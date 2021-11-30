Connect with us

Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won't provide long-term relief

Published

2 mins ago

on

Editorial: Oil release is a gimmick; it won’t provide long-term relief
The problem with using the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to drive down fuel prices is it’s a temporary solution that, absent a cohesive long-term energy strategy, won’t change the cost trajectory.

President Joe Biden last Tuesday ordered the release of 50 million barrels from the 605 million-barrel oil reserve with the expressed goal of checking steadily rising gasoline and heating fuel prices. It’s the first time an emergency release of the reserve has been used to control prices absent a disruption in oil production caused by natural disasters or foreign conflicts.

Releasing the reserves is a purely political move by Biden. While supplies are tight, there have been no shortages of gasoline or fuel oil.

But high prices at the pump and spiking home heating bills have helped drop Biden’s approval rating to record lows.

The release comes after Russia and the OPEC oil-producing nations rebuffed the president’s pleas to boost their production to meet the demands of a recovering economy. China, North Korea and other nations are making simultaneous releases of their reserves.

The U.S. release amounts to 4 1/2 days of domestic oil production. Prices dropped on anticipation of the release, but any future relief is uncertain.

It can take months to move petroleum out of the reserve, which is contained in salt caves along the Gulf Coast.

And if OPEC decides to tighten its exports in response when it meets in the coming days, the actual effect may be higher prices.

Meanwhile, demand for petroleum is expected to continue to increase, while domestic oil production is not keeping pace.

Ramping up production at home is troublesome for Biden, since it runs contrary to his goal of weaning the nation off fossil fuels. He has halted construction of the Keystone XL pipeline that would have carried oil from Canada to the U.S., and has placed wide swaths of federal land and coastal waters off-limits for oil and gas exploration and drilling.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm struggled to explain the contradiction when asked about it.

“What we want to do with today’s action is to bridge the gap between the high prices today — try to reduce it as much as we can within our power by increasing the supply that we have access to as we move through — and the market then corrects itself and hopefully increases supply from the private sector,” the former Michigan governor told reporters.

“Short term, we have to do everything in our power and that’s why we have the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but he also feels very strongly that long term, the strategy really is to go clean.”

Consumers this fall are getting a taste of what going clean will look like. The more Biden restricts oil and gas production, the higher prices will go. And while he can temporarily shield Americans from the impact with gimmicks such as releasing the strategic reserves, the reality is that his overall approach to energy will continue to push up costs.

Ask Amy: "Bestie" worries about her role in friend's affair

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Ask Amy: Woman should leave abusive relationship
Dear Amy: My best friend of 25 years is having an affair.

I’m devastated. We raised our kids together, our families spent holidays and vacations together, but most of all she has been my soul sister and confidant.

I have tried to be the best support since this began, listening and trying to be non-judgmental.

The problem is that my dad cheated on my mom. The day I found out was the worst day of my life. I spent years angry, developed a severe eating disorder, and needed years of therapy.

I feel like I’m waiting for a car crash. I love her children like my own and don’t want them to go through that trauma.

What’s my job as a best friend? Must I show my support, no matter what?

I have lost respect and feel like it’s changed everything. Am I being judgmental and not a true friend?

I want this friendship to weather this storm, but need advice on this “besties” role.

— Friend in Anguish

Dear Friend: Friends tell each other the truth, and a deep and abiding friendship can withstand the tumult that honesty sometimes brings on.

It is possible, and preferable, to deliver your radical honesty without attaching judgment to it.

Folan: Harnessing your own creativity

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Folan: Harnessing your own creativity
To start this school year, the Catholic Memorial community read “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and hosted its author, William Kamkwamba. The memoir shares the story of a schoolboy who overcame adversity to build a windmill to generate electricity for his village in Malawi, Africa.

Kamkwamba’s story vividly illustrates how a boy’s determination, imagination, ingenuity and faith overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles. His journey reminds us how important an adaptive mindset and steadfast resolve can be.

Guided by a library book and the ability to learn from failure, Kamkwamba created a windmill from a bicycle, a dynamo and parts he found and adapted in a junkyard. Led by curiosity, he applied the science and engineering that he had read about to create a game-changing adaptation, which changed his life and community forever.

At CM, Kamkwamba challenged our students to search for solutions to real problems, by harnessing their own creativity and engaging in the iterative design process. He also challenged them to explore the world, to take things apart, to build prototypes and to search for their “why.”

During his visit, he reviewed the design of boats that students built for the Charles River. He helped seventh graders build gliders to float in a wind tunnel. He tested and reviewed the Tesla coils built by eighth graders and their cardboard cars designed to carry pennies. He applauded our faculty for bringing the concepts of buoyancy, electromagnetism, flight and force dynamics to life through our project-based learning curriculum. Kamkwamba shared with our students that hands-on, constructivist learning teaches one to fail fast, value teamwork, embrace creativity and gain true grit. All skills Kamkwamba believed were required to be successful in the fourth industrial revolution.

Kamkwamba’s visit also highlighted and brought to life many pressing global issues. Yet he urged local action as a pathway to global transformation. This affirmed the efforts of our students and the 16,000 hours of local service they perform each year. By studying Dorothy Day, Oscar Romero and Mother Theresa, our students are taught to embrace the poor, learn about social injustices and advocate for those who have no voice. By applying a design thinking mindset to service, we ask our boys to begin their efforts by reflecting on the end goal. The goal they design for is a world in which suffering is lessened and where equality, peace and justice flourish.

A passage from the Gospel of Luke 12:48 is evoked often at Catholic Memorial as a reminder of our why, “to whom has been given much, much will be required; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” Inventors, like Kamkwamba, remind us how important it is to develop in our students a wide vision to understand the complexities of a global world. He also affirmed our belief in cultivating the hearts and the minds of our students, so they are motivated to search for solutions to ease human suffering.

We must never forget that we have a moral obligation to pursue solutions to the complex issues facing our world. We must also aspire to form people who have a well-developed moral compass and a commitment to advocate for the marginalized.

To achieve these goals requires an integrated project-based curriculum that fosters the kind of thinking that Kamkwamba espoused. Students must learn to apply knowledge across disciplines and to think broadly. Project-based learning and constructivist activities provide students with the opportunity to think critically, take initiative, embrace creativity, appreciate cultural differences and learn to overcome adversity. It is in this way that we can inform and transform a generation of students who have the skills and compassionate hearts needed to create solutions that our world requires.

Dr. Peter F. Folan is the president of Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury.

Dear Abby: There's a reason woman isn't close with her bio mom

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 30, 2021

By

Dear Abby: Social skills are ‘rusty’ after pandemic lockdown
Dear Abby: I have two mothers: my biological mother and Mom, who raised me. I share everything with Mom — my hopes, dreams, fears and everything in between. My biological mother and I are not as close. We never have been. I don’t have a single good childhood memory with her in it.

Lately, my bio mother has been extremely jealous of my relationship with Mom, even though she has never done anything to facilitate the same relationship with me. She’s pushy and constantly oversteps boundaries. Because of this, when I found out I was pregnant, I chose not to tell her.

I’m now 36 weeks pregnant, and someone adjacent to my inner circle has informed her of my pregnancy and due date. She contacted my family FUMING about my not telling her, insisting she had a “right” to know. I feel this is her, once again, feeling entitled to my life and trying to treat me as property. I do not feel she is entitled to any details about my life. Am I wrong?

— Guarded in Illinois

Dear Guarded: You are not wrong, and I can see why you are feeling invaded. You are entitled to privacy if you want it. Your birth mother is “entitled” only to those details of your life you are willing to share with her. (When DID you intend to share the happy news with her? After the birth?) You may need to distance yourself from the person who gave your birth mother the news if you want to avoid similar breaches in the future.

Dear Abby: I’m writing about “Anxious About Alcohol in Georgia,” the teen who was torn between his parents’ views on alcohol as he prepares for his first year of college. In Colorado, Georgia and many other states, minors ARE prohibited from possessing and drinking alcohol — with an important exception. That is, doing it in the presence of and under the supervision of their parents in their home.

I’m not condoning reckless behavior, but when I was growing up, my parents let us try beer and wine at an early age. It was pretty strong, and we didn’t like it. We were never encouraged to get drunk or use it in excess. But we learned about it, tasted it and understood the good and bad when dealing with alcohol. I believe this is why my sisters and I never had issues. We have always been responsible, and I’m convinced this is a responsible way to introduce alcohol to a minor.

We gain knowledge through experience. Having that experience in a safe environment with the proper guidance and supervision is a must. Better to learn with a responsible parent than a frat brother you just met. Agree?

— Allan in Colorado

Dear Allan: Yes, I do. And thank you for pointing out that provision in the law. Many other readers echoed your sentiments about demystifying the allure of alcohol by introducing it in the home under parental supervision. It could prevent some young people from going wild the minute they reach the campus.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.

