married 54.”
Even though they’ve been married for nearly 60 years, Dolly and Carl have never had children. She opened up to Oprah Winfrey about why she thinks “God didn’t mean” for her to have kids.
“Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom,” she said on The Oprah Conversation in 2020. “I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work, and I didn’t have children, because I believe that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things, like the Imagination Library.”
