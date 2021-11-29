Celebrities
Kanye West Honors Friend Virgil Abloh With Sunday Service Dedication: ‘In Loving Memory’
Kanye West paid tribute to his longtime friend Virgil Abloh by dedicating his entire November 28 edition of Sunday Service to the fashion designer just hours after his death was revealed.
Kanye West is mourning the devastating loss of Virgil Abloh. The rapper dedicated Sunday Service to his beloved friend and the “creative director of Donda.” Kanye went live with his Sunday Service on November 28 but kept up his message to Virgil on the DondaLive.com website after Sunday Service was over. “In Loving Memory of Virgil Abloh… The Creative Director of Donda.”
During Sunday Service, Kanye’s choir sang a rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” Some of the lyrics were changed for Sunday Service. “I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever,” the chorus sang. “I know there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin.” The lyrics of the chorus were also changed to, “Go easy on me, Father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around.”
The fashion designer passed away on November 28 after a private battle with cancer. He was just 41 years old. The family released a statement on Virgil’s Instagram and revealed that Virgil had been battling a “rare, aggressive form of cancer” called cardiac angiosarcoma for over 2 years. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and his two kids, Lowe and Grey.
Kanye and Virgil met in 2002 and began working together around that time, according to Vogue. They were both interns at Fendi in 2009. Virgil became the creative director of Donda, Kanye’s creative agency, in 2010. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package for Watch the Throne. Virgil served as the art director of Kanye and JAY-Z’s album. Virgil also notably designed some of Kanye’s album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.
Kanye and Virgil’s friendship was on full display in 2019 at Virgil’s first Louis Vuitton Men’s show after he was made creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s. After the Paris fashion show ended, Virgil and Kanye shared an emotional hug on the runway.
Celebrities
Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Fashion Pioneer Virgil Abloh
Celebrities react to the passion of fashion icon and pioneer Virgil Abloh who lost his private battle with cancer at age 41.
Yesterday the entire culture stopped as the passing of fashion pioneer Virgil Abloh was announced. He passed after a private battle with a rare aggressive heart cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma. Virgil kept his battle private drawing parallels to actor Chadwick Boseman who privately battled colon cancer. And just like the late actor, Virgil’s passing came as a complete shock. Both stars were battling cancer at the same exact time in the photo below.
Virgil was a student of the school of Kanye West, fashion history, Hip-hop culture, and design. Virgil proved to brown and Black kids everywhere that we can take up space in traditionally white environments and excel without imposter syndrome. Virgil started out working for Kanye by helping on everything from his classic album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to guiding Ye’s creative content company DONDA. He went on to have success in his own right with Pyrex, Off-White, and several dozens of collaborations with the biggest brands in the world. In 2018 Virgil would make history becoming the first African-American menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and third ever at a major fashion house. This didn’t come without drama as this is something he and Kanye fought for and dreamed of while putting in the work. Naturally, Kanye felt conflicting emotions when a deal was pulled from him with the fashion house then later Virgil’s position was announced.
When Virgil debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton Kanye was in the front row and as Virgil walked to close the show, he made his way over to Ye. Virgil and Ye shed tears in front of the world and shared a moment that changed everything about fashion going forward. Even if you didn’t like either of them you witnessed the come up of two Black men who fought to open doors in high-fashion for people of color when everyone told them it wasn’t possible and they succeeded and proved everyone wrong.
Virgil was in touch with the culture like no one else at his level and yet he was still accessible. He often responded to young designers, up-and-coming creatives, and anyone who caught his attention just to let them know they aren’t going unnoticed. Being easily accessible, he touched the lives of many and not just the rich and famous. After the announcement of his passing everyone in between sent condolences via social media. We’ve compiled a long list of love sent to Virgil and his family which you can view over the next few pages.
My heart is broken
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021
RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.
It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021
One of a kind. A true visionary and trailblazer. Your impact will leave an everlasting legacy. ⁰ ⁰Thank you, Virgil. From the adidas family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Z9Bhmz8HlM
— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 28, 2021
Hit the flip for more.
Aside from celebrity condolences, creatives Virgil inspired and influenced also weighed in on his passing. Yesterday everyone began sharing the inspiration he dropped off in their messages and Instagram DM’s and it really shows what separated him from everyone else. He was never a typical celebrity or too big to be reached and always gave people their flowers.
RIP @virgilabloh 🙏🏽
— YOON (@YOON_AMBUSH) November 28, 2021
virgil and I spoke once and this one of the things that he said to me. I remember reading it and being in awe. I will always hold that moment close to me.
rip to a man that redefined culture and how we see fashion today. his impact and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/A5ZiPFnhrU
— Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021
Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older. How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer.
— April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2021
Virgil Abloh lived the shit out of his life — let that be the lesson.
— Lauren Sherman (@lapresmidi) November 28, 2021
— BIGNOAH 👨🏽💻 (@BIGNOAH256) November 28, 2021
Thank you Virgil for showing the Black and Brown kids that anything is possible
— RACHEL RUBÍ (@rachelrubies) November 28, 2021
Celebrities
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted At Dinner With Their Kids Amidst Split Speculation
Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.
For months, reports have been swirling that Dean and Tori are headed for a split. While the two rarely discuss the rumors directly, they’ve seemingly shut down the buzz on a number of occasions. Most recently, Dean was absent from the family Christmas card, leaving Tori and her five children to pose without the family patriarch. However, Tori made sure to clarify why her husband was M.I.A. in the picture, claiming that he was off in Canada filming a movie when they did the photo shoot. In mid-October, the two were also photographed out together at Disneyland with their children, once again putting on a united front in the public eye.
However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY reported that there is definitely trouble in paradise for the pair, who tied the knot in 2006. It’s certainly not the first time that they’ve dealt with marital issues, though — back in 2013, news broke that Dean had cheated on Tori. Although they were able to work past the affair and ultimately stayed together, the incident led to a lack of trust in the marriage, and has haunted the couple ever since, according to our sources.
“Tori just doesn’t trust Dean anymore,” our insider explained. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again. They’re both tryin to keep the peace for the kids’ sake.” Tori and Dean have also been sleeping in separate bedrooms for months, which Tori confirmed herself earlier this year. The actress has also been spotted without her wedding ring on during a number of recent outings.
Celebrities
‘Sister Wives’ Recap: Christine Admits Things Are ‘Stiff’ In Her Marriage To Kody
Long before Kody and Christine Brown announced their split, they were on different pages about how to handle COVID regulations, and it played out on the Nov. 28 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’
On this week’s episode of Sister Wives, Kody Brown once again found himself at a standstill when it came to how he and his family should handle the quarantine and social distancing rules amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The episode was filmed during August of 2020, just five months into the pandemic. At the time, all four of Kody’s wives and their respective children were quarantining separately, which left mixed feelings within the group.
While Kody and Robyn Brown wanted to continue the strict quarantine regulations, Janelle Brown and Christine Brown were willing to be a bit more relaxed. Janelle’s children were especially adamant that the entire family should be quarantining together, in the same bubble, but Kody and Robyn did not agree. With Hunter Brown heading back to college on the show’s Nov. 28 episode, Kody organized a socially-distanced meeting with the entire family on their massive Coyote Pass property.
“Things between Kody and I are a little stiff right now, but it’s a family barbecue and we haven’t gotten together for so long,” Christine admitted. “So all of that is just put away and we’re going to have a great time.” The main issue in Kody and Christine’s relationship was that she wanted to move back to Utah, but he had three other wives to think about, as well, and they didn’t want to pick up and move again.
More tension rose between the couple when Christine revealed that she was scheduling a surgery for the pair’s daughter, Ysabel Brown, for her scoliosis, which the teenager had been struggling with for years. Kody wanted to wait until the pandemic was over to have the surgery done, but Christine knew her daughter was in pain and wanted to get it done with. Because of COVID, Kody would not be able to go to the hospital with Christine and Ysabel amidst the procedure. “Ysabel and Christine are going to be gone for a month, and they have to quarantine a week before and after,” Kody explained. “So we’er talking about a six week process and it’s just not good for me to be away from the other families for that amount of time.”
Meanwhile, Christine revealed that she was keeping multiple secrets from Kody. First, she approved Ysabel’s decision to get a tattoo to cover up her scar after the surgery. Then, she admitted to not following the strict protocols that Kody set up for the family amidst COVID. “I’m going to be honest with you — this is real honesty here,” she said in a confessional. “We’ve hung out at Janelle’s house a few times, my kids and I. Not socially distanced. I just had to choose. It came down to choosing between Janelle and Kody and I chose Janelle sometimes.”
It was more than another year after this episode was filmed that Christine and Kody announced their split at the beginning of November 2021. Clearly, though, the writing had been on the wall for quite a while.
