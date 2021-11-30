News
Folan: Harnessing your own creativity
To start this school year, the Catholic Memorial community read “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind” and hosted its author, William Kamkwamba. The memoir shares the story of a schoolboy who overcame adversity to build a windmill to generate electricity for his village in Malawi, Africa.
Kamkwamba’s story vividly illustrates how a boy’s determination, imagination, ingenuity and faith overcame seemingly insurmountable obstacles. His journey reminds us how important an adaptive mindset and steadfast resolve can be.
Guided by a library book and the ability to learn from failure, Kamkwamba created a windmill from a bicycle, a dynamo and parts he found and adapted in a junkyard. Led by curiosity, he applied the science and engineering that he had read about to create a game-changing adaptation, which changed his life and community forever.
At CM, Kamkwamba challenged our students to search for solutions to real problems, by harnessing their own creativity and engaging in the iterative design process. He also challenged them to explore the world, to take things apart, to build prototypes and to search for their “why.”
During his visit, he reviewed the design of boats that students built for the Charles River. He helped seventh graders build gliders to float in a wind tunnel. He tested and reviewed the Tesla coils built by eighth graders and their cardboard cars designed to carry pennies. He applauded our faculty for bringing the concepts of buoyancy, electromagnetism, flight and force dynamics to life through our project-based learning curriculum. Kamkwamba shared with our students that hands-on, constructivist learning teaches one to fail fast, value teamwork, embrace creativity and gain true grit. All skills Kamkwamba believed were required to be successful in the fourth industrial revolution.
Kamkwamba’s visit also highlighted and brought to life many pressing global issues. Yet he urged local action as a pathway to global transformation. This affirmed the efforts of our students and the 16,000 hours of local service they perform each year. By studying Dorothy Day, Oscar Romero and Mother Theresa, our students are taught to embrace the poor, learn about social injustices and advocate for those who have no voice. By applying a design thinking mindset to service, we ask our boys to begin their efforts by reflecting on the end goal. The goal they design for is a world in which suffering is lessened and where equality, peace and justice flourish.
A passage from the Gospel of Luke 12:48 is evoked often at Catholic Memorial as a reminder of our why, “to whom has been given much, much will be required; and from the one who has been entrusted with much, much more will be asked.” Inventors, like Kamkwamba, remind us how important it is to develop in our students a wide vision to understand the complexities of a global world. He also affirmed our belief in cultivating the hearts and the minds of our students, so they are motivated to search for solutions to ease human suffering.
We must never forget that we have a moral obligation to pursue solutions to the complex issues facing our world. We must also aspire to form people who have a well-developed moral compass and a commitment to advocate for the marginalized.
To achieve these goals requires an integrated project-based curriculum that fosters the kind of thinking that Kamkwamba espoused. Students must learn to apply knowledge across disciplines and to think broadly. Project-based learning and constructivist activities provide students with the opportunity to think critically, take initiative, embrace creativity, appreciate cultural differences and learn to overcome adversity. It is in this way that we can inform and transform a generation of students who have the skills and compassionate hearts needed to create solutions that our world requires.
Dr. Peter F. Folan is the president of Catholic Memorial in West Roxbury.
News
Dear Abby: There’s a reason woman isn’t close with her bio mom
Dear Abby: I have two mothers: my biological mother and Mom, who raised me. I share everything with Mom — my hopes, dreams, fears and everything in between. My biological mother and I are not as close. We never have been. I don’t have a single good childhood memory with her in it.
Lately, my bio mother has been extremely jealous of my relationship with Mom, even though she has never done anything to facilitate the same relationship with me. She’s pushy and constantly oversteps boundaries. Because of this, when I found out I was pregnant, I chose not to tell her.
I’m now 36 weeks pregnant, and someone adjacent to my inner circle has informed her of my pregnancy and due date. She contacted my family FUMING about my not telling her, insisting she had a “right” to know. I feel this is her, once again, feeling entitled to my life and trying to treat me as property. I do not feel she is entitled to any details about my life. Am I wrong?
— Guarded in Illinois
Dear Guarded: You are not wrong, and I can see why you are feeling invaded. You are entitled to privacy if you want it. Your birth mother is “entitled” only to those details of your life you are willing to share with her. (When DID you intend to share the happy news with her? After the birth?) You may need to distance yourself from the person who gave your birth mother the news if you want to avoid similar breaches in the future.
Dear Abby: I’m writing about “Anxious About Alcohol in Georgia,” the teen who was torn between his parents’ views on alcohol as he prepares for his first year of college. In Colorado, Georgia and many other states, minors ARE prohibited from possessing and drinking alcohol — with an important exception. That is, doing it in the presence of and under the supervision of their parents in their home.
I’m not condoning reckless behavior, but when I was growing up, my parents let us try beer and wine at an early age. It was pretty strong, and we didn’t like it. We were never encouraged to get drunk or use it in excess. But we learned about it, tasted it and understood the good and bad when dealing with alcohol. I believe this is why my sisters and I never had issues. We have always been responsible, and I’m convinced this is a responsible way to introduce alcohol to a minor.
We gain knowledge through experience. Having that experience in a safe environment with the proper guidance and supervision is a must. Better to learn with a responsible parent than a frat brother you just met. Agree?
— Allan in Colorado
Dear Allan: Yes, I do. And thank you for pointing out that provision in the law. Many other readers echoed your sentiments about demystifying the allure of alcohol by introducing it in the home under parental supervision. It could prevent some young people from going wild the minute they reach the campus.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
News
Zeynep Tufekci: We got a head start on omicron, so let’s not blow it
There’s very little we know for sure about omicron, the COVID variant first detected in South Africa that has caused tremors of panic as winter approaches. That’s actually good news. Fast, honest work by South Africa has allowed the world to get on top of this variant even while clinical and epidemiological data is scarce.
So let’s get our act together now. Omicron, which early indicators suggest could be more transmissible even than delta and more likely to cause breakthrough infections, may arrive in the United States soon if it’s not here already.
A dynamic response requires tough containment measures to be modified quickly as evidence comes in, as well as rapid data collection to understand the scope of the threat.
Vaccine manufacturers should also immediately begin developing vaccines specifically for omicron.
The United States, the European Union and many nations have already announced a travel ban on several African countries. Such restrictions can buy time, even if the variant has started to spread, but only if they are implemented in a smart way along with other measures, not as pandemic theatrics.
The travel ban from several southern African countries announced by President Joe Biden on Friday exempts American citizens and permanent residents, other than requiring them to be tested. But containment needs to target the pathogen, not the passports. As a precaution, travel should be restricted for both foreign nationals and U.S. citizens from countries where the variant is known to be spreading more widely until we have more clarity.
We need stricter testing regimes involving multiple tests over time and even quarantine requirements for all travelers according to the incubation period determined by epidemiological data. We also need more intensive and widespread testing and tracing to cut off the spread of the variant. This means finally getting the sort of mass testing program that the United States has avoided and which has been part of successful responses to COVID in other countries.
If we aren’t willing to do all that, there is little point in a blanket ban on a few nationalities.
The reason we can even discuss such early, vigorous, responsible attacks on omicron is because South African scientists and medical workers realized it was a danger within three weeks of its detection, and their government acted like a good global citizen by notifying the world. They should not be punished for their honest and impressive actions. The United States and other richer countries should provide them with resources to combat their own outbreak — it’s the least we can do.
The government should also be clear about when and by which benchmarks these restrictions will be modified. Travel bans can remain in place too long because they become more a matter of political signaling than public health.
Perhaps the best example of responding intelligently to an early warning is Taiwan.
Weeks before a prevaricating Chinese government finally acknowledged that the COVID virus was being transmitted among people in Wuhan, on Jan. 20, 2020, Taiwanese officials had suspected that was the case. They quickly started to screen travelers and initiated stronger restrictions soon after, including quarantines of travelers from China and, later, elsewhere as well. The Taiwanese also masked up early — rationing to ensure everyone could get some of limited supply — and worked aggressively to find cases that slipped through to stomp out local outbreaks.
Even though many travelers had arrived from Wuhan before these measures were put in place, Taiwan quashed the initial spread and has effectively contained the crisis for almost two years.
What didn’t work was the way the United States went about it last year. Travel was initially restricted only from China and late in the game. The ban did not apply to American citizens and was not paired with wide-scale testing at the border and throughout the country. Biden’s ban has similar problems — it didn’t start until Monday, as if the virus takes weekends off.
That’s pandemic theatrics, not public health.
Last year, many of the first cases came to the United States from Europe, not China, because it had already spread extensively and tests were rarely conducted on anyone who had not been to Wuhan.
In detecting omicron, we have a key advantage, by a stroke of luck. For many variants, scientists need to sample the full sequence to clearly distinguish them. Like a few other variants, omicron has a particular genetic signal that shows up in PCR testing, making it easier to track with our regular testing infrastructure and easier to include tracking this variant as part of a mass testing effort.
The United States already needs to test more, because of the ongoing delta surge.
Tragically, one reason South Africa put in place the advanced medical surveillance that found the omicron variant was to track cases of AIDS, which continues to be a crisis there.
The antiviral cocktail that turned AIDS from a death sentence to a chronic condition was developed by the mid-1990s, but pharmaceutical companies, protected by rich nations, refused to let cheap generic versions be manufactured and sold in many poorer countries — they even sued to stop South Africa from importing any. Millions died before an agreement was finally reached years later after extensive global activism.
The callous mistreatment of South Africa by big pharmaceutical companies continued into this pandemic. Moderna, for example, has run some of its vaccine trials in South Africa but did not donate any to the country or even to COVAX, the global vaccine alliance, until much later.
Decades of such policies have contributed to high levels of medical mistrust in South Africa, including vaccine hesitancy. Only 35% of the adult population is fully vaccinated despite sufficient supplies. (Vaccine supply problems persist elsewhere in Africa: Only about a quarter of even health-care workers in the continent are fully vaccinated — a horrible situation).
In about two to three weeks, lab research and epidemiological data should start to provide a clearer picture of how transmissible this variant is, how it affects the severity of illness, and whether and how much it can evade some vaccine protection.
If results assuage the worst concerns, officials should roll back restrictions. The public will trust authorities more with early aggressive action if they know restrictive measures will be kept only as long as necessary. It may even turn out that this threat fizzles out completely or that the variant causes milder disease.
If the worse fears are confirmed, we need to direct the rest of our arsenal to fighting this threat.
There is good news on that front as well.
BioNTech/Pfizer has already said it could have vaccines targeting this variant in as little as three months. The company, and other vaccine manufacturers, should start to produce them immediately. At worst, they will have wasted a few weeks of effort and can treat it as a dry run for a future rapid effort.
Even if current vaccines lose some effectiveness against preventing omicron breakthrough cases, it’s reasonable to expect them to maintain a good level of protection against hospitalizations and deaths — something we’ve seen with other variants. This is because preventing breakthrough infections and blocking progression to severe disease involve different parts of the immune system — the latter is more able to keep recognizing a virus and continue working well despite some mutations. Still, we can do much better.
All vaccines are still designed to protect against the original virus that emerged in Wuhan, even though that version is rarely found at this point. The Food and Drug Administration has previously said it was ready to approve variant-specific vaccines without the same scope of trials required for the initial vaccines. The FDA should start getting ready for that possibility.
In other good news, new antiviral drugs that may cut down death rates and hospitalizations in high-risk patients by as much as 90% are not affected by mutations in variants because they target enzymes that the virus needs to replicate. At the moment, this recent antiviral drug (yet to be authorized even in the United States) is expensive, though Pfizer has talked of cheaper access for lower- and middle-income countries.
Such drugs need to go wherever there are outbreaks, not be hoarded by wealthy countries with early contracts, and their production or price cannot be held hostage to the vagaries of even more profits by companies that have received substantial taxpayer support and use publicly funded research to develop their drugs.
Wealthier nations must provide financial support, as well, for nonpharmaceutical interventions, such as improved ventilation and air filtering, higher-quality masks, paid sick leave and quarantine.
All this requires leadership and a global outlook. Unlike in the terrible days of early last year, we have an early warning, vaccines, effective drugs, greater understanding of the disease and many painful lessons. It’s time to demonstrate that we learned them.
Zeynep Tufekci writes for the New York Times.
News
Chris Cuomo’s off-air role: Brother Andrew’s strategist
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo had a bigger role than previously known in helping defend his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, from sexual harassment allegations that forced him out of office, newly released transcripts and text messages show.
The TV journalist offered to reach out to “sources,” including other reporters, to find out whether more women were going to come forward and relayed what he was hearing to his brother’s advisers, according to the materials made public Monday.
He also sparred with the former governor’s aides over strategy, urging an apologetic tone and critiquing an early statement that he saw as downplaying the allegations. He accused a top aide of hiding information from his brother.
At the same time, Chris Cuomo told investigators he spoke regularly with his brother, coaching him on his response and admonishing him for “bad judgment.”
Chris Cuomo previously acknowledged it was a “mistake” to act as his brother’s unofficial adviser, but the full extent of his involvement — including using journalistic contacts to scope out accusers — only became clear with Monday’s release of his July interview with investigators and 169 pages of text messages, emails and other communications.
“I was worried that this wasn’t being handled the right way, and it’s not my job to handle it, okay?” Chris Cuomo told investigators, according to the transcript. “I don’t work for the governor.”
Andrew Cuomo resigned in August to avoid a likely impeachment trial, after an investigation led by state Attorney General Letitia James found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Chris Cuomo, the host of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” said he never reported on his brother’s situation for the network and never tried to influence coverage. On-air in August, he said: “I tried to do the right thing,” adding he “wasn’t in control of anything.”
CNN issued a statement saying the transcripts and exhibits “deserve a thorough review and consideration. ”
“We will be having conversations and seeking additional clarity about their significance as they relate to CNN over the next several days,” it said.
Jane Kirtley, director of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota, said journalists must understand they’re working for the public, not politicians.
Kirtley said the extent of Chris Cuomo’s involvement in advising his brother is inappropriate, and since they’re brothers.
“Maybe it’s time for him to find another line of work,” Kirtley said.
