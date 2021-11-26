HEALTH
The Importance of Physical Education
Physical education or health and physical education are the areas of knowledge that will ultimately drive our success engine. We are physical and spiritual beings. Our mind, body, and spirit are all connected and learning how they work together and how to care for them can save us from unnecessary pain and suffering. Knowing how to take care of our body, mind, and spirit will lead us down the path toward happiness, health, and wealth.
The most powerful tool of influence we have is to model good behaviors. We should be sure we are working on our health and fitness at the same time we preach to others about the value health, fitness, and participation in sports. Each of us will have our own issues, goals, and obstacles to living a healthy lifestyle, but we must strive for excellence in this area. When we live it, we will feel the difference. We will find it much easier to dream, act, achieve, and enjoy.
There are a few areas of health and physical education we will focus on at this time. First, I will discuss the area of fitness. Fitness has to do with stamina, strength, and flexibility. Our objective should be fit enough so that a day of physical activity does not lay us up for a week.
To begin a fitness routine you need to visit your doctor and let him or her know what you want to do. They will give you the practical advice based on your over-all health. In doing this fitness routine you should build in stretching, anaerobic exercise, and aerobic exercise. You most definitely do NOT need to buy expensive gym equipment or memberships at clubs to get started. There are a number of good programs you can do right at home. Having someone who will do this with you and hold you accountable would be a great benefit. Any fitness program you actually do and do consistently will help you in all areas of your life. You will have more energy, will perform better on the job, will feel less stress, and will sleep better. You must take action to achieve those benefits. The motivation to follow through and the building of the routine is most people’s down-fall. That is topic of a future article.
The second area is that of athleticism. Athleticism covers things like stamina, coordination, speed, and agility. It encompasses the skills that enable us to do many different physical tasks. It is also the skills that would allow us to participate in team and individual sports for our entire lives. Skiing, swimming, basketball, baseball, softball, cycling, tennis, bowling, and of course golf are several of many sports that can provide a fun and competitive outlet for people of all ages. For those who are not naturally athletic becoming fit and actually participating in athletic activities and exercises can and will improve that athleticism. You can find that competitive outlet and not feel embarrassed about your performance. Just go get in the game.
Nutrition is a broad topic. There are basic principles that you need to understand. First, your body needs basic building blocks for your cells. It must get vitamins and minerals in the correct amount to operate to its maximum abilities. We get those vitamins in minerals from the foods and drinks we consume. The next basic principle is that the fuel for our body is calories. If we consume more calories than our body uses it converts the extra calories to fat. When we consume fewer calories than our body needs we burn excess fat. In each case we can develop serious health conditions if either problem continues for an extended period of time. One other fundamental principle is we must keep our bodies hydrated. Dehydration is an often ignored and a serious problem in America today. Within those foundations there are numerous other nutrition related topics that can be discussed all of which can impact our overall health. There are a number of books that would be highly recommended reading.
The final category would be that of our well-being. It is this area that may well be the most important, yet the most misunderstood and the most difficult to share. Our well-being consists not only of our general health and fitness, but our spiritual well-being as well. It is that spiritual side that has be so over-looked in western medicine. We are spiritual beings anyway you look at it and denying that truth can lead to serious consequences.
Spirituality goes beyond who we are. It includes things like beliefs, values, emotions and intelligence. These aspects of a person’s personality are not easily understood, but profoundly impact who they are and their well-being. There are psychological processes that can show people how to change your beliefs, values, and emotions. We can do things to improve our ability to think and reason. At the same time, genetics plays a role in those areas and will influence health and well-being as do injuries to the brain. Those factors are only part of the spiritual picture.
Spirituality has played a significant role in healing in most religions of the world. Eastern religions and native religions have kept more of those healing arts in tact over the centuries than have the western, Christian nations. Any discussion regarding spirituality and health would be incomplete if it did not include a discussion of faith and religious creeds. It also must be noted that while religious people tend to live longer and healthier than non-religious people being religious does not automatically mean you will be healthy; however, if you are truly a convert of a religious faith you will tend to be healthier than those who don’t.
Does it matter what religious faith you are? First, we must point out that ALL religions are mutually exclusive. They have core beliefs that set them apart from other religious views and those core beliefs cannot all be true. Given that fact it is a reasonable conclusion that it does matter because each will have a different view on how an individual is to live their life and what happens to you upon death. It then would make sense to investigate the truth claims of the religions of the world. If you were to start your investigation with Christian truth claims you may find that you can dismiss all the other claims because a fundamental truth claim of Christianity is that Jesus Christ was the only way to reach God, the father. If those claims are true then all other claims to the contrary are false.
We truly don’t fully understand the spiritual realm but we do know it does positively impact our physical and emotional health and well-being. So, seek the truth, build a relationship with God, and enjoy improved health and well-being.
Beauty
Perfumes That Attract Men Like Crazy
Imagine a perfume that can attract men like never before and you will have the opportunities of a lifetime. Thanks to the wonderful Internet we have access to some of the most amazing perfumes, that most women would never normally know about and that’s what makes this article, so special for you!
Have you ever heard of pheromones? I am sure you probably have and maybe you’ve seen a few products online that caught your eye. I have looked all over the Internet to try and find the best perfumes or should I say pheromones, that will attract men like moths to a light bulb.
Pheromones, actually work as messengers and they are well known as natural aphrodisiacs. Some perfumes draw me in and entice me, while others make me want to run for the hills. Odorless pheromones enter into the nasal passage, which is responsible for this potent and primitive sexual attraction.
If you were to go into your favorite shopping mall, you will find all kinds of perfumes that smell sexy, but they are not pheromones. Big companies are now taking notice of the pheromone phenomenon and now it’s your turn, to get in on the action!
If you like going out to nightclubs or maybe you just like stopping in at your local Starbucks, you just never know who you’re going to run into and if you’re using your pheromones, you might just have a night to remember forever. When it comes to drawing men in like magnets, sometimes it’s great to have an advantage like these amazing pheromones, because there is a lot of competition out there!
One of the hottest products right now on the market is from Marilyn Miglin’s research and it’s called Pheromones Perfume. Although, this particular perfume has been around for a long time, it’s still a great choice for women everywhere. If you’ve ever smelled the essential oil called Jasmine, you will have a blissful experience. It’s definitely one of my favorite essential oils, that can be gently rubbed down your spine for sexual stimulation.
The perfume and pheromone mixture of Paris Hilton is another great choice. This perfume has a wonderful mixture of skin musk, jasmine, oak moss and peach nectar, just to name a few. If you’re looking for a perfume, that will really get the guys all excited, then Paris Hilton may be your best option.
Last but not least, I want to mention my favorite and it’s called, Pherazone for women. This super potent pheromone mixture is very seductive and powerful. As of right now, it’s one of the best brands on the market and it has an almost hypnotic power over men. It contains an amazing 36 mg of pheromones per ounce! This is the highest concentration of pheromones, that I could find online. Not only is it the best smelling pheromone product on the market, it’s one of the most effective and I highly recommend it.
HEALTH
NBA All-Star Raises Awareness of Mental Health Issues in New Memoir
If you’ve never heard of James Donaldson, you should have. Not only is he an NBA All-Star, having played with the Seattle Supersonics, San Diego/L.A. Clippers, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, and Utah Jazz, but he also operated The Donaldson Clinic in Seattle, providing physical therapy services, for nearly thirty years, and he’s been involved in Seattle politics.
But all his fame and fortune aside, Donaldson has recently had some severe struggles in his life. Now he has written a new book Celebrating Your Gift of Life: From the Verge of Suicide to a Life of Purpose and Joy to raise awareness about mental health issues like depression and suicidal thoughts that can affect anyone in our hectic, stressful world. In recent years, Donaldson has experienced life-threatening health problems, a stressful divorce, the loss of his business and home due to bankruptcy, disagreements with former friends and colleagues, and ultimately, near suicide.
Understandably, Donaldson had difficulty coping with his world turning upside down. In this book, he shares his personal story as well as details on how many professional athletes struggle when their athletic careers are over because they don’t always know how to manage their money, cope with the fame they had that has diminished, or transition into new careers. Anyone interested in the NBA and professional sports in general will find the book highly eye-opening for those reasons.
But Donaldson is also writing for the average reader because he knows everyone goes through difficult situations and could end up in his shoes. Not everyone can play professional basketball or be 7′ 2″ like James, but everyone can have financial problems, question their self-worth, feel betrayed, or just have difficulty getting out of bed in the morning. Donaldson hopes that by sharing his story, he will provide reassurance and motivation to others to pull themselves out of the mire or depression they find themselves in and get the help they need.
Celebrating Your Gift of Life is divided into twenty-one chapters that not only highlight Donaldson’s story but are filled with advice on how to get through tragedy. Topics include learning not to be a victim, finding a reason to live, developing a relationship with God or a Higher Power, keeping agreements with yourself, resisting suicidal thoughts, and getting back on your feet after you’ve hit rock bottom. Each chapter shares Donaldson’s personal experiences with the topic and provides practical advice for coping with the situation.
Donaldson does not hold back any of the hard truths of his situation, from acting needy around fellow professional athletic association personnel he turned to for help to the details of his marriage’s failure and the loss of his business. His words are real and poignant. He does not wear any masks and does not let stereotypes about how men need to be strong stop him from being completely honest. For example, at one point he advises:
“Allow yourself to blubber away like a little baby. Allow yourself to fall asleep on a tear-soaked pillow. You will realize how much better you feel after you get it out of your system.
“I was crying all the time when I was working my way back to my old self. I cried myself to sleep many times. Other times, I would pick up the phone and call someone I knew cared about me and cry to them about everything I was going through. I’d also be a listening ear for other folks who were going through similar things, and we would cry together. I’d cry every time I listened to Teddy Pendergrass’ song “This Gift of Life.” It reminds me of how close I came to throwing away this wonderful gift of life. I’ve found that crying is good for you. It helps to release the pain, and you always feel better after.”
Each chapter also ends with reflection questions to help the reader think through their problems and come up with solutions for moving forward with a positive attitude and new faith in life and themselves. For example, in the chapter, “I’m Not a Victim” one of the exercises Donaldson offers is:
“Take some time to list everyone who is in some way to blame for your situation, including yourself. Then next to your list award percentage points to the share of the blame each person is due. For example, if you had a fight with your mom, it might be Mom 70%, Me 30%. This will help you see your role in the situation and what you can change to make it better next time.”
In the chapter “My Sham Marriage,” two of the questions/exercises he offers are:
“Do you think it’s true that people make plans but God’s plan overrules them? If so, when has that been your experience, and what did you learn from it?
“If you are struggling now, what would you ask God to do for you? Write your prayer below.”
Donaldson’s book also includes a foreword by Dr. Samuel Youssef, who treated him through his darkest times and testifies to Donaldson’s difficult journey and the courage he showed throughout it.
Ultimately, Celebrating Your Gift of Life is a celebration of the only life we get to live and how to live it to the fullest. Just knowing someone else has felt the same pain can help tremendously. Donaldson’s book would be a wonderful gift to give anyone who is struggling. It could turn someone’s life around-a gift that would be priceless.
Beauty
Top Hairstyle Trends That Make Women’s Hair More Stylish
Women don’t have to miserably go through a bad hair day. This is because the top beauty trends that focus on beautiful and attractive hair styles abound. Women only have to take advantage of these trends, most of which involve easy and convenient hair styling, and they will never have to worry about bad hair days again. Needless to say, hairstyle can either make or break one’s overall look. Hence, it is crucial that a lady knows the current trend in women’s haircuts and determine which haircut is best for her.
Latest trends in Women’s Hairstyles
60’s and 70’s
The hairstyles that were the “in” thing during these decades are definitely at a comeback. Indeed, they are making a splash in the hairstyling world. 60’s and 70’s styles in women’s hair are distinct and have features that are obviously all about these decades, which is why hairstylists of today are injecting a modern twist into them.
Bangs hairstyle, for instance, is back and making its presence felt in a big way. Women show up in events, parties, and social gatherings wearing bangs of all lengths – short, medium, and long.
Bangs definitely enhances the face of any woman. It is effective in softening the cut’s overall look. The bangs of today are fuss-free, light, and over flowing. The bangs cut of today is certainly a modern take on such a classic hair look. At the same time, it requires low-maintenance to fit a busy lady’s lifestyle.
Bob Cut Hairstyle
Short hair can be very stunning when applied to any women. For one thing, this style of hair cut can be easy to maintain as well. This makes them the ideal option for ladies, especially those who possess hectic schedules. Indeed, one of the most popular short cut styles is the bob cut. However, latest version is focused on delivering modern touches, instead of giving the wearer a pretty and quaint look. The latest style of bob is all about offering a woman the edgy appearance.
Short Pixie Cut
Short pixie cut is another edgy kind of women’s hair cut that is labeled as fashionable and versatile by top beauty trends. The modern styling involves various layers and free-flowing movement. The pixie cut are done to allow for an airy and light- fashioned hairstyle. At the same time, it can be done so that it ensures versatility for the busy women. Short pixies are also inclined to help the wearer to exude edginess.
Indeed, hair is a lady’s best friend. Any of these stylish haircuts can makes the difference in her look and overall style. This is why she must check these latest trends in women’s hairstyle in order to give her the unique look that will make her appear her best.
