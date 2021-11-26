News
Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
By RUSS BYNUM and KATE BRUMBACK
The video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shotgun death was a shocking piece of evidence that suddenly brought the Black man’s killing into the national consciousness.
But the murder convictions of the three white men who chased him may have been secured as much by their own words to investigators the day of the shooting.
Greg McMichael, who was in the bed of a pickup truck when his son killed Arbery, told police the Black man “was trapped like a rat” and he told Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f—ing head off!”
Statements like that allowed prosecutors to give context to the short video that didn’t show the entire shooting and had little of the five minutes that the men chased Arbery.
“It’s those statements that screwed the defense more than the video. If they had never talked to police and they said we saw him taking something from the property and running — there’s an OK shot the jury might have acquitted them,” said appellate attorney Andrew Fleischman, who followed the trial from Atlanta.
WHAT THEY SAID:
The shooter, Travis McMichael, his dad, Greg McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan all spoke extensively and candidly with Glynn County investigators just hours after Arbery was killed in their Brunswick, Georgia, neighborhood in February 2020.
They told police they weren’t sure exactly what Arbery had done wrong, which would later be a big blow to their defense that they were making a citizen’s arrest.
The citizen’s arrest law, largely repealed by lawmakers after Arbery’s death, required a person to see or have immediate knowledge of a crime being committed or have reasonable suspicion that someone is fleeing a felony in order to justify a citizen’s arrest.
“I don’t think the guy has actually stolen anything out of there, or if he did it was early in the process. But he keeps going back over and over again to this damn house,” Greg McMichael said, according to a transcript of the interview that Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly read in court.
Bryan was on his front porch when he saw Arbery run past with the McMichaels’ truck close behind. He told police he didn’t recognize any of them, or know what prompted the chase, but still joined in after calling out: “Y’all got him?”
In an interview with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Bryan said he wanted to take a photo of Arbery to show police, but couldn’t point to any crimes Arbery had committed.
“I figured he had done something wrong,” Bryan said. “I didn’t know for sure.”
The statements allowed prosecutor Linda Dunikoski to methodically pick apart the defense’s arguments.
“Nobody was talking about a citizen’s arrest. And I don’t mean using the magic words ‘citizen’s arrest.’ I mean no one’s saying, ‘We saw the guy commit a burglary and we were going to hold on to him so we could turn him over to police because he committed this crime,’” Atlanta defense attorney Page Pate said.
DEFENSE CASE
That left the attorneys for the men to struggle to explain away their statements.
“The evidence suggests that Roddie Bryan legitimately struggles to find the right words,” Bryan’s lawyer, Kevin Gough, told jurors in his closing argument Monday.
Travis McMichael, testifying in his own defense, said he was in shock when he first spoke to police, calling the shooting the most traumatic event of his life.
Greg McMichael’s lawyer suggested maybe he never shouted at Arbery: “Stop, or I’ll blow your f—ing head off” like he told police because the remark wasn’t recorded on the cellphone video of the shooting or the 911 call Greg McMichael made to police. Both of those recordings covered only a small part of the five-minute chase that ended in Arbery’s death.
“You only have a handful of defenses to deal with what is basically a confession,” Pate said.
FAMILIAR FACES
Greg McMichael was a former investigator in the Glynn County district attorney’s office and may have felt like he could navigate trouble among his acquaintances and friends.
It worked for a while. The men weren’t charged for more than two months — only after the video of the shooting surfaced and the case was turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. State agents charged the men two days later.
“This is just a case of a client who talked himself out of trouble and those statements later turned out to put him back into it,” Fleischman said.
Phone records show Greg McMichael called his former boss, District Attorney Jackie Johnson, just after the shooting. Johnson handed off the case to an out-of-town prosecutor, who cited the citizen’s arrest law in recommending no charges. A third prosecutor was reviewing the case when the video surfaced and handed it off to the state.
Johnson was indicted on a felony charge of violating her oath of office and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police for her role in the investigation. Authorities have released little information on Johnson’s actions other than to say she never disclosed that she asked the second prosecutor to advise police in the immediate aftermath of Arbery’s killing.
___
Jeffrey Collins contributed to this report.
News
Washington County: 5 juveniles arrested after St. Paul carjacking and pursuit
Five juveniles were arrested Tuesday night after fleeing police in a stolen car and delaying traffic on Interstate 694.
The pursuit involved several agencies, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, traveled through Mahtomedi and ended on westbound I-694. Stop sticks were deployed to disable the vehicle.
The car was stolen during a carjacking in St. Paul.
There were no injuries.
“Our patrol division, investigations division and special enforcement team, as well as neighboring agencies, have been working closely to provide extra enforcement to apprehend those responsible for vehicle thefts in our county and recover those vehicles that are stolen,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We remind you to remove valuables from your vehicles and lock your vehicles. Do not leave your keys in your vehicle for any reason. Nearly all vehicles that have been stolen recently have had the keys inside.”
The chase and arrest also involved the Minnesota State Patrol, Maplewood Public Safety, the White Bear Lake Police Department and the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
News
Europe’s famed Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
FRANKFURT, Germany — The holiday tree is towering over the main square in this central German city, the chestnuts and sugared almonds are roasted, and kids are clambering aboard the merry-go-round just like they did before the pandemic.
But a surge in coronavirus infections has left an uneasy feeling hanging over Frankfurt’s Christmas market.
To savor a mug of mulled wine — an uncomplicated rite of winter in pre-pandemic times — masked customers must pass through a one-way entrance to a fenced-off wine hut, stopping at the hand sanitizer station. Elsewhere, security officers check vaccination certificates before letting customers head for the steaming sausages and kebabs.
Despite the pandemic inconveniences, stall owners selling ornaments, roasted chestnuts and other holiday-themed items in Frankfurt and other European cities are relieved to be open at all for their first Christmas market in two years, especially with new restrictions taking effect in Germany, Austria and other countries as COVID-19 infections hit record highs.
Merchants who have opened are hoping for at least a fraction of the pre-pandemic holiday sales that can make or break their businesses. Others aren’t so lucky. Many of the famous holiday events have been canceled in Germany and Austria.
Jens Knauer, who crafts intricate, lighted Christmas-themed silhouettes that people can hang in windows, said his hope was simply that the Frankfurt market “stays open as long as possible.”
While Christmas is 40% of annual revenue for many retailers and restaurateurs, “with me, it’s 100%,” Knauer said. “If I can stay open for three weeks, I can make it through the year.”
Purveyors are on edge after other Christmas markets were abruptly shut down in Germany’s Bavaria region, which includes Nuremberg, home of one of the biggest and best-known markets. Stunned exhibitors in Dresden had to pack up their goods when authorities in the eastern Saxony region suddenly imposed new restrictions amid soaring infections.
Markets usually attract elbow-to-elbow crowds to row upon row of ornament and food sellers, foot traffic that spills over into revenue for surrounding hotels and restaurants. This year, the crowds at Frankfurt’s market were vastly thinned out, with the stalls spread out over a larger area.
Heiner Roie, who runs a mulled wine hut in the shape of a wine barrel, said he’s assuming he will see half the business he had in 2019. A shutdown would cause “immense financial damage — it could lead to complete ruin since we haven’t made any income in two years, and at some point, the financial reserves are used up.”
But if people have a little discipline and observe the health measures, “I think we’ll manage it,” he said.
News
Feingold’s last-second field goal gives Marblehead victory
SWAMPSCOTT — Eli Feingold has booted longer kicks … in practice. Never in his life had he made a field goal of this magnitude until Thursday.
The Marblehead High senior stepped onto the Blocksidge Field turf with 2.7 seconds on the clock in a 28-28 game and absolutely drilled the decisive 37-yard field goal as time expired.
Feingold’s second 3-pointer of the season gave the Magicians a wild 31-28 win over Swampscott, pushing their season mark to 11-0 and laying their claim as undisputed Northeastern Conference champion.
“I got the call to warm up by our special teams coach (after Swampscott had tied things at 28-28 with 45.4 seconds left in the game),” said Feingold. “I knew I had to lock in and be ready for the opportunity. I know my holder and snapper will get it down. The line’s great. I just know I have to do my job. I felt it off my foot, felt good, a little low but it went through. That’s all that matters.”
The boot clinched Marblehead’s 11th straight win in the 118th meeting between the teams.
“Why do they always have a kicker?” lamented Swampscott coach Bob Serino, whose Big Blue will take an 11-1 mark into Thursday’s Div. 5 Super Bowl matchup with North Reading.
“I’m kind of speechless right now.”
Swampscott mixed some serious heart in with game-changing plays to slug it out toe-to-toe with the Magicians.
It appeared that Marblehead, up 21-20 to start the fourth quarter, had finally squeezed the life out of the Big Blue with a 14-play, 80-yard march that ate away nearly eight minutes of the period. Josh Robertson (18 of 26, 176 yards) pushed the margin to 28-20 on a perfect 14-yard strike to Connor Cronin with 3:18 left.
The Big Blue could have rolled over, but didn’t.
QB Cam O’Brien showed a little magic of his own, first hitting Cole Hamernick down the middle for 51 and Nakarree Davis for 11 to set up Xaviah Baskin’s 2-yard TD run. O’Brien’s 2-point pass knotted things at 28-28, but those 45.4 ticks left on the clock were all Robertson needed to give Feingold a shot.
“We just tried to get as close to the end zone as possible. The goal was to score a touchdown obviously, but we couldn’t do that,” said Robertson. “We just tried to get it as close as we could for him. It didn’t matter what the yardage was, he was going to drill it.”
Robertson got things moving with a 22-yarder to Cronin (6 catches, 55 yards). He also sandwiched an 8-yard scramble around a pair of 5-yard outs to sure-handed Craig Michalowski, pushing the ball to the Swampscott 20.
And from there, Feingold was money.
On a morning of big plays, it came down to guts and Div. 3 Super Bowl-bound Marblehead had plenty.
“I think it’s just the work we’ve put in. We don’t take any part of the football more lightly than any other, 100% in the film room, 100% in the weight room, 100% when you’re on the field,” said Robertson. “Every single rep you do, you have to be working hard, you have to be resilient, it’s going to translate to games like it did today.”
The teams both got off to flying starts in a 14-13 first quarter. O’Brien broke the ice with a 42-yard TD to Jason Codispoti, and Marblehead answered with a pair of short TD runs from George Percy (21 carries, 55 yards). Bascon closed out the quarter with a dynamic 81-yard kick return.
The teams traded TD catches over the middle quarters with Michalowski scoring for Marblehead and Cole Hamernick answering for Swampscott to set up all the dramatics in the fourth.
Their own words may have doomed men who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Washington County: 5 juveniles arrested after St. Paul carjacking and pursuit
LeBron James Has 2 Indiana Pacers Fans Ejected For Death Threat Chants
Europe’s famed Christmas markets warily open as COVID cases rise
Feingold’s last-second field goal gives Marblehead victory
Column: Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears sneaked past the hapless Detroit Lions after a week that ‘was definitely different.’ But now what?
Raiders beat Cowboys 36-33 in OT on field goal after penalty
Column: ‘This week was definitely different.’ Amid chaos and confusion, Matt Nagy’s Chicago Bears snuck past the hapless Detroit Lions. But now what?
North Quincy rallies to defeat Quincy
Defense doesn’t rest for Malden
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to1 week ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?