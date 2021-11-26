Connect with us

News

Two dogs die in house fire in Bennett on Thanksgiving, home is uninhabitable

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Two dogs die in house fire in Bennett on Thanksgiving, home is uninhabitable
BENNETT, Colo. — A Bennett home is uninhabitable after a house fire on Thanksgiving.

The call came in at 4:40 p.m. for a fire at a home on E. 56th Avenue, according to Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue.

The fire started outside on the deck and went into the south side of the home.

The owner was out of the home attending a family gathering at the time. No one else was home, but the two family dogs did not survive.

Full story via Denver7

News

Nearly $1 million raised for Missouri man wrongfully convicted in triple murder

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Nearly $1 million raised for Missouri man wrongfully convicted in triple murder
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Donations are pouring in to help a man who was freed from a Missouri prison after a judge found that he was wrongfully convicted in 1979 in a triple killing.

The GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit Kevin Strickland had surpassed $980,000 by Wednesday afternoon, and donations kept coming. Its initial goal was $480,000. Now, the goal is $10 million.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Judge James Welsh, a retired Missouri Court of Appeals judge, ordered Strickland’s release Tuesday, finding that evidence used to convict him had since been recanted or disproven.

News

Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Families continue outdoor Thanksgiving traditions, despite cold weather
ST. LOUIS — Cold temperatures did not stop people from going outdoors to enjoy Thanksgiving traditions throughout the area.

The Gamlin Family, which owns and operates several restaurants in the St. Louis area, celebrated the day with their 36th annual golf tournament. 

“We just like to come out to freeze to death playing golf,” said Derek Gamlin. “We have to keep the tradition in honor of my father, my uncle, my grandfather who passed away — keep it going for years to come.”

In Kirkwood, two high schools faced off for their annual Thanksgiving football game.  The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the Webster Groves Statesmen 65-0 to claim the school’s eighth straight Turkey Day Game victory.

“We’ve been going since my kids were little. So, it’s a great time even if it is freezing cold,” said Kirkwood High School parent Ryan Morgan.

The teams first faced off in 1907, but this year’s game meant more than the score.

“The last year has shown us how much we want to be together, and we’re just thankful for the chance to be together,” said Kirkwood High School parent Meredith Byers. “We’re not from Kirkwood originally. We don’t have family here. So, on Thanksgiving, this is our family.”

Dozens of families kept another Thanksgiving tradition alive, skating at the Steinberg Ice Rink in Forest Park.

“We’ve got some relatives in town, so it’s going to be great to get our kids skating together,” said Daniel Bernstein. “It’s our daughter’s first time skating, so we’re excited to see her have a lot of fun.”

News

Volunteers feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving across St. Louis area

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Volunteers feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving across St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Community members throughout the St. Louis area came together to feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving.

In north St. Louis, volunteers filled plates with holiday favorites, from turkey to potatoes and green bean casserole. Geneva Frost helped organize the event at Berry’s Banquet Hall.

“Anybody who needs a meal, we’re here to serve them,” said Frost. “We just want to let them know that they’re not by themselves.”

The heat from the buffet was not the only source of warmth.

“It’s easy to love your own but it’s so hard for other people to treat other people how they wanted to be treated,” said Frost.

In Cahokia Heights, Illinois, the spirit of giving was found in a mother-daughter duo. Latoya Williams and her mother, Roslyn Price, handed out holiday meals in the Pregame Bar parking lot.

“This is what we do. We take care of people. My mom and I are natural caretakers,” said Williams. “I see too many people struggling here, and there aren’t enough resources to get food, to get money, to get help. Even though this isn’t a big thing, this is something to at least help the community.”

The family made a spread of hot food and remained joyful despite the frigid temperatures.

“It’s a little bit cold. I think I saw a polar bear walking down the street,” Price jokingly said. ”He probably wants to get a plate too.”

The mom and daughter said they just wanted to help those in the community who don’t have family members to spend time with for the holidays.

“Well, we’ll be your family today,” said Price.

Over in Walnut Park, the family atmosphere continued. Chassidy Howard helped prepare a buffet full of Thanksgiving classics at Prospect Hill Church.

“Always had love in my heart,” said Howard. “I just want to give it.”

She and other volunteers not only handed out food but also provided warm clothes to those in need.

“There’s good people in walnut park,” said Howard. “There’s positive things that can go on in Walnut Park,” said Howard.

Organizers for each of the three events plan to host more events throughout the holiday season.

