Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Fashion Pioneer Virgil Abloh
Celebrities react to the passion of fashion icon and pioneer Virgil Abloh who lost his private battle with cancer at age 41.
Yesterday the entire culture stopped as the passing of fashion pioneer Virgil Abloh was announced. He passed after a private battle with a rare aggressive heart cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma. Virgil kept his battle private drawing parallels to actor Chadwick Boseman who privately battled colon cancer. And just like the late actor, Virgil’s passing came as a complete shock. Both stars were battling cancer at the same exact time in the photo below.
Virgil was a student of the school of Kanye West, fashion history, Hip-hop culture, and design. Virgil proved to brown and Black kids everywhere that we can take up space in traditionally white environments and excel without imposter syndrome. Virgil started out working for Kanye by helping on everything from his classic album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to guiding Ye’s creative content company DONDA. He went on to have success in his own right with Pyrex, Off-White, and several dozens of collaborations with the biggest brands in the world. In 2018 Virgil would make history becoming the first African-American menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and third ever at a major fashion house. This didn’t come without drama as this is something he and Kanye fought for and dreamed of while putting in the work. Naturally, Kanye felt conflicting emotions when a deal was pulled from him with the fashion house then later Virgil’s position was announced.
When Virgil debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton Kanye was in the front row and as Virgil walked to close the show, he made his way over to Ye. Virgil and Ye shed tears in front of the world and shared a moment that changed everything about fashion going forward. Even if you didn’t like either of them you witnessed the come up of two Black men who fought to open doors in high-fashion for people of color when everyone told them it wasn’t possible and they succeeded and proved everyone wrong.
Virgil was in touch with the culture like no one else at his level and yet he was still accessible. He often responded to young designers, up-and-coming creatives, and anyone who caught his attention just to let them know they aren’t going unnoticed. Being easily accessible, he touched the lives of many and not just the rich and famous. After the announcement of his passing everyone in between sent condolences via social media. We’ve compiled a long list of love sent to Virgil and his family which you can view over the next few pages.
My heart is broken
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021
RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.
It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021
One of a kind. A true visionary and trailblazer. Your impact will leave an everlasting legacy. ⁰ ⁰Thank you, Virgil. From the adidas family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Z9Bhmz8HlM
— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 28, 2021
Hit the flip for more.
Aside from celebrity condolences, creatives Virgil inspired and influenced also weighed in on his passing. Yesterday everyone began sharing the inspiration he dropped off in their messages and Instagram DM’s and it really shows what separated him from everyone else. He was never a typical celebrity or too big to be reached and always gave people their flowers.
RIP @virgilabloh 🙏🏽
— YOON (@YOON_AMBUSH) November 28, 2021
virgil and I spoke once and this one of the things that he said to me. I remember reading it and being in awe. I will always hold that moment close to me.
rip to a man that redefined culture and how we see fashion today. his impact and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/A5ZiPFnhrU
— Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021
Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older. How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer.
— April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2021
Virgil Abloh lived the shit out of his life — let that be the lesson.
— Lauren Sherman (@lapresmidi) November 28, 2021
— BIGNOAH 👨🏽💻 (@BIGNOAH256) November 28, 2021
Thank you Virgil for showing the Black and Brown kids that anything is possible
— RACHEL RUBÍ (@rachelrubies) November 28, 2021
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted At Dinner With Their Kids Amidst Split Speculation
Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.
For months, reports have been swirling that Dean and Tori are headed for a split. While the two rarely discuss the rumors directly, they’ve seemingly shut down the buzz on a number of occasions. Most recently, Dean was absent from the family Christmas card, leaving Tori and her five children to pose without the family patriarch. However, Tori made sure to clarify why her husband was M.I.A. in the picture, claiming that he was off in Canada filming a movie when they did the photo shoot. In mid-October, the two were also photographed out together at Disneyland with their children, once again putting on a united front in the public eye.
However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY reported that there is definitely trouble in paradise for the pair, who tied the knot in 2006. It’s certainly not the first time that they’ve dealt with marital issues, though — back in 2013, news broke that Dean had cheated on Tori. Although they were able to work past the affair and ultimately stayed together, the incident led to a lack of trust in the marriage, and has haunted the couple ever since, according to our sources.
“Tori just doesn’t trust Dean anymore,” our insider explained. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again. They’re both tryin to keep the peace for the kids’ sake.” Tori and Dean have also been sleeping in separate bedrooms for months, which Tori confirmed herself earlier this year. The actress has also been spotted without her wedding ring on during a number of recent outings.
‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Christine Admits Things Are ‘Stiff’ In Her Marriage To Kody
Long before Kody and Christine Brown announced their split, they were on different pages about how to handle COVID regulations, and it played out on the Nov. 28 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown once again found himself at a standstill when it came to how he and his family should handle the quarantine and social distancing rules amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The episode was filmed during August of 2020, just five months into the pandemic. At the time, all four of Kody’s wives and their respective children were quarantining separately, which left mixed feelings within the group.
While Kody and Robyn Brown wanted to continue the strict quarantine regulations, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown were willing to be a bit more relaxed. Janelle’s children were especially adamant that the entire family should be quarantining together, in the same bubble, but Kody and Robyn did not agree. With Hunter Brown heading back to college on the show’s Nov. 28 episode, Kody organized a socially-distanced meeting with the entire family on their massive Coyote Pass property.
“Things between Kody and I are a little stiff right now, but it’s a family barbecue and we haven’t gotten together for so long,” Christine admitted. “So all of that is just put away and we’re going to have a great time.” The main issue in Kody and Christine’s relationship was that she wanted to move back to Utah, but he had three other wives to think about, as well, and they didn’t want to pick up and move again.
More tension rose between the couple when Christine revealed that she was scheduling a surgery for the pair’s daughter, Ysabel Brown, for her scoliosis, which the teenager had been struggling with for years. Kody wanted to wait until the pandemic was over to have the surgery done, but Christine knew her daughter was in pain and wanted to get it done with. Because of COVID, Kody would not be able to go to the hospital with Christine and Ysabel amidst the procedure. “Ysabel and Christine are going to be gone for a month, and they have to quarantine a week before and after,” Kody explained. “So we’er talking about a six week process and it’s just not good for me to be away from the other families for that amount of time.”
Meanwhile, Christine revealed that she was keeping multiple secrets from Kody. First, she approved Ysabel’s decision to get a tattoo to cover up her scar after the surgery. Then, she admitted to not following the strict protocols that Kody set up for the family amidst COVID. “I’m going to be honest with you — this is real honesty here,” she said in a confessional. “We’ve hung out at Janelle’s house a few times, my kids and I. Not socially distanced. I just had to choose. It came down to choosing between Janelle and Kody and I chose Janelle sometimes.”
It was more than another year after this episode was filmed that Christine and Kody announced their split at the beginning of November 2021. Clearly, though, the writing had been on the wall for quite a while.
‘Yellowstone’ Recap: Jamie’s Life Changes Forever After A Shocking Reveal
Jamie finally learns the truth about who is responsible for the Dutton attacks, but he’s left speechless when he gets a blast from the past during the November 28 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’
Now that Kayce, Monica, and Tate are gone, John is all alone in his massive house. He retreats back to his old room and comes upon Beth reading and drinking. The father and daughter end up having a heart-to-heart.
“I sure hope you outlive me, Beth, because I’m not sure I could tolerate the world without you in it,” John tells his daughter. Beth responds, “Worry not, daddy. Only the good die young.”
Tate Begins To Recover
Over on the reservation, Monica thanks Kayce for bringing her there. “I feel better already in my soul,” she tells him. For Kayce, that’s all that matters to him. Rainwater is helping Tate with his PTSD after the attack.
Rainwater tells Monica that Tate feels guilt over something he should be praised for doing. Rainwater stresses that Tate won’t think of himself as a killer when he’s done with him. Tate will think of himself as a warrior. Rainwater reminds Monica that she’s a warrior, too. Later, it’s clear that Tate is doing much better. Monica begins looking at houses close to the reservation.
After his talk with Kayce, Jamie does call the prison ward about Riggins. Following his discovery that Riggins and his biological father were former inmates together, Jamie decides to offer Riggins immunity if he spills the truth about the attack on the Dutton family.
Things are still tense between Lloyd and Rip. Rip assigns Lloyd to teach Carter how to saddle a horse instead of going out with the rest of the group. Rip tells John that Carter got on Beth’s wrong side so he’s not going to “be around long enough to name.”
Over in Texas, Jimmy wakes up outside a stable at the Four Sixes and finds a man, played by Barry Corbin, sitting next to him. The man gives Jimmy more words of advice about this next chapter. “You gotta want this life,” the man says. “You got to want it all the way to your bones. And if you don’t, it can be absolute hell on earth.” Jimmy admits that he doesn’t know what he wants.
John Meets Summer
As Kayce is driving into work, he encounters a protest led by Summer Higgins, played by Piper Perabo. Kayce gets into a scuffle with one of the protestors, and he pulls out a gun. Meanwhile, Summer and protesters begin to film Kayce. The situation continues to spiral. John is called in and brings along Ryan. Sheriff Haskell stresses that Kayce did things by the book and used justified force.
Summer and her fellow comrades are protesting the existence of a state-sponsored police force that protects industrialized animal farming and the mass murder of millions of animals every year. She ends up getting arrested, but she’s definitely piqued John’s interest.
Lloyd confronts Rip about the tension between them. Rip tells Lloyd that he’ll start treating him like a boss when he starts acting like one. Lloyd thinks Walker should be dead. That may be the case, and Rip agrees with Lloyd, but John wants Walker here. Regardless of personal feelings, the ranch has to come first. Lloyd forgot that. Later, Lloyd witnesses Walker and Laramie having sex outside. He angrily walks away instead of beating Walker to a pulp.
John finds Beth doing some of her work at the house. She reveals that she’s taking the job at Market Equities. John wants to know how that helps the family and the ranch. “It helps us when I run it into the f**king ground,” she says. Beth leaves for the day and says she’s “off to ruin a life.”
John decides to bail Summer out of jail. He respects her determination. He may not believe that what she’s doing is right, but he respects it. She knows there has to be a catch with him bailing her out. John wants to give a tour of the ranch. He believes it will them understand each other.
Summer decides to trust him and gets into John’s truck.
Jamie Learns The Truth
Jamie goes to see Riggins and the deal for full immunity is still in effect. No matter what he says, Riggins is now a state’s witness. Jamie stresses that Riggins will be put in protective custody and moved out of this prison. But first Jamie has questions that Riggins needs to answer. Jamie asks Riggins if he knows who Garrett Randall is and if he was hired by Garrett to try and kill the Dutton family.
The life Beth has decided to ruin today? Beth drives 7 hours to destroy Bob, just like she promised. She walks into Bob’s office and says, “That’s my seat.” Beth reveals to Bob that she’s the new president of Market Equities – Montana Division. “You bet on the wrong horse,” Beth tells a stunned Bob. “You are fired.”
Jamie pulls up at his property, and he finds other cars there. Jamie is clearly pissed. Riggins totally told him that Garrett was involved in the attack on the Duttons. Garrett has a surprise of his own. He’s brought Christina back, who is holding her and Jamie’s son. Christina, who hasn’t been seen since season 2, is thrilled that Jamie has finally gotten away from the Duttons. Suddenly, Jamie has forgotten all about confronting his father. Bold move, Garrett.
The episode ends with one of the ranch hands at the Four Sixes that Jimmy just met one of the Three Gods in Texas. Instead of complaining and wallowing in his own self-pity, Jimmy begins to adapt to his new life.
