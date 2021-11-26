Volunteers feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving across St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Community members throughout the St. Louis area came together to feed hundreds of families for Thanksgiving.

In north St. Louis, volunteers filled plates with holiday favorites, from turkey to potatoes and green bean casserole. Geneva Frost helped organize the event at Berry’s Banquet Hall.

“Anybody who needs a meal, we’re here to serve them,” said Frost. “We just want to let them know that they’re not by themselves.”

The heat from the buffet was not the only source of warmth.

“It’s easy to love your own but it’s so hard for other people to treat other people how they wanted to be treated,” said Frost.

In Cahokia Heights, Illinois, the spirit of giving was found in a mother-daughter duo. Latoya Williams and her mother, Roslyn Price, handed out holiday meals in the Pregame Bar parking lot.

“This is what we do. We take care of people. My mom and I are natural caretakers,” said Williams. “I see too many people struggling here, and there aren’t enough resources to get food, to get money, to get help. Even though this isn’t a big thing, this is something to at least help the community.”

The family made a spread of hot food and remained joyful despite the frigid temperatures.

“It’s a little bit cold. I think I saw a polar bear walking down the street,” Price jokingly said. ”He probably wants to get a plate too.”

The mom and daughter said they just wanted to help those in the community who don’t have family members to spend time with for the holidays.

“Well, we’ll be your family today,” said Price.

Over in Walnut Park, the family atmosphere continued. Chassidy Howard helped prepare a buffet full of Thanksgiving classics at Prospect Hill Church.

“Always had love in my heart,” said Howard. “I just want to give it.”

She and other volunteers not only handed out food but also provided warm clothes to those in need.

“There’s good people in walnut park,” said Howard. “There’s positive things that can go on in Walnut Park,” said Howard.

Organizers for each of the three events plan to host more events throughout the holiday season.