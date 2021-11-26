Tips and Tricks to Enhance Your Positioning in Axie Infinity

Payday loans offer quick financial fixes to individuals who do not want to go through long processes of getting loans. They are quickly processed and therefore come in handy even in situations that seem urgent. However, if you are not careful with where you get these loans, you could end up being charged very high interest rates which can eventually put you into more debt.

In recent times there have been an increase in the number of people complaining about the payday loans. A good number of people on realizing irregularities are taking action to get compensation. It may seem impossible, but there are a number of ways you can qualify to make a complaint and actually enjoy payday loan refunds.

1. Fraudulent loans – They are some of the most common among complainants seeking refunds. It is possible for the payday loans to be taken out in your name fraudulently. It is the responsibility of lender to verify identity of customer before approving the loans, but most are not that careful hence the many cases around this issue. If you start getting harassed for a loan, you have no idea about, you have every right to look into the matter. You can try to settle things with the lender or you can directly deal with the financial ombudsman service to get the assistance you need.

2. Unclear repayment – Repayment defaulting can get serious because your debt just keeps on piling in terms of interests and any other charges attracted by the failure to pay. As an applicant, you should get very clear terms of how to pay back the loan including the fees and timeframe. Before you take up the loans you should know the exact total you need to pay back and within what time. When such important information is hidden from you, you can make a complaint to have the extra charges refunded or unreasonable debts taken off your payday loan.

3. Recurring payments – Payday loan providers collect their payment through bank requests. Most use continuous payment authority and you should ensure that you are aware of what this is and you can cancel it. A good lender should also notify you before taking the money out of your bank. There are lenders who keep trying to get access to the funds throughout the day and this translates into huge bank charges for you at the end of the day. You can lay claim of such to have some of the charges offset by the lender.

4. Financial situation – You may be in need of the loan, but it is really up to the lender to determine how qualified you are in terms of repaying the loan on time. Your income, employment, mental health, age, credit history and identity are some of the serious checks the lender should check before approving the payday loans. In case you are unable to repay and the lender overlooked all details with regard to your financial situation, you may actually qualify for a refund.

5. Higher interest rates – Most people when taking out payday loans rarely pay attention to the interest rates. A desperate financial situation can make you ignore such hence end up being charged interest rates that are unfairly high making it harder for you to repay the loan. Lenders are limited to cost cap of around 0.8% of the total about borrowed. This should be inclusive of interest and any other fees applicable to the payday loan. If you are a keen borrower, you will be able to tell when the interests are excessive as well as the fees and this way you can claim for a refund from your lender.