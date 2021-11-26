Top 3 Cryptocurrencies For Investors to Consider in 2021

Bitcoin seems to be the most valued crypto.

Let us take a look at the top 3 best cryptocurrencies to invest & explore in 2021.

Bitcoin (BTC)

A person using the alias Satoshi Nakamoto invented Bitcoin in 2009. The vision behind creating bitcoin was no middlemen – no banks. Bitcoin can be used to purchase Xbox games, book Expedia hotels, buy furniture, etc. But a lot of the buzz is about trading it. Bitcoin’s value soared into the thousands in 2017.

At the moment, bitcoin seems to be the most valued crypto. Because of its high value, many businesses and retailers that accept cryptocurrencies choose to utilize bitcoin over other currencies. One bitcoin may cost up to $60,000. Investing in it is costly but may be worth it.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is an open-source platform that supports smart contracts. A distributed computing infrastructure supports decentralized Digital Applications (Dapps) employing blockchain technology. Developers can create and publish new distributed apps on Ethereum.

It made our list for its technological value. How much you can get for it is not as important as what you can accomplish with it. Even reputable financial firms are developing Ethereum-based applications. On the Ethereum platform, more are on the way.

Binance (BNB)

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, with users in over 180 countries. It is simple to use and has many features suitable for novices. Users may also use its superb Binance Academy to learn more about crypto.

Initially, the currency was based on Ethereum. Binance Chain is the exchange’s new blockchain. The currency is trustworthy given the exchange’s worldwide reputation. Its widespread use warrants investment, and it may be improved. In the beginning, one Binance coin traded for $0.10. But now, it’s worth about $640 for each coin.

A few honorable mentions are Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL). Both are promising and a great investment asset for investors in 2021.