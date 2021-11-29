WonderHero Announces Binance NFT-Exclusive Mystery Box Sale On November 30

Singapore, Singapore, 29th November, 2021,

WonderHero is excited to launch its first-ever Mystery Box sale on the Binance NFT platform come November 30. Users purchasing the Mystery Box can acquire one of forty Mystery Boxes variations, with each Box containing 1 Hero, 1 Weapon, and 3 Equipment NFT assets. The Mystery Box sale marks another crucial milestone for the blockchain game.

WonderHero has successfully completed its Alpha Test and has recently announced several upcoming milestones. In December, the project is looking to launch their Open Beta Test, NFT staking, NFT marketplace and as well as their game launch.

WonderHero is a play-to-earn NFT-based role-playing game on the blockchain. The developers have a partnership with Polkastarter labs for mentorship and institutional support. It is also the first formal incubator project under the Polkastarter banner. Blockchain gaming is a prominent trend in the industry today, and supporting projects is beneficial for all parties involved.

WonderHero is available on Android and iOS, where players can earn rare non-fungible tokens. Players can sell, trade, and buy these NFTs on a peer-to-peer marketplace. Additionally, there are in-game rewards for winning battles, and these rewards are for the player to do with as they please.

The WonderHero team is excited about the new milestone of launching its first-ever Mystery Box sale. The sale is facilitated by Binance NFT, a non-fungible token platform tied to the worldś biggest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Users can acquire the Mystery Boxes on November 30, 2021, with Boxes ranging from two to five stars. There are 5,000 boxes available for purchase, and 120 Mystery Boxes will have a five-star rating, making it a 2.4% chance to acquire one.

The Mystery Box is one of three ways to acquire WonderHero NFTs today. The WonderBox is the earliest-available method and contains 5 NFTs – including 1 Hero, 1 Weapon, and 3 Equipment assets – valued at BUSD $500. During the sale on Binance NFT, the Mystery Boxes will be available for BUSD $150.

Other ways to obtain these NFTs include buying them from the Marketplace or playing the game and earning NFTs. Furthermore, players need 1 Hero and 1 Weapon to start playing, making the Mystery Boxes the ideal starter package.

Acquiring a Mystery Box lets NFT owners start the game early and begin earning immediately on the official launch day. It is also a great way to collect WonderHero NFTs at a much lower price and trade them on the Marketplace later on. Holders can also stake their NFTs to earn the $WND token – used for governance, buying Weapons, Heroes, and Items – or become a Sponsor through WonderHero’s Yield System.

Rare NFTs will be challenging to acquire and have robust statistics for Heroes, Weapons, and Equipment. Obtaining these high-rate items early on will help players progress quickly, benefiting from more efficient farming and earning strategies.

For WonderHero, the help of Binance NFT marks a significant milestone. It confirms the Binance NFT team sees potential in this quality project and wants to do its part to bring this game to a larger community.

