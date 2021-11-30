News
Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won’t provide long-term relief
The problem with using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to drive down fuel prices is it’s a temporary solution that, absent a cohesive long-term energy strategy, won’t change the cost trajectory.
President Joe Biden last Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the 605 million-barrel oil reserve with the expressed goal of checking steadily rising gasoline and heating fuel prices. It’s the first time an emergency release of the reserve has been used to control prices absent a disruption in oil production caused by natural disasters or foreign conflicts.
Releasing the reserves is a purely political move by Biden. While supplies are tight, there have been no shortages of gasoline or fuel oil.
But high prices at the pump and spiking home heating bills have helped drop Biden’s approval rating to record lows.
The release comes after Russia and the OPEC oil-producing nations rebuffed the president’s pleas to boost their production to meet the demands of a recovering economy. China, North Korea and other nations are making simultaneous releases of their reserves.
The U.S. release amounts to 4 1/2 days of domestic oil production. Prices dropped on anticipation of the release, but any future relief is uncertain.
It can take months to move petroleum out of the reserve, which is contained in salt caves along the Gulf Coast.
And if OPEC decides to tighten its exports in response when it meets in the coming days, the actual effect may be higher prices.
Meanwhile, demand for petroleum is expected to continue to increase, while domestic oil production is not keeping pace.
Ramping up production at home is troublesome for Biden, since it runs contrary to his goal of weaning the nation off fossil fuels. He has halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., and has placed wide swaths of federal land and coastal waters off-limits for oil and gas exploration and drilling.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm struggled to explain the contradiction when asked about it.
“What we want to do with today’s action is to bridge the gap between the high prices today — try to reduce it as much as we can within our power by increasing the supply that we have access to as we move through — and the market then corrects itself and hopefully increases supply from the private sector,” the former Michigan governor told reporters.
“Short term, we have to do everything in our power and that’s why we have the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but he also feels very strongly that long term, the strategy really is to go clean.”
Consumers this fall are getting a taste of what going clean will look like. The more Biden restricts oil and gas production, the higher prices will go. And while he can temporarily shield Americans from the impact with gimmicks such as releasing the strategic reserves, the reality is that his overall approach to energy will continue to push up costs.
Ask Amy: “Bestie” worries about her role in friend’s affair
Dear Amy: My best friend of 25 years is having an affair.
I’m devastated. We raised our kids together, our families spent holidays and vacations together, but most of all she has been my soul sister and confidant.
I have tried to be the best support since this began, listening and trying to be non-judgmental.
The problem is that my dad cheated on my mom. The day I found out was the worst day of my life. I spent years angry, developed a severe eating disorder, and needed years of therapy.
I feel like I’m waiting for a car crash. I love her children like my own and don’t want them to go through that trauma.
What’s my job as a best friend? Must I show my support, no matter what?
I have lost respect and feel like it’s changed everything. Am I being judgmental and not a true friend?
I want this friendship to weather this storm, but need advice on this “besties” role.
— Friend in Anguish
Dear Friend: Friends tell each other the truth, and a deep and abiding friendship can withstand the tumult that honesty sometimes brings on.
It is possible, and preferable, to deliver your radical honesty without attaching judgment to it.
You do this by using “I statements,” and by owning your personal distress about this.
For example: “I’m upset about this. I’m worried about your family’s future. My father’s infidelity destroyed me as a child, and this is bringing up a lot of painful memories for me.”
I also think it’s totally OK to convey to your friend, “I’m unsure of my role, here. I don’t feel comfortable being your confidant about this affair. I want you to know that our friendship is important to me, and I don’t want to lose it.”
It would be natural for you to step back a bit as she goes through this whirlwind.
Understand that people do make mistakes. People hurt one another.
Mistakes can be forgiven. Hurts can be healed.
But once you really lose respect for a person, it’s game over.
Dear Amy: My daughter said that she got the wedding of her dreams.
Family and friends came from far and wide to celebrate her nuptials.
It was lovely in every respect, and both her mother and I were thrilled that things went as she wanted.
However, she was so caught up as the center of attention that she ignored the common tradition of greeting each table and saying a few words to their guests.
Even after I asked her to speak to the guests, she ignored my brother and sister and their families entirely.
He let me know the next day how hurt they were.
Her mother and I were crushed and had no idea that she had neglected them in this way.
Of course, I will strongly recommend making amends to these relatives.
I feel I failed as a parent and failed my daughter by not being aware of this fault at that time.
I thought that we had raised her better. She’s 34 now.
What would you suggest I add to our conversation?
— Deflated Post Wedding
Dear Deflated: Rather than add to your conversation with your daughter, I suggest that you take away something: Your own sense of embarrassment, shame, and any responsibility you might be tempted to assume for her rudeness.
You prompted her at her reception to do the right thing. She ignored your prompt.
Yes, she is an adult. This behavior — whether it was an oversight or deliberate — is her responsibility.
Not only is greeting one’s wedding guests basic wedding etiquette — it is also simply a “nice” thing to do, and for many people would be instinctual.
You and your wife should tell her, “Your aunt and uncle let us know that they were so disappointed that you didn’t take the time to greet them at the wedding. This would have taken you two minutes, and it would have made them feel appreciated. We hope you will choose to make things right, by apologizing to them.”
Dear Amy: “Good Auntie” should continue the use of the pronoun “she” and “her” instead of they/them for her young niece. She should use the child’s birth name if she is more comfortable with that.
The parents and child are asking Auntie to be tolerant. Auntie has the same right to ask that they be tolerant of her use of name/pronoun.
— A Grandmother
Dear Grandmother: A truly “Good Auntie” would recognize how deliberately hurtful this choice would be.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Folan: Harnessing your own creativity
To start this school year, the Catholic Memorial community read “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and hosted its author, William Kamkwamba. The memoir shares the story of a schoolboy who overcame adversity to build a windmill to generate electricity for his village in Malawi, Africa.
Kamkwamba’s story vividly illustrates how a boy’s determination, imagination, ingenuity and faith overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles. His journey reminds us how important an adaptive mindset and steadfast resolve can be.
Guided by a library book and the ability to learn from failure, Kamkwamba created a windmill from a bicycle, a dynamo and parts he found and adapted in a junkyard. Led by curiosity, he applied the science and engineering that he had read about to create a game-changing adaptation, which changed his life and community forever.
At CM, Kamkwamba challenged our students to search for solutions to real problems, by harnessing their own creativity and engaging in the iterative design process. He also challenged them to explore the world, to take things apart, to build prototypes and to search for their “why.”
During his visit, he reviewed the design of boats that students built for the Charles River. He helped seventh graders build gliders to float in a wind tunnel. He tested and reviewed the Tesla coils built by eighth graders and their cardboard cars designed to carry pennies. He applauded our faculty for bringing the concepts of buoyancy, electromagnetism, flight and force dynamics to life through our project-based learning curriculum. Kamkwamba shared with our students that hands-on, constructivist learning teaches one to fail fast, value teamwork, embrace creativity and gain true grit. All skills Kamkwamba believed were required to be successful in the fourth industrial revolution.
Kamkwamba’s visit also highlighted and brought to life many pressing global issues. Yet he urged local action as a pathway to global transformation. This affirmed the efforts of our students and the 16,000 hours of local service they perform each year. By studying Dorothy Day, Oscar Romero and Mother Theresa, our students are taught to embrace the poor, learn about social injustices and advocate for those who have no voice. By applying a design thinking mindset to service, we ask our boys to begin their efforts by reflecting on the end goal. The goal they design for is a world in which suffering is lessened and where equality, peace and justice flourish.
A passage from the Gospel of Luke 12:48 is evoked often at Catholic Memorial as a reminder of our why, “to whom has been given much, much will be required; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” Inventors, like Kamkwamba, remind us how important it is to develop in our students a wide vision to understand the complexities of a global world. He also affirmed our belief in cultivating the hearts and the minds of our students, so they are motivated to search for solutions to ease human suffering.
We must never forget that we have a moral obligation to pursue solutions to the complex issues facing our world. We must also aspire to form people who have a well-developed moral compass and a commitment to advocate for the marginalized.
To achieve these goals requires an integrated project-based curriculum that fosters the kind of thinking that Kamkwamba espoused. Students must learn to apply knowledge across disciplines and to think broadly. Project-based learning and constructivist activities provide students with the opportunity to think critically, take initiative, embrace creativity, appreciate cultural differences and learn to overcome adversity. It is in this way that we can inform and transform a generation of students who have the skills and compassionate hearts needed to create solutions that our world requires.
Dr. Peter F. Folan is the president of Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury.
Dear Abby: There’s a reason woman isn’t close with her bio mom
Dear Abby: I have two mothers: my biological mother and Mom, who raised me. I share everything with Mom — my hopes, dreams, fears and everything in between. My biological mother and I are not as close. We never have been. I don’t have a single good childhood memory with her in it.
Lately, my bio mother has been extremely jealous of my relationship with Mom, even though she has never done anything to facilitate the same relationship with me. She’s pushy and constantly oversteps boundaries. Because of this, when I found out I was pregnant, I chose not to tell her.
I’m now 36 weeks pregnant, and someone adjacent to my inner circle has informed her of my pregnancy and due date. She contacted my family FUMING about my not telling her, insisting she had a “right” to know. I feel this is her, once again, feeling entitled to my life and trying to treat me as property. I do not feel she is entitled to any details about my life. Am I wrong?
— Guarded in Illinois
Dear Guarded: You are not wrong, and I can see why you are feeling invaded. You are entitled to privacy if you want it. Your birth mother is “entitled” only to those details of your life you are willing to share with her. (When DID you intend to share the happy news with her? After the birth?) You may need to distance yourself from the person who gave your birth mother the news if you want to avoid similar breaches in the future.
Dear Abby: I’m writing about “Anxious About Alcohol in Georgia,” the teen who was torn between his parents’ views on alcohol as he prepares for his first year of college. In Colorado, Georgia and many other states, minors ARE prohibited from possessing and drinking alcohol — with an important exception. That is, doing it in the presence of and under the supervision of their parents in their home.
I’m not condoning reckless behavior, but when I was growing up, my parents let us try beer and wine at an early age. It was pretty strong, and we didn’t like it. We were never encouraged to get drunk or use it in excess. But we learned about it, tasted it and understood the good and bad when dealing with alcohol. I believe this is why my sisters and I never had issues. We have always been responsible, and I’m convinced this is a responsible way to introduce alcohol to a minor.
We gain knowledge through experience. Having that experience in a safe environment with the proper guidance and supervision is a must. Better to learn with a responsible parent than a frat brother you just met. Agree?
— Allan in Colorado
Dear Allan: Yes, I do. And thank you for pointing out that provision in the law. Many other readers echoed your sentiments about demystifying the allure of alcohol by introducing it in the home under parental supervision. It could prevent some young people from going wild the minute they reach the campus.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
