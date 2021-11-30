News
7 celebrity cannabis brands you can find in Colorado
Celebrities — they smoke weed just like us. And some are such fans of the plants that they are now entrepreneurs in the legal marijuana market.
“It’s widely accepted and widely known in entertainment, the arts and music that cannabis has been used forever as a facilitator of inspiration and creativity,” said Jesse Channon, chief growth operator for Columbia Care, which has partnered with celebrities such as Pitbull and Mike Tyson to launch brands CBD- and THC-focused brands. “Now that it’s more normalized, they feel comfortable sharing that passion with their fans. And that’s why I think you’re seeing a lot of people coming into the space.”
Here are seven celebrity brands you can find at Colorado dispensaries.
Willie Nelson
Willie Nelson wasn’t kidding when he sang “roll me up and smoke me when I die.” The country music icon and Texas’ most beloved toker launched his own brand of marijuana called Willie’s Reserve in 2016. The Denver-based company sells flower, pre-rolled joints, and vape products that play on a western theme. For those aboard the cannabidiol train, try Nelson’s other line, Willie’s Remedy, featuring CBD-infused coffee, tea and tinctures.
Al Harrington
Athlete and former Denver Nuggets player Al Harrington got into the cannabis industry after seeing the benefits his grandmother, who had glaucoma, experienced with the plant. His company, Viola, which sells concentrates, vape cartridges and pre-rolls, also focuses on social equity and creating opportunities for people of color to get in on the industry.
Method Man
What better way to celebrate a local Wu-Tang concert than with the launch of Wu-Tang weed? That’s how rapper and actor Method Man built up major hype for his original line of bud when it launched in August under his TICAL brand, short for “take into consideration all lives.” Three strains — Free M.A.C., Orange Cookie Kush and Sweet Grease — debuted exclusively at BIPOC-owned dispensaries in Denver as a nod toward social justice efforts.
Lil Wayne
Rapper Lil Weezy is making it easy for Coloradans to feel a little wheezy with his line GKUA Ultra Premium, which debuted here in January. It includes more than 15 different flower strains and about a dozen vape cartridges, and with names like Sour Weezy and The Lean, they’re apt for pairing with tunes turned up to 11.
Jim Belushi
In October 2020, Colorado became the second state to sell Jim Belushi’s Blues Brothers-themed pre-rolls, following Oregon where the actor maintains a marijuana farm. Dubbed “the working man’s brand,” these joints are bound to satisfy folks who like both country and western music.
Tommy Chong
One half of legendary stoner duo, Cheech and Chong, sells pre-rolls in the Centennial State. Tommy Chong Cannabis joints come in various strains, such as Monkey Skunk (sativa), Pakistani Chitral Kush (indica) and Zookies (hybrid), and are widely available throughout Colorado.
Mike Tyson
When former heavyweight boxing Mike Tyson launches a new cannabis brand on Nov. 26, Coloradans will be the first in the U.S. to be able to try it. Tyson 2.0, as the line is called, will debut with several different strains of flower, such as Maui Wowie and OG Kush. The line will be available exclusively at The Green Solution, before a nationwide rollout in the coming months.
Get Cooking: Reach ultimate flavor by cooking with whole spices
I had a hunch that the instructor was correct when he stated that “India produces 50 percent of the global spice trade.” But nonetheless, I checked with my go-to source hereabouts, Zachary Johnston, owner of The Spice Guy in Aurora.
“I would say that number is actually probably low,” he said in a message. “Some India-based companies probably would argue India is closer to producing 75 percent of global spices.”
The percentage may be even higher. According to tradologie.com, an Indian company that tracks wholesale commodity trade in the Middle and Near East, “India contributes 79 percent of global spice production . . . in the year 2020-2021 valued at 19 billion US dollars.”
That’s a lot of freshly ground black pepper.
Perhaps it’s profitable to see how Indian cooking works with its spices (estimated to be 75 out of the 107 whole spices grown globally), pods, roots and seeds such as cardamom and cumin, turmeric and ginger.
The cook quickly learns one thing: There’s no “curry powder” over there. In truth, powders or ground spices are less the rule in the Indian kitchen than their whole (unground) forebears. Indian cooks regularly use whole spices in their recipes (for example, the rice pilaf recipe given here) or hand-grind their own powders after first tricking out all possible flavors and aromas from their whole spices, something we Westerners rarely do with any whole spice.
If we consider such flavor-coaxing too much a bother, it helps to put into perspective that, by and large, the Indian home cook also holds down a job, has kids and otherwise does daily chores—just as the American home cook does. So, it might be a good idea to learn what all the fuss is about.
Simply understood, a mere toasting of a whole spice, in a dry pan or a modicum of some sort of fat, releases and enlivens its dormant essential oils or flavor (and especially aroma) compounds. Some Indian recipes even recommend toasting pulses or lentils before bringing them to more life with a liquid.
Only then, to the grinding.
Simple Rice Pilaf with Whole Spices
Makes 4-6 servings. Serve this with anything, by itself with any form of bread or as a side for any braise, soup or grilled protein.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups basmati rice
- 3 tablespoons ghee (clarified butter) or neutral vegetable oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, peeled, quartered and sliced
- 1 4-inch stick cinnamon, broken in half (or 2 2-inch sticks)
- 8 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed
- 4 whole cloves
- 2 1/2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
Directions
In a large bowl or fine-meshed sieve, wash the rice in 5-6 changes of water until the water runs clear. Set aside to drain.
In a heavy-bottomed pot with a lid, over medium-high heat, melt or warm the ghee or oil until just shimmering. Add the onions, stirring quickly and cook them until they lose color, 4-5 minutes. Push them aside and add the cinnamon stick(s), cardamom and cloves, stirring them in the hot fat until they release their aroma, about 30-45 seconds.
Add the reserved rice and stir it, coating all the kernels with the fat as best you can. Continue stirring until the rice smells nutty, about 2 minutes. Add the water and salt and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pot and cook, without raising the lid, for 15 minutes.
Remove from the heat and put the pot aside, again undisturbed, for 10 minutes. Remove the lid and fluff the pilaf with a fork and serve. There is no need to remove any of the spices; but for the cinnamon sticks, diners will eat around or consume them as they choose.
Sambar Masala
“Masala” is the Indian name for a mixture of spices—a combination of powders, or dry-toasted whole spices that are then ground; it even may be a paste. Sambar masala will flavor soups or stews, stir-fries or as a rub for grilled proteins. Or sprinkled on popped corn. Mkes just shy of a cup.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup dried Thai or cayenne chiles, stems off, seeds removed if possible
- 1/4 cup coriander seeds
- 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
- 1 1/2 teaspoons fenugreek seeds
- 1 1/2 black or yellow mustard seeds
- 1 1/2 teaspoons black peppercorns
- 1/4 cups dried yellow split peas or chana dal
- 2 tablespoons turmeric powder, kept separate
Directions
In a dry skillet, over medium heat, toast all the ingredients except the turmeric powder to release their flavors. Keep the ingredients moving in the pan; some (as with the mustard seeds) may begin to pop.
When everything just begins to slightly brown, remove the skillet from the heat so that the ingredients do not burn and pour them onto a plate to cool.
When cool, grind the ingredients in a spice mill or clean coffee grinder (or use a mortar and pestle, in batches if necessary) to the consistency of freshly ground black pepper. In a bowl, add the turmeric powder and integrate well.
Keeps in a tightly-closed container out of the light for 2-3 weeks.
Reach Bill St John at [email protected]
Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won’t provide long-term relief
The problem with using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to drive down fuel prices is it’s a temporary solution that, absent a cohesive long-term energy strategy, won’t change the cost trajectory.
President Joe Biden last Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the 605 million-barrel oil reserve with the expressed goal of checking steadily rising gasoline and heating fuel prices. It’s the first time an emergency release of the reserve has been used to control prices absent a disruption in oil production caused by natural disasters or foreign conflicts.
Releasing the reserves is a purely political move by Biden. While supplies are tight, there have been no shortages of gasoline or fuel oil.
But high prices at the pump and spiking home heating bills have helped drop Biden’s approval rating to record lows.
The release comes after Russia and the OPEC oil-producing nations rebuffed the president’s pleas to boost their production to meet the demands of a recovering economy. China, North Korea and other nations are making simultaneous releases of their reserves.
The U.S. release amounts to 4 1/2 days of domestic oil production. Prices dropped on anticipation of the release, but any future relief is uncertain.
It can take months to move petroleum out of the reserve, which is contained in salt caves along the Gulf Coast.
And if OPEC decides to tighten its exports in response when it meets in the coming days, the actual effect may be higher prices.
Meanwhile, demand for petroleum is expected to continue to increase, while domestic oil production is not keeping pace.
Ramping up production at home is troublesome for Biden, since it runs contrary to his goal of weaning the nation off fossil fuels. He has halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., and has placed wide swaths of federal land and coastal waters off-limits for oil and gas exploration and drilling.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm struggled to explain the contradiction when asked about it.
“What we want to do with today’s action is to bridge the gap between the high prices today — try to reduce it as much as we can within our power by increasing the supply that we have access to as we move through — and the market then corrects itself and hopefully increases supply from the private sector,” the former Michigan governor told reporters.
“Short term, we have to do everything in our power and that’s why we have the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but he also feels very strongly that long term, the strategy really is to go clean.”
Consumers this fall are getting a taste of what going clean will look like. The more Biden restricts oil and gas production, the higher prices will go. And while he can temporarily shield Americans from the impact with gimmicks such as releasing the strategic reserves, the reality is that his overall approach to energy will continue to push up costs.
Ask Amy: “Bestie” worries about her role in friend’s affair
Dear Amy: My best friend of 25 years is having an affair.
I’m devastated. We raised our kids together, our families spent holidays and vacations together, but most of all she has been my soul sister and confidant.
I have tried to be the best support since this began, listening and trying to be non-judgmental.
The problem is that my dad cheated on my mom. The day I found out was the worst day of my life. I spent years angry, developed a severe eating disorder, and needed years of therapy.
I feel like I’m waiting for a car crash. I love her children like my own and don’t want them to go through that trauma.
What’s my job as a best friend? Must I show my support, no matter what?
I have lost respect and feel like it’s changed everything. Am I being judgmental and not a true friend?
I want this friendship to weather this storm, but need advice on this “besties” role.
— Friend in Anguish
Dear Friend: Friends tell each other the truth, and a deep and abiding friendship can withstand the tumult that honesty sometimes brings on.
It is possible, and preferable, to deliver your radical honesty without attaching judgment to it.
You do this by using “I statements,” and by owning your personal distress about this.
For example: “I’m upset about this. I’m worried about your family’s future. My father’s infidelity destroyed me as a child, and this is bringing up a lot of painful memories for me.”
I also think it’s totally OK to convey to your friend, “I’m unsure of my role, here. I don’t feel comfortable being your confidant about this affair. I want you to know that our friendship is important to me, and I don’t want to lose it.”
It would be natural for you to step back a bit as she goes through this whirlwind.
Understand that people do make mistakes. People hurt one another.
Mistakes can be forgiven. Hurts can be healed.
But once you really lose respect for a person, it’s game over.
Dear Amy: My daughter said that she got the wedding of her dreams.
Family and friends came from far and wide to celebrate her nuptials.
It was lovely in every respect, and both her mother and I were thrilled that things went as she wanted.
However, she was so caught up as the center of attention that she ignored the common tradition of greeting each table and saying a few words to their guests.
Even after I asked her to speak to the guests, she ignored my brother and sister and their families entirely.
He let me know the next day how hurt they were.
Her mother and I were crushed and had no idea that she had neglected them in this way.
Of course, I will strongly recommend making amends to these relatives.
I feel I failed as a parent and failed my daughter by not being aware of this fault at that time.
I thought that we had raised her better. She’s 34 now.
What would you suggest I add to our conversation?
— Deflated Post Wedding
Dear Deflated: Rather than add to your conversation with your daughter, I suggest that you take away something: Your own sense of embarrassment, shame, and any responsibility you might be tempted to assume for her rudeness.
You prompted her at her reception to do the right thing. She ignored your prompt.
Yes, she is an adult. This behavior — whether it was an oversight or deliberate — is her responsibility.
Not only is greeting one’s wedding guests basic wedding etiquette — it is also simply a “nice” thing to do, and for many people would be instinctual.
You and your wife should tell her, “Your aunt and uncle let us know that they were so disappointed that you didn’t take the time to greet them at the wedding. This would have taken you two minutes, and it would have made them feel appreciated. We hope you will choose to make things right, by apologizing to them.”
Dear Amy: “Good Auntie” should continue the use of the pronoun “she” and “her” instead of they/them for her young niece. She should use the child’s birth name if she is more comfortable with that.
The parents and child are asking Auntie to be tolerant. Auntie has the same right to ask that they be tolerant of her use of name/pronoun.
— A Grandmother
Dear Grandmother: A truly “Good Auntie” would recognize how deliberately hurtful this choice would be.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
