News
3 die in rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson
ST. LOUIS – Three people died in a rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver of a speeding car lost control along eastbound I-270. They hit two SUVs before flying off the highway, rolling over, and ending up hitting a fence along Pershall Road.
Two men and a woman inside that car were not wearing seatbelts and were killed in the crash. Four other people, including a seven and 13-year-old were hurt.
The crash happened at approximately 6:05 p.m.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
Suggest a Correction
News
EXPLAINER: What we know and don’t know about omicron variant
By JAMEY KEATEN and MARIA CHENG
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations.
Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe suspended incoming flights after scientists in South Africa last week identified the new version that appears to have been behind a recent spike in COVID-19 infections in the country’s most populous province.
Over the weekend, the list of countries that have spotted the new variant in travelers grew. Portugal detected 13 cases linked to the new variant among members of a single soccer club — only one of whom had recently traveled to South Africa.
On Friday, WHO designated it as a “variant of concern,” its most serious designation of a COVID-19 variant, and called it “omicron” as the latest entry into its Greek alphabet classification system designed to avoid stigmatizing countries of origin and simplify understanding.
___
WHAT DO WE KNOW ABOUT OMICRON?
By Sunday, U.N. health agency issued a statement on omicron that boiled down to: We don’t know much yet.
It said it wasn’t clear whether omicron is more transmissible — more easily spread between people — compared to other variants like the highly transmissible delta variant. It said it wasn’t clear if infection with omicron causes more severe disease, even as it cited data from South Africa showing rising rates of hospitalization there — but that could just be because more people are getting infected with COVID-19, not specifically omicron.
From just over 200 new confirmed cases per day in recent weeks, South Africa saw the number of new daily cases rocket to more than 3,200 on Saturday, most in Gauteng, the country’s most populous province.
Now, up to 90% of the new cases in Gauteng are caused by it, according to Tulio de Oliveira, director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform.
“There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with omicron are different from those from other variants,” WHO said. It said there’s no evidence — yet — that COVID vaccines, tests and treatments are any less effective against the new version.
___
WHY ARE SCIENTISTS WORRIED ABOUT THIS NEW VARIANT?
So far, the main difference with other variants appears to be that there may be an increased risk of reinfection with omicron — in other words, that people who’ve already had COVID-19 could get reinfected more easily.
The variant appears to have a high number of mutations — about 30 — in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.
Some experts say that could mean that vaccine makers may have to adapt their products at some point.
Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data so far suggest the new variant has mutations “consistent with enhanced transmissibility,” but said that “the significance of many of the mutations is still not known.”
Lawrence Young, a virologist at the University of Warwick, described omicron as “the most heavily mutated version of the virus we have seen,” including potentially worrying changes never before seen all in the same virus.
___
WHAT SETS OMICRON APART?
Scientists know that omicron is genetically distinct from previous variants including the beta and delta variants, but don’t know if these genetic changes make it any more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication the variant causes more severe disease.
It will likely take weeks to sort out if omicron is more infectious and if vaccines are still effective against it.
Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London said it was “extremely unlikely” that current vaccines wouldn’t work, noting they are effective against numerous other variants.
Even though some of the genetic changes in omicron appear worrying, it’s still unclear if they will pose a public health threat. Some previous variants, like the beta variant, initially alarmed scientists but didn’t end up spreading very far.
“We don’t know if this new variant could get a toehold in regions where delta is,” said Peacock of the University of Cambridge. “The jury is out on how well this variant will do where there are other variants circulating.”
To date, delta is by far the most predominant form of COVID-19, accounting for more than 99% of sequences submitted to the world’s biggest public database.
___
HOW DID THIS NEW VARIANT ARISE?
The coronavirus mutates as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying genetic changes, often just die out. Scientists monitor COVID-19 sequences for mutations that could make the disease more transmissible or deadly, but they can’t determine that simply by looking at the virus.
Peacock said the variant “may have evolved in someone who was infected but could then not clear the virus, giving the virus the chance to genetically evolve,” in a scenario similar to how experts think the alpha variant — which was first identified in England — also emerged, by mutating in an immune-compromised person.
ARE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS JUSTIFIED?
Depends on who you ask.
Israel is banning foreigners from entering the country and Morocco stopped all incoming international air travel. Scores of countries in Europe, North America, Africa and beyond restricted flights from southern Africa.
Given the recent rapid rise in COVID-19 in South Africa, restricting travel from the region is “prudent” and would buy authorities more time, said Neil Ferguson, an infectious diseases expert at Imperial College London.
But WHO noted that such restrictions are often limited in their effect and urged countries to keep borders open.
South Africa’s government said the country was being treated unfairly because it has advanced genomic sequencing and could detect the variant quicker and asked other countries to reconsider the travel bans.
___
AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng reported from London.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Denver still without snow but climatologists say they’re more concerned by snowpack levels out west
With each passing, snowless day, Denver extends its new record of the latest date at which the first measurable snow falls, busting through the old record of Nov. 21, set in 1934.
Climatologists are watching as the record climbs, estimating Denver’s dry spell could last until early December. But that’s not nearly as worrisome as the lagging snowpack levels in southwest Colorado, they say, specifically in the Sangre de Cristo, San Juan and San Miguel mountains.
Colorado needs an above-average snowpack year to start recovering from a dry summer this year and last year, Climatologist Becky Bolinger of Colorado State University said. Without that snowpack, water levels along the parched Colorado River will likely remain low.
The Colorado River and its tributaries already face historically low water levels. For the first time, the federal Bureau of Reclamation this year ordered officials in Colorado and Utah to release water from upstream reservoirs to keep record low levels at Lake Powell from sinking further.
Shortages along the river triggered water supply cuts for people in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. More drastic cuts are likely for the 40 million people across the west who depend on the river if the dry spell continues.
“We’re not off to a very good start,” Russ Schumacher, another CSU climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center said.
Data collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shows that snowpack around Alamosa sits at 37% of normal levels. Further west, around Durango, snowpack sits at 34% of normal levels.
Mountains further north are faring better, the data shows. Snowpack around Ouray and Gunnison is 61% of normal. Snowpack around Aspen and Glenwood Springs is 72% of normal.
The gap between current conditions and normal snowpack is concerning, Bolinger said, but it’s also early in the season. Peak snowpack levels don’t come around until mid-April, and between now and then the difference will shrink as storms pass through.
“I’ll really start looking at what’s going on with snow and water supply around January,” she said.
Schumacher said he expects snow to accumulate better in the northern portion of the state this winter while the southwest is more likely to remain drier and warmer. That’s because La Niña conditions are chilling ocean waters near the equator off the coast of South America, pushing the jet stream crossing North America further north.
Basically, La Niña years typically translate to a good supply of winter storms in Colorado’s northern mountains, Schumacher said.
“But those storms all miss southern Colorado,” he said.
If La Niña conditions persist, Schumacher said he’s worried about a dry winter. Plus, what little moisture might fall during that time could also be lost as warmer temperatures melt snow prematurely and it’s absorbed by the dry ground, he said.
News
Faces of the Front Range: David Chandler helped thousands find the stars
Some 1,500 years after stargazers began using rotating star maps to track celestial bodies’ journeys across the night sky, David Chandler figured out how to make the tool better.
One summer in the 1970s, Chandler struggled to use a traditional planisphere to pick out constellations in the darkness above North Carolina.
“This is a terrible map,” he said, jabbing at a copy of the one he used as it sat on his dining room table in south Denver on a recent Monday night. “It’s absolutely atrocious.”
Because the planisphere plotted a spherical sky on a flat surface, the stars were stretched and constellations distorted, particularly in the southern sky, making it hard to match the map to the stars overhead.
But that summer, Chandler figured how to get rid of much of that distortion: he made a new planisphere that was two-sided. One side best shows the northern sky, and the other side best shows the southern sky, eliminating most of the distortion.
“It’s a south polar projection of the side, masked off for use in the Northern Hemisphere,” Chandler said. “That was the reason everyone and their brother wasn’t doing this already, it’s enough of a twist of logic that I was the first kid on the block to start doing this.”
He printed the first 1,000 copies of his planisphere, “The Night Sky,” in 1976 when he was living in California, and tried hawking them to astronomy programs at junior colleges up and down the state. But his big break came when he attended a conference in Boulder and the design was spotted by someone from Sky & Telescope Magazine, the leading amateur astronomy magazine in North America.
“He said, ‘Oh this is good, you got this right,’ and boom, everyone descended on my table,” Chandler said. The magazine went on to put in an order for 10,000 of Chandler’s planispheres, enabling him to get the company off the ground. Sky & Telescope also for years recommended Chandler’s planisphere as the best option for their readers.
“David’s innovation was to make the planisphere two-sided,” said Alan MacRobert, senior editor at Sky & Telescope Magazine. “…Making the whole thing much easier and user friendly, and less likely to send kids out with their parents to find the stars and get frustrated because they can’t match what Orion is supposed to look like with the sky.”
Chandler estimates at least a million copies of “The Night Sky” have sold since, though he hasn’t been involved with the company since the 1990s, when he gave up rights to an ex-wife as part of a divorce settlement.
Even when Chandler was involved in the company, he still kept his day job. Before he retired around 2012 and moved to Denver in 2018, Chandler, 73, spent 35 years teaching physics and math, mostly to high schoolers.
“I was born to be a teacher,” he said as he prepared to give a virtual presentation to the Denver Astronomical Society on the motion of the planets.
In retirement, Chandler launched a business, Math Without Borders, aimed at teaching math and physics to homeschoolers. He picked the best textbooks he’d ever used and created a series of digital courses, spending about a year recording each course.
“The math curriculum materials for homeschoolers is typically watered down, and my theory is it’s watered down for the comfort level of parents,” he said. “But that is not doing the kid a favor.”
He’s been focused on his teaching business more than the night sky lately, but Chandler said he is still drawn to astronomy.
“It’s nature on the grandest scale,” he said.
3 die in rollover wreck Sunday night in Ferguson
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level to End on a Positive Note This November?
Kanye West Honors Friend Virgil Abloh With Sunday Service Dedication: ‘In Loving Memory’
EXPLAINER: What we know and don’t know about omicron variant
Denver still without snow but climatologists say they’re more concerned by snowpack levels out west
Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Fashion Pioneer Virgil Abloh
Faces of the Front Range: David Chandler helped thousands find the stars
New passages for animals across an expanded I-25 is an effort to “advance the science of wildlife crossings”
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted At Dinner With Their Kids Amidst Split Speculation
Lopez: Omarova could bring extreme vision to key economic post
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
5 Health Tips For the New Year
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub
Inside federal prisons, employees are committing the crimes
George Strait sets record Saturday for second-largest attendance at a U.S. Bank Stadium concert
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Bill Gates admits mRNA vaccines aren’t working, ‘We need a new way of doing vaccines’
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
5 Health Tips For the New Year
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
How to2 weeks ago
Emotional Freedom Techniques (EFT) – What Is EFT And How Can It Help You?
-
News3 weeks ago
Venture Capital Admits It’s Obsolete. Now What?
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
Improve Your Health While Relaxing In Your Hot Tub