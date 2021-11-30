Connect with us

7 celebrity cannabis brands you can find in Colorado

2 mins ago

7 celebrity cannabis brands you can find in Colorado
Celebrities — they smoke weed just like us. And some are such fans of the plants that they are now entrepreneurs in the legal marijuana market.

“It’s widely accepted and widely known in entertainment, the arts and music that cannabis has been used forever as a facilitator of inspiration and creativity,” said Jesse Channon, chief growth operator for Columbia Care, which has partnered with celebrities such as Pitbull and Mike Tyson to launch brands CBD- and THC-focused brands. “Now that it’s more normalized, they feel comfortable sharing that passion with their fans. And that’s why I think you’re seeing a lot of people coming into the space.”

Here are seven celebrity brands you can find at Colorado dispensaries.

Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson wasn’t kidding when he sang “roll me up and smoke me when I die.” The country music icon and Texas’ most beloved toker launched his own brand of marijuana called Willie’s Reserve in 2016. The Denver-based company sells flower, pre-rolled joints, and vape products that play on a western theme. For those aboard the cannabidiol train, try Nelson’s other line, Willie’s Remedy, featuring CBD-infused coffee, tea and tinctures.

NBA alum and former Denver Nuggets player Al Harrington started his own cannabis brand, Viola, in 2011. The company operates a cultivation facility and manufacturing facility in Colorado. (Provided by Teron Beal)

Al Harrington

Athlete and former Denver Nuggets player Al Harrington got into the cannabis industry after seeing the benefits his grandmother, who had glaucoma, experienced with the plant. His company, Viola, which sells concentrates, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, also focuses on social equity and creating opportunities for people of color to get in on the industry.

Method Man

What better way to celebrate a local Wu-Tang concert than with the launch of Wu-Tang weed? That’s how rapper and actor Method Man built up major hype for his original line of bud when it launched in August under his TICAL brand, short for “take into consideration all lives.” Three strains — Free M.A.C., Orange Cookie Kush and Sweet Grease — debuted exclusively at BIPOC-owned dispensaries in Denver as a nod toward social justice efforts.

Lil Wayne

Rapper Lil Weezy is making it easy for Coloradans to feel a little wheezy with his line GKUA Ultra Premium, which debuted here in January. It includes more than 15 different flower strains and about a dozen vape cartridges, and with names like Sour Weezy and The Lean, they’re apt for pairing with tunes turned up to 11.

Actors Dan Aykroyd and Jim Belushi celebrate the Colorado launch of “Blues Brothers” pre-rolled joints at The Green Solution in Denver. (Provided by The Green Solution)

Get Cooking: Reach ultimate flavor by cooking with whole spices

13 mins ago

November 30, 2021

Get Cooking: Reach ultimate flavor by cooking with whole spices
I had a hunch that the instructor was correct when he stated that “India produces 50 percent of the global spice trade.” But nonetheless, I checked with my go-to source hereabouts, Zachary Johnston, owner of The Spice Guy in Aurora.

“I would say that number is actually probably low,” he said in a message. “Some India-based companies probably would argue India is closer to producing 75 percent of global spices.”

The percentage may be even higher. According to tradologie.com, an Indian company that tracks wholesale commodity trade in the Middle and Near East, “India contributes 79 percent of global spice production . . . in the year 2020-2021 valued at 19 billion US dollars.”

That’s a lot of freshly ground black pepper.

Perhaps it’s profitable to see how Indian cooking works with its spices (estimated to be 75 out of the 107 whole spices grown globally), pods, roots and seeds such as cardamom and cumin, turmeric and ginger.

The cook quickly learns one thing: There’s no “curry powder” over there. In truth, powders or ground spices are less the rule in the Indian kitchen than their whole (unground) forebears. Indian cooks regularly use whole spices in their recipes (for example, the rice pilaf recipe given here) or hand-grind their own powders after first tricking out all possible flavors and aromas from their whole spices, something we Westerners rarely do with any whole spice.

If we consider such flavor-coaxing too much a bother, it helps to put into perspective that, by and large, the Indian home cook also holds down a job, has kids and otherwise does daily chores—just as the American home cook does. So, it might be a good idea to learn what all the fuss is about.

Simply understood, a mere toasting of a whole spice, in a dry pan or a modicum of some sort of fat, releases and enlivens its dormant essential oils or flavor (and especially aroma) compounds. Some Indian recipes even recommend toasting pulses or lentils before bringing them to more life with a liquid.

Only then, to the grinding.

Simple Rice Pilaf with Whole Spices

Makes 4-6 servings. Serve this with anything, by itself with any form of bread or as a side for any braise, soup or grilled protein.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups basmati rice
  • 3 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter) or neutral vegetable oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, peeled, quartered and sliced
  • 1 4-inch stick cinnamon, broken in half (or 2 2-inch sticks)
  • 8 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
  • 4 whole cloves
  • 2 1/2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt

Directions

In a large bowl or fine-meshed sieve, wash the rice in 5-6 changes of water until the water runs clear. Set aside to drain.

Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won't provide long-term relief

24 mins ago

November 30, 2021

Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won't provide long-term relief
The problem with using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to drive down fuel prices is it’s a temporary solution that, absent a cohesive long-term energy strategy, won’t change the cost trajectory.

President Joe Biden last Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the 605 million-barrel oil reserve with the expressed goal of checking steadily rising gasoline and heating fuel prices. It’s the first time an emergency release of the reserve has been used to control prices absent a disruption in oil production caused by natural disasters or foreign conflicts.

Releasing the reserves is a purely political move by Biden. While supplies are tight, there have been no shortages of gasoline or fuel oil.

But high prices at the pump and spiking home heating bills have helped drop Biden’s approval rating to record lows.

The release comes after Russia and the OPEC oil-producing nations rebuffed the president’s pleas to boost their production to meet the demands of a recovering economy. China, North Korea and other nations are making simultaneous releases of their reserves.

The U.S. release amounts to 4 1/2 days of domestic oil production. Prices dropped on anticipation of the release, but any future relief is uncertain.

It can take months to move petroleum out of the reserve, which is contained in salt caves along the Gulf Coast.

And if OPEC decides to tighten its exports in response when it meets in the coming days, the actual effect may be higher prices.

Meanwhile, demand for petroleum is expected to continue to increase, while domestic oil production is not keeping pace.

Ramping up production at home is troublesome for Biden, since it runs contrary to his goal of weaning the nation off fossil fuels. He has halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., and has placed wide swaths of federal land and coastal waters off-limits for oil and gas exploration and drilling.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm struggled to explain the contradiction when asked about it.

“What we want to do with today’s action is to bridge the gap between the high prices today — try to reduce it as much as we can within our power by increasing the supply that we have access to as we move through — and the market then corrects itself and hopefully increases supply from the private sector,” the former Michigan governor told reporters.

“Short term, we have to do everything in our power and that’s why we have the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but he also feels very strongly that long term, the strategy really is to go clean.”

Consumers this fall are getting a taste of what going clean will look like. The more Biden restricts oil and gas production, the higher prices will go. And while he can temporarily shield Americans from the impact with gimmicks such as releasing the strategic reserves, the reality is that his overall approach to energy will continue to push up costs.

Ask Amy: "Bestie" worries about her role in friend's affair

36 mins ago

November 30, 2021

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
Dear Amy: My best friend of 25 years is having an affair.

I’m devastated. We raised our kids together, our families spent holidays and vacations together, but most of all she has been my soul sister and confidant.

I have tried to be the best support since this began, listening and trying to be non-judgmental.

The problem is that my dad cheated on my mom. The day I found out was the worst day of my life. I spent years angry, developed a severe eating disorder, and needed years of therapy.

I feel like I’m waiting for a car crash. I love her children like my own and don’t want them to go through that trauma.

What’s my job as a best friend? Must I show my support, no matter what?

I have lost respect and feel like it’s changed everything. Am I being judgmental and not a true friend?

I want this friendship to weather this storm, but need advice on this “besties” role.

— Friend in Anguish

Dear Friend: Friends tell each other the truth, and a deep and abiding friendship can withstand the tumult that honesty sometimes brings on.

It is possible, and preferable, to deliver your radical honesty without attaching judgment to it.

