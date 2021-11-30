News
Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Brother Andrew’s strategist
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations that forced him out of office, newly released transcripts and text messages show.
The TV journalist offered to reach out to “sources,” including other reporters, to find out whether more women were going to come forward and relayed what he was hearing to his brother’s advisers, according to the materials made public Monday.
He also sparred with the former governor’s aides over strategy, urging an apologetic tone and critiquing an early statement that he saw as downplaying the allegations. He accused a top aide of hiding information from his brother.
At the same time, Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, coaching him on his response and admonishing him for “bad judgment.”
Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged it was a “mistake” to act as his brother’s unofficial adviser, but the full extent of his involvement — including using journalistic contacts to scope out accusers — only became clear with Monday’s release of his July interview with investigators and 169 pages of text messages, emails and other communications.
“I was worried that this wasn’t being handled the right way, and it’s not my job to handle it, okay?” Chris Cuomo told investigators, according to the transcript. “I don’t work for the governor.”
Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial, after an investigation led by state Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” said he never reported on his brother’s situation for the network and never tried to influence coverage. On-air in August, he said: “I tried to do the right thing,” adding he “wasn’t in control of anything.”
CNN issued a statement saying the transcripts and exhibits “deserve a thorough review and consideration. ”
“We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days,” it said.
Jane Kirtley, director of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, said journalists must understand they’re working for the public, not politicians.
Kirtley said the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement in advising his brother is inappropriate, and since they’re brothers.
“Maybe it’s time for him to find another line of work,” Kirtley said.
First Night Boston returns with in-person celebration in 2022
Bostonians will ring in the 2022 new year with pre-pandemic pomp and circumstance as First Night returns to its in-person celebration after a year of virtual festivities.
“Since 1975, Boston’s First Night has been a New Year’s Eve celebration of artistic performances, the wonders of the season, and the beginning of a new year. In keeping with this fantastic Boston tradition, the First Night celebration will open 2022 with an array of performances,” festival organizers wrote in a message on the First Night website.
Organizers promised “more information to come soon” regarding what festivities would overtake Copley Square this Dec. 31.
The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to cancel last year’s in-person First Night activities as cases soared throughout the holidays last winter and with vaccines still out of reach for most.
A virtual celebration was held online instead.
First Night Boston, boasted as New England’s biggest New Year’s Eve party, typically includes hours of entertainment and performances by local artists, ice sculptures, a parade and fireworks.
Centered in Copley Square, First Night Boston will have additional performances at the Boston Public Library, Copley Place, Boston Common and surrounding churches. A full schedule will be released in the weeks ahead, and all event details will be available at www.firstnightboston.org.
First Night, produced in partnership with the city of Boston and founded in 1975, is the longest-running First Night celebration in the world.
First Night Boston will adhere to all city and state coronavirus precautions — including mask-wearing at indoor venues. First Night Boston organizers said they will comply with any additional restrictions set forth by city and state government.
The festival is wasting no time in the planning. Already a callout soliciting volunteers has been posted to Twitter.
For more information on First Night Boston 2022, visit www.FirstNightBoston.org or follow on First Night Boston on Facebook, @FirstNight on Twitter or @firstnightboston on Instagram.
How vaccine passports work in other states, cities
A digital passport system coming “soon” to Massachusetts could look like others that already exist in other states through health care providers.
A vaccine passport is proof that a person has been vaccinated or tested negative against coronavirus. It can be digital, like a phone app, or physical, such as a small paper card and can be shown if required, like before entering an office, when boarding an airplane or visiting a restaurant, movie theater or gym.
Use of vaccine passports is banned in 20 mostly Republican states. Ten states — New York, California, Hawaii, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, Louisiana, Washington, Michigan and Minnesota — are currently using them.
President Biden has issued an executive order that asks federal agencies to look into the possibility of a national vaccine passport option.
California was an early adopter, giving residents access to a digital copy of their vaccination status with the California Vax Pass. California has lifted restrictions for vaccinated people, like mask-wearing or gathering in certain areas. Proof of vaccination is mandatory at events with more than 1,000 people.
In states like Louisiana, the app is used to streamline verification for the many businesses that now require it.
New York City’s Excelsior Pass — dubbed the “Key to NYC” by officials — is one of only four accepted vaccine certificates for people entering venues like restaurants, gyms and performance venues. Residents have been required to provide vaccine verification since Aug. 16.
Digital copies of vaccine records are also available through retail pharmacy providers like CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Albertsons.
Copies of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-issued vaccine cards can also be requested online.
Battenfeld: Charlie Baker’s vaccine passport could trigger blowback from voters, businesses
Gov. Charlie Baker’s about-face on vaccine passports could trigger legal opposition and further alienate him from conservative GOP voters who oppose government-mandated vaccine requirements.
Baker, who potentially could face a conservative opponent in next year’s election, revealed on Monday that the state will “soon” come out with a digital coronavirus pass program. This comes after the governor said in April that the state had no plans for such a program.
The passport would be a QR code and presumably required for admission into restaurants, sports venues and other businesses — although Baker didn’t reveal details of the program.
“It’s easy to access, it’s a universal standard and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states,” Baker said in an interview with GBH’s Boston Public Radio.
Baker’s announcement comes on the heels of newly elected Boston Mayor Michelle Wu hinting that the city could also soon require proof of vaccination passports to get into business venues.
Vaccine passports like the one that’s been implemented in New York are becoming more common amid an alarming surge in the deadly COVID-19 virus around the world.
The new omicron variant could also force state and local governments to consider new actions to limit the spread of the virus — although President Biden said on Monday he would not be instituting any lockdown measures because of the new variant.
But while passports may sound like the right thing to do, it will force Baker to walk a fine line with voters and maybe some businesses that strongly oppose the vaccine requirement.
As a Republican, Baker can’t be seen as too authoritarian or against personal civil liberties, or put him in favor of an invasion of privacy.
The passports could become a rallying cry for civil liberties with some groups, especially Republicans.
In addition, some unions, especially public safety unions, may fight the vaccine codes in collective bargaining or in the courts.
Does Baker really want to wade into a big battle that he may not win in the middle of an election year?
The Republican governor, who has not yet said whether he’s running for a third term, is facing a primary challenge next year from former state Rep. Geoff Diehl, who has already gotten an endorsement from Donald Trump.
Baker on Monday virtually ruled out skipping the primary and running as an independent.
The governor’s endorsement of a vaccine passport could also trigger blowback from businesses and restaurants that are trying to lure customers back.
And what about the T? Will you really kick people off the trains and buses if they haven’t been vaccinated?
These are hard questions Baker must face if he goes down the vaccine passport road.
