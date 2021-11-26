Want To Be a Crypto Millionaire in 2022? Consider These Top 3 Coins!

- But at this low entry cost, a little stake in this token might pay out big.
- The website unites all of Verasity’s goods onto one platform.
Let us take a look at the top 3 Coins that can make the investor a Crypto Millionaire in 2022.
Centric Swap (CNS)
Trading CNS on cryptocurrency exchanges provides consumers with access to Centric Rise (CNR) and liquidity. A decentralized system manages token exchange and self-regulates supply to meet demand.
Centric’s objective is to reduce price volatility, which they regard as the biggest barrier to the broad adoption of cryptocurrencies. The Centric Foundation was formed to promote Centric Rise (CNR) and Centric Swap (CS). This dual token scheme can control the supply of Centric Rise to boost the market price of Centric Swap towards $1. But at this low entry cost, a little stake in this token might pay out big.
Verasity (VRA)
Verasity (VRA) is the next generation of video-sharing designed to reward artists and advertising equally. According to its whitepaper, it does this via its proof-of-value protocol, product layers, and platform esportfightclub.com, which hosts esports competitions like PUBG Mobile.
The website unites all of Verasity’s goods onto one platform. Gradually, platforms compensate users in VRA for watching, subscribing, and winning. It is on our list because it offers 25% APY staking incentives on Verawallet.com.
Trias Token (TRIAS)
An all-platform smart contract execution platform, developer framework, and collaborative environment. It can also be described as a new-generation cross-platform public chain system. Moreover, an Intelligent Autonomous Systems that people can trust.
This innovative technique allows for multi-platform cloud computing that can support public blockchain projects like Ethereum. Furthermore, it plans to introduce forging and NFT farming, launch the TRIAS 3.0 Mainnet, and unveil the Triathon Dungeon and Battleground projects. There’s a lot to like about this great effort.