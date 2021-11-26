News
Thanksgiving Day football scores
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
East Boston 50, South Boston 0
North Andover 27, Andover 26
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
Archbishop Williams 14, Cardinal Spellman 7
Blackstone Valley 47, Nipmuc 19
Brighton 30, Tech Boston 12
Greater Lawrence 28, Whittier 22
Greater Lowell 21, Lowell Catholic 8
KIPP 38, Lynn Tech 12
Latin Academy 32, O’Bryant 0
Nashoba Tech 28, Monty Tech 8
Quabbin 34, Gardner 0
St. John Paul 56, Monomoy 26
St. Mary’s 42, Austin Prep 12
South Shore Voke 36, Holbrook/Avon 34 (2 ot)
Tantasqua 20, Shepherd Hill 16
Tri-County 20, Old Colony 14
Woburn 26, Winchester 22
Worcester South 50, Worcester North 16
THURSDAY’S GAMES
Abington 31, Whitman-Hanson 19
Amesbury 12, Newburyport 7
Arlington 49, Waltham 7
Ashland 43, Hopkinton 0
Barnstable 42, Falmouth 7
Bedford 55, Burlington 18
Beverly 60, Salem 28
Bishop Feehan 42, Bishop Stang 8
Bishop Fenwick 35, Malden Catholic 23
Blue Hills 60, Bristol-Plymouth 20
Boston English 66, Boston Latin 42
Bourne 23, Wareham 16
Brockton 21, Bridgewater-Raynham 20
Brookline 38, Newton North 12
Cambridge 27, Somerville 6
Cape Cod Tech 30, Upper Cape 12
Catholic Memorial 57, BC High 34
Central Catholic 40, Lawrence 22
Chelmsford 16, Billerica 13
Chelsea 14, Cathedral/Matignon 6
Cohasset 42, Hull 0
Concord-Carlisle 35, Lexington 6
Danvers 42, Gloucester 0
Dennis-Yarmouth 14, Nauset 0
Dighton-Rehoboth 21, Seekonk 14 (ot)
Doherty 38, Burncoat 7
Dover-Sherborn 38, Medfield 9
Durfee 36, New Bedford 14
Duxbury 38, Marshfield 28
East Bridgewater 21, Rockland 7
Everett 44, St. John’s (S) 14
Fairhaven 24, Dartmouth 7
Franklin 27, King Philip 20
Greater New Bedford 42, Diman 21
Hamilton-Wenham 33, Ipswich 14
Hanover 35, Norwell 7
Hingham 22, Scituate 14 (ot)
Holliston 28, Westwood 22
Keefe Tech 45, Minuteman 0
Leominster 32, Fitchburg 0
Lincoln-Sudbury 49, Newton South 0
Lowell 41, Haverhill 36
Lynn Classical 17, Lynn English 14 (2 ot)
Malden 12, Medford 10
Manchester-Essex 39, Georgetown 6
Mansfield 35, Foxboro 21
Marblehead 31, Swampscott 28
Marlboro 14, Hudson 7
Medway 31, Millis 7
Methuen 46, Dracut 7
Middleboro 40, Carver 11
Milford 34, Taunton 28
Milton 42, Braintree 7
Natick 35, Framingham 7
Northampton 16, Easthampton 8
North Attleboro 14, Attleboro 6
Northeast 42, Essex Tech 6
North Quincy 15, Quincy 12
North Reading 28, Lynnfield 25
Norton 27, Bellingham 21
Norwood 49, Dedham 29
Old Rochester 28, Apponequet 7
Oliver Ames 34, Sharon 7
Peabody 41, Saugus 6
Pentucket 15, Triton 14
Plymouth South 34, Plymouth North 32 (3 ot)
Reading 36, Stoneham 24
Revere 16, Winthrop 13
Sandwich 24, Mashpee 12
Shawsheen 35, Arlington Catholic 28
Silver Lake 14, Pembroke 13
Somerset Berkley 34, Case 0
Stoughton 47, Canton 14
Tewksbury 56, Wilmington 35
Wakefield 21, Melrose 13
Walpole 41, Weymouth 28
Watertown 25, Belmont 0
Wayland 34, Weston 7
Wellesley 34, Needham 28 (ot)
West Bridgewater 56, Southeastern 26
Westford Academy 38, Acton-Boxboro 21
Xaverian 36, St. John’s Prep 35
Cohasset rolls over Hull, extends winning streak in series to 11
HULL – With Super Bowl appearances on the horizon for both squads, Cohasset and Hull took the field yesterday at The Gut at Hull High School for their 34th annual Thanksgiving Day contest.
It was Cohasset (9-2) who ran away with it, bombarding Hull (9-3) with a 35-point first half on the way to a 42-0 victory, to win their 11th consecutive Turkey Bowl, and earning a South Shore League Tobin Division title.
“Part of the talk all week was about the seniors and how nothing is ever guaranteed,” said Skippers head coach Peter Afanasiw. “We had a chance to win the league outright and the seniors had no interest in sharing it. All of them were unequivocally on board about wanting the South Shore League title.”
Cohasset scored early and often, starting with a four yard touchdown rush by senior Henry Dionisio (six rushes, 46 yards) 3:42 into the game to make it 7-0.
After a turnover on downs, Liam Appleton (3/5, 37 pass yards) found his brother James Appleton in the endzone for an eight-yard TD pass with 3:39 to go in the first to make it 14-0.
The Skippers would score again before the end of the frame following another turnover on downs, as Liam Appleton threw a touchdown strike to Josh Burke, making it 21-0.
Just 4:13 into the second quarter, Dionisio would add his second on an eight-yard rush to make it 28-0, before rumbling into the endzone for his third on a six-yard try with no time left on the clock, making it 35-0 at the half.
Freshman QB Jack Cullinen would tack on a four yard TD rush for the Skippers with 6:30 remaining in the game to round out the scoring.
Cohasset is now 21-12-1 all-time in the Thanksgiving Day rivalry.
“For the seniors especially, you don’t want any regrets,” Afanasiw said. “It means a lot to these players. This is what you look forward to, playing on Thanksgiving.”
He said, she said: Fantasy Week 12 waiver wire grabs — per position
Wondering who to grab from the waiver wire this week? Here are the He said, she said team’s top FA wire grabs — per position:
AI’s picks:
QB: Cam Newton | CAR
Newton’s first start of the season was positive for many reasons — despite the 27-21 loss to Washington. Newton produced three touchdowns (two pass, one rush) Week 11 and went 21 of 27 for 189 yards. Plus – he rushed for 46 yards. He’s a great dual-threat Week 12 pickup against the Miami Dolphins if you need a QB replacement.
RB: Latavius Murray | BAL | 32% rostered
Latavius Murray missed games earlier in the season and his fantasy roster stock saw declines because of it. I mean – it makes sense why GMs would drop Murray to make room for reliable starters. Plus – he had competition with Le’Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman. But when the Ravens released Bell — it sent a message that they had the faith in Murray to perform in his absence. Devonta Freeman is also a great pickup, if he’s available, but keep in mind — Murray has a TD in four of seven games he’s started in.
WR: Elijah Moore | NYJ | 72% rostered
Elijah Moore. Remember the name. Although they lost — the rookie second-round pick had his best showing Week 11 — going eight of 11 for 141 yards and a touchdown. He’ll be coming off a high, so make sure you snag him if he’s available for the Jets Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans.
TE: Logan Thomas | WAS | 56% rostered
He’s back. The Washington Football Team moved Thomas from IR on Wednesday. Thomas suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that sidelined him — until now. If he looks OK in practice this week — I bet he’ll be a key factor in Washington’s MNF matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
BC’s picks:
QB: Derek Carr | LV | 62.8% rostered
Pickin’s are slimmer than the turkey breast leftovers. But any moves now need to be made with potential playoff matchups in line. If injuries or incompetence have hit your QB room, what the hell: Take a chance on Carr.
RB: Nyheim Hines | IND | 48.7% rostered
Speaking of voids, good luck finding a serviceable RB at this stage in the game. But, Hines always seems to contribute something, and Jonathan Taylor isn’t going to score all the Colts TDs every game. As a third-down back, Hines is even more valuable if you play the dreaded PPR.
WR: Jamison Crowder | NYJ | 24.8% rostered
This guy gets overlooked every year. That’s the drawback from having a career with the Jets or the FT. Crowder gets targeted 7-9 times a game, the Jets are always behind so needing to throw. Buy the ticket, take the ride.
TE: Evan Engram | NYG | 28.6% rostered
A hard-to-find production slot, at least with Engram you have a team theoretically on the way up since the Football Giants got rid of terrible OC Jason Garrett.
Solomon Islands leader blames foreign powers for unrest
By DAVID RISING and ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare on Friday blamed foreign interference over his government’s decision to switch alliances from Taiwan to Beijing for anti-government protests, arson and looting that have ravaged the capital Honiara in recent days.
Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of the Solomon Islands’ most populous province, Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan.
A plane carrying Australian police and diplomats arrived late Thursday in Honiara, where they will help local police efforts to restore order after a second day of violent anti-government protests, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said.
Sogavare said he stood by his government’s decision to embrace Beijing, which he described as the “only issue” in the violence, which was “unfortunately influenced and encouraged by other powers.”
External pressures were a “very big … influence. I don’t want to name names. We’ll leave it there,” Sogavare told Australian Broadcasting Corp.
“I’m not going to bow down to anyone. We are intact, the government’s intact and we’re going to defend democracy,” he added.
Sogavare‘s critics also blame complaints about a lack of government services and corruption for the unrest.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne did not agree that other countries had stirred up the unrest.
“We have not indicated that at all,” Payne said.
“We’ve been very clear. Our view is we don’t want to see violence. We would very much hope for a return to stability,” she added.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Thursday committed troops, police and diplomats to help local police restore order and protect critical infrastructure.
Australia would not assist in the protection of the National Parliament and the executive buildings, in a sign that Australia was not taking political sides.
Some observers argue Australia intervened quickly to avoid Chinese security forces moving in to restore order.
But Morrison said Sogavare had asked for help because he trusted Australia.
“The Solomon Islands reached out to us first … as family because they trust us and we’ve worked hard for that trust in the Pacific,” Morrison told Adelaide Radio FiveAA.
“That is our region and we’re standing up to secure our region with our partners, our friends, our family and allies,” he added.
Sogavare requested assistance from Australia under a bilateral security treaty that has existed since 2017, when Australian peacekeepers last left the Solomon Islands.
Australia led an international police and military force called the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands that restored peace in the country after bloody ethnic violence from 2003 until 2017.
China, meanwhile, expressed serious concern about recent attacks on some Chinese citizens and institutions, without providing details.
Honiara’s China town has reportedly been hard hit by arsonists and looters.
“We believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Sogavare, the Solomon Islands government can restore social order and stability as soon as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday.
He said that economic and other cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations has benefited both sides. “Any attempts to undermine the normal development of China-Solomon relations are futile,” he said.
Dutton said a plane carrying 23 federal police officers and several diplomats flew from the Australian capital Canberra to Honiara late Thursday.
Up to 50 more police as well 43 defense force personnel with a navy patrol boat were scheduled to arrive on Friday.
The Australian force would also be equipped to “provide a medical response,” Dutton said.
“It’s certainly a dangerous situation on the ground. We’ve seen the rioting that’s taken place, the arson and the general disorder that’s there at the moment as well,” Dutton told Nine Network television.
“So there’s a lot of work for the police to do on the ground,” he added.
Sogavare declared a lockdown Wednesday after about 1,000 people gathered in protest in Honiara, demanding his resignation over a host of domestic issues.
The protesters breached the National Parliament building and burned the thatched roof of a nearby building, the government said. They also set fire to a police station and other buildings.
Sogavare ordered the capital locked down from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday after saying he had “witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down.”
Despite an announcement from the Solomon Islands police force that they would be conducting increased patrols through Honiara amid the lockdown, protesters again took to the streets Thursday.
Local media reported that many of the protesters were from Malaita, whose premier, Daniel Suidani, has been at odds with Sogavare, whom he accuses of being too close to Beijing.
Suidani said he was not responsible for the violence in Honiara, but told the Solomon Star News that he agreed with the calls for Sogavare to resign.
___
Rising reported from Bangkok.
