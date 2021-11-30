HEALTH
6 Areas Where Those Citing Their Personal Freedom, Harm Others!
Although, the United States of America, was founded, based on certain democratic principles, stated, and/ or, implied, in the Constitution, reality, and the greater good, demands, every right and freedom, must come with, certain, individual responsibilities/ obligations, and necessary, common sense, limitations! Few would argue, against, the concept, it is prohibited, to cry, Fire, in a movie theater, because of the chaos, and potential safety hazards, doing so, harms others! There have been times, when this nation, needed to impose certain restrictions on so – called freedoms and rights, to protect, society, public health, and/ or safety! We have license requirements for driving a car, and registration demands, for registering an automobile, but, very few of these restrictions on gun ownership! Wrapping oneself, in the 2nd Amendment, and proclaiming, it is an absolute right, granted, to own and carry a gun, potentially, creates a dangerous situation, for others! With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review and discuss, 6 areas of our lives, when there must be a greater degree of alignment, between one’s personal freedoms, and the greater good.
1. U.S. economy: Store – owners, and others, who proclaim, their rights are being disturbed, by, some sort of restrictions, such as the masking – requirements, many states imposed, during this pandemic, and tending to equate economic concerns, with public health needs! Unless/ until, this nation begins to equally, protect all citizens, instead of merely, certain elite ones, it won’t be fair, to all!
2. World economy: Throughout the world, economies have been adversely impacted, by this pandemic. We live in a global economy, and events, which effect one nation, have an effect, on others! We must begin, greater cooperation, especially, related to public health, safety, and human rights protections!
3. Travel: business and personal: Certainly, the travel – related industries, have been, some of the greatest victims, of the pandemic – created, economic conditions, etc. Most, would, look – forward to, being able to travel, again, as we, once did, both, regarding business, and personal/ leisure activities! The combination of fears, public health measures, etc, have created, somewhat of, a travel – nightmare!
4. Restore life, as we know/ knew it: Many are tired, and frustrated, by this extended period of restrictions, created, because of public health concerns! However, this does not give them, the right, to put the health and well – being, of others, at – risk! Isn’t it strange, there seems to be, such a partisan – divide, regarding the logic, and need, for quality vaccines, which are presently available?
5. Winning the battle against the pandemic: If, more people, were vaccinated, the battle against the pandemic, would be quicker, more thorough, and better! Only, when the greater good, becomes the essential factor, will we win this battle!
6. How many more must die: Whether, related to this horrific pandemic, or sane gun safety rules/ needs, we must ask, How many more must die? There is a significant difference, between the right to bear arms, and, indiscriminate gun usage! We register cars, so why not, guns? Shouldn’t this concept, also, prevail, regarding public health, and/ or, safety – related issues?
If, we wish to be, the land of the free, we must protect all Constitutional guarantees, and not, merely, selective ones! The right to life (meaning, safety, and reasonable expectations), must be a top priority/ consideration!
7 Homemade Detox Drinks for Weight Loss
These homemade detox drinks for weight loss are a natural way to melt the fat fast. Detoxification removes toxins and helps you reach your weight loss goals in a relatively short period of time. So naturally it’s a good idea to detox your body on a regular basis.
It’s important to note, if you plan on drinking only detoxification drinks for more than a few days, make sure your current health status allows you to change from your normal diet to a detox diet. Before doing any kind of long-term or drastic detox you should consult with a doctor.
With that said, here are 7 homemade detox drinks to help you lose weight:
- Tea: Tea is a natural detox drink that expels toxins from your system. Dandelion tea, green tea, peppermint tea, and ginger tea are especially effective in supporting weight loss. Drink 3-5 cups of tea daily to support your weight loss efforts.
- Cranberry Juice: Cranberry juice enhances the body’s metabolism, which is essential to converting fats into energy instead of excess weight. Along with eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, drinking cranberry juice is a very effective way to lose weight. Plus, this detox drink also helps clear nicotine and alcohol from your system in just about four days. Drink at least 32 ounces of 100% natural organic cranberry juice every day.
- Cabbage Juice: Cabbage is very effective for detoxifying your liver. And because your liver is responsible for the detoxification of your body, it is an essential part of your detox and weight loss plan. If you have a juicer, juice up some cabbage, carrots and pears for a deliciously refreshing detox drink.
- Cabbage Broth: For a satisfying hot drink, simmer a head of cabbage along with carrots, onions and a pinch of salt, then strain and drink. You can also add other vegetables to pack more nutrients into this hot detox drink, which is very effective for detoxifying your liver.
- Cucumber and Lemon: This might seem like a surprising combination, but the effects of these two ingredients was tested by professional nutritionists and found to be a very effective detox and weight loss drink. All you have to do is use a blender to mix 1 cucumber sliced into tiny pieces and the juice half a lemon. Drink at least 2 times per day. This detox drink boosts your metabolism, which is essential for losing weight quickly, and you’ll notice how it loads you with energy.
- Master Cleanse Lemonade: This is probably the most popular detox drink for weight loss in the industry. It was made famous by celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Beyoncé Knowles because it is an extremely effective detox drink for weight loss and for improving your skin complexion. This is a perfect homemade detox drink to lose weight fast. Mix lemon juice, organic maple syrup and a dash of cayenne pepper into a 10 oz. glass of water. Sip on this drink all day for best results.
- Salt Water Cleanse: At the start of your detox, you might want to do a salt water detox to cleanse your digestive system and prepare your body for weight loss. Do this on a day when you have plenty of time to stay home near the bathroom as it will run through your body very quickly. Mix 1 to 2 tablespoons of natural sea salt into one quart of lukewarm water. Do not use table salt; it will not have the same effect. Stir or shake until the salt is dissolved. Drink and then relax. Most people report a bowel movement within 30 minutes to two hours and several more may follow. Once you have cleansed your system, restore it by eating yogurt to replenish the beneficial bacteria in your digestive tract, drink juice, and eat fresh, soft-cooked and steamed fruits and vegetables.
In addition to these detox drinks, make sure to eat lots of veggies, fruits and whole grain foods that fill you up and give you the best chance for quickly losing weight.
The 6 Elements That Make A Health And Safety Management System Effective
There are a lot of factors to creating and maintaining a safe workplace so that oftentimes it is easy to get overwhelmed by them. In order to succeed in creating a safe working environment, you should be able to build and put into action an effective health and safety management system.
Your health and safety management system should put together all the different elements within the workplace that need attention to make certain you provide a safe working environment not only for the workers but to all the people who enters it.
Health and safety becomes a fundamental part of your business’s basic operations through your health and safety management system. With the implementation of an effective health and safety management system, you will have methods for handling reporting, responsibilities, planning and resourcing to establish a safer work environment.
The six elements of health and safety management systems are:
1. Safety Plan. This strategic action plan will make sure that there is a governance structure inside your company that makes certain each worker has a clear understanding of his safety obligations and is responsible in carrying out those obligations.
2. Policies, procedures and processes. Included here are all safety paper infrastructures inside your company. This paperwork describes all safety conduct, expectations, record-keeping, incident reporting, and incident notification recording.
3. Training and induction. In accordance with the nature of your workplace, any person who enters your workplace is required to have training on the rules of the company; the rules of the site; and the rules of the area they are going to. The training content will depend upon the level of risk the person will be exposed to.
4. Monitoring. Your duty to monitor your workplace will be based on conditions and need. You should always take into account the level of risk. More frequent and detailed monitoring should be done when the risk is higher.
In some instances, monitoring is required to ensure that all risk has been covered by a new risk assessment that has been implemented because of a change in process; and when an investigation happens after an incident.
5. Supervision. Adequate supervision is the only means of ensuring that workers are performing their safety obligations.
Higher level of supervision should be implemented when the level of safety control implemented to minimize risk is low.
6. Reporting. Safety reporting in all levels, not only at the management level should be required in your governance structure.
Adopting a satisfactory health and safety management system is not enough; active implementation of the system in the workplace is a must. Therefore, you need to ensure that workers conform with procedures and instructions, properly trained, and under an existing supervision.
Cat Bites – Dangers and Disease
Myth: You can’t get a disease from a bite from your own cat.
Fact: Anyone can get an infection from any cat bite.
Cats carry a germ called Pasteurella multocida in their mouths, a bacterium that can cause severe infections in humans. Both humans and animals have a mouthful of germs, but normally the body’s own immune system keeps them in their place. The skin is one of the most important natural barriers. When this is disrupted by a bite, especially a puncture wound, bacteria are introduced into the deeper tissues, where they are nourished by a constant supply of blood. Cat teeth are often sharp and needle-like, and may penetrate to underlying tendons and ligaments, where infection can endanger the use of the effected limb.
Any cat bite should be cleaned immediately with soapy water and rinsed for several minutes. Even with thorough cleansing, infection is likely. However, taking antibiotics before signs of infection develop does not seem to decrease the likelihood of a wound becoming infected.
Infections from cat bites spread quickly, especially when the bite wound is on the hand. Within hours redness, swelling, pain, and warmth may develop at the site of the wound. A red streak may extend upwards as inflammation spreads along the lymphatic channels and veins that lead away from the wound. If these symptoms occur, call your doctor right away. He may decide to offer you an antibiotic over the phone, or more likely will want to see you. Either way, you will need an antibiotic. Penicillin or amoxicillin left over from a sore throat or ear infection is not likely to be effective. If you decide to wait a few days and see how things develop, you’re likely to end up in the hospital on intravenous antibiotics.
Cats carry other diseases as well. Cat scratch disease is caused by Bartonella henselae. Infection with this organism produces a crusted, red bump or pustule at the site of the cat scratch or bite within 3 to 10 days of exposure. Swollen glands develop within the next 2 weeks. Bites on the arm or hand produce swollen glands in the armpits, whereas those on the lower extremities cause lymph nodes in the groin to swell. Along with the swollen glands comes fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, and headache. In general, no antibiotics are needed for this infection, which takes 2 to 5 months to resolve.
Contracting rabies from an unvaccinated cat is a possibility. In the US, the highest incidence of cat rabies is clustered in the lower New England states. If your own cat bites you but has been vaccinated, the risk is practically nonexistent. If a ferrel cat bites you, you should contact your doctor or health department right away to see if you are a candidate for rabies immunization. If you wait until you have symptoms, you’ll be dead soon. Don’t skimp on immunizing your pet – spending $20 now could save you $2,000 or more in the long run.
Copyright 2010 Cynthia J. Koelker, M.D.
