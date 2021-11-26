Connect with us

News

Week 12 recap: Chicago Bears need a 4th-quarter rally — and a FG as time expires — to snap their 5-game losing streak and beat the winless Detroit Lions 16-14

Published

1 min ago

on

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions: Everything you need to know about the Week 12 game before the Thanksgiving kickoff
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

As Cairo Santos sent a 28-yard field goal through the uprights as the seconds wound down Thursday afternoon, he saved the Chicago Bears from a bad week turning into an even bigger embarrassment.

The Bears didn’t need to give the Detroit Lions their first win of the season on Thanksgiving at Ford Field.

Not after Bears rookie Justin Fields injured his ribs and was forced to sit out. Not after a report emerged that Bears ownership told coach Matt Nagy they were going to fire him after the Thanksgiving game. Not after Nagy was left by his bosses to refute the report to the media himself.

Santos’ field goal in the final seconds lifted the Bears to a 16-14 victory over the Lions to snap a five-game losing streak and end a nightmare of a week.

Bears quarterback Andy Dalton, filling in for the injured Fields, completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards, a touchdown and an interception to lead the Bears to the victory.

The winning drive included a nice play on third-and-5 in which Dalton shrugged off pressure and found Damiere Byrd for a 13-yard pass to get to midfield. He also hit Byrd on third-and-4 from the 11-yard line — a third down that was shortened by 5 yards when the Lions were penalized for calling back-to-back timeouts.

Jared Goff’s 17-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Hockenson gave the Lions a 14-13 lead with 1:46 to play in the third quarter.

The Lions got the drive going when Goff threw a 17-yard pass to Kalif Raymond and Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones was called for a 15-yard unnecessary roughness for throwing Raymond down at the end of the play. That got the Lions in Bears territory.

Goff completed 21 of 25 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns against a Bears defense that lost inside linebacker Roquan Smith to a hamstring injury.

After the Bears led 13-7 at halftime, they didn’t score in the third quarter.

Santos missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt on a drive that was stalled in part because of Cody Whitehair’s holding penalty on third-and-6 at the Lions 25-yard line.

Here’s how the Week 12 game unfolded.

Week 12 inactives announced

Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson will not play in Thursday’s game against the Lions as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Robinson was listed as doubtful to play after he didn’t practice all week.

The Bears previously announced quarterback Justin Fields (ribs), running back Damien Williams (calf) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (ankle) would not play because of their injuries.

Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Teez Tabor, tight end Jesper Horsted and defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson will make his return from a hamstring injury after he missed the last two games.

For the Lions, wide receiver Trinity Benson, quarterback David Blough, outside linebacker Trey Flowers, and offensive linemen Matt Nelson and Halapoulivaati Vaitai are inactive.

Halftime: Bears 13, Lions 7

Andy Dalton threw for 220 yards and a touchdown and Cairo Santos made two field goals to help the Bears to a 13-7 halftime lead against the Lions at Ford Field.

Dalton completed 16 of 26 passes and led a two-play, 69-yard touchdown drive. Dalton completed a 52-yard pass to Darnell Mooney and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham for a 10-7 lead late in the second quarter.

Amani Oruwariye picked off Dalton’s pass intended for Damiere Byrd in the end zone later in the second quarter, but the Lions went nowhere on their drive and gave the Bears the ball back with 1:09 to play in the half.

Santos made a 43-yard field goal to end the half.

A Bears defense that got off to a bad start got a takeaway late in the second quarter.

As outside linebacker Robert Quinn took down quarterback Jared Goff, Trevis Gipson punched the ball out and recovered it. Officials originally called Goff down, but Matt Nagy challenged the call and it was overturned.

The Bears started cornerback Artie Burns in place of second-year corner Kindle Vildor, who struggled Sunday against the Ravens, including on their game-winning drive.

The Lions almost immediately picked on Burns. On their first drive, wide receiver Josh Reynolds beat Burns to catch a 39-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff for a 7-0 lead with 9:33 to play in the first quarter.

The Bears got to the 10-yard line on a drive in which Dalton had a 33-yard pass to Mooney and a 17-yard pass to Graham, who made a nice, low grab. But Dalton threw back-to-back incompletions into the end zone on second and third down, the latter nearly an interception by Oruwariye before tight end Jesse James batted it down.

Santos then made a 28-yard field goal to cut the Lions’ lead to 7-3 with 13:24 to play in the second quarter.

Injury updates

Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith left the game on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter, briefly went in the injury tent and then remained on the sideline with his helmet off. The Bears announced he was out with a hamstring injury.

Outside linebacker Sam Kamara has been ruled out with a concussion.

Lions running back D’Andre Swift also went down in the second quarter with a shoulder injury and is out for the rest of the game.

Justin Fields update

NFL Network reported Thursday that an MRI on rookie QB Justin Fields’ ribs showed he had “tiny fractures” in a few of his ribs.

It’s not a major injury, but worse than the outlet’s original report that initial tests showed his ribs were just bruised.

“We’re really fortunate that it’s nothing long-term; it’s definitely not an IR thing,” said Bears general manager Ryan Pace on his pregame show on WBBM-AM 780. “It’s more of a day-to-day thing. We’ll get through this game. The good thing about it is you’ll have some extra time after this game to re-evaluate, not just Justin but some other guys, get them healthy, and get them ready to roll.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy said earlier this week he didn’t know whether the injury was from a single play or multiple hits. Fields left Sunday’s loss to the Ravens early in the third quarter after he was taken down on a 6-yard run.

Thursday is the first game he has missed since he took over as Bears starter for then-injured Andy Dalton in Week 3.

At Halas Hall this week …

After the Bears’ fifth straight loss Sunday against the Ravens, their short week to get ready for the Lions was disrupted by a report that the Bears planned to fire coach Matt Nagy after the Thanksgiving game. Bears Chairman George McCaskey told players and coaches that report was not true, according to the Athletic, but it still put a wrinkle in the team’s preparations.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Russia: Death toll from Siberian coal mine fire raised to 52
google news

By DARIA LITVINOVA and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

MOSCOW (AP) — A devastating fire swept through a Siberian coal mine Thursday, killing 52 miners and rescuers about 250 meters (820 feet) underground, Russian news reports said.

Hours after a methane gas explosion and fire filled the mine with toxic fumes, rescuers found 14 bodies but then were forced to halt the search for 38 others because of a buildup of methane and a high concentration of carbon monoxide fumes from the fire.

The state Tass and RIA-Novosti news agencies cited emergency officials as saying that there was no chance of finding any survivors.

The Interfax news agency cited a representative of the regional administration who also put the death toll from Thursday’s fire at 52, saying they died of carbon monoxide poisoning.

A total of 285 people were in the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia when a fire erupted and smoke quickly filled the mine through the ventilation system. Rescuers led to the surface 239 miners, 49 of whom were injured, and found 11 bodies.

Later in the day, six rescuers also died while searching for others trapped in a remote section of the mine, the news reports said.

Regional officials declared three days of mourning.

Russia’s Deputy Prosecutor General Dmitry Demeshin told reporters that the fire most likely resulted from a methane explosion caused by a spark.

Explosions of methane released from coal beds during mining are rare but they cause the most fatalities in the coal mining industry.

The Interfax news agency reported that miners have oxygen supplies normally lasting for six hours that could only be stretched for a few more hours.

Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the fire over violations of safety regulations that led to deaths. It said the mine director and two senior managers were detained.

President Vladimir Putin extended his condolences to the families of the dead and ordered the government to offer all necessary assistance to those injured.

In 2016, 36 miners were killed in a series of methane explosions in a coal mine in Russia’s far north. In the wake of the incident, authorities analyzed the safety of the country’s 58 coal mines and declared 20 of them, or 34%, potentially unsafe.

The Listvyazhnaya mine wasn’t among them at the time, according to media reports.

Russia’s state technology and ecology watchdog, Rostekhnadzor, inspected the mine in April and registered 139 violations, including breaching fire safety regulations.

___

Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Building CU Buffs face established Utah in finale
google news

There’s never much of a secret as to what type of team the Colorado Buffaloes are going to face when they meet up with Utah.

Every year, the Utes have a tough and physical defense, a tough and physical offensive line and a stable of tough and physical running backs.

Led by head coach Kyle Whittingham, now in his 17th season, Utah has the most consistent and reliable program in the Pac-12 South division if not the entire league.

Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell is 17 games into his tenure and is still trying to set the foundation that exists in Salt Lake City.

“That’s what we all aspire to do,” Dorrell said of Utah’s consistency. “Once we get a chance to get a foundation set in your program and start building with recruiting classes and start having the natural ascension through your program with seniors being able to help coach the younger players and it kind of rejuvenate itself year after year. We’re just in the beginning stages of that.”

On Friday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, the established Utes will host the rebuilding Buffaloes in the regular-season finale.

A week ago, Whittingham became the winningest coach in Utah history (142-69) as his team wrapped up its third South division title in the last four years. The Utes will be playing in their 14th bowl game under Whittingham and they have posted 15 winning seasons under his watch.

“If you get a chance to be at a place for a long period of time, your foundation and what you are as a program gets really established, and you have years of classes that go through that program that have a great feel of what the expectations are and their systems of what they play defensively and offensively,” Dorrell said.

Whittingham also had the luxury of being a Utah assistant coach for 11 years – the last 10 as defensive coordinator – before taking over as head coach. He succeeded Urban Meyer, who went 22-2 in his two seasons as head coach.

About 21 months ago, Dorrell took over CU program without a recent history of winning, and he’s still laying a foundation that was difficult to set a year ago. Dorrell did win Pac-12 coach of the year honors in 2020 for leading the Buffs to a 4-2 record during the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened campaign, but Dorrell called that a “weird” year.

“(Last season) really doesn’t count, in my opinion, because it was a COVID year,” he said. “This year is kind of that year, really, you’re building that strong foundation now.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Dolphins-Panthers predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win fourth straight game?

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 26, 2021

By

Dolphins-Panthers predictions: Will suddenly surging Dolphins win fourth straight game?
google news

Dolphins (4-7) at Panthers (5-6), Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

Latest line: Panthers are favored by 1 1/2 points. Over/under: 42.

Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist (Season record: 6-5): Dolphins 24, Carolina 20

The Dolphins have found some confidence the last few weeks as well as their dominant defense. Cam Newton had a good first week back at Carolina. But this is a good set-up for the Dolphins to win their fourth straight game and help salvage a disappointing season — and perhaps several coaching jobs.

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 21, Panthers 17

I feel like I’m putting too much faith in a team that lost seven straight games earlier this season, but the Dolphins are warming up and Tua Tagovailoa’s accuracy and efficiency gives the team a chance to win every Sunday. Brian Flores just needs to get his support system — receivers, tailbacks and offensive linemen — to play better, giving the improved defense a chance to secure a victory.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 20, Panthers 17

It will be difficult against this Panthers defense that gets pressure on the quarterback and is No. 1 in pass defense, but the Dolphins should ride the momentum at home against another sub-.500 team. The defense carries the Dolphins, and the offense finds ways to put together a couple of touchdown drives or maybe the defense can create a game-changing turnover. Familiarity with Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from him spending last year in New England also helps. Miami should pull one out in similar fashion to the Week 1 win at the Patriots.

Kathy Laughlin, Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Dolphins 23, Panthers 20

The return of quarterback Cam Newton sparked Carolina last week, and running back Christian McCaffrey makes the Panthers’ rushing game even more dangerous. Can the Dolphins defense keep the lid on these two? The defense has looked stronger of late, especially against the Ravens’ impressive offense. It will be close, but I think Tua Tagovailoa will be good enough to get enough points on the board, and the Dolphins defense will get it done at home.

Keven Lerner, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 7-4): Panthers 23, Dolphins 20

Carolina leads the league in pass defense and has the No. 2-ranked overall defense in the NFL. Panthers linebacker Haason Reddick leads the NFC with 10 1/2 sacks and has 18 sacks in his last 15 games. The Dolphins’ struggling offensive line will be hard-pressed to slow him down. On offense, Christian McCaffrey and Cam Newton should move the ball against the Dolphins’ 29th-ranked defense.

Steve Svekis, Assistant Sports Editor (Season record: 6-5): Panthers 19, Dolphins 13

Carolina has allowed 114.5 rushing yards a game, good for a mediocre 19th in the league, but that middling ranking hides a deeper statistical truth: In four of their 10 games, they have allowed a combined 784 yards on the ground (196.0 per game) against teams in the top half of the NFL in running yards per game. They have locked down the teams for whom running is more of a challenge to the tune of 62.2 yards a game. The Dolphins average 77.4 yards per game on the ground, second-worst in the NFL. If Carolina can make Miami’s second and third downs of long yardage, it could be a long day.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending