News
Denver still without snow but climatologists say they’re more concerned by snowpack levels out west
With each passing, snowless day, Denver extends its new record of the latest date at which the first measurable snow falls, busting through the old record of Nov. 21, set in 1934.
Climatologists are watching as the record climbs, estimating Denver’s dry spell could last until early December. But that’s not nearly as worrisome as the lagging snowpack levels in southwest Colorado, they say, specifically in the Sangre de Cristo, San Juan and San Miguel mountains.
Colorado needs an above-average snowpack year to start recovering from a dry summer this year and last year, Climatologist Becky Bolinger of Colorado State University said. Without that snowpack, water levels along the parched Colorado River will likely remain low.
The Colorado River and its tributaries already face historically low water levels. For the first time, the federal Bureau of Reclamation this year ordered officials in Colorado and Utah to release water from upstream reservoirs to keep record low levels at Lake Powell from sinking further.
Shortages along the river triggered water supply cuts for people in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. More drastic cuts are likely for the 40 million people across the west who depend on the river if the dry spell continues.
“We’re not off to a very good start,” Russ Schumacher, another CSU climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center said.
Data collected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service shows that snowpack around Alamosa sits at 37% of normal levels. Further west, around Durango, snowpack sits at 34% of normal levels.
Mountains further north are faring better, the data shows. Snowpack around Ouray and Gunnison is 61% of normal. Snowpack around Aspen and Glenwood Springs is 72% of normal.
The gap between current conditions and normal snowpack is concerning, Bolinger said, but it’s also early in the season. Peak snowpack levels don’t come around until mid-April, and between now and then the difference will shrink as storms pass through.
“I’ll really start looking at what’s going on with snow and water supply around January,” she said.
Schumacher said he expects snow to accumulate better in the northern portion of the state this winter while the southwest is more likely to remain drier and warmer. That’s because La Niña conditions are chilling ocean waters near the equator off the coast of South America, pushing the jet stream crossing North America further north.
Basically, La Niña years typically translate to a good supply of winter storms in Colorado’s northern mountains, Schumacher said.
“But those storms all miss southern Colorado,” he said.
If La Niña conditions persist, Schumacher said he’s worried about a dry winter. Plus, what little moisture might fall during that time could also be lost as warmer temperatures melt snow prematurely and it’s absorbed by the dry ground, he said.
News
Faces of the Front Range: David Chandler helped thousands find the stars
Some 1,500 years after stargazers began using rotating star maps to track celestial bodies’ journeys across the night sky, David Chandler figured out how to make the tool better.
One summer in the 1970s, Chandler struggled to use a traditional planisphere to pick out constellations in the darkness above North Carolina.
“This is a terrible map,” he said, jabbing at a copy of the one he used as it sat on his dining room table in south Denver on a recent Monday night. “It’s absolutely atrocious.”
Because the planisphere plotted a spherical sky on a flat surface, the stars were stretched and constellations distorted, particularly in the southern sky, making it hard to match the map to the stars overhead.
But that summer, Chandler figured how to get rid of much of that distortion: he made a new planisphere that was two-sided. One side best shows the northern sky, and the other side best shows the southern sky, eliminating most of the distortion.
“It’s a south polar projection of the side, masked off for use in the Northern Hemisphere,” Chandler said. “That was the reason everyone and their brother wasn’t doing this already, it’s enough of a twist of logic that I was the first kid on the block to start doing this.”
He printed the first 1,000 copies of his planisphere, “The Night Sky,” in 1976 when he was living in California, and tried hawking them to astronomy programs at junior colleges up and down the state. But his big break came when he attended a conference in Boulder and the design was spotted by someone from Sky & Telescope Magazine, the leading amateur astronomy magazine in North America.
“He said, ‘Oh this is good, you got this right,’ and boom, everyone descended on my table,” Chandler said. The magazine went on to put in an order for 10,000 of Chandler’s planispheres, enabling him to get the company off the ground. Sky & Telescope also for years recommended Chandler’s planisphere as the best option for their readers.
“David’s innovation was to make the planisphere two-sided,” said Alan MacRobert, senior editor at Sky & Telescope Magazine. “…Making the whole thing much easier and user friendly, and less likely to send kids out with their parents to find the stars and get frustrated because they can’t match what Orion is supposed to look like with the sky.”
Chandler estimates at least a million copies of “The Night Sky” have sold since, though he hasn’t been involved with the company since the 1990s, when he gave up rights to an ex-wife as part of a divorce settlement.
Even when Chandler was involved in the company, he still kept his day job. Before he retired around 2012 and moved to Denver in 2018, Chandler, 73, spent 35 years teaching physics and math, mostly to high schoolers.
“I was born to be a teacher,” he said as he prepared to give a virtual presentation to the Denver Astronomical Society on the motion of the planets.
In retirement, Chandler launched a business, Math Without Borders, aimed at teaching math and physics to homeschoolers. He picked the best textbooks he’d ever used and created a series of digital courses, spending about a year recording each course.
“The math curriculum materials for homeschoolers is typically watered down, and my theory is it’s watered down for the comfort level of parents,” he said. “But that is not doing the kid a favor.”
He’s been focused on his teaching business more than the night sky lately, but Chandler said he is still drawn to astronomy.
“It’s nature on the grandest scale,” he said.
News
New passages for animals across an expanded I-25 is an effort to “advance the science of wildlife crossings”
PALMER LAKE — Trying to dodge and weave across six lanes of interstate highway traffic between Colorado’s two largest cities — where 87,000 vehicles a day move through at 75 mph — is not for the faint of heart.
And for the wildlife that attempt to cross Interstate 25 south of Castle Rock, it’s often a lethal outcome.
Nearly 200 animals — including 119 deer, 18 black bears, 10 mountain lions and one moose — have been struck by motorists over the last 4 1/2 years on the 18-mile stretch of I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs known as the Gap, resulting in millions of dollars in property damage and personal injury costs.
But a $20 million system to reduce those collisions by as much as 90% is now in place: Five wildlife underpasses buttressed by 28 miles of 8-foot-high wildlife fencing on both sides of the highway will allow safe passage for the animals that migrate through the area on a daily basis in search of food, mates and habitat.
“All kinds of animals — you name it — they’ve been through here,” said Chuck Attardo, I-25 environment manager with the Colorado Department of Transportation. “This is one of the largest contiguous habitats on the Front Range that is still protected.”
Preserving habitat and providing wildlife a way to safely cross Colorado’s thousands of roads and highways, which act as unnatural barriers to animal movement, has become a priority for state officials. Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order two years ago supporting the protection of wildlife habitat and migratory routes, as well as public safety.
And in late September, the governor heralded the release of the Big Game Migration and Wildlife Connectivity Policy Report, which laid out policy recommendations to better keep animal habitat intact and reduce the nearly 4,000 vehicle-wildlife collisions that occur on average every year in Colorado, causing more than $80 million in property and personal damage.
So when it was time to expand I-25 south of the metro area several years ago, wildlife biologist and land use coordinator Brandon Marette, with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, said it would be the perfect opportunity to “advance the science of wildlife crossings.”
“We needed travel reliability for motorists going between Denver and Colorado Springs and we needed reliability for animals moving between different habitats,” he said. “That was our goal — to make it as accommodating as possible.”
To that end, the underpasses are big — three of them are 18 feet tall and 100 feet wide while another is 300 feet wide — and they’re lined with piled sticks and vegetation to replicate a natural landscape. There are also 67 “escape ramps” for animals that find themselves trapped inside the highway corridor between crossings.
“We wanted to get the field knowledge into the actual design of these structures,” Marette said.
Given its generous size, CDOT claims the network of underpasses in the Gap makes it one of the biggest wildlife mitigation projects in North America.
For elk and deer, prey animals that tend to be “skittish” about entering constricted spaces where their sight lines to predator activity are restricted, the larger and wider underpasses are crucial, he said. Early video surveillance footage has shown elk, deer and a bear already using the tunnels.
“It’s been very encouraging,” Marette said.
Wildlife officials will have a better idea of how many animals are entering the I-25 tunnels in a few years. Just three weeks ago, they started setting up 59 video cameras along the corridor that will capture activity at each crossing.
There are also plans for a massive $20 million wildlife overpass near the Greenland exit, measuring 400 feet long by 200 feet wide, and largely aimed at elk. Groundbreaking on the overpass is tentatively scheduled for 2023.
Lessons on the efficacy of crossings in Colorado can be garnered from a five-year study done by CPW and CDOT and released in March on the seven wildlife crossing structures that were installed on Colorado 9 between Kremmling and Green Mountain Reservoir.
“The research documented 112,678 mule deer successful passages across the seven structures, with an overall success rate of 96% and demonstrated the success of the crossing structures in maintaining connectivity for mule deer across the highway for all age and gender classes of the population,” the report stated.
The report estimates a decrease in wildlife-vehicle crashes reported to law enforcement in that stretch of road of 92% and “supplementary carcass counts by 90% relative to pre-construction levels.” That translates into an average of 13 fewer crashes and 56 fewer mule deer deaths each year, according to the report.
“Altogether, the wildlife crossings, continuous fencing, and associated mitigation features achieved major safety benefits…,” the report said.
Andy Hough, environmental resources coordinator for Douglas County, said there will be plenty of opportunities to test the resilience and effectiveness of the new system in the Gap. With $260 million worth of open space purchases by the county and conservation easements placed on wide swaths of land in the I-25 corridor south of Castle Rock over the past 25 years — and with the Pike-San Isabel National Forest looming off to the west — wildlife is plentiful and active in the area.
Aside from elk, deer and black bear, there are coyotes, pronghorns, mountain lions and bighorn sheep. There are also a lot more people in the area than there ever were.
Data from the 2020 Census revealed that Colorado added nearly 775,000 new residents between 2010 and 2020, with the bulk of that growth happening along the Front Range. And with the Gap expansion project wrapping up next year, that means a new managed lane in each direction on I-25 will be in operation, “effectively cutting off” animal migration routes.
“There are a lot more lanes and a lot more vehicles at more times of day,” Hough said. “To already see elk using these things, I am very pleased.”
News
Lopez: Omarova could bring extreme vision to key economic post
Recent Democratic overreach in Washington spans ongoing bills on taxes and government spending to the administration’s nominees to executive branch positions that impact our economy.
A blatant example of the latter is Saule Omarova’s nomination to be Comptroller of the Currency for a five-year term. Throughout her career, Omarova has demonstrated a deep distaste for free enterprise and a corresponding predilection for economic policies that fail spectacularly.
The OCC is an independent Treasury Department bureau that “charters, regulates and supervises all national banks, federal savings associations and federal branches and agencies of foreign banks.” That regulatory power extends to over 1,100 banks.
The OCC’s power has expanded, correlated with gig economy growth. As Bloomberg Businessweek explains, “Besides regulating national banks, the OCC chief has an important role in setting policy for burgeoning areas of finance that have little government oversight. That includes determining rules for cryptocurrencies and app-based financial companies that are increasingly competing with traditional banks.”
Omarova is a strong advocate for a dramatic increase in the scope and power of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States. She supports a proposal to have the government issue “free” deposit accounts to all Americans via the Fed and administered by the U.S. Postal Service.
In fact, Omarova recently expanded that proposal, writing that the ultimate “end-state” would be to have “FedAccounts fully replace — rather than compete with — private bank deposits.”
The scheme Omarova envisions would mean every American would be forced to have their consumer deposit accounts — the standard checking and savings accounts most Americans use — consolidated under the Federal Reserve. The federal government would thereby eliminate all market competition, an immense power grab that would ultimately hurt average Americans and all banking consumers.
The plan to hand more economic power to the Federal Reserve is not an outlier. Omarova’s preference for a massive increase in the power of the federal government was also laid bare in a 2016 journal paper, in which she argued for the government to determine commodity prices for items like “fuels, foodstuffs and some other raw materials” as well as “wage or salary indices.”
The confirmation process so far has been mired in personal attacks and innuendo. Republicans have used Omarova’s status as a graduate of a Russian university on a scholarship named for Vladimir Lenin — communism’s original brutal dictator — as a talking point against her. They have demanded to see a copy of her thesis that centered on Karl Marx’s economic analysis.
For Democrats, supporting Omarova could bring political peril, especially if the debate is properly framed. Sens. Raphael Warnock (Ga.), Catherine Cortez Masto (Nev.) and Krysten Sinema (Ariz.) all sit on the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee and will have a key role in Omarova’s nomination. Warnock and Cortez Masto could face close 2022 races, while Sinema’s awareness of her swing-state constituency had led her to reject some of the more radical proposals advanced by her progressive colleagues.
In self-defense, Omarova said of her thesis: “I was in the Soviet Union, where there was no academic freedom, and this was a mandatory assigned topic.” She’s also stated, “I know that Soviet-style communism doesn’t work. I’ve lived through it. That system was deeply flawed. It’s dead.”
As those explanations are at least plausible, Republicans would do well to focus on the substance underlying Omarova’s devotion to economic practices that history shows are counterproductive to increasing opportunity and prosperity for average people.
Real-world evidence shows the failures of command and control economics, and that is more than enough to sound the alarm against Saule Omarova’s nomination.
Mario H. Lopez is president of the Hispanic Leadership Fund. This column was provided by InsideSources.com.
