The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
Steve Martin plays an advertising executive named Neal Page. He needs to return to Illinois from New York to spend Thanksgiving with his family. His flight is diverted to Wichita because of a snowstorm where he is forced to room with John Candy’s character. The rest of this buddy film is a romp through some familiar territory back to Chicago.
Their train breaks down near Jefferson City, Missouri where they get stranded in a field. They take a bus to St. Louis where Martin’s character loses it at St. Louis Lambert Airport. You won’t forget the frustrating car rental scene.
There are not many films that address turkey day. So, you may want to check this one out. Rotten Tomatoes ranks the film at 92% fresh and in the top five Thanksgiving movies of all time. But, it may not be for the whole family because it is rated R, for language. For instance, there is a notorious scene where a certain curse word is used 18 times in one minute.
So, where can you stream Planes, Trains, and Automobiles? The movie is available on HBO Max, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Philo, fuboTV, and Amazon Prime video with a premium subscription. It can also be purchased on YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, and AppleTV.
Tyler Cowen: Nuclear fusion is close enough to start dreaming
The nuclear fusion startup Helion, which announced this month that it has raised $500 million, says it has developed new technologies that may make nuclear fusion viable — practically, economically and environmentally. It is too early to tell if its claims will pan out, but there have been so many breakthroughs lately that they cannot be dismissed.
The possibility of carbon-free energy generation raises a seldom discussed question: Just how much would it change the world if cheap and clean energy sources were truly abundant?
Keep in mind that one source of cheap, clean power will lead to others. Maybe nuclear fusion cannot be used to fly a jet plane, but perhaps it could be used to produce relatively clean hydrogen fuel, which could then be deployed in ways fusion could not. A chain reaction would occur, eventually bringing cheap, clean energy across the economy.
As an inveterate traveler, my first thought is that I would be able to get everywhere much more quickly. How about a supersonic or perhaps suborbital flight from Washington to Tokyo? A trip to Antarctica would no longer seem so daunting. Many remote places would be transformed, one hopes for the better.
One second-order effect is that countries with good infrastructure planning would reap a significant relative gain. The fast train from Paris to Nice would become faster yet, but would trains on the Acela corridor?
Next in line: Desalinating water would become cheap and easy, enabling the transformation and terraforming of many landscapes.
Nevada would boom, though a vigorous environmental debate might ensue: Just how many deserts should we keep around? Over time, Mali and the Middle East would become much greener.
How about heating and cooling? It might be possible to manipulate temperatures outdoors, so Denmark in January and Dubai in August would no longer be so unbearable. It wouldn’t be too hard to melt snow or generate a cooling breeze.
Wages would also rise significantly. Not only would more goods and services be available, but the demand for labor would also skyrocket. If flying to Tokyo is easier, demand for pilots will be higher. Eventually, more flying would be automated. Robots would become far more plentiful, which would set off yet more second- and third-order effects.
Cheap energy would also make supercomputing more available, crypto more convenient, and nanotechnology more likely.
With the relative plenty of material goods, however, people might invest more resources in status-seeking. Buying memberships into exclusive clubs — that select group of people who own an original van Gogh, say — might become relatively more expensive.
And limiting climate change would not be as simple as it might at first seem. Yes, nuclear fusion could replace all of those coal plants. But the secondary consequences do not stop there. As water desalination became more feasible, for example, irrigation would become less expensive. Many areas would be far more verdant, and people might raise more cows and eat more beef. Those cows, in turn, might release far more methane into the air, worsening one significant set of climate-related problems.
But all is not lost! Because energy would be so cheap, protective technologies — to remove methane (and carbon) from the air, for instance — are also likely to be more feasible and affordable.
In general, in a carbon-free energy world, the stakes would be higher for a large subset of decisions. If we can clean up the air, great. If not, the overall increase in radical change would create a whole host of new problems, one of which would be more methane emissions. The “race” between the destructive and restorative powers of technology would become all the more consequential. The value of high quality institutions would be much greater, which might be a worry in many parts of the world.
At least in the short run, fossil fuel-rich nations such as Saudi Arabia and Russia would be the losers. Over the longer run, many commodity-producing nations would have to worry, as nations like China might find it easier to grow more of their own soybeans and stop buying from Brazil and Argentina. Drought-stricken areas with deserts and water problems but decent institutions could be some of the major winners; perhaps the American West would continue to gain economically on the East. All that extra land could be put to more productive use, but improving New Jersey might prove tougher.
As is so often the case with new technology, the challenges are real but the potential is enormous. I’m looking forward to whenever this new world comes to pass.
Tyler Cowen is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a professor of economics at George Mason University and writes for the blog Marginal Revolution. His books include “Big Business: A Love Letter to an American Anti-Hero.”
Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM and KATE BRUMBACK
The video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man’s killing into the national consciousness.
But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
Greg McMichael, who was in the bed of a pickup truck when his son killed Arbery, told police the Black man “was trapped like a rat” and he told Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f—ing head off!”
Statements like that allowed prosecutors to give context to the short video that didn’t show the entire shooting and had little of the five minutes that the men chased Arbery.
“It’s those statements that screwed the defense more than the video. If they had never talked to police and they said we saw him taking something from the property and running — there’s an OK shot the jury might have acquitted them,” said appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman, who followed the trial from Atlanta.
WHAT THEY SAID:
The shooter, Travis McMichael, his dad, Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan all spoke extensively and candidly with Glynn County investigators just hours after Arbery was killed in their Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020.
They told police they weren’t sure exactly what Arbery had done wrong, which would later be a big blow to their defense that they were making a citizen’s arrest.
The citizen’s arrest law, largely repealed by lawmakers after Arbery’s death, required a person to see or have immediate knowledge of a crime being committed or have reasonable suspicion that someone is fleeing a felony in order to justify a citizen’s arrest.
“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there, or if he did it was early in the process. But he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house,” Greg McMichael said, according to a transcript of the interview that Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly read in court.
Bryan was on his front porch when he saw Arbery run past with the McMichaels’ truck close behind. He told police he didn’t recognize any of them, or know what prompted the chase, but still joined in after calling out: “Y’all got him?”
In an interview with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bryan said he wanted to take a photo of Arbery to show police, but couldn’t point to any crimes Arbery had committed.
“I figured he had done something wrong,” Bryan said. “I didn’t know for sure.”
The statements allowed prosecutor Linda Dunikoski to methodically pick apart the defense’s arguments.
“Nobody was talking about a citizen’s arrest. And I don’t mean using the magic words ‘citizen’s arrest.’ I mean no one’s saying, ‘We saw the guy commit a burglary and we were going to hold on to him so we could turn him over to police because he committed this crime,’” Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate said.
DEFENSE CASE
That left the attorneys for the men to struggle to explain away their statements.
“The evidence suggests that Roddie Bryan legitimately struggles to find the right words,” Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, told jurors in his closing argument Monday.
Travis McMichael, testifying in his own defense, said he was in shock when he first spoke to police, calling the shooting the most traumatic event of his life.
Greg McMichael’s lawyer suggested maybe he never shouted at Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f—ing head off” like he told police because the remark wasn’t recorded on the cellphone video of the shooting or the 911 call Greg McMichael made to police. Both of those recordings covered only a small part of the five-minute chase that ended in Arbery’s death.
“You only have a handful of defenses to deal with what is basically a confession,” Pate said.
FAMILIAR FACES
Greg McMichael was a former investigator in the Glynn County district attorney’s office and may have felt like he could navigate trouble among his acquaintances and friends.
It worked for a while. The men weren’t charged for more than two months — only after the video of the shooting surfaced and the case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. State agents charged the men two days later.
“This is just a case of a client who talked himself out of trouble and those statements later turned out to put him back into it,” Fleischman said.
Phone records show Greg McMichael called his former boss, District Attorney Jackie Johnson, just after the shooting. Johnson handed off the case to an out-of-town prosecutor, who cited the citizen’s arrest law in recommending no charges. A third prosecutor was reviewing the case when the video surfaced and handed it off to the state.
Johnson was indicted on a felony charge of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police for her role in the investigation. Authorities have released little information on Johnson’s actions other than to say she never disclosed that she asked the second prosecutor to advise police in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s killing.
___
Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.
Washington County: 5 juveniles arrested after St. Paul carjacking and pursuit
Five juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing police in a stolen car and delaying traffic on Interstate 694.
The pursuit involved several agencies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, traveled through Mahtomedi and ended on westbound I-694. Stop sticks were deployed to disable the vehicle.
The car was stolen during a carjacking in St. Paul.
There were no injuries.
“Our patrol division, investigations division and special enforcement team, as well as neighboring agencies, have been working closely to provide extra enforcement to apprehend those responsible for vehicle thefts in our county and recover those vehicles that are stolen,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We remind you to remove valuables from your vehicles and lock your vehicles. Do not leave your keys in your vehicle for any reason. Nearly all vehicles that have been stolen recently have had the keys inside.”
The chase and arrest also involved the Minnesota State Patrol, Maplewood Public Safety, the White Bear Lake Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
