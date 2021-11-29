Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Level to End on a Positive Note This November?
- The price of BTC remains unpredictable for the rest of the year.
- The rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms this optimistic forecast.
Bitcoin is presently trading over $57,000, rekindling prospects for fresh year-end record highs. After recouping last week’s losses due to the new Omicron Coronavirus type and crypto regulatory concerns in India, Bitcoin’s price hit $58,000 late Sunday night and is still up 5.77 percent today.
The price of BTC remains unpredictable for the rest of the year because of concerns around Corona. With the current surge, bears may still exploit leveraged bulls. With the month coming to a close in two days, it is critical to comprehend BTC’s technical performance this week.
Over the weekend, BTC/USD rebounded off the 100-day SMA around $54,202, while Bitcoin surged to a weekly finish of $57,248 on CoinMarketCap. It was BTC’s best week in two months. Popular analyst Rekt Capital tweeted, BTC is not far from retesting the 21-week EMA which is the time-tested indicator for bullish momentum.
$58,000 Level Critical
Regaining $58,000 is critical for BTC bulls to maintain the climb. The huge crypto is now trading around $57,410 and failing to break the downtrend line. Bitcoin will reach $60,000 if it breaks over the resistance line.
The rising Relative Strength Index (RSI) confirms this optimistic forecast. However, the RSI is still at 46.01, suggesting that the overhead pressure may lower the BTC price.
The $60K barrier remains intact even after the rally since BTC has been forcefully rejected from this position since November 18. The Bitcoin community is optimistic that the currency will conclude the month over $60,000. We’ll find out in less than 48 hours.
According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $57,074.28 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $30,807,033,241 USD. Bitcoin is up 4.64% in the last 24 hours.
ChickenFast – A Trustable Blockchain-Based Cloud Mining Investment Platform
ChickenFast is a new generation cloud mining investment system integrated with blockchain technology to generate valuable digital currencies in real time. This innovative mining platform influences a lot of users through its unique CHK&I patent algorithm. Notably, it is the most trustable and hassle free cryptocurrency mining platform.
Moreover, ChickenFast provides an unique opportunity for all the miners to invest in cloud digital currency mining. Besides, it creates security mainly for long -term miners to enjoy a stable income from this new technology mining.
Significantly, the main aim of ChickenFast is to bring in the popular blockchain technology into the world of mining. Since 2015, the cloud mining platform is striving to break the boring technical mining business in the market.
Additionally, the CHK&I patent method functions for updating the processing resources involved for mining the most valuable cryptocurrencies in real time. Also, the unique hassle free platform offers a simplified mining process with zero hidden costs along with 24/7 active services.
More so, ChickenFast is a user-friendly platform which allows people to invest online from any part of the world to mine their favorite digital currencies. Also, users are requested to enjoy the ChickenFast YouTube video to grab some interesting facts about the innovative mining system.
Further, there are some smart plans of ChickenFast to grab miners’ attention. Like, a monthly fixed profitability at 12% rate of the deposit. Importantly, the marked profits are not disturbed based on the BTC price in the market. Besides, the plan also encourages the withdrawal of the initial deposit after a year.
Some Unique facts about ChickenFast: Best supporter of clean energy; Daily BTC payouts with No delay and No holds; No hidden and commission fees; Connecting miners from all over the world and Combination of advanced technologies of AI and Blockchain.
Moreover, as ChickenFast mining platform is simple and reliable, it saves time and energy providing profitable miner types and best currencies for mining. Therefore, as a miner, you have to just register yourself and join the ChickenFast mining community. In addition, select the best Cyber chicken with your desiring income values and start producing your Bitcoin eggs. Also be the lucky mining enthusiast and earn rewards at higher rates.
About ChickenFast
ChickenFast is a profitable cloud based cryptocurrency mining platform started in 2015 in Hong Kong. It mainly aims to improve the financial stability of the miners and to make the effective Bitcoin mining accessible to any individual in the world. Thus, ChickenFast expanded its market presence operating globally with a strong user base system.
For More Information, kindly visit:
Website: www.chickenfast.com
MINING INTELLIGENCE LIMITED (CHICKENFAST)
HONG KONG
[email protected]
Call back Service: +19095708694
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. The NewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Rocky Inu (ROCKY) Officially Launches On Binance Smart Chain
London, UK, 29th November, 2021, Chainwire
Rocky Inu (ROCKY) is the latest crypto meme project to hit the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) after officially launching on November 28, 2021. The project’s token, which is based on a cute Rocky Inu puppy, crushed BSC during liftoff and set its trajectory to rocket all the way to the moon.
Team Rocky seeks to build the healthiest meme coin on BSC that rewards holders and grows the community with charitable incentives. The Rocky Inu project capitalizes on the craze around Shiba Inu-inspired meme coins to create a low cap gem with massive moonshot potential.
ROCKY is backed by some of the most popular influencers in the crypto world that should help the doggy-themed token take flight and land on the moon.
The Rocky Inu Presale Was Successful
The Rocky Inu project offered early-bird investors an opportunity to bag ROCKY tokens in a massive presale that took place between November 6th and 28th. The fundraiser, held on the Pinksale Launchpad, attracted a record 2500+ contributors who bet on ROCKY to emerge as the hottest meme coin built for long-term success.
Rocky Inu has locked 85% of presale liquidity in Pancakeswap, guaranteeing that the project backers won’t attempt to rug pull investors. Furthermore, 50% of the total token is locked with an Anti-Rug system, demonstrating to everyone that the project is here for the long haul.
Investors who participated in the presale can claim their tokens on Pinksale. Crypto enthusiasts who are looking for a low cap coin 1000x potential can buy ROCKY on Pancakeswap using this link.
The Latest BSC Gem
After crushing BSC on its launch, Team Rocky can now get on with the business of growing its community and reading token holders.
The project deploys robust tokenomics that tax charges zero fees on all buy transactions to incentivize holding. All token holders earn a passive income simply for keeping ROCKY in their wallet; they can sit back and watch their wallet balance grow automatically.
The protocol taxes 15% fees from all non-buy transactions, with 3% going to automatic reflection for token holders. 3% of the tax amount is burned to maintain ROCKY’s deflationary status.
A further 3% of fees charged on non-buy transactions will provide automatic liquidity on the Rocky Inu pool, helping raise the price floor and reduce volatility.
The remaining 6% goes into the marketing wallet to enable Rocky Inu to grow its community via a well-orchestrated promotion campaign. The approach of rewarding coin holders and charging zero buy fees makes ROCKY a real gem with 1000x potential that can thrive on BSC based on its great idea.
Moreover, the burn process that periodically takes tokens out of circulation helps the canine-themed coin fulfill its vast upside potential.
About Rocky Inu
The Rocky Inu backers are committed to instilling investor confidence in their red-hot meme project. To this end, they have subjected their code to an audit by InterFi Network, a leader in smart contract security. Moreover, the project is fully KYC doxxed to foster transparency in the crypto community.
Team Rocky aspires to keep users engaged via regular AMAs. They also reward participants with token giveaways, helping the community grow and transform ROCKY into the most fantastic meme token on BSC. To learn more about Rocky Inu, a meme economy that values community and society, check out the resources below:
Website | Telegram | Twitter | Instagram
Contacts
CEO
How Gaming NFTs are Changing the Gaming Economy
NFTs and blockchain are about to transform the gaming sector forever. In this article, we break down the why and the how. But first let’s explain how we got here.
NFTs — Non-Fungible Tokens — have taken much of the internet by storm. In 2020, it was an obscure term familiar only to the most entrenched Ethereum enthusiasts. Now, they are a household world and not only that – a buzzword representing tech innovation. Dozens of other major blockchains now support NFTs – from Bitcoin to Binance Smart Chain.
NFTs are unique tokens or digital signatures created on a blockchain (decentralized ledger supported by many different computers on the internet). The process done to create an NFT is called “minting” an NFT.
NFTs and cryptocurrencies – the other type of token on a blockchain – have one major difference.
Cryptocurrencies, like any currency, are fungible – designed to be swapped out or replaced by many others just like it. A $20 bill, a quarter, a gallon of water at the supermarket can be replaced by many others just like it. A non-fungible token is an opposite – it is unique.
Something non-fungible in everyday life would be a driver’s license. It might cost someone $400 of time and money to get a driver’s license, but one cannot simply hand someone $400 in return for their driver’s license. You need your own unique version.
In the same way, non-fungible tokens operate in the digital realm on the blockchain. The world of art, digital art and collectibles embraced NFTs and they are now deeply embedded into the culture of those fields in less than a year.
How did this happen so fast? For one, it minimized the power of the traditional gatekeepers in the space. Art galleries were the centralized gatekeepers who decided which artists would be featured.
Now for the first time, an unknown artist could log onto an NFT marketplace from almost any country in the world and mint an NFT. They could display their art and sell it for cryptocurrency. The gatekeepers saw the writing on the wall and embraced this new technology as the future of their industry.
NFTs x Gaming
The next logical field is that NFTs and the blockchain are poised to disrupt gaming.
The gatekeepers, traditional gaming studios and corporations with large gaming divisions such as Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft are making billions in the gaming sector. They are not excited to share their profits.
Many traditional gamers and streamers have grown successful and comfortable and are understandably critical of the talk of NFTs disrupting gaming. So how could blockchain gaming win out. Here’s how:
- The gaming industry is massive and growing. There are now 3.24 billion gamers in the world per this report from Statista. Out of this, there are 2.2 billion mobile gamers. Across the developing world, this figure is projected to balloon next year – and every year after that for some time.
- NFTs on blockchain make it possible for outsized organic economic growth. Using NFTs as part of a Play-To-Earn model, the economy of any successful game is poised for exponential growth. This can be made seamless through blockchain technology, which is borderless. Players in Tanzania, Thailand and Omaha have no barriers to participate. All they need is a cell phone with an internet connection.
- Open protocols are more efficient and inexpensive to build on. Public blockchains such as Binance Smart Chain are open protocols. Any developer can build games on Bsc.
- Ownership of Assets. While traditional gamers could argue that there is an existing Play-To-Earn model, let us take NFTs and how they change this. In-game player characters, skins and attributes as NFTs give ownership to the user. While you could “own” assets inside centralized gaming, you are given that right by the game studio. If the game is shut down, there goes the asset.
If this is an NFT you can port this to a crypto wallet, and in the future, you may even be able to port to another game, you will have full sovereignty over your assets.
NFTs show ownership, but they also show provenance (who created it when) and the chain of ownership. An NFT used by a champion gamer could have increased value. The concept of royalties is also potential in NFTs, making it a potential win-win for an artist who created it, or even the gaming studio, as well as the players who use and trade it.
PizzaBucks
Five years from now, the gaming industry will look completely different. And it will be built on the blockchain with full NFT support.
A leading gaming creator, PizzaBucks is building its own Metaverse and filling it with NFT-supported Play-To-Earn gaming. The first of these games is an upcoming highly-anticipated AAA-rated high-end graphically composed auto racing game.
The game will feature players competing in racers in cities across the globe. It also will feature the customization of cars, avatars, the acquisition of real estate, art, music and collectibles. All of these customizations will be supported with NFTs that are owned by the users that purchase them.
Followed by the launch of the first game, PizzaBucks will continue building its gaming metaverse, with full NFT and Play-To-Earn functionality in every game. The gaming ecosystem is being produced on the Binance Smart Chain, allowing a seamless user experience with minimal transaction fees.
