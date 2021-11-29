Celebrities
RHOP Reunion: Nicki Minaj Questions Gizelle’s ‘Fading Looks’
Let’s break down the final episode of the Real Housewives of Potomac and try to end this season on a high note —literally. Nicki has her shady questions prepared for these ladies and she is ready to draw some reality blood. Let us watch and see if all the hype for this episode has any meat to it, shall we?
Nicki Minaj is suggesting that Ashley aka the breast milk lugger needed to be Gizelle’s sidekick to remain on the show. Ashley insists she has been playing this game for 6 years and knows what is expected of her. She has a family that is a ready-made storyline. Nicki thinks that Ashley came on the cast trip to just stir the pot which is an easy deduction to make. Ashley believes in saying to someone’s face what she is willing to say behind their back.
Wendy then pipes in and does not think that Ashley was being malicious, but Ms. Minaj is not buying that. Nicki thinks Ashley should have just stayed home with her kids. Candiace tries to interrupt and Nicki tells “Candy Girl” to take a seat. Nicki is taking her side gig seriously and is not allowing anyone to take her moment. Shocker, Candiace was defending Ashley saying she has contractual obligations and needs to work. More surprisingly is that Wendy shoots Candiace the stink eye and tells her to stay out of this. I think these two have formed an alliance before the reunion and have formed a protective barrier around each other.
Nicki tells Robyn that she loves her vibe, and she sees more sexual chemistry between her and Juan. What are you kidding me? Juan has barely filmed this season and when he does, he could not be less interested if he tried. Robyn pathetically gushes that Juan finds her sexier after seeing her on tv. Nicki calls Robyn out on being Gizelle’s loyal solder. She has correctly determined that Robyn looks to Gizelle for her direction. Nicki finds it suspect when Robyn wants to know how “we” are feeling over the Wendy drama. She then pivots a tad and does not understand why Wendy was so upset over Gizelle sharing info when Ashley was a sniper from the side.
Nicki decides to inquire if Gizelle and Robyn are secret lovers. She is into Robyn clearly and I would not take that as a compliment. Robyn would sleep with Nicki if given the chance. Nicki is loving her ability to extract intel and sees it as squeezing good juice.
Nicki then asks Robyn if Michael is attracted to Juan. She thinks he is no doubt and that is a question that did not need to be answered on the reunion couch. Nicki wants to know if Robyn is concerned about this since Juan may decide to partake at some point
since she must be accustomed to her man following through. According to Robyn, Juan is not interested in Michael sucking his d*ck. She thinks Juan does not want to give it any attention. Ashley then insists that Michael is not gay when Nicki suggests it.
Nicki declares Karen a shady b*tch when she tries to interject some comments into the conversation. Side Note: I am so distracted by Wendy’s exaggerated facial expressions while Nicki is asking questions. Mia is being quiet during this segment which I find interesting. She seems reluctant to engage in this line of questioning from Nicki.
Nicki commends Gizelle on how she interacts with her daughters. She wants to know if Gizelle’s beauty is “fading” and are the men still crossing the street for her? Nicki is really going for Gizelle’s jugular suggesting she is losing her best feature. She should not throw stones especially having the moon face look she is sporting.
Nicki starts shading Gizelle on her age digs on Karen. Robyn thinks Karen looks younger now than she did in the beginning. Nicki calls her out for picking now to give Jamal a second chance when she is on tv. Gizelle shares that the church that Jamal has started out with forty people and has grown into 15,000 people. She takes credit for being there and helping to make the church successful.
Nicki questions Karen on calling Gizelle’s box hot. Karen admits that she was just fighting fire with fire. Nicki thinks that Karen and Ray have a freaky sex life and are all good now. The whole tea-bagging and tossing the salad conversation is brought up but gets glossed over.
Mia is now on the hot seat and Nicki likes how she made amends with her mom. Nicki thinks that Mia and her mom need a lot of healing. She wants to know if the surgery has improved her climax. Mia chats about the women she picks out at the strip clubs to bring home with her and Gordon. She does acknowledge that men are not allowed to be added to their throuple.
Nicki wants to know if Karen, Mia, and Ashley would have married their husbands if they themselves had one hundred million in the bank. Ashley tries to defend that she finds Michael attractive. Karen would still want Ray since he moved her soul. Mia acts like G would still be someone she would marry if she was the wealthy one. Is she trying to suggest that she would have been attracted to the shoeless drunk man wandering around the strip club?
Mia gets called out on saying a strip club is not one when you serve Steak and Lobster. She thinks when you throw out chicken wings it is a strip club. Nicki questions Mia about Eddie not looking her in the eye. Mia thinks that Eddie was attracted to her during the couple’s game but was terrified of Wendy’s wrath. Nicki finds Wendy’s reaction to be very insecure. Wendy and Mia go at it over Mia liking the power she has as a stripper when husbands hit on her.
Nicki questions Wendy on her candle business and like us does not understand the career shift. She then goes in for the meat of this story and brings up her beloved. Eddie was following a bunch of booty models on Instagram and production shows screenshots. He unfollowed them when the blogs were reporting about it. Wendy acts all nonplussed over this, but you can see she is seething over the suggestion that Eddie would find another woman attractive over her. Nicki thinks Wendy is too controlling to allow this to happen.
Nicki then goes in on Wendy about her body makeover. She inquires if she was noticing her husband’s wandering eye and needed to plump up her assets. Wendy claims it would not bother her in the slightest if all Eddie were doing was looking.
Nicki then pivots to Candiace and thinks Dorothy is willing to destroy Chris with her words. Candiace needs that “cryangle” and refuses to disrespect her mom on national television, but Chris is fair game! She says she put her in time out for weeks.
Nicki tells Candiace that she likes the song Drive Back, but she wants to know if everyone thought it would go platinum. There are crickets when this is asked. Karen at first gives it high ratings but then when pressed reluctantly gives it a five.
Candiace must pull out her album download numbers since she does not have them memorized. According to her, there were 20,213 albums sold and allegedly 500,000 streams. Nicki wants to see Candiace’s new video, so production shows it, and it seems like soft porn. Candiace thinks her best selling point is her vocal ability. Nicki calls her out on autotune, but she wants to hear her sing acapella. Side note: Let me know in the comments if she had the sales and streams as she claimed since I have no clue on how to verify that!
Candiace is hesitant to belt out a tune. She initially refuses to sing Drive Back and then when pressured she breaks out into tune. Candiace does an admirable job which everyone admits. They decide to take a quick break. Chris comes out stomping his feet and doing his best Eminem impersonation. He is pissed that they put his meal ticket Candiace on the spot. Andy runs out and tells Chris how she nailed it and to not be upset over Nicki pushing her to sing.
Nicki then thanks all of them for participating and behaving like the Queens they are. She then also toasts to Andy-Conda and we have a wrap!
Phew, thank goodness this was over! I thought Nicki was going to be more aggressive than she was, but she must have controlled herself this time. Thank you Blurbers for being with me all season and I hope you all have a fabulous holiday season!
TELL US — THOUGHTS ON THE LATEST RHOP EPISODE?
Kanye West Honors Friend Virgil Abloh With Sunday Service Dedication: ‘In Loving Memory’
Kanye West paid tribute to his longtime friend Virgil Abloh by dedicating his entire November 28 edition of Sunday Service to the fashion designer just hours after his death was revealed.
Kanye West is mourning the devastating loss of Virgil Abloh. The rapper dedicated Sunday Service to his beloved friend and the “creative director of Donda.” Kanye went live with his Sunday Service on November 28 but kept up his message to Virgil on the DondaLive.com website after Sunday Service was over. “In Loving Memory of Virgil Abloh… The Creative Director of Donda.”
During Sunday Service, Kanye’s choir sang a rendition of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” Some of the lyrics were changed for Sunday Service. “I know your love flows like a river, and I could wash myself in it forever,” the chorus sang. “I know there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in my sin.” The lyrics of the chorus were also changed to, “Go easy on me, Father. I am still your child, and I need a chance to feel your love around.”
The fashion designer passed away on November 28 after a private battle with cancer. He was just 41 years old. The family released a statement on Virgil’s Instagram and revealed that Virgil had been battling a “rare, aggressive form of cancer” called cardiac angiosarcoma for over 2 years. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and his two kids, Lowe and Grey.
Kanye and Virgil met in 2002 and began working together around that time, according to Vogue. They were both interns at Fendi in 2009. Virgil became the creative director of Donda, Kanye’s creative agency, in 2010. He earned a Grammy nomination for Best Recording Package for Watch the Throne. Virgil served as the art director of Kanye and JAY-Z’s album. Virgil also notably designed some of Kanye’s album covers, including My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Yeezus.
Kanye and Virgil’s friendship was on full display in 2019 at Virgil’s first Louis Vuitton Men’s show after he was made creative director of Louis Vuitton Men’s. After the Paris fashion show ended, Virgil and Kanye shared an emotional hug on the runway.
Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Fashion Pioneer Virgil Abloh
Celebrities react to the passion of fashion icon and pioneer Virgil Abloh who lost his private battle with cancer at age 41.
Yesterday the entire culture stopped as the passing of fashion pioneer Virgil Abloh was announced. He passed after a private battle with a rare aggressive heart cancer known as cardiac angiosarcoma. Virgil kept his battle private drawing parallels to actor Chadwick Boseman who privately battled colon cancer. And just like the late actor, Virgil’s passing came as a complete shock. Both stars were battling cancer at the same exact time in the photo below.
Virgil was a student of the school of Kanye West, fashion history, Hip-hop culture, and design. Virgil proved to brown and Black kids everywhere that we can take up space in traditionally white environments and excel without imposter syndrome. Virgil started out working for Kanye by helping on everything from his classic album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy to guiding Ye’s creative content company DONDA. He went on to have success in his own right with Pyrex, Off-White, and several dozens of collaborations with the biggest brands in the world. In 2018 Virgil would make history becoming the first African-American menswear designer for Louis Vuitton and third ever at a major fashion house. This didn’t come without drama as this is something he and Kanye fought for and dreamed of while putting in the work. Naturally, Kanye felt conflicting emotions when a deal was pulled from him with the fashion house then later Virgil’s position was announced.
When Virgil debuted his first collection for Louis Vuitton Kanye was in the front row and as Virgil walked to close the show, he made his way over to Ye. Virgil and Ye shed tears in front of the world and shared a moment that changed everything about fashion going forward. Even if you didn’t like either of them you witnessed the come up of two Black men who fought to open doors in high-fashion for people of color when everyone told them it wasn’t possible and they succeeded and proved everyone wrong.
Virgil was in touch with the culture like no one else at his level and yet he was still accessible. He often responded to young designers, up-and-coming creatives, and anyone who caught his attention just to let them know they aren’t going unnoticed. Being easily accessible, he touched the lives of many and not just the rich and famous. After the announcement of his passing everyone in between sent condolences via social media. We’ve compiled a long list of love sent to Virgil and his family which you can view over the next few pages.
My heart is broken
Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful creative genius
your work as a human and your work as a spiritual being will live forever
Sending love and light to your wife, children, family and day ones
you’re with the Master now, shine
🙏🏾,
P
— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) November 28, 2021
RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.
It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius.
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021
One of a kind. A true visionary and trailblazer. Your impact will leave an everlasting legacy. ⁰ ⁰Thank you, Virgil. From the adidas family 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Z9Bhmz8HlM
— adidas Originals (@adidasoriginals) November 28, 2021
Hit the flip for more.
Aside from celebrity condolences, creatives Virgil inspired and influenced also weighed in on his passing. Yesterday everyone began sharing the inspiration he dropped off in their messages and Instagram DM’s and it really shows what separated him from everyone else. He was never a typical celebrity or too big to be reached and always gave people their flowers.
RIP @virgilabloh 🙏🏽
— YOON (@YOON_AMBUSH) November 28, 2021
virgil and I spoke once and this one of the things that he said to me. I remember reading it and being in awe. I will always hold that moment close to me.
rip to a man that redefined culture and how we see fashion today. his impact and legacy will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/A5ZiPFnhrU
— Cole Bennett (@_ColeBennett_) November 28, 2021
Horrible news about Virgil Abloh. And, of course, thinking about Chad, who was just a few years older. How these Black men suffered in silence. The barriers they broke, despite the toll it was taking. And what it says about US that they chose to fight silently. F*ck cancer.
— April is in LA (@ReignOfApril) November 28, 2021
Virgil Abloh lived the shit out of his life — let that be the lesson.
— Lauren Sherman (@lapresmidi) November 28, 2021
— BIGNOAH 👨🏽💻 (@BIGNOAH256) November 28, 2021
Thank you Virgil for showing the Black and Brown kids that anything is possible
— RACHEL RUBÍ (@rachelrubies) November 28, 2021
Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Spotted At Dinner With Their Kids Amidst Split Speculation
Amidst continued buzz that Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are headed for divorce, the longtime couple put on a united front while out to dinner with their kids on Nov. 27.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott had dinner with all five of their children at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse on Saturday, Nov. 27. The outing came amidst months of reports that the pair’s divorce is imminent. In photos from the family night out, which you can see here, Tori and Dean are seen walking in the same frame as they leave the restaurant with their children. Tori rocked a vintage t-shirt and leather leggings, while Dean was in jeans and a long-sleeved t-shirt.
For months, reports have been swirling that Dean and Tori are headed for a split. While the two rarely discuss the rumors directly, they’ve seemingly shut down the buzz on a number of occasions. Most recently, Dean was absent from the family Christmas card, leaving Tori and her five children to pose without the family patriarch. However, Tori made sure to clarify why her husband was M.I.A. in the picture, claiming that he was off in Canada filming a movie when they did the photo shoot. In mid-October, the two were also photographed out together at Disneyland with their children, once again putting on a united front in the public eye.
However, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY reported that there is definitely trouble in paradise for the pair, who tied the knot in 2006. It’s certainly not the first time that they’ve dealt with marital issues, though — back in 2013, news broke that Dean had cheated on Tori. Although they were able to work past the affair and ultimately stayed together, the incident led to a lack of trust in the marriage, and has haunted the couple ever since, according to our sources.
“Tori just doesn’t trust Dean anymore,” our insider explained. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again. They’re both tryin to keep the peace for the kids’ sake.” Tori and Dean have also been sleeping in separate bedrooms for months, which Tori confirmed herself earlier this year. The actress has also been spotted without her wedding ring on during a number of recent outings.
