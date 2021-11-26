News
The Santa experience this year is a mix of laps, distancing
NEW YORK (AP) — Santa is back this year, but he pleads caution as he continues to tiptoe through the pandemic.
“Be smart. Be caring. If you have the tiniest tickle in your throat, the tiniest feeling, worry about yourself and worry about everybody else, and know Santa will always be there next year,” said 57-year-old Kevin Chesney, who’s been donning the big red suit since he was a kid.
Amid a downturn in Jolly Old Elves — about 15 percent fewer in one large database — Chesney is busier than ever from his North Pole in Moorestown, New Jersey. The photo studio where he works quickly sold out its 4,500 appointments to sit with him and the seven other Santas in the studio’s stable.
They’re among the brave in Santa’s ranks with full-contact visits, lap sitting included, though Chesney wears a mask until just before the photos are taken.
Other Santas might not be wearing masks or plastic face shields, or hanging out in protective snow globes like many did last year, but it seems 50-50 this season that they’re not quite ready for hugs, whispers in their ears for secret wishes, and kids smiling or sobbing on their knees.
Some Santas will remain behind barriers that popped up last year for safety. At Minnesota’s Mall of America, the big man will be housed in a log cabin behind a window with guests seated on benches in front of him. At 169 locations for the outdoor retailers Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, benches will also be used, with plastic partitions deployed at some stores for Santa’s photo ops.
Other retailers and Santa hosts are offering the option of no or full contact, even when mandates to distance aren’t in place. And many require or encourage reservations online to cut down on the number of people waiting.
More than 10 million U.S. households visited Santa in a mall or store in 2019, according to GlobalData Retail’s managing director, Neil Saunders. Nearly 73% of them also spent money at nearby restaurants or stores, he said. Last year, the company’s research found that 6.1 million households visited Santa, with fewer retailers and malls offering the holiday star in person. Of those visitors, 62% ate or shopped nearby.
Saunders said projections this year have about 8.9 million households expected to visit Santa in person, with virtual visits still a big option.
“Lingering concerns about the virus and ongoing restrictions in some states and localities continue to act as a brake on visiting Santa in person,” he said.
Chris Landtroop, a spokeswoman for Santa vendor Cherry Hill Programs, is optimistic. The new rollout of vaccinations for children 5 to 11 will certainly help.
“Santa is so back and we are super excited about that. Last year was incredibly tough,” Landtroop said.
The company has been sourcing Santas all year for the 800 malls, big-box stores and other locations it serves, with options for no-contact visits, too. Cherry Hill requires its Santas and other employees to be vaccinated and those with exemptions to be tested regularly.
“At the end of the day, we want guests to feel comfortable,” Landtroop said.
Luther Landon has been providing the Santa Experience at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, for nearly two decades. Last year, he hit on the log cabin idea but was shut down after a day due to the pandemic. He pivoted to virtual Santa and this year will offer both.
“We think that it would be very irresponsible of us to just ignore it and pretend like everything’s back to normal,” he said of the pandemic. “We’ve hidden some microphones so Santa can hear just fine. I know from our Santa community and knowing so many other Santas that the majority of them are reluctant, highly reluctant, to go back to the way it was before the pandemic. But we also have some who are just like, you know what, I don’t care. Having both of those groups is what’s happening in the country, too.”
Russell Hurd in Royse City, Texas, has been playing Santa since 2017, after he retired from the Army. He’ll be in his red suit to go with his long — and very real — white beard at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center near Dallas. His visits with the throngs are distanced and masks are required. He longs for that to end.
“The way it used to be, it’s meaningful for us Santas, too. I mean, we’re human beings. We crave that interaction, but for now we do what we can,” Hurd said.
Hurd is unvaccinated and tests regularly for COVID.
“I know a lot of unvaxxed Santas across the country. I mean, it’s not just Texas,” he said.
Count American Dream, a mega mall of 3 million square feet in East Rutherford, New Jersey, among retailers offering distanced Santa. He’ll be on ice, skating the indoor rink with visitors, and also tooling around with guests in hot pink golf carts.
At Macy’s stores, Santa will be making his list and checking it twice from behind a desk, with guests seated on the other side.
“We’re encouraging everyone to maintain masking throughout their visits,” said Kathleen Wright, senior manager at Macy’s Branded Entertainment. “Santa has been a part of the Macy’s tradition since 1862 so we’re overjoyed that we can safely continue the tradition this year.”
At Oakbrook Center, a mall in suburban Chicago owned by Brookfield Properties, Santa’s spot is a tricked-out motorhome with his fans allowed inside. Santa will be happening at 117 of 132 malls Brookfield owns in 43 states. The company is following local mandates on safety protocols but will distance anyone who asks. The same goes for CBL Properties, which owns 63 malls in 24 states and offered Santa visits from a safe distance last year.
“We’re bringing back a more traditional Santa experience this year,” said CBL spokeswoman Stacey Keating. “Visitors who wish to do so will be able to sit on Santa’s lap or on Santa’s bench. Masks will not be required at the set or during photos unless there’s a local mandate in place.”
And, bonus: “We’re also bringing back pet photo nights with Santa,” she said, “as well as Santa Cares, a reservation-only event that caters to those with sensory sensitivities and for whom the traditional experience may be too overwhelming.”
The pandemic has taken its toll on Santa in other ways.
Stephen Arnold, the 71-year-old head of IBRBS (formerly the International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santas) said his organization of about 2,000 Santas and Mrs. Clauses has lost 57 Santas to COVID.
“Most of us are overweight, diabetic, with heart conditions,” said Arnold, a long-time Santa working this year both virtually and in person in Memphis, Tennessee. “I mean, we’re prime targets for a disease like COVID.”
Senior moment for Everett
EVERETT — With 30 seniors and 20 of those starting for Everett, the senior-laden squad relied on their family mentality in a huge victory on Thursday morning.
In the first Thanksgiving Day meeting with St. John’s of Shrewsbury, the Crimson Tide scored the first 21 and the final 23 points to take down the Pioneers, 44-14, at Everett Memorial Stadium. It was the 14th straight win on Turkey Day for Everett with the last three coming against Masconomet and the 10 before that against Cambridge.
“Thanksgiving is special,” said Everett coach Robert DiLoreto. “Thanksgiving football is special in Massachusetts and we know that St. John’s of Shrewsbury is a top-notch program. That’s what we hope to strive to be. So, today was a big challenge for us and kept us focused up until today. We will see what the future brings.”
With only a 21-14 lead about midway through the third, Everett (9-1) scored on its final four possessions, including a 38-yard touchdown scamper for senior JC Clerveaux to make it a 31-14 lead with 1:47 to go in the third.
“It means a lot,” Clerveaux said about going out with the big win. “Having guys that I consider family and getting a W on Thanksgiving — a family day — it means everything.”
Clerveaux finished with 138 yards on 15 carries and two scores. His first came from 49 yards out to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter.
Junior Karmarri Ellerbe also stepped up as he completed 13-of-19 passes for 260 yards and three TDs. Two of those went to senior Cam Mohamed as he grabbed nine passes for 160 yards through the air.
“Everything really came together today for Karmarri,” DiLoreto said. “The past few weeks we have really focused on working on his reads. We had a pretty good feeling on what we would see coverage-wise today.”
Aside from two early third-quarter drives that led St. John’s of Shrewsbury (5-6) to two quick touchdowns, the Everett defense stood strong. They put pressure on junior Ryan Miller with two sacks on the day and picked off two passes at the end of each half by senior Brian Gibbs and senior Moses Seide, respectively.
“Our defense was solid,” said senior defensive lineman/tight end Marcus Scott. “We did what we had to do. We had some errors, but that family (mindset) kept us together.”
Scott came up with a sack that forced the Pioneers to punt early in the second. Seven plays later, he caught a 14-yard pass from Ellerbe to build a 21-0 lead that held until halftime.
Boston English grounds out win over Boston Latin
In a tradition dating back to 1887, Boston English met Boston Latin on a sunny Thanksgiving morning at Harvard Stadium. In the 134th edition of the series, Boston English defeated Boston Latin, 66-42, the highest scoring game of the rivalry. Boston English improves to 39-82-13 all-time in the series, earning their first win in the rivalry since 2013.
English were led by a trio of running backs Terrell Gethers (10 carries, 95 yards, 2 TD’s), Keesean Kerr (12 carries, 128 yards, 3 TD’s) and Jamari Howard (6 carries, 104 yards, 1 TD). The senior group, along with quarterback Mark Osorio, rushed for 389 combined yards.
“This group of guys really set the tone,” said English head coach Ryan Conway on his senior leaders, “our team speed, our interior guys will run you down. We’re fast.”
English displayed that speed in the second quarter as Osorio found junior wide receiver Malikai McClure streaking towards the pylon for a 33-yard touchdown pass. English’s defense forced back-to-back stops leading to the Eagles’ second score, a 55-yard run from Keesean Kerr on the first play of the drive.
After another stop, Osorio found McClure again, this time on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Facing a 24-point deficit, Latin quarterback Douglas George found Greg Rosenkranz on three straight plays for 68 total yards, the final being a six-yard score to cut the deficit to 24-6 heading into halftime.
The scoring continued in the third quarter as English’s Jamari Howard reached the endzone on a 63-yard rush. On the ensuing drive, George escaped pressure on 3rd and 10 for an 18-yard rush and found Rosenkranz again two plays later for a 41-yard touchdown pass.
The teams continued trading touchdowns as Kerr responded with a 23-yard touchdown rush followed by another Rosenkranz touchdown reception from George for 27 yards. English needed three plays to respond with an 18-yard Terrell Gethers touchdown rush, which Latin in turn answered with a four-yard Eric Powers touchdown rush, capping off a 40-point third quarter.
A fumble midway through the fourth allowed Latin to cut the English lead to just 10 at 52-42, following a fourth George to Rosenkranz touchdown. However, a third Kerr touchdown run followed by a Nydeem Vatel interception sealed the game and victory for English.
“This is my first time [beating Latin] and I played in the 100th game so I’ve had seven cracks at them,” said Conway, a Boston English alumnus, “This win is everything for them, the crowd, and the kids. This is about the fans, the alumni, the players and everything else. This is a good day.”
Pioneer Press Big Ten football picks: Week 13
Gophers beat reporter Andy Greder picks this weekend’s games involving Big Ten teams:
Friday
No. 16 IOWA at NEBRASKA, 12:30 p.m. BTN
The Cornhuskers have a backup quarterback and Scott Frost hasn’t won many close games, so it says more that the Hawkeyes have become a 1-point underdog. Iowa, 17-16
Saturday
MARYLAND at RUTGERS, 11 a.m. BTN
A tradition unlike any other. Maryland, 18-16
No. 2 OHIO STATE at No. 5 MICHIGAN, 11 a.m. FOX
Rivalry games are better when they flip sides. For the love of not writing the same thing again … Michigan, 34-31
NORTHWESTERN at ILLINOIS, 2:30 p.m. BTN
The rest of the Big Ten raids this city and state in recruiting, and it leads to these November games not registering outside its borders. Illinois, 20-12
INDIANA at PURDUE, 2:30 p.m. FS1
The Bucket! Never in its old, oaken days have the Gophers wanted this rivalry to go to the Boilermakers more. If Purdue wins — and Huskers do, too — Minnesota has a shot to take the West with a win over Wisconsin. Purdue, 28-9
PENN STATE at No. 12 MICHIGAN STATE, 2:30 p.m. ABC
Chuckled at ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg’s GIF of The Simpsons’ Mr. Burns and Smithers throwing cash at each other after both head coaches Mel Tucker and James Franklin got PAID this week. Penn State, $$-$$
No. 14 WISCONSIN at MINNESOTA, 3 p.m. FOX
With Badgers, it’s Axe Week. For Minnesota, it’s mostly Axe Weak. OC Mike Sanford Jr. said his call sheet wouldn’t be to far from his Thanksgiving meal, yet with P.J. Fleck, we’ll believe in the gravy play calls in a big game when we see ‘em. Wisconsin, 23-20
Our picks: 80-17
