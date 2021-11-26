News
Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14
As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights as the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment.
The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.
Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not after a report emerged that Bears ownership told coach Matt Nagy they were going to fire him after the Thanksgiving game. Not after Nagy was left by his bosses to refute the report to the media himself.
Santos’ field goal in the final seconds lifted the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the Lions to snap a five-game losing streak and end a nightmare of a week.
Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, filling in for the injured Fields, completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Bears to the victory.
The winning drive included a nice play on third-and-5 in which Dalton shrugged off pressure and found Damiere Byrd for a 13-yard pass to get to midfield. He also hit Byrd on third-and-4 from the 11-yard line — a third down that was shortened by 5 yards when the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts.
Jared Goff’s 17-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson gave the Lions a 14-13 lead with 1:46 to play in the third quarter.
The Lions got the drive going when Goff threw a 17-yard pass to Kalif Raymond and Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness for throwing Raymond down at the end of the play. That got the Lions in Bears territory.
Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury.
After the Bears led 13-7 at halftime, they didn’t score in the third quarter.
Santos missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on a drive that was stalled in part because of Cody Whitehair’s holding penalty on third-and-6 at the Lions 25-yard line.
Here’s how the Week 12 game unfolded.
Week 12 inactives announced
Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.
The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.
Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.
Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.
For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.
Halftime: Bears 13, Lions 7
Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Cairo Santos made two field goals to help the Bears to a 13-7 halftime lead against the Lions at Ford Field.
Dalton completed 16 of 26 passes and led a two-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Dalton completed a 52-yard pass to Darnell Mooney and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham for a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.
Amani Oruwariye picked off Dalton’s pass intended for Damiere Byrd in the end zone later in the second quarter, but the Lions went nowhere on their drive and gave the Bears the ball back with 1:09 to play in the half.
Santos made a 43-yard field goal to end the half.
A Bears defense that got off to a bad start got a takeaway late in the second quarter.
As outside linebacker Robert Quinn took down quarterback Jared Goff, Trevis Gipson punched the ball out and recovered it. Officials originally called Goff down, but Matt Nagy challenged the call and it was overturned.
The Bears started cornerback Artie Burns in place of second-year corner Kindle Vildor, who struggled Sunday against the Ravens, including on their game-winning drive.
The Lions almost immediately picked on Burns. On their first drive, wide receiver Josh Reynolds beat Burns to catch a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead with 9:33 to play in the first quarter.
The Bears got to the 10-yard line on a drive in which Dalton had a 33-yard pass to Mooney and a 17-yard pass to Graham, who made a nice, low grab. But Dalton threw back-to-back incompletions into the end zone on second and third down, the latter nearly an interception by Oruwariye before tight end Jesse James batted it down.
Santos then made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 7-3 with 13:24 to play in the second quarter.
Injury updates
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, briefly went in the injury tent and then remained on the sideline with his helmet off. The Bears announced he was out with a hamstring injury.
Outside linebacker Sam Kamara has been ruled out with a concussion.
Lions running back D’Andre Swift also went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the game.
Justin Fields update
NFL Network reported Thursday that an MRI on rookie QB Justin Fields’ ribs showed he had “tiny fractures” in a few of his ribs.
It’s not a major injury, but worse than the outlet’s original report that initial tests showed his ribs were just bruised.
“We’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace on his pregame show on WBBM-AM 780. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”
Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he didn’t know whether the injury was from a single play or multiple hits. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after he was taken down on a 6-yard run.
Thursday is the first game he has missed since he took over as Bears starter for then-injured Andy Dalton in Week 3.
At Halas Hall this week …
After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.
Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52
By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV
MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating fire swept through a Siberian coal mine Thursday, killing 52 miners and rescuers about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian news reports said.
Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and a high concentration of carbon monoxide fumes from the fire.
The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors.
The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia when a fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.
Later in the day, six rescuers also died while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine, the news reports said.
Regional officials declared three days of mourning.
Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin told reporters that the fire most likely resulted from a methane explosion caused by a spark.
Explosions of methane released from coal beds during mining are rare but they cause the most fatalities in the coal mining industry.
The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could only be stretched for a few more hours.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.
President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the dead and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those injured.
In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.
The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.
Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.
___
Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.
Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale
There’s never much of a secret as to what type of team the Colorado Buffaloes are going to face when they meet up with Utah.
Every year, the Utes have a tough and physical defense, a tough and physical offensive line and a stable of tough and physical running backs.
Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 17th season, Utah has the most consistent and reliable program in the Pac-12 South division if not the entire league.
Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is 17 games into his tenure and is still trying to set the foundation that exists in Salt Lake City.
“That’s what we all aspire to do,” Dorrell said of Utah’s consistency. “Once we get a chance to get a foundation set in your program and start building with recruiting classes and start having the natural ascension through your program with seniors being able to help coach the younger players and it kind of rejuvenate itself year after year. We’re just in the beginning stages of that.”
On Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the established Utes will host the rebuilding Buffaloes in the regular-season finale.
A week ago, Whittingham became the winningest coach in Utah history (142-69) as his team wrapped up its third South division title in the last four years. The Utes will be playing in their 14th bowl game under Whittingham and they have posted 15 winning seasons under his watch.
“If you get a chance to be at a place for a long period of time, your foundation and what you are as a program gets really established, and you have years of classes that go through that program that have a great feel of what the expectations are and their systems of what they play defensively and offensively,” Dorrell said.
Whittingham also had the luxury of being a Utah assistant coach for 11 years – the last 10 as defensive coordinator – before taking over as head coach. He succeeded Urban Meyer, who went 22-2 in his two seasons as head coach.
About 21 months ago, Dorrell took over CU program without a recent history of winning, and he’s still laying a foundation that was difficult to set a year ago. Dorrell did win Pac-12 coach of the year honors in 2020 for leading the Buffs to a 4-2 record during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign, but Dorrell called that a “weird” year.
“(Last season) really doesn’t count, in my opinion, because it was a COVID year,” he said. “This year is kind of that year, really, you’re building that strong foundation now.”
A week ago, the Buffs knocked off Washington, 20-17, and while it wasn’t pretty, it was a victory that they believe can help set a foundation.
“It’s just definitely showing that we have what we need to have to win games,” cornerback Christian Gonzalez said. “We’ve just got to play together and play 60 minutes and not one half; put it all together and we’ve got what we need.”
They’re getting there, anyway.
Regardless of the outcome, Utah will head to Las Vegas next week for the Pac-12 championship game and then prepare for yet another bowl appearance. CU, meanwhile, will leave Salt Lake City with an eye towards the future – and the hope that it can be a game that sets the tone for the offseason.
“It absolutely can,” center Colby Pursell said. “Utah is a good team. They’re a very good measuring tool. If we can beat Utah, we know where we’re at now.”
Unlike Utah, CU is still trying to establish an identity and a winning culture. Dorrell doesn’t have the Buffs’ program rolling the way Whittingham has Utah going, but he’s encouraged as he looks ahead.
“The one thing I’m proud about this team is that they do have a lot of fight in them,” Dorrell said. “We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to continue to bring them and develop them better so that they can do things at a higher level of consistency. And I think that’s coming, I really do. I feel we’re heading in the right direction.”
Game at a Glance
Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes (4-7, 3-5 Pac-12) at No. 16 Utah Utes (8-3, 7-1)
Kickoff: 2:05 p.m. MST
Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Playing surface: FieldTurf.
TV: Fox
Radio: KOA (850 AM & 94.1 FM)
Odds: Utah by 24
Series: Tied 32-32-3
Dolphins-Panthers predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win fourth straight game?
Dolphins (4-7) at Panthers (5-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
Latest line: Panthers are favored by 1 1/2 points. Over/under: 42.
Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-5): Dolphins 24, Carolina 20
The Dolphins have found some confidence the last few weeks as well as their dominant defense. Cam Newton had a good first week back at Carolina. But this is a good set-up for the Dolphins to win their fourth straight game and help salvage a disappointing season — and perhaps several coaching jobs.
Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 21, Panthers 17
I feel like I’m putting too much faith in a team that lost seven straight games earlier this season, but the Dolphins are warming up and Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and efficiency gives the team a chance to win every Sunday. Brian Flores just needs to get his support system — receivers, tailbacks and offensive linemen — to play better, giving the improved defense a chance to secure a victory.
David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 20, Panthers 17
It will be difficult against this Panthers defense that gets pressure on the quarterback and is No. 1 in pass defense, but the Dolphins should ride the momentum at home against another sub-.500 team. The defense carries the Dolphins, and the offense finds ways to put together a couple of touchdown drives or maybe the defense can create a game-changing turnover. Familiarity with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from him spending last year in New England also helps. Miami should pull one out in similar fashion to the Week 1 win at the Patriots.
Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 23, Panthers 20
The return of quarterback Cam Newton sparked Carolina last week, and running back Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers’ rushing game even more dangerous. Can the Dolphins defense keep the lid on these two? The defense has looked stronger of late, especially against the Ravens’ impressive offense. It will be close, but I think Tua Tagovailoa will be good enough to get enough points on the board, and the Dolphins defense will get it done at home.
Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Panthers 23, Dolphins 20
Carolina leads the league in pass defense and has the No. 2-ranked overall defense in the NFL. Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick leads the NFC with 10 1/2 sacks and has 18 sacks in his last 15 games. The Dolphins’ struggling offensive line will be hard-pressed to slow him down. On offense, Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton should move the ball against the Dolphins’ 29th-ranked defense.
Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-5): Panthers 19, Dolphins 13
Carolina has allowed 114.5 rushing yards a game, good for a mediocre 19th in the league, but that middling ranking hides a deeper statistical truth: In four of their 10 games, they have allowed a combined 784 yards on the ground (196.0 per game) against teams in the top half of the NFL in running yards per game. They have locked down the teams for whom running is more of a challenge to the tune of 62.2 yards a game. The Dolphins average 77.4 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the NFL. If Carolina can make Miami’s second and third downs of long yardage, it could be a long day.
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
What are the biggest health challenges facing youth and teens?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
