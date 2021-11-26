Celebrities
What to do as we walk into the pandemic’s fifth wave – Macleans.ca
Vaxx Populi: If the worsening situation in Europe is foreshadowing what’s to come, get ready, Canada
Dr. Malgorzata Gasperowicz has a routine when she gets into a taxi: she makes sure the driver is wearing a mask, rolls down the windows, then often talks to the driver about the risks of airborne transmission of COVID-19 and then gives him a KN95 mask, because most drivers don’t know about the airborne risks of the disease, she says. It’s one way she helps spread the word that the dangers inherent in this pandemic aren’t over, especially as the temperatures fall and case counts climb.
Gasperowicz has been modelling the pandemic since its start, using the skills she developed as a developmental biologist at the University of Calgary to track the possible and probable trajectories of wave after wave of cases, hospitalizations and deaths. And right now, she’s worried about what she’s seeing in the data. When asked to rate the likelihood of a fifth wave hitting Canada this winter, she pauses, then says it’s seven or eight out of 10, depending on how governments react to changing circumstances on the ground.
“We’re in a very risky state,” she says. “It all depends on what our politicians will do,” as they set the policies for their jurisdictions. Significantly, most provinces have relaxed public health measures in recent months. For example, just before Thanksgiving, the Ontario government lifted all capacity limits in arenas, gyms and theatres.
In particular, Gasperowicz is worried that the worsening situation in Europe may foreshadow what is to come here. There, many countries relaxed public health measures as vaccination rates climbed earlier in the year. Now, they are experiencing huge surges of cases. For instance, in Portugal, daily case counts now average 227 cases per million population, compared to 73 a month earlier, despite having 88 per cent of its entire population double vaxxed, compared to Canada’s 76 per cent. Germany’s rate is 633 new cases per million population, more than four times its rate a month earlier. There, hospital admissions are soaring and ICUs in COVID hotspots are at capacity (the country’s vaccination rate is 67 per cent). In some nations, restrictions are being reintroduced, including in Germany, where outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel called the situation “highly dramatic.”
INDICATORS:
It’s been a while since people jumped on the pandemic data every day to see if things were getting better or worse. So, as the holidays approach, these are the indicators that Gasperowicz suggests keeping an eye on:
Daily cases counts: She looks at seven-day averages to see trends. Right now, the overall national average, which recently bottomed out at 2,241 a day at the beginning of the month, is now at 2,561 a day, according to COVID-19 Tracker Canada. And some provinces are going up even faster, including Ontario, which has nearly doubled its daily average in the past three weeks.
Effective reproduction number (Rt): Currently, Canada’s overall Rt value is above one, meaning that each person infected with SARS-CoV-2 is infecting more than one other person. That high rate of transmission means cases can slip into a surge at any moment. (A good Rt would be well below 1.0, ideally around 0.6, which would allow for community transmission to be stopped in a given region in weeks.) The provinces with Rt values trending in the wrong direction are Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba and New Brunswick. And the other provinces and territories aren’t doing that much better as the virus is spreading, especially in indoor surroundings.
Test positivity rates: A higher percentage of positive COVID-19 tests can indicate more community spread of the virus. In two hotspots in southwestern Ontario, the test positivity is more than 15 per cent, according to ICES data, compared to a provincial rate of 2.6 per cent. In Alberta, where cases have been falling since its fourth wave, test positivity has stopped declining, and is now slowly increasing to more than five per cent.
SOLUTIONS:
In addition to reimposing public health measures, Canada has options to suppress a fifth wave of COVID-19 cases that weren’t widely used or available last winter, Gasperowicz says.
Vaccines: Right now, unvaccinated children account for around half of all cases of COVID-19. The current rollout of vaccines to those in the 5 to 11 age group should help reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19. Earlier this month, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines as third doses for all adults 18 years and older. The boosters, to be given at least six months after the second dose, are now being given to seniors and those with compromised immune systems, but Gasperowicz and others would like to dramatically expand the pool of adults entitled to booster shots, especially those in the highest-risk settings, such as essential and front-line workers including teachers, retail staff and health-care workers. Already in the United States, third shots are available to all adults.
Airborne transmission: For most of the pandemic, governments and the World Health Organization said that the virus spreads through droplets, leading to safety protocols such as Plexiglass barriers and surface washing. Now, a growing number of scientists are saying that evidence shows the virus is airborne. On Nov. 12, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, came as close as any high-profile Canadian official has come to saying that this is an airborne virus: “We’ve learned how the virus can linger in fine aerosols and remain suspended in the air we breathe, much as expelled smoke lingers in poorly ventilated spaces. And similar to second-hand smoke, those in close proximity to the infected person inhale more aerosols.”
Gasperowicz believes governments have to be more explicit about the airborne dangers, including that the virus can linger in a room even if no one is there or if the air is not properly circulated and purified. For instance, Britain has created ads about mitigating the risks of indoor gatherings.
To deal with the airborne risks, Gasperowicz wants HEPA air purifiers to be widely used, and for CO2 monitors that indicate the strength of an indoor ventilation system to be on display (the lower the level of CO2, the better the air quality). In Japan, real time CO2 levels are now posted for each screening room at movie multiplexes.
Rapid tests: The tests, which haven’t been widely used or available in Canada, should be as ubiquitous here as they are in Europe where they are either free from governments or sold for a few dollars a test. Indeed, one of Gasperowicz’s friends in Austria was in her first week of teaching a class of 30 students when five tested positive through those quick tests even though they hadn’t displayed symptoms.
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands & Share A Laugh In New PDA Photos From Date Night
There’s nothing like love to bring a smile to Kim Kardashian’s face. The ‘KUWTK’ star enjoyed a little PDA with Pete Davidson during her recent date night in Santa Monica.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson took their romance to Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday (Nov. 21). The fun didn’t stop with dinner. In photos taken of Kim, 41, and Pete, 28, heading to their car, the Saturday Night funnyman held hands with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum. Once they got in, someone said something funny because both Kim and Pete started to crack up. It was a fun date night at one of the town’s trendiest eateries.
Pete may have had a good reason to be smiling. In previously published photos, Pete seemed to sport a dark spot on the side of his neck. Some theorized this was a hickey, meaning that Kim might have helped herself to some early “dessert” during the dinner date. The two supposedly dined in a private room in the restaurant, away from the rest of the customers, and packed on the PDA as they made their exit. This came mere days after they were spotted holding hands in public for the first time, confirming their rumored romance.
Days after this public display of affection, Kim’s estranged husband, Kanye “Ye” West, appeared at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (Nov. 24). During the charity event, aimed at helping those living in and near Los Angeles’ Skid Row, Kanye delivered a speech where he said that he’s “made mistakes” and “publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband.” Ye ultimately said that he needed “to be next to my children as much as possible … I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”
Kim filed for divorce from Ye in February 2021. During Ye’s appearance on the Nov. 4 episode of Drink Champs, the “Hurricane” rapper took objection to people painting his marriage as over. “SNL was making my wife say, ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t ever seen the papers,” he said. “We ain’t even divorced. That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to be together. I want us to be together. But if you look at the media, that’s not what they’re promoting.”
Penelope Disick & North West Lip-Sync Willow Smith’s Viral Song In Adorable Video — Watch
Penelope Disick and North West jammed out to Willow Smith’s ‘Meet Me At Our Spot’ and showed off their lip-syncing skills in Kourtney Kardashian’s adorable TikTok video.
Penelope Disick and North West are only 9 and 8 years old, but they know their TikTok trends! Kourtney Kardashian, 42, posted the cutest video on November 24 of the two cousins lip-syncing Willow Smith, Tyler Cole, and THE ANXIETY’s song “Meet Me At Our Spot.” Penelope and North also danced to the song as they lip-synced the song, which has gone viral on TikTok.
@kourtneykardashian
Penelope is clearly a huge fan of TikTok. Kourtney has posted a number of TikTok videos featuring her only daughter. In September 2021, Kourtney and Penelope got on the “pink pink pink, girls girls girls” dance trend. The song is from the Disney Channel series Liv & Maddie. Penelope has also recreated an iconic KUWTK scene featuring her mom in another TikTok video.
North has joined in on Penelope’s TikTok fun before as well. In August 2021, Penelope and North dressed up as poop emojis with their friends. Kourtney shared the video of the cousins walking around in their costumes and wrote, “Are we dreaming?”
North and Penelope aren’t just cousins, they’re best friends! The little Kardashians have been inseparable for years, especially since they’re less than a year apart in age. From dance class to Halloween, North and Penelope do everything together.
Penelope has had an eventful few months. Her mom got engaged to Travis Barker, 46, in October 2021 after a whirlwind romance. HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY from a source close to the Kardashians that Kourtney’s kids, which also include Mason and Reign, are excited about their mom’s engagement to the famous drummer.
“The kids are super happy about this, as is Kourtney’s entire family,” our source said. “They adore Travis and they love their blended family.”
Penelope is the middle child of Kourtney and Scott Disick, 38. The former couple has a great co-parenting relationship, and Scott is constantly posting photos of his own with their kids. He adorably calls Penelope his “pinop” in social media posts.
Over 3.5k People Swear By This Long-Sleeve Cutout Top That’s Perfect For Yoga
Feel your best while looking your best with the best cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon that customers absolutely love! Shop it here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Feel free-flowing and at peace while doing your down dog in a fan-favorite cutout long-sleeve shirt from Amazon! The Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt comes in a variety of colors with an open-back and stylish twisted bottom, for an amazing price of $18.68. The open back and slightly loose fit creates a breezy feel with more cooling as your yoga practice heats up, and the cuffs have elasticity and you can push them up to the elbow when you exercise, providing more freedom.
Purchase the Bestisun Yoga Workout Shirt for $18.68.
Coming in 16 vibrant colors, including black, gray-green, wine, and khaki, the cutout long-sleeve shirt is 95% rayon and 5% spandex and combines fashion, function, and performance. This shirt has over 3,500 ratings from verified customers who rave over the comfort and fit of this cutout long-sleeve top! “Love this material. It’s soft and comfortable. I ordered the Medium and am 5’6″ 140lbs and it’s loose around my midsection which I was looking for. The sleeves are long enough to go past my wrists if I wanted them to but snug enough that they stay pushed back when I need them outta the way. It does rise up when I have my hands over my head but that doesn’t bother me. I wear this to the gym or just lounging around the house and very happy with this purchase,” one user wrote, alongside a picture of herself rocking the gray option.
“Edited: had originally left a review about how the shirt shrinks. The company contacted me and was willing to send a new one. Great and prompt customer service. The shirt does not have washing instructions in it but they recommended handwashing in cold water and line drying to preserve the size and shape of the shirt. Comfortable and great fabric. Will likely order again in another color,” another satisfied customer shared.
A third purchaser added, “I. Love. This. Top! The open-back design is so cute and simple but is perfect for those days when I am wearing my cuter sports bras or lacy bralettes. The shirt is so soft and comfortable, easy to wash, and flowy/not staticky. I would say it is pretty true to size, too. It is not form-fitting but nicely fitted, with enough wiggle room to do whatever activities you have planned.”
If you aren’t super into yoga, this cutout long-sleeve shirt can be used for any activity, from running to simply lounging around the house or even looking cute going out and about. In need of the perfect pair of leggings to match this top? Look no further than the Baleaf Fleece-Lined High Waisted Thermal Yoga Pants for only $28! Never be cold while working out again, thanks to these life-changing thermal yoga pants. They are 87% polyester and 13% spandex, making them breathable during whatever your fitness class of choice might be. They are the perfect match for this cutout long-sleeve shirt!
